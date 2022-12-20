« previous next »
Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread

AndyInVA

  Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 20, 2022, 11:30:50 am
Quote from: spen71 on December 20, 2022, 06:13:46 am
Well managed to fall off the wagon!    People are my biggest trigger     Think Ill have to be a hermit

Thats a shame. I think for many people that is completely true. Have you tried anything like AA ??.

When I quit this thread was seriously active with about 4 of us quitting at the same time and it was a huge help for me. The thread is not so active now and provides less support.

I don't want to get into what is best for you, but it may be time to look for help. I hated going to AA but after a few meetings I did see the value in it. As I had RAWK, I didnt bother with AA after about 8 meetings. Try an AA type website.

I don't know Spen, I'm just trying to suggest connecting with others in the same boat as you be it real world or online. I found strength in being able to discuss with others how I felt and at least getting some positive feedback from others.

I am sorry you fell off the wagon but try not to beat yourself. Just get to the end of today.
spen71

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 20, 2022, 03:35:27 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on December 20, 2022, 11:30:50 am
Thats a shame. I think for many people that is completely true. Have you tried anything like AA ??.

When I quit this thread was seriously active with about 4 of us quitting at the same time and it was a huge help for me. The thread is not so active now and provides less support.

I don't want to get into what is best for you, but it may be time to look for help. I hated going to AA but after a few meetings I did see the value in it. As I had RAWK, I didnt bother with AA after about 8 meetings. Try an AA type website.

I don't know Spen, I'm just trying to suggest connecting with others in the same boat as you be it real world or online. I found strength in being able to discuss with others how I felt and at least getting some positive feedback from others.

I am sorry you fell off the wagon but try not to beat yourself. Just get to the end of today.

Cheers Andy.    Been to AA.   People are my biggest problem.    My social skills are not the best.    End up having to keep away
AndyInVA

  Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 20, 2022, 04:29:56 pm
Quote from: spen71 on December 20, 2022, 03:35:27 pm
Cheers Andy.    Been to AA.   People are my biggest problem.    My social skills are not the best.    End up having to keep away

try an online group then, less people pressure, but still gets that interaction and shared experiences
24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 20, 2022, 04:41:22 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on December 20, 2022, 04:29:56 pm
try an online group then, less people pressure, but still gets that interaction and shared experiences
Good advice that - it's easier to get triggered when in person. Attending online affords that sometimes needed extra layer of protection and/or safety whilst still receiving the necessary learning points.
Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 20, 2022, 04:41:45 pm
Yeah you need more than this thread as a support structure. Sorry to hear about your relapse spen but you've been here before, try to make it just be a blip. All the best fella
Aldo1988

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 22, 2022, 11:20:10 am
Not claiming to be an alcoholic, but I do think I drink a lot and when I do drink.  I can't just have one or two and usually end up not remembering a thing or how I got home.  I only drink over the weekend and can easily have 5-6 bottles of wine and a fair few pints over two nights.  One of my problems is that I tend to drink really fast when I go out on the piss and have finished my pint way before my round (on occasions I have to get myself another one before they've finished theirs).   I always have the drinkers regret on a Sunday through to about Tuesday, and on some occasions do not sober up until about Wednesday.  By the time the weekend comes around, I have totally forgotten why I felt bad earlier in the week and want to get back on it.

 Is this ott drinking or the norm?
damomad

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 22, 2022, 11:45:58 am
https://www.drinkaware.co.uk/tools/unit-and-calorie-calculator

Looking at it from units/calories alone, 6 750ml bottles of wine (13% Volume) is roughly 70.5 units, 5000 calories. That from the wine alone is 2 days worth of calories that the average UK male is recommended to get (2500 a day). 16 cheeseburgers.

Uk males are recommended to drink no more than 14 units a week, spread out over 3 days.

By all metrics it's well above the recommended amounts and you are highly likely to be doing damage to your health.

