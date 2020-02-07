« previous next »
Topic: Toxteth

Online Only Me

Re: Toxteth
February 7, 2020, 07:56:20 pm
As a proud L1 postcoder from the day I was born, Toxteth, Dingle, L8, who cares?
All wools anyway 😃
Offline Tsar Kastik

Re: Toxteth
February 7, 2020, 08:21:26 pm
Quote from: 24/50 geek! on February  7, 2020, 07:35:15 pm
Kopites are gobshites. Apparently.

As for Rose Lane, bitch please! Penny Lane has a claim but only cos it's sufficiently close to Greenbank....

Aye, clearly wrong here on Rose, but sticking with Penny.
Offline stevo7

Re: Toxteth
February 7, 2020, 10:29:34 pm
Didn't there/or still is (I may go and look) a Toxteth Signpost, once you went down Queens Drive (after Allerton Road), under the bridge and just before Sefton Park?
Offline 24/7

Re: Toxteth
February 7, 2020, 10:34:27 pm
Quote from: stevo7 on February  7, 2020, 10:29:34 pm
Didn't there/or still is (I may go and look) a Toxteth Signpost, once you went down Queens Drive (after Allerton Road), under the bridge and just before Sefton Park?
Pretty much outside my school yeah. Was mad that. School allegedly in Mossley Hill which extended from railway line in Allerton, along Penny Lane now allegedly part of Toxteth, down Queens Drive ending in what most people might think of as Aigburth, then I'd take the 68 to Eggy Vale and the 82 to Ye Ancient Chapel of Tokkielaaaa then walk up to the house on the Dingle side of Park Road for several years.... ;D
Online John C

Re: Toxteth
February 7, 2020, 11:23:49 pm
Quote from: 24/50 geek! on February  7, 2020, 10:34:27 pm
Pretty much outside my school yeah. Was mad that. School allegedly in Mossley Hill which extended from railway line in Allerton, along Penny Lane now allegedly part of Toxteth, down Queens Drive ending in what most people might think of as Aigburth, then I'd take the 68 to Eggy Vale and the 82 to Ye Ancient Chapel of Tokkielaaaa then walk up to the house on the Dingle side of Park Road for several years.... ;D
Capon mate, hahaha Capon get on this. So what Jim is describing is leaving his house, taking a 20 minute walk, getting a bus, then getting a second bus to take him to school, in Dingle. It's a 60 minute triangle commute to the school at the end of his road  ;D
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Toxteth
February 7, 2020, 11:33:13 pm
Quote from: John C on February  7, 2020, 11:23:49 pm
Capon mate, hahaha Capon get on this. So what Jim is describing is leaving his house, taking a 20 minute walk, getting a bus, then getting a second bus to take him to school, in Dingle. It's a 60 minute triangle commute to the school at the end of his road  ;D
haha what  ;D :P
Offline 24/7

Re: Toxteth
February 8, 2020, 12:46:32 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on February  7, 2020, 11:33:13 pm
haha what  ;D :P
These Allerton lads sometimes have a problem with geography. It's cos they're really in fuckin Gaaaarston, lid...
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Toxteth
February 8, 2020, 10:51:38 am
Quote from: 24/50 geek! on February  8, 2020, 12:46:32 am
These Allerton lads sometimes have a problem with geography. It's cos they're really in fuckin Gaaaarston, lid...

Nah, Cressington Park.
Offline Tsar Kastik

Re: Toxteth
February 8, 2020, 11:56:55 am
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Toxteth
February 8, 2020, 12:07:05 pm
Quote from: 24/50 geek! on February  8, 2020, 12:46:32 am
These Allerton lads sometimes have a problem with geography. It's cos they're really in fuckin Gaaaarston, lid...
FIGHT! ;D

Offline The Gulleysucker

Re: Toxteth
February 8, 2020, 12:24:42 pm
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Toxteth
February 8, 2020, 04:26:27 pm
Offline idontknow

Re: Toxteth
March 1, 2020, 10:49:24 pm
Shouldn't have read this thread back.
Don't know where I live now.
Also worried some of you walking round where I might live.
Concerning, disturbing, corner-turning.

