Memories of 'the Boaty' in Harrington Gardens, our playgrounds on the bombdy's on Hill Street opposite the Woodman, Warwick Street & Caryl Street (famous for some early Beatles photos), Hyslop Street corner of Warwick Street, the Square in Caryl Gardens, which had six air raid shelters still standing, the monkey ladders & swings there, too.



Wafts and Cherries on the Hill Street side of Caryl Gardens, opposite the Southern hospital. Four Walkers for a penny. Garrets on Warwick Gardens, get your bundle of wood tied up with wire, kindling for the fire.



Exchanging curse words with the parrot that lived on one of the verandas off Kings gardens. Pasties, Scouse pies & custards from Johnsons the corner of Mill Street & Warwick Street. A bag of crisps & a bottle of lemo on the step of the Royal Oak while your Dad had a quick pint. Miltons across the road... In on Monday, out on Friday, they used to say. The Milk Bar, doctors & dentists one end of Park Place, the Volunteer arms & St.Pats infants the other end. Sussex Gardens across the Street. The 26 bus going one way around the city, the 27 the other. The 82c to Speke, the #3 to town & on to Walton. The #1 on the Dock Road/ Sefton Street, only ran once an hour on Sundays, quicker to walk to the Pier Head. The Dock Road when the docks were still busy, with trains running along & across to the various warehouses & depots. The Baltic Fleet before it was gentrified, the Seven Steps, where the men used to join the Pool seeking a days work.



Toxteth Street tenements, a toilet on the second floor shared between all flats, needed to take the key with you to get in. The big cast iron fireplace with attached oven, kettle on the hob. Caryl Gardens relative luxury, indoor toilet, hot & cold running water, three big bedrooms, living room, kitchen. Mill Street flats next door to the Crows Nest. Mind your own business to any shenanigans going on outside. Stananought Street, a big three storey with a basement house, but outside toilet in the yard, cobwebs and a cut-up Echo on a nail for toilet paper. A once grand house, but blacked with the soot & grime commonplace in the 50s. Violet Street opposite, where Cliff Hall, the coloured lad out of the Spinners folk group lived. Park Place, a flat on one floor of a three story plus basement house. One family on each floor, including the basement. Doctors office one side, dentist the other, next door to that, the Milk bar serving sodas, tea & coffee, sandwiches and Milk Shakes.



First cinema, the Rialto on the corner of Parliament Street/ Berkley Street/ Upper Stanny/ Princes Drive, Summer Holiday with Cliff Richards & the Shadows. Burned down in the 1981 riots, later rebuilt but not as a theater. Swimming at Steble Street baths. The water was warm, there, not like the freezing water at Norris Green & New Brighton baths in later life! Changing booths with no doors on around the pool, girls on one side, lads on the other. (if memory serves).



Women going to the wash house with all their washing bundled up in a sheet and carried on their heads or in a baby pram. The clinic in Caryl Gardens dispensing NHS dried milk & orange juice. The gym/ boys club at the other end of Caryly.



The huge grain silos on the dock road (Sefton Street, now Quebec Quay), attracting hundreds of pigeons which flocked around. Dried corn beads found everywhere, maybe scattered by the pigeons (or Micks, as we called them).



Seeing lads walking across Caryl Gardens square with hair down to the collars, for the first time, popularised by the Beatles. They looked like scruffs, ha!



Going to the match with my cousins, Boys pen, on the bus. #27 going, #26 coming back (I may have that back to front?). New Years Eve parties at my Nans, the women stayed in with the kids, the men went out for a pint but came back when the pubs closed with crates of ale to keep them going. Piano in the living room, a good old sing song kept us up all night. six kids in my nans bed, three each end. Charras organized to go to see the lights in Blackpool, obligatory crates of ale under the seats.