I'm a binge drinker too and I know how hard it is to slow down, wanting to keep the buzz going. The having one or two just doesn't appeal to me at all. I've no idea how I put the volume of booze away, I could barely drink a pint of water in one sitting.

Luckily though these days my tolerance is very low and it doesn't take much for me to want to leave and sleep it off.

The forgetting stuff and the feeling miserable for a few days at the start of the week doesn't sound fun at all or worth it. It doesn't have to be that way.
Aldo1988

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 22, 2022, 11:59:30 am
Quote from: damomad on December 22, 2022, 11:45:58 am
https://www.drinkaware.co.uk/tools/unit-and-calorie-calculator

Looking at it from units/calories alone, 6 750ml bottles of wine (13% Volume) is roughly 70.5 units, 5000 calories. That from the wine alone is 2 days worth of calories that the average UK male is recommended to get (2500 a day). 16 cheeseburgers.

Uk males are recommended to drink no more than 14 units a week, spread out over 3 days.

By all metrics it's well above the recommended amounts and you are highly likely to be doing damage to your health.

I'm a binge drinker too and I know how hard it is to slow down, wanting to keep the buzz going. The having one or two just doesn't appeal to me at all. I've no idea how I put the volume of booze away, I could barely drink a pint of water in one sitting.

Luckily though these days my tolerance is very low and it doesn't take much for me to want to leave and sleep it off.

The forgetting stuff and the feeling miserable for a few days at the start of the week doesn't sound fun at all or worth it. It doesn't have to be that way.

Thanks for the info and reply.  I've recently got to the point where I am stopping myself from going out in town with my mates as I don't really enjoy it (the end part anyway). Like I said in my post, I can't just have a few then go home.  I am going to calm down on the wine and maybe try only having one bottle on a Friday night and a couple on a Saturday night.  I know that it can't be good for me healthwise, but I try cancelling that out by doing exercise and walking to work.  Going to be hard to turn down the offers to go out over the Christmas period, but I do feel like I need to start changing my habits.  That said, I will pop down the local on a Christmas Day for a few pints before dinner (the only time I will have a few as they kick us out around 1pm!). 
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 22, 2022, 01:06:52 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on December 22, 2022, 11:20:10 am
Not claiming to be an alcoholic, but I do think I drink a lot and when I do drink.  I can't just have one or two and usually end up not remembering a thing or how I got home.  I only drink over the weekend and can easily have 5-6 bottles of wine and a fair few pints over two nights.  One of my problems is that I tend to drink really fast when I go out on the piss and have finished my pint way before my round (on occasions I have to get myself another one before they've finished theirs).   I always have the drinkers regret on a Sunday through to about Tuesday, and on some occasions do not sober up until about Wednesday.  By the time the weekend comes around, I have totally forgotten why I felt bad earlier in the week and want to get back on it.

 Is this ott drinking or the norm?

This is very similar to how I am and Ive come to the realisation that Im just not able to drink at all anymore.

Of course I can and do only have a couple now and again, but if Im being honest with myself its always a will power thing, as in reality Id bills to be drinking to excess, and when youre reliant on will power its always going to eventually crack at some point (especially when what youre trying to do is stop drinking after a couple of pints which have already lowered your inhibitions anyway).

I was quite easily able to stop drinking daily, and can easily leave it to the weekends, but what I cant do is guarantee that I wont behave like an absolute twat one way or another, its massively affected my relationships and will eventually do the same to my employment, its a step away from completely destroying one or both of those things and I guess the ultimate end game is it could wind me up in hospital if I get myself into a scrape on a night out.

