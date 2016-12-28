For me, Londons greatest asset is the Overground (the orange line). It's the complete opposite to the tube in that it's modern, clean, accessible and the people using it are just generally more relaxed. Its a great way to view London as you're outside and high up at roof level.Use it to really explore the parts of the city that the hoards of tourists don't get to -are interesting for walks along the Thames to see old London, with historic pubs that back on to the water.Go mud-larking, there are plenty of access points down on to the Thames. Go down there and you'll easily find bits of Georgian pottery, Tobacco pipes and Roman bones.Connect from there on the DLR to, the historical maritime hub of London. Lots of museums, pubs and markets. Amazing view of the city from the observatory.If you need a break from city life use the line to get toand walk along the river to Petersham nurseries and Ham house. Or spend the day in(one of my favourite places). Go to Hampstead village, nice shops restaurants and old pubs like the HollyBush and then have a walk on the heath, you'll scarcely believe you're in one of the most populated places in Europe.Get it to, ignore the market, cheap tat and the bongs and get onto the Regents canal. Walk one way to regents park or Primrose hill for the best view of London. Walk the other way to new recently refurbished Granary square and coal drops yard in Kings Cross for eating, drinking and shopping.Theres tonnes of other stuff.andfor all the east london markets and all the street art wankery you can fill your boots with.are surrounded by georgian streets that are nice to just walk around with plenty of good old pubsThere are loads of other places on there, like. Small village-like parts with independent shops etc.My other tip is to explore the City (i.e. financial district) on the weekend. Its empty as all the City boys have gone back to Kent. From St.Pauls to bank to Aldgate. Lots of historic stuff and small alleyways to explore. Mixed with all the big modern skyscrapers.