And while I'm here, can I just put out:
shouldn't've
and let's give this wild boy a go:
shouldn't've of

I apologis/ze to those of refined grammatical formalities, sometimes I can't help.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Toxteth
March 2, 2020, 11:42:13 am
Quote from: idontknow on March  1, 2020, 10:49:24 pm
Shouldn't have read this thread back.
Don't know where I live now.
Also worried some of you walking round where I might live.
Concerning, disturbing, corner-turning.

And while I'm here, can I just put out:
shouldn't've
and let's give this wild boy a go:
shouldn't've of

I apologis/ze to those of refined grammatical formalities, sometimes I can't help.

Username checks out  ;D
Offline kavah

Re: Toxteth
March 20, 2023, 05:09:19 am
A new play about Toxteth mathematician - Jeremiah Horrocks
What an astonishing young man he was

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2023/mar/19/jeremiah-horrocks-the-forgotten-maths-genius-who-laid-the-foundations-for-isaac-newton
Offline RedSince86

Re: Toxteth
March 20, 2023, 03:27:40 pm
Quote from: kavah on March 20, 2023, 05:09:19 am
A new play about Toxteth mathematician - Jeremiah Horrocks
What an astonishing young man he was

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2023/mar/19/jeremiah-horrocks-the-forgotten-maths-genius-who-laid-the-foundations-for-isaac-newton
Just read up on him now, astounding what he achieved by 23 years old.
Offline kesey

Re: Toxteth
March 20, 2023, 08:49:34 pm
Quote from: kavah on March 20, 2023, 05:09:19 am
A new play about Toxteth mathematician - Jeremiah Horrocks
What an astonishing young man he was

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2023/mar/19/jeremiah-horrocks-the-forgotten-maths-genius-who-laid-the-foundations-for-isaac-newton

This Jeremiah Horrocks lad must've read the Vedas then .as Newton was way behind on that score .  ;)

Offline kavah

Re: Toxteth
March 20, 2023, 10:45:42 pm
Quote from: kesey on March 20, 2023, 08:49:34 pm
This Jeremiah Horrocks lad must've read the Vedas then .as Newton was way behind on that score .  ;)



8)

Seriously though mate done a bit of sunset yoga recently - that's a powerful drug - Serenity or what la
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: Toxteth
March 21, 2023, 01:23:51 pm
Liverpool 8!!
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Toxteth
March 22, 2023, 10:17:06 pm
Quote from: kavah on March 20, 2023, 05:09:19 am
A new play about Toxteth mathematician - Jeremiah Horrocks
What an astonishing young man he was

https://www.theguardian.com/science/2023/mar/19/jeremiah-horrocks-the-forgotten-maths-genius-who-laid-the-foundations-for-isaac-newton

Wonder if Horrocks Avenue in Garston was named after him?
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: Toxteth
March 23, 2023, 02:21:53 pm
Fails to mention he was from Liverpool...but does mention his mate was from Manchester
Offline kavah

Re: Toxteth
November 1, 2024, 05:16:38 pm
Some Dingleheads having a cheeky pint in the ale house on Park Street after some do

Wilf, Happy, Uncle Johnny, Alf, Joe the Grinning Skull Kavanagh and Jimmy
Joe was a boxing trainer in the Florrie - hit very hard apparently, love the arl nicknames ...  ;D
Offline gregor

Re: Toxteth
November 1, 2024, 11:20:51 pm
Great photo. Only one pub left on Park Road now, none left on Scottie Road (nothing to do with L8 I know but just saying) - I wonder what those people would have thought of that prospect if you'd told them at the time.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Toxteth
November 2, 2024, 12:06:06 am
I was walkin through Tocky recently and - me dad from there - I touched the Toxteth sign like a player touchin THIS IS ANFIELD

Nobody kicked off or nothin
Offline kavah

Re: Toxteth
November 2, 2024, 06:03:08 am
Quote from: gregor on November  1, 2024, 11:20:51 pm
Great photo. Only one pub left on Park Road now, none left on Scottie Road (nothing to do with L8 I know but just saying) - I wonder what those people would have thought of that prospect if you'd told them at the time.