My personal advice to you if youre unable to moderate it and consistently blacking out is to knock it on the head completely because I just dont think you can readily moderate it and guarantee that youre not going to get a repeat of it in the future, because the chances are that you will.
damomad

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 22, 2022, 01:32:07 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on December 22, 2022, 11:59:30 am
Thanks for the info and reply.  I've recently got to the point where I am stopping myself from going out in town with my mates as I don't really enjoy it (the end part anyway). Like I said in my post, I can't just have a few then go home.  I am going to calm down on the wine and maybe try only having one bottle on a Friday night and a couple on a Saturday night.  I know that it can't be good for me healthwise, but I try cancelling that out by doing exercise and walking to work.  Going to be hard to turn down the offers to go out over the Christmas period, but I do feel like I need to start changing my habits.  That said, I will pop down the local on a Christmas Day for a few pints before dinner (the only time I will have a few as they kick us out around 1pm!). 

It's hard, especially when social bonds are built around the activity. Breaking habits while also trying to deal with mates expectations of you. You have to look after yourself though, You've shared with them plenty of the good times and you owe them nothing. The smart ones will maybe even have seen it coming, and when you do try and cut down, it may be a trigger for them to start looking at their own habits.
PhiLFC#1

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 22, 2022, 04:29:09 pm
Quote from: spen71 on December 20, 2022, 06:13:46 am
Well managed to fall off the wagon!    People are my biggest trigger     Think Ill have to be a hermit

Mate going from May to December sober is a brilliant achievement, don't be so hard on yourself, one blip doesn't erase all that progress you've made. Get back on the wagon and it can just be one nights drinking lost in a million days sober. The main thing is that you don't start another downward spiral.


I speak from experience with this, I spent years going through the cycle of massive binges then trying to quit then falling off the wagon and getting depressed and thinking fuck it and going on a long binge again. Dragged myself to over 5 years sober now. I don't even recognise the person I was, it changed my life so much. Best thing I've done in my adult life.
AndyInVA

  Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 24, 2022, 11:21:39 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on December 22, 2022, 11:20:10 am
Not claiming to be an alcoholic, but I do think I drink a lot and when I do drink.  I can't just have one or two and usually end up not remembering a thing or how I got home.  I only drink over the weekend and can easily have 5-6 bottles of wine and a fair few pints over two nights.  One of my problems is that I tend to drink really fast when I go out on the piss and have finished my pint way before my round (on occasions I have to get myself another one before they've finished theirs).   I always have the drinkers regret on a Sunday through to about Tuesday, and on some occasions do not sober up until about Wednesday.  By the time the weekend comes around, I have totally forgotten why I felt bad earlier in the week and want to get back on it.

 Is this ott drinking or the norm?

Nice one for posting in here and at least being open to other peoples thoughts.

You already know that drinking until you black out is clearly quite a lot and generally out of the ordinary. and most certainly it is not the NORM, holy shit, was that a serious question

My thoughts are dependent upon what age you are. If you are still young, going out with real friends and enjoying yourself, then maybe this is just a happy social phase in life for you. You don't say if it affects you in your work/college capacity, it sounds like it doesn't.

I have several friends and myself who would drink to massive excess in our early 20s and still hold down real jobs while we were single and basically having fun with friends.

Clearly the problems start when you get older and that becomes a pattern. I would eventually start drinking at home on my own and it wouldn't matter if it was Tuesday or Friday and it would start to affect work and making bad decisions professionally and personally.

To me your drinking sounds a lot because it is a lot with black outs is not so great, but just be mindful that you are on the edge of starting that kind of drinking to become a habit and you can end up a real addict. Probably a good idea to try to moderate your weekend drinking to a level you have fun but don't black out. 5 bottles of wine is a hell of a lot. Try to bring that binge amount down and you will be on the right track.

Good luck though and thanks for reaching out on here.
Jm55

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 26, 2022, 05:21:07 pm
Im after a bit of advice if anyone is able to help.

Im again at the point of needing help due to issues caused by alcohol, I wont go into the exact details but I drank a lot yesterday and it was a bad night.

The question Im asking is whether Im an alcoholic or a problem drinker, the reason I want to know is not because I harbour any hopes of reforming myself and being able to drink normally, which Ive accepted is an impossibility but to ensure I am treating myself correctly, as if Im not an alcoholic then perhaps AA wouldnt work for me, or maybe it would and the distinction doesnt matter?

