Was involved with a team over here (Southport) and the figures are around £2000. For that we got our pitch fee's, kits (with no sponsor though. Sponsorship you could get for say a grand, which of course you can then take off the initial figure I gave you), nets, training bibs, cones, them javelin type sticks you run round, few training balls and a couple of match balls..... will post more if I think on, but that could be it.

We didn't have insurance, or hadn't when I left. Think your ref fee is around the £15 mark.



We did have a team fundraiser evening. So if you know a landlord at a local, or any of your potentail players do, get a venue. £5 a ticket. Some prizes for a raffle, a quiz, hook up a console to a big TV for a Fifa/Pro Evo comp. That's a good way of bringing in money. Think we raised (a profit of) £400.



Good luck with it though mate, you'll need it!



Oh, if you have problems getting a sponsor, like we did, give me a shout as I have an idea that could get you one.