I know it's really mad isn't it. I think that's why I posted this. i just lost my dad and Alf was his father. I'd hang around those boozers as a small child and all the kids went to Kirkby, Halewood and Runcorn.

Offline kavah

Re: Toxteth
November 2, 2024, 06:04:14 am
Quote from: ToneLa on November  2, 2024, 12:06:06 am
I was walkin through Tocky recently and - me dad from there - I touched the Toxteth sign like a player touchin THIS IS ANFIELD

Nobody kicked off or nothin

 ;D  God's own country
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Toxteth
November 2, 2024, 09:10:23 am
Quote from: gregor on November  1, 2024, 11:20:51 pm
Great photo. Only one pub left on Park Road now, none left on Scottie Road (nothing to do with L8 I know but just saying) - I wonder what those people would have thought of that prospect if you'd told them at the time.

The Globe? Went down Park Road on the 82 a couple of weeks ago and Im sure there was a Farmers Arms? close to the Globe. I went there with my mate and his dad in the late 60s for a Sunday lunchtime C&W turn.

Boring as hell but the ale was free. ;D
Offline gregor

Re: Toxteth
November 2, 2024, 10:16:38 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November  2, 2024, 09:10:23 am
The Globe? Went down Park Road on the 82 a couple of weeks ago and Im sure there was a Farmers Arms? close to the Globe. I went there with my mate and his dad in the late 60s for a Sunday lunchtime C&W turn.

Boring as hell but the ale was free. ;D

Maybe thinking of the Fulwood arms on Aigburth Road? The Globe is the only one left on Park Road now yeah.

The Pineapple the last one to close possibly, although the football team is still going.
Offline gregor

Re: Toxteth
November 2, 2024, 10:18:48 pm
Quote from: kavah on November  2, 2024, 06:03:08 am
I know it's really mad isn't it. I think that's why I posted this. i just lost my dad and Alf was his father. I'd hang around those boozers as a small child and all the kids went to Kirkby, Halewood and Runcorn.



Sorry to hear that Kavah.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Toxteth
« Reply #69 on: November 3, 2024, 01:38:34 pm »
Quote from: gregor on November  2, 2024, 10:16:38 pm
Maybe thinking of the Fulwood arms on Aigburth Road? The Globe is the only one left on Park Road now yeah.

The Pineapple the last one to close possibly, although the football team is still going.
I looked up Farmer's Arms, Park Road, Liverpool and found this.

https://xcancel.com/angiesliverpool/status/1309638044778205184?lang=en-GB

I've no idea when it will have been demolished.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Toxteth
« Reply #70 on: November 3, 2024, 02:26:28 pm »
Quote from: gregor on November  2, 2024, 10:16:38 pm
Maybe thinking of the Fulwood arms on Aigburth Road? The Globe is the only one left on Park Road now yeah.

The Pineapple the last one to close possibly, although the football team is still going.

Definitely not the Fulwood Arms which just looks like a converted shopfront and not a traditional Park Road boozer. :D

Post further up has a photo of the Farmers Arms.
Offline RedBootsTommySmith

Re: Toxteth
« Reply #71 on: Today at 08:32:57 pm »
Memories of 'the Boaty' in Harrington Gardens, our playgrounds on the bombdy's on Hill Street opposite the Woodman, Warwick Street & Caryl Street (famous for some early Beatles photos), Hyslop Street corner of Warwick Street, the Square in Caryl Gardens, which had six air raid shelters still standing, the monkey ladders & swings there, too.

Wafts and Cherries on the Hill Street side of Caryl Gardens, opposite the Southern hospital. Four Walkers for a penny. Garrets on Warwick Gardens, get your bundle of wood tied up with wire, kindling for the fire.

