Living in London

Re: Living in London
December 28, 2016, 10:31:45 PM
Quote from: Cock and Bollocks Menopausal Nicola on December 28, 2016, 10:28:56 PM
All trains to Liverpool go from Euston so could all meet there.  Heathrow and Stanstead ar a good 60+ miles apart at a guess.  Stanstead trains go to Liverpool Street,  Heathrow you can get the tube into central London. The Stanstead journey would be the longer one.

thanks. euston it is then !
Re: Living in London
December 28, 2016, 10:57:00 PM
Also depends on whether you're getting the bus up as well, if you are then Victoria is the best place to meet.
Re: Living in London
December 28, 2016, 11:09:19 PM
Quote from: Welshred on December 28, 2016, 10:57:00 PM
Also depends on whether you're getting the bus up as well, if you are then Victoria is the best place to meet.

train it is. guess i was thinking if both airports could avoid central london and do peterborough, barrow or some hidden gems directly














Re: Living in London
December 29, 2016, 06:08:49 AM
Quote from: Cock and Bollocks Menopausal Nicola on December 28, 2016, 10:28:56 PM
All trains to Liverpool go from Euston so could all meet there.  Heathrow and Stanstead ar a good 60+ miles apart at a guess.  Stanstead trains go to Liverpool Street,  Heathrow you can get the tube into central London. The Stanstead journey would be the longer one.

For Stansted to Euston, I think you would be better off changing at Tottenham Hale and getting the tube to Kings Cross, then walk the 100 yards or so. It's 20 mins less than staying on until Liverpool Street, on the Stansted express.
Re: Living in London
December 29, 2016, 09:42:53 AM
Quote from: Craig S on December 29, 2016, 06:08:49 AM
For Stansted to Euston, I think you would be better off changing at Tottenham Hale and getting the tube to Kings Cross, then walk the 100 yards or so. It's 20 mins less than staying on until Liverpool Street, on the Stansted express.

Good shout,  was on there for the first time ever last week, didn't even realise that was a tube station as well.
Re: Living in London
December 29, 2016, 12:58:20 PM
If you're coming from Heathrow, you can get the Tube (Piccadilly line) straight to King's Cross, from where you can either walk the 5-10 minutes to Euston or get the Northern or Victoria lines one stop. The Heathrow Express is pricier but will get you into town (to Paddington, to be exact) a lot quicker, and from there you can get the Circle or Hammersmith & City to Euston Square, and then Euston station is a very short walk.
Re: Living in London
March 27, 2018, 01:01:10 PM
Hi,

Wasn't sure where to put this...any Sleaford Mods fans in?


If anyone is interested in two FREE tickets to see Sleaford Mods acclaimed 'Bunch of Kunst' film this evening (Tuesday) at Genesis Cinema I have two spares going as I can't make it now.

There's a Q&A with the director after also.

https://genesiscinema.co.uk/GenesisCinema.dll/WhatsOn?Film=10575871

PM me or drop a reply here and I'll sort you out.

Cheers :wave
Re: Living in London
November 23, 2019, 02:54:55 PM
Moved here a few months ago and remembered this thread existed last time I logged in a year or two ago. Should've posted when I was moving with all my questions really but hey...

Never though I'd live here but work took me here so went for it and really enjoying so far. If anyone has any general tips or recommendations of how to make life easier let me know!
Re: Living in London
November 24, 2019, 08:43:21 AM
For me, Londons greatest asset is the Overground (the orange line). It's the complete opposite to the tube in that it's modern, clean, accessible and the people using it are just generally more relaxed. Its a great way to view London as you're outside and high up at roof level.

Use it to really explore the parts of the city that the hoards of tourists don't get to -
Wapping, Shadwell and Rotherhithe are interesting for walks along the Thames to see old London, with historic pubs that back on to the water.
https://spitalfieldslife.com/2014/01/15/the-gentle-authors-wapping-pub-crawl/
Go mud-larking, there are plenty of access points down on to the Thames. Go down there and you'll easily find bits of Georgian pottery, Tobacco pipes and Roman bones.
https://spitalfieldslife.com/2011/01/04/mud-gods-discoveries-1/

Connect from there on the DLR to Greenwich village, the historical maritime hub of London. Lots of museums, pubs and markets. Amazing view of the city from the observatory.

If you need a break from city life use the line to get to Richmond Park and walk along the river to Petersham nurseries and Ham house. Or spend the day in Kew Gardens (one of my favourite places). Go to Hampstead village, nice shops restaurants and old pubs like the HollyBush and then have a walk on the heath, you'll scarcely believe you're in one of the most populated places in Europe.

Get it to Camden, ignore the market, cheap tat and the bongs and get onto the Regents canal. Walk one way to regents park or Primrose hill for the best view of London. Walk the other way to new recently refurbished Granary square and coal drops yard in Kings Cross for eating, drinking and shopping.
https://www.kingscross.co.uk/coal-drops-yard.

Theres tonnes of other stuff. Shoreditch and Dalston for all the east london markets and all the street art wankery you can fill your boots with.

Canonbury and Highbury are surrounded by georgian streets that are nice to just walk around with plenty of good old pubs

There are loads of other places on there, like Stoke Newington, Peckham Rye and East Dulwich. Small village-like parts with independent shops etc.


