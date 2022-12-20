« previous next »
Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 20, 2022, 11:30:50 am
Quote from: spen71 on December 20, 2022, 06:13:46 am
Well managed to fall off the wagon!    People are my biggest trigger     Think Ill have to be a hermit

Thats a shame. I think for many people that is completely true. Have you tried anything like AA ??.

When I quit this thread was seriously active with about 4 of us quitting at the same time and it was a huge help for me. The thread is not so active now and provides less support.

I don't want to get into what is best for you, but it may be time to look for help. I hated going to AA but after a few meetings I did see the value in it. As I had RAWK, I didnt bother with AA after about 8 meetings. Try an AA type website.

I don't know Spen, I'm just trying to suggest connecting with others in the same boat as you be it real world or online. I found strength in being able to discuss with others how I felt and at least getting some positive feedback from others.

I am sorry you fell off the wagon but try not to beat yourself. Just get to the end of today.
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 20, 2022, 03:35:27 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on December 20, 2022, 11:30:50 am
Thats a shame. I think for many people that is completely true. Have you tried anything like AA ??.

When I quit this thread was seriously active with about 4 of us quitting at the same time and it was a huge help for me. The thread is not so active now and provides less support.

I don't want to get into what is best for you, but it may be time to look for help. I hated going to AA but after a few meetings I did see the value in it. As I had RAWK, I didnt bother with AA after about 8 meetings. Try an AA type website.

I don't know Spen, I'm just trying to suggest connecting with others in the same boat as you be it real world or online. I found strength in being able to discuss with others how I felt and at least getting some positive feedback from others.

I am sorry you fell off the wagon but try not to beat yourself. Just get to the end of today.

Cheers Andy.    Been to AA.   People are my biggest problem.    My social skills are not the best.    End up having to keep away
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 20, 2022, 04:29:56 pm
Quote from: spen71 on December 20, 2022, 03:35:27 pm
Cheers Andy.    Been to AA.   People are my biggest problem.    My social skills are not the best.    End up having to keep away

try an online group then, less people pressure, but still gets that interaction and shared experiences
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 20, 2022, 04:41:22 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on December 20, 2022, 04:29:56 pm
try an online group then, less people pressure, but still gets that interaction and shared experiences
Good advice that - it's easier to get triggered when in person. Attending online affords that sometimes needed extra layer of protection and/or safety whilst still receiving the necessary learning points.
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 20, 2022, 04:41:45 pm
Yeah you need more than this thread as a support structure. Sorry to hear about your relapse spen but you've been here before, try to make it just be a blip. All the best fella
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 22, 2022, 11:20:10 am
Not claiming to be an alcoholic, but I do think I drink a lot and when I do drink.  I can't just have one or two and usually end up not remembering a thing or how I got home.  I only drink over the weekend and can easily have 5-6 bottles of wine and a fair few pints over two nights.  One of my problems is that I tend to drink really fast when I go out on the piss and have finished my pint way before my round (on occasions I have to get myself another one before they've finished theirs).   I always have the drinkers regret on a Sunday through to about Tuesday, and on some occasions do not sober up until about Wednesday.  By the time the weekend comes around, I have totally forgotten why I felt bad earlier in the week and want to get back on it.

 Is this ott drinking or the norm?
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 22, 2022, 11:45:58 am
https://www.drinkaware.co.uk/tools/unit-and-calorie-calculator

Looking at it from units/calories alone, 6 750ml bottles of wine (13% Volume) is roughly 70.5 units, 5000 calories. That from the wine alone is 2 days worth of calories that the average UK male is recommended to get (2500 a day). 16 cheeseburgers.

Uk males are recommended to drink no more than 14 units a week, spread out over 3 days.

By all metrics it's well above the recommended amounts and you are highly likely to be doing damage to your health.

I'm a binge drinker too and I know how hard it is to slow down, wanting to keep the buzz going. The having one or two just doesn't appeal to me at all. I've no idea how I put the volume of booze away, I could barely drink a pint of water in one sitting.

Luckily though these days my tolerance is very low and it doesn't take much for me to want to leave and sleep it off.

The forgetting stuff and the feeling miserable for a few days at the start of the week doesn't sound fun at all or worth it. It doesn't have to be that way.
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 22, 2022, 11:59:30 am
Quote from: damomad on December 22, 2022, 11:45:58 am
https://www.drinkaware.co.uk/tools/unit-and-calorie-calculator

Looking at it from units/calories alone, 6 750ml bottles of wine (13% Volume) is roughly 70.5 units, 5000 calories. That from the wine alone is 2 days worth of calories that the average UK male is recommended to get (2500 a day). 16 cheeseburgers.

Uk males are recommended to drink no more than 14 units a week, spread out over 3 days.

By all metrics it's well above the recommended amounts and you are highly likely to be doing damage to your health.

I'm a binge drinker too and I know how hard it is to slow down, wanting to keep the buzz going. The having one or two just doesn't appeal to me at all. I've no idea how I put the volume of booze away, I could barely drink a pint of water in one sitting.

