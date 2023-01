Spoiler





24 was one of those programmes that started off as an utterly ground-breaking, unique (as far as TV goes) idea which left the viewer begging for more. Regrettably we got just a little too much of it, and I personally could have done without seasons 2, 4 and 6. I was thinking the same of 8 until the last six or seven hours or so, when not only did they really ramp up the political endgame (skilfully done, IMO) but the tension in general. It was an absolute treat to see the return of Logan, one of 24's most inspired pieces of casting ( an untrustworthy, duplicitous, unctuous, pompous, self-aggrandizing character who just so happens to look like Nixon? nice on) and watching Jack lose it gave the show's fans exactly what they were hoping for. The quality of the very last scenes can and will be debated for as long as those who care wish, but in retrospect it's difficult to imagine any other ending. There was *never* going to be an assassination of the Russian president on US soil and Logan had no choice but to take out his assistant (Mike Kellerman!) before turning the gun on himself... and in a predictably comic twist, yet another thing he couldn't do right.



Yes 24 was at times mawkish, trite, asinine, jingoistic and beyond unbelievable, but I raise a glass to Jack Bauer wherever he is and look forward to his valedictory in the film