To be clear I dont drink during the week; for the last 4 years Ive gone 3 nights of the week minimum not drinking, I used to drink when the football was on but even that I know longer do, I also went 3 months not touching a drop. My issue is when I do drink it can often end in chaos, I cant guarantee that one drink wont turn into 15 and an ordinary night morph into a shitshow, does that make me an alcoholic or does the fact that I am able to leave it for 4-5 nights a week suggest that Im not completely powerless against alcohol?

I am getting in touch with AA tomorrow anyway as it couldnt hurt and I very clearly have a problem, I just want to make sure Im handling it in the right way.

Thanks in advance.
24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 26, 2022, 05:47:49 pm
I'll leave the definitions to someone better qualified but I just wanted to express admiration for reaching out and actually requesting advice. You're taking proactive steps and acknowledging that, however you define things, you have a problem that needs dealing with. That's very positive. I wish you continued courage to see things through to the stages that shall in due course reveal themselves in your specific circumstances. Plenty of help available here too, as you already know. 
damomad

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 26, 2022, 05:59:55 pm
Good luck JM, sounds like AA is the right call to make.

The measurement of having a problem shouldnt just be by the units or volume of what you are putting away in a week, its also in the volume of problems in your life the alcohol is responsible for. I hope the hangover isnt so bad and that whatever chaos occurred can be dealt with. If youve done 3 months, you definitely have it in you to kick it for good if thats what is needed.
gazz-powered xmas lamps £19.63 per unit

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 26, 2022, 07:49:53 pm
I dont dip into this thread much and Ive cut down my alcohol consumption over the years even though Ive never been dependent on it , can go and could go weeks without a drink . For the last six months or so Ive had the odd alcoholic drink but
nearly all the time now its the zero stuff , usually peroni , Heineken or Guinness zero .

its been great to have a few hours out and feeling like Ive had a good session then being able to drive home afterwards also being in control is enjoyable . Also people your our with tend to be happy getting you a bottle of zero than say a coke or an orange . And its not like the days of just a bottle of horrible tasting Kaliber , the new stuff I personally cant taste the difference .
24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 26, 2022, 07:51:22 pm
Wait, there's a Guinness Zero?!  :o  Gotta try that.....and I echo the comment about how the new stuff is better - Kaliber was rancid - but something like Carlsberg Zero, or even a Hoggy's alcohol-free cider, taste better than the 'real' thing. For sure.
gazz-powered xmas lamps £19.63 per unit

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 26, 2022, 07:52:17 pm
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 26, 2022, 07:51:22 pm
Wait, there's a Guinness Zero?!  :o  Gotta try that.....

Was on it yesterday tastes and looks like the real thing to my tastebuds
spen71

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 26, 2022, 08:03:08 pm
Well still not able to stop drinking   Anxiety is through the roof
spen71

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 26, 2022, 08:04:22 pm
Worried about going through the withdrawals.      I prefer being sober   Why cant I stick at it
Jm55

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 26, 2022, 08:04:55 pm
Thanks guys, my inclination is that Im probably an alcoholic rather than a problem drinker but the powerless over alcohol line in AA has me questioning that, Im only powerless when I start drinking, I can say no to the drink in the first place (and did for 3 months).
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 26, 2022, 08:34:17 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on December 26, 2022, 08:04:55 pm
Thanks guys, my inclination is that Im probably an alcoholic rather than a problem drinker but the powerless over alcohol line in AA has me questioning that, Im only powerless when I start drinking, I can say no to the drink in the first place (and did for 3 months).