My other tip is to explore the City (i.e. financial district) on the weekend. Its empty as all the City boys have gone back to Kent. From St.Pauls to bank to Aldgate. Lots of historic stuff and small alleyways to explore. Mixed with all the big modern skyscrapers.
« Last Edit: November 26, 2019, 07:59:25 AM by meady1981 »
Re: Living in London
Today at 08:30:02 AM
Quote from: meady1981 on November 24, 2019, 08:43:21 AM
For me, Londons greatest asset is the Overground (the orange line). It's the complete opposite to the tube in that it's modern, clean, accessible and the people using it are just generally more relaxed. Its a great way to view London as you're outside and high up at roof level.

Use it to really explore the parts of the city that the hoards of tourists don't get to -
Wapping, Shadwell and Rotherhithe are interesting for walks along the Thames to see old London, with historic pubs that back on to the water.
https://spitalfieldslife.com/2014/01/15/the-gentle-authors-wapping-pub-crawl/
Go mud-larking, there are plenty of access points down on to the Thames. Go down there and you'll easily find bits of Georgian pottery, Tobacco pipes and Roman bones.
https://spitalfieldslife.com/2011/01/04/mud-gods-discoveries-1/

Connect from there on the DLR to Greenwich village, the historical maritime hub of London. Lots of museums, pubs and markets. Amazing view of the city from the observatory.

If you need a break from city life use the line to get to Richmond Park and walk along the river to Petersham nurseries and Ham house. Or spend the day in Kew Gardens (one of my favourite places). Go to Hampstead village, nice shops restaurants and old pubs like the HollyBush and then have a walk on the heath, you'll scarcely believe you're in one of the most populated places in Europe.

Get it to Camden, ignore the market, cheap tat and the bongs and get onto the Regents canal. Walk one way to regents park or Primrose hill for the best view of London. Walk the other way to new recently refurbished Granary square and coal drops yard in Kings Cross for eating, drinking and shopping.
https://www.kingscross.co.uk/coal-drops-yard.

Theres tonnes of other stuff. Shoreditch and Dalston for all the east london markets and all the street art wankery you can fill your boots with.

Canonbury and Highbury are surrounded by georgian streets that are nice to just walk around with plenty of good old pubs

There are loads of other places on there, like Stoke Newington, Peckham Rye and East Dulwich. Small village-like parts with independent shops etc.


My other tip is to explore the City (i.e. financial district) on the weekend. Its empty as all the City boys have gone back to Kent. From St.Pauls to bank to Aldgate. Lots of historic stuff and small alleyways to explore. Mixed with all the big modern skyscrapers.

Cheers for this! Checking back in and loads of tips I haven't used yet. Will get on it. Went to a Meetup thing for a kickabout and that was a good laugh, good natured group.
Re: Living in London
Today at 11:39:33 PM
Quote from: meady1981 on November 24, 2019, 08:43:21 AM
For me, Londons greatest asset is the Overground (the orange line). It's the complete opposite to the tube in that it's modern, clean, accessible and the people using it are just generally more relaxed. Its a great way to view London as you're outside and high up at roof level.

Use it to really explore the parts of the city that the hoards of tourists don't get to -
Wapping, Shadwell and Rotherhithe are interesting for walks along the Thames to see old London, with historic pubs that back on to the water.
https://spitalfieldslife.com/2014/01/15/the-gentle-authors-wapping-pub-crawl/
Go mud-larking, there are plenty of access points down on to the Thames. Go down there and you'll easily find bits of Georgian pottery, Tobacco pipes and Roman bones.
https://spitalfieldslife.com/2011/01/04/mud-gods-discoveries-1/

Connect from there on the DLR to Greenwich village, the historical maritime hub of London. Lots of museums, pubs and markets. Amazing view of the city from the observatory.

If you need a break from city life use the line to get to Richmond Park and walk along the river to Petersham nurseries and Ham house. Or spend the day in Kew Gardens (one of my favourite places). Go to Hampstead village, nice shops restaurants and old pubs like the HollyBush and then have a walk on the heath, you'll scarcely believe you're in one of the most populated places in Europe.

Get it to Camden, ignore the market, cheap tat and the bongs and get onto the Regents canal. Walk one way to regents park or Primrose hill for the best view of London. Walk the other way to new recently refurbished Granary square and coal drops yard in Kings Cross for eating, drinking and shopping.
https://www.kingscross.co.uk/coal-drops-yard.

Theres tonnes of other stuff. Shoreditch and Dalston for all the east london markets and all the street art wankery you can fill your boots with.

Canonbury and Highbury are surrounded by georgian streets that are nice to just walk around with plenty of good old pubs

There are loads of other places on there, like Stoke Newington, Peckham Rye and East Dulwich. Small village-like parts with independent shops etc.


My other tip is to explore the City (i.e. financial district) on the weekend. Its empty as all the City boys have gone back to Kent. From St.Pauls to bank to Aldgate. Lots of historic stuff and small alleyways to explore. Mixed with all the big modern skyscrapers.

Well Ive been living in London for nigh on 50 years and youve listed so many of my favourite places particularly Richmond borough which is home. Youre right mind, avoiding tourists a must. Cracking advice.