Exchanging curse words with the parrot that lived on one of the verandas off Kings gardens. Pasties, Scouse pies & custards from Johnsons the corner of Mill Street & Warwick Street. A bag of crisps & a bottle of lemo on the step of the Royal Oak while your Dad had a quick pint. Miltons across the road... In on Monday, out on Friday, they used to say.  The Milk Bar, doctors & dentists one end of Park Place, the Volunteer arms & St.Pats infants the other end. Sussex Gardens across the Street. The 26 bus going one way around the city, the 27 the other. The 82c to Speke, the #3 to town & on to Walton. The #1 on the Dock Road/ Sefton Street, only ran once an hour on Sundays, quicker to walk to the Pier Head. The Dock Road when the docks were still busy, with trains running along & across to the various warehouses & depots. The Baltic Fleet before it was gentrified, the Seven Steps, where the men used to join the Pool seeking a days work.

Toxteth Street tenements, a toilet on the second floor shared between all flats, needed to take the key with you to get in. The big cast iron fireplace with attached oven, kettle on the hob. Caryl Gardens relative luxury, indoor toilet, hot & cold running water, three big bedrooms, living room, kitchen. Mill Street flats next door to the Crows Nest. Mind your own business to any shenanigans going on outside. Stananought Street, a big three storey with a basement house, but outside toilet in the yard, cobwebs and a cut-up Echo on a nail for toilet paper. A once grand house, but blacked with the soot & grime commonplace in the 50s. Violet Street opposite, where Cliff Hall, the coloured lad out of the Spinners folk group lived. Park Place, a flat on one floor of a three story plus basement house. One family on each floor, including the basement. Doctors office one side, dentist the other, next door to that, the Milk bar serving sodas, tea & coffee, sandwiches and Milk Shakes.

First cinema, the Rialto on the corner of Parliament Street/ Berkley Street/ Upper Stanny/ Princes Drive, Summer Holiday with Cliff Richards & the Shadows. Burned down in the 1981 riots, later rebuilt but not as a theater. Swimming at Steble Street baths. The water was warm, there, not like the freezing water at Norris Green & New Brighton baths in later life! Changing booths with no doors on around the pool, girls on one side, lads on the other. (if memory serves).

Women going to the wash house with all their washing bundled up in a sheet and carried on their heads or in a baby pram. The clinic in Caryl Gardens dispensing NHS dried milk & orange juice. The gym/ boys club at the other end of Caryly.

The huge grain silos on the dock road (Sefton Street, now Quebec Quay), attracting hundreds of pigeons which flocked around. Dried corn beads found everywhere, maybe scattered by the pigeons (or Micks, as we called them).

Seeing lads walking across Caryl Gardens square with hair down to the collars, for the first time, popularised by the Beatles. They looked like scruffs, ha!

Going to the match with my cousins, Boys pen, on the bus. #27 going, #26 coming back (I may have that back to front?). New Years Eve parties at my Nans, the women stayed in with the kids, the men went out for a pint but came back when the pubs closed with crates of ale to keep them going. Piano in the living room, a good old sing song kept us up all night. six kids in my nans bed, three each end. Charras organized to go to see the lights in Blackpool, obligatory crates of ale under the seats.
Online Only Me

Re: Toxteth
« Reply #72 on: Today at 08:40:43 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 08:32:57 pm
Memories of 'the Boaty' in Harrington Gardens, our playgrounds on the bombdy's on Hill Street opposite the Woodman, Warwick Street & Caryl Street (famous for some early Beatles photos), Hyslop Street corner of Warwick Street, the Square in Caryl Gardens, which had six air raid shelters still standing, the monkey ladders & swings there, too.

Wafts and Cherries on the Hill Street side of Caryl Gardens, opposite the Southern hospital. Four Walkers for a penny. Garrets on Warwick Gardens, get your bundle of wood tied up with wire, kindling for the fire.