I'm the same,can not touch a drop for months (18 is my record) at a time but when I do drink,I drink.
TepidTurkey2OES

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 26, 2022, 08:43:25 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on December 26, 2022, 08:04:55 pm
Thanks guys, my inclination is that Im probably an alcoholic rather than a problem drinker but the powerless over alcohol line in AA has me questioning that, Im only powerless when I start drinking, I can say no to the drink in the first place (and did for 3 months).
I guess powerless to have  a normal relationship with alcohol?
Having one or two and then stopping if you cant do that then powerless probably isnt a bad word?

Good luck to you mate
SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Yesterday at 10:28:28 am
Quote from: Jm55 on December 26, 2022, 05:21:07 pm
Im after a bit of advice if anyone is able to help.

Im again at the point of needing help due to issues caused by alcohol, I wont go into the exact details but I drank a lot yesterday and it was a bad night.

The question Im asking is whether Im an alcoholic or a problem drinker, the reason I want to know is not because I harbour any hopes of reforming myself and being able to drink normally, which Ive accepted is an impossibility but to ensure I am treating myself correctly, as if Im not an alcoholic then perhaps AA wouldnt work for me, or maybe it would and the distinction doesnt matter?

To be clear I dont drink during the week; for the last 4 years Ive gone 3 nights of the week minimum not drinking, I used to drink when the football was on but even that I know longer do, I also went 3 months not touching a drop. My issue is when I do drink it can often end in chaos, I cant guarantee that one drink wont turn into 15 and an ordinary night morph into a shitshow, does that make me an alcoholic or does the fact that I am able to leave it for 4-5 nights a week suggest that Im not completely powerless against alcohol?

I am getting in touch with AA tomorrow anyway as it couldnt hurt and I very clearly have a problem, I just want to make sure Im handling it in the right way.

Thanks in advance.

Thing with alcohol us that the definitions arent as important as the harm alcohol in excess can do to your body.

We had a family member who self medicated with alcohol to deal with anxiety. Rarely drunk and never seemed to drink a lot in social circumstances.

Binged occasionally and one bing lead to his sudden and unexpected death due to alcohol related ketoacidosis which can hit you after one lengthy session.
https://www.healthline.com/health/alcoholism/ketoacidosis#causes
AndyInVA

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Yesterday at 11:15:26 am
Quote from: Jm55 on December 26, 2022, 05:21:07 pm
Im after a bit of advice if anyone is able to help.

Im again at the point of needing help due to issues caused by alcohol, I wont go into the exact details but I drank a lot yesterday and it was a bad night.

The question Im asking is whether Im an alcoholic or a problem drinker, the reason I want to know is not because I harbour any hopes of reforming myself and being able to drink normally, which Ive accepted is an impossibility but to ensure I am treating myself correctly, as if Im not an alcoholic then perhaps AA wouldnt work for me, or maybe it would and the distinction doesnt matter?

To be clear I dont drink during the week; for the last 4 years Ive gone 3 nights of the week minimum not drinking, I used to drink when the football was on but even that I know longer do, I also went 3 months not touching a drop. My issue is when I do drink it can often end in chaos, I cant guarantee that one drink wont turn into 15 and an ordinary night morph into a shitshow, does that make me an alcoholic or does the fact that I am able to leave it for 4-5 nights a week suggest that Im not completely powerless against alcohol?

I am getting in touch with AA tomorrow anyway as it couldnt hurt and I very clearly have a problem, I just want to make sure Im handling it in the right way.

Thanks in advance.

I agree with 24/7 that the definition is not so important. The fact that booze is causing a problem in your life is more definite

Going to AA and talking to others in the same boat is a good start. Also I wouldn't get too hung up on AA definitions. Just go and listen.

Also hunt around for a group. My first time at an AA meeting turned out to be for a group that were all serious drug and alcohol users who had made a succession of bad life choices. I eventually found another group of people in a similar position as me and I could identify with what they had to say. I found AA educational but for me not inspirational, but AA definitely has value.

I would still encourage you to look for an online group that will hopefully work for you as well as in person AA. AA is not for everyone and I feel you need a community to discuss things with who post more often than this RAWK thread
AndyInVA

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Yesterday at 11:22:39 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 26, 2022, 08:34:17 pm
I'm the same,can not touch a drop for months (18 is my record) at a time but when I do drink,I drink.

maybe look then at what our triggers are ?.

do you drink when you have a special reason to socialize and you have fun and then stop again for a while, which in my mind is probably OK

or is a bad trigger and you drink to control anxiety

or when you drink, does that lead to bad choices

if you are only binge drinking every now and then and have no negative consequences other than a hang over, then booze may not be such a big deal
Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Yesterday at 03:08:48 pm
I'd agree with those saying that how you define the issue is not that important just now, Jm55. The bottom line is that there's a problem. I think calling AA is a good start. I've never been to them but know people who have. Even if you don't get fully involved I'm sure there is valuable advice they could offer or point you in the direction of.

I had a long-term girlfriend with an alcohol problem. She never drank that much either and was not dependent on alcohol at all. The problem was when she did drink it turned her into a monster. It was like going out with Jekyll and Hyde. Family and social occasions would be ruined everytime. She also got herself into many dangerous situations when drinking.

She would go any length of time without a drink, but if an occasion came up and drink was present then disaster virtually always followed, and on relatively small amounts of alcohol too. Was she an alcoholic or a 'problem drinker'? Who knows, and I'm not sure a definition makes much difference anyway. The situation destroyed our relationship though, and she ended up in therapy. From what I heard, her problems with alcohol and how it affected her carried on long after we broke up too.

I used to have my own problems with alcohol too. Since I was a child I've had a highly socially debilitating anxiety disorder. Basically, as I became a young adult, I couldn't go out socially until I was pissed beforehand and carried on staying pissed whilst out. It's only in fairly recent years that I can go out socially and not drink at all. I was always a happy drunk rather than an aggressive arsehole in drink, but it still got me into more trouble than I care to remember and I made a monumental twat of myself countless times. Alcoholic or problem drinker? I don't really know. All I know is I had to rein it in somehow.

However you define it, there's a problem. In that case I'd look to access as much advice and support as you can. I'm quite holistic in dealing with my own issues these days. I'll take anything that helps from wherever I find it. I use what helps me and drop what doesn't. I'm sure AA can offer you advice and support you can use even if there may be parts to their approach that doesn't suit you.

Anyway, I wish you all the best and I hope you find the help and support you need.
spen71

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Yesterday at 04:08:36 pm
Great post.    Aa is good in many ways.     Two things what stopped me getting really involved are
God!   They claim its not religious but too many mentions
A sponsor.     Ive very independent.    The ones Ive know are control freaks.   
Billy The Kid

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Today at 11:28:55 am
Spen, sorry to hear you had a slip, but as others have mentioned, don't be so hard on yourself. You've gone on long sober stretches before so you can do it again.

Jm55, just reading your posts, I would say you're alcoholic mate. If, after taking the first drink, you lose the ability to control how much you consume, then no further diagnosis is needed. You're. one of us

Regarding AA and religiosity, I wouldn't say its fair to call it a religious fellowship. In my experience, the people in AA who overdo the God talk are generally a bit religiously freaky to begin with. That they happen to be alcoholics is just coincidence. Given AA has an open door policy, the religious nuts can't really be stopped from walking into the rooms and interpreting the literature from a religious standpoint. I'd also note that the literature goes to great lengths to stress that the organisation of AA is not aligned to any religious organisations whatsoever

That's the main distinction I generally tend to make for anyone considering AA. On one hand you have the fellowship, where people can come into rooms, drink coffee, and "share stuff". Then you have the actual AA program (and literature) which contain the instructions on how to WORK the steps of recovery. I would stress the point that the rooms are not designed to get you sober. They never were. Sitting in a room listening to strangers tell war stories and then reciprocating by boring them with your shite is not going to cure you or anyone of anything. That's probably the single biggest misconception about AA