Exchanging curse words with the parrot that lived on one of the verandas off Kings gardens. Pasties, Scouse pies & custards from Johnsons the corner of Mill Street & Warwick Street. A bag of crisps & a bottle of lemo on the step of the Royal Oak while your Dad had a quick pint. Miltons across the road... In on Monday, out on Friday, they used to say.  The Milk Bar, doctors & dentists one end of Park Place, the Volunteer arms & St.Pats infants the other end. Sussex Gardens across the Street. The 26 bus going one way around the city, the 27 the other. The 82c to Speke, the #3 to town & on to Walton. The #1 on the Dock Road/ Sefton Street, only ran once an hour on Sundays, quicker to walk to the Pier Head. The Dock Road when the docks were still busy, with trains running along & across to the various warehouses & depots. The Baltic Fleet before it was gentrified, the Seven Steps, where the men used to join the Pool seeking a days work.

Toxteth Street tenements, a toilet on the second floor shared between all flats, needed to take the key with you to get in. The big cast iron fireplace with attached oven, kettle on the hob. Caryl Gardens relative luxury, indoor toilet, hot & cold running water, three big bedrooms, living room, kitchen. Mill Street flats next door to the Crows Nest. Mind your own business to any shenanigans going on outside. Stananought Street, a big three storey with a basement house, but outside toilet in the yard, cobwebs and a cut-up Echo on a nail for toilet paper. A once grand house, but blacked with the soot & grime commonplace in the 50s. Violet Street opposite, where Cliff Hall, the coloured lad out of the Spinners folk group lived. Park Place, a flat on one floor of a three story plus basement house. One family on each floor, including the basement. Doctors office one side, dentist the other, next door to that, the Milk bar serving sodas, tea & coffee, sandwiches and Milk Shakes.

First cinema, the Rialto on the corner of Parliament Street/ Berkley Street/ Princes Drive, Summer Holiday with Cliff Richards & the Shadows. Burned down in the 1981 riots, later rebuilt but not as a theater. Swimming at Steble Street baths. The water was warm, there, not like the freezing water at Norris Green & New Brighton baths in later life! Changing booths with no doors on around the pool, girls on one side, lads on the other. (if memory serves).

Women going to the wash house with all their washing bundled up in a sheet and carried on their heads or in a baby pram. The clinic in Caryl Gardens dispensing NHS dried milk & orange juice. The gym/ boys club at the other end of Caryly.

The huge grain silos on the dock road (Sefton Street, now Quebec Quay), attracting hundreds of pigeons which flocked around. Dried corn beads found everywhere, maybe scattered by the pigeons (or Micks, as we called them).

Seeing lads walking across Caryl Gardens square with hair down to the collars, for the first time, popularised by the Beatles. They looked like scruffs, ha!

Going to the match with my cousins, Boys pen, on the bus. #27 going, #26 coming back (I may have that back to front?). New Years Eve parties at my Nans, the women stayed in with the kids, the men went out for a pint but came back when the pubs closed with crates of ale to keep them going. Piano in the living room, a good old sing song kept us up all night. six kids in my nans bed, three each end. Charras organized to go to see the lights in Blackpool, obligatory crates of ale under the seats.

Ha boss that mate.

All fondly remembered places from my childhood.

Learnt to swim in Stebby Baths, and youre right about the lovely warm water. Then next door to the toastie for hot buttered toast at 1p a slice.

And you got the buses the right way round, dont worry. :D

Online John C

Re: Toxteth
« Reply #73 on: Today at 08:44:15 pm »
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 08:32:57 pm
on the bus. #27 going, #26 coming back (I may have that back to front?).
Great stuff there RBTS mate.
My recollection is you could get either.
Some of us left from Aigburth but met lads from Allerton so we'd get the 61, 86, 26/27 going but straight back on the 68 coming home.
To this day, thinking back to when I was 13 in the 70's, I've still no idea how or why me mum let go out at 10 o'clock and come home about half six :)