The truth is that if you want AA to "work" for you, then you have to "work" the actual steps contained in the program. That's one of the first flags I plant with my sponsees. I don't really mind which AA group you go to nor do I care how often you go. I also don't care if you sit there in silence. All I'm interested in as your sponsor is getting you started on WORKING the program, which usually involves the following

1. Can you admit that when you take the first drink, you lose control over what you consume? if the answer is yes then step 1 is done

2. Can you concede that maybe the reason you've failed to stay sober in the past is because your recovery methods are wank? And are you willing to entertain the idea that if I managed to get sober by working the steps then perhaps it might work for you if you also WORK them? If you can give me 2 yes's there then that's step 2 chalked off

3. Can you stop being a control freak and worrying what others think/say about you? Can you park your ego, stop being a selfish c*nt, show some humility, and start owning your shit once and for all? If we have yes's there then that's step 3 done and dusted

And that's the essentially your beginning finished. On to step 4 we go. There's no need to spend weeks or even months complicating the diagnosis any further. If you actually follow the literature then steps 1 to 3 can be done in the space of an hour. That's why I despair when I see people over-complicating the fuck out of things or sponsors telling people to "take their time". The literature actually clearly warns against procrastination, mainly because as alcoholics, we're masters at ducking out of taking responsibility 

Regarding step 4, that's generally the step where (if worked correctly and honestly) most people start to get well. Fuck talking about "triggers" or other arbitrary bollox. Just put a pen in your hand and start writing down all the bad shit that was done to you by others and all the bad shit you did in retaliation. Don't fuck around here. You don't need a week to do this. With a bit of honesty and earnest reflection you should be able to knock this out in a day or 2. When that's done, cough it all up to me so we can chalk off step 5.

For steps 6 and 7, the general gist is: can you see from step 4 that you're not really the unlucky victim you constantly paint yourself to be? Can you see you've been a bit of a c*nt at times yourself? Are you willing to own that fact and stop engaging in thinking that supports your delusions? Ok, great, here's a pat on the back for you. Now on to step 8 we go

For 8, just pull out your step 4 sheet, and make a list of all the people you hurt or fucked over. Again, don't fuck around here. You know who they are and you know what you did to them. When your list is done, man the fuck up, and go and apologise. It can be a text, an email, a phone call, a letter, a postcard, a gift of some sort. I don't really care what gesture you put forth as long as its done with a genuine intention to make reparations

I guarantee you that if you do that much truthfully, honestly, and intentionally, then the urge to drink will leave you. It's a promise that the literature makes, and one that I can attest is true. From there, steps 10, 11, and 12 will keep you sober. In short, all those steps ask is that when you find yourself acting the c*nt just acknowledge it, try to be a bit more zen, and use your experience of working the steps to help others. I.E become a sponsor yourself and give back. If you could pop into the odd meeting to offer some guidance then that'd also be great, but not obligatory 

Anyone who tells you that this program is any more complicated than that, or that you need weeks or months to complete it is wrong. Not only are they wrong, they're in direct contradiction to what the AA literature actually says. In which case you're perfectly within your rights to swerve them. Me personally, I was so fucked and so resigned to the fact that this disease was going to kill me that my only wish was to survive long enough so that my parents wouldn't have to go through the heartache of burying me. Thankfully I met a sponsor who stopped tolerating my bullshit, put me through steps 1 to 9 in the space of a week, and I've never drank or felt the urge to drink since. Make of that what you will

You could say that "I came to believe" that the program works. Hope that helps 
 
AndyInVA

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Today at 11:40:16 am
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 04:08:36 pm
Great post.    Aa is good in many ways.     Two things what stopped me getting really involved are
God!   They claim its not religious but too many mentions
A sponsor.     Ive very independent.    The ones Ive know are control freaks.   

Billy speaks the best in this thread as usual

just read Billys post in full

then re-read your post Spen

Its up to you mate