Luckily though these days my tolerance is very low and it doesn't take much for me to want to leave and sleep it off.

The forgetting stuff and the feeling miserable for a few days at the start of the week doesn't sound fun at all or worth it. It doesn't have to be that way.

Thanks for the info and reply.  I've recently got to the point where I am stopping myself from going out in town with my mates as I don't really enjoy it (the end part anyway). Like I said in my post, I can't just have a few then go home.  I am going to calm down on the wine and maybe try only having one bottle on a Friday night and a couple on a Saturday night.  I know that it can't be good for me healthwise, but I try cancelling that out by doing exercise and walking to work.  Going to be hard to turn down the offers to go out over the Christmas period, but I do feel like I need to start changing my habits.  That said, I will pop down the local on a Christmas Day for a few pints before dinner (the only time I will have a few as they kick us out around 1pm!). 
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 22, 2022, 01:06:52 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on December 22, 2022, 11:20:10 am
Not claiming to be an alcoholic, but I do think I drink a lot and when I do drink.  I can't just have one or two and usually end up not remembering a thing or how I got home.  I only drink over the weekend and can easily have 5-6 bottles of wine and a fair few pints over two nights.  One of my problems is that I tend to drink really fast when I go out on the piss and have finished my pint way before my round (on occasions I have to get myself another one before they've finished theirs).   I always have the drinkers regret on a Sunday through to about Tuesday, and on some occasions do not sober up until about Wednesday.  By the time the weekend comes around, I have totally forgotten why I felt bad earlier in the week and want to get back on it.

 Is this ott drinking or the norm?

This is very similar to how I am and Ive come to the realisation that Im just not able to drink at all anymore.

Of course I can and do only have a couple now and again, but if Im being honest with myself its always a will power thing, as in reality Id bills to be drinking to excess, and when youre reliant on will power its always going to eventually crack at some point (especially when what youre trying to do is stop drinking after a couple of pints which have already lowered your inhibitions anyway).

I was quite easily able to stop drinking daily, and can easily leave it to the weekends, but what I cant do is guarantee that I wont behave like an absolute twat one way or another, its massively affected my relationships and will eventually do the same to my employment, its a step away from completely destroying one or both of those things and I guess the ultimate end game is it could wind me up in hospital if I get myself into a scrape on a night out.

My personal advice to you if youre unable to moderate it and consistently blacking out is to knock it on the head completely because I just dont think you can readily moderate it and guarantee that youre not going to get a repeat of it in the future, because the chances are that you will.
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 22, 2022, 01:32:07 pm
Quote from: Aldo1988 on December 22, 2022, 11:59:30 am
Thanks for the info and reply.  I've recently got to the point where I am stopping myself from going out in town with my mates as I don't really enjoy it (the end part anyway). Like I said in my post, I can't just have a few then go home.  I am going to calm down on the wine and maybe try only having one bottle on a Friday night and a couple on a Saturday night.  I know that it can't be good for me healthwise, but I try cancelling that out by doing exercise and walking to work.  Going to be hard to turn down the offers to go out over the Christmas period, but I do feel like I need to start changing my habits.  That said, I will pop down the local on a Christmas Day for a few pints before dinner (the only time I will have a few as they kick us out around 1pm!). 

It's hard, especially when social bonds are built around the activity. Breaking habits while also trying to deal with mates expectations of you. You have to look after yourself though, You've shared with them plenty of the good times and you owe them nothing. The smart ones will maybe even have seen it coming, and when you do try and cut down, it may be a trigger for them to start looking at their own habits.
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
December 22, 2022, 04:29:09 pm
Quote from: spen71 on December 20, 2022, 06:13:46 am
Well managed to fall off the wagon!    People are my biggest trigger     Think Ill have to be a hermit

Mate going from May to December sober is a brilliant achievement, don't be so hard on yourself, one blip doesn't erase all that progress you've made. Get back on the wagon and it can just be one nights drinking lost in a million days sober. The main thing is that you don't start another downward spiral.


I speak from experience with this, I spent years going through the cycle of massive binges then trying to quit then falling off the wagon and getting depressed and thinking fuck it and going on a long binge again. Dragged myself to over 5 years sober now. I don't even recognise the person I was, it changed my life so much. Best thing I've done in my adult life.
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Today at 11:21:39 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on December 22, 2022, 11:20:10 am
Not claiming to be an alcoholic, but I do think I drink a lot and when I do drink.  I can't just have one or two and usually end up not remembering a thing or how I got home.  I only drink over the weekend and can easily have 5-6 bottles of wine and a fair few pints over two nights.  One of my problems is that I tend to drink really fast when I go out on the piss and have finished my pint way before my round (on occasions I have to get myself another one before they've finished theirs).   I always have the drinkers regret on a Sunday through to about Tuesday, and on some occasions do not sober up until about Wednesday.  By the time the weekend comes around, I have totally forgotten why I felt bad earlier in the week and want to get back on it.

 Is this ott drinking or the norm?

Nice one for posting in here and at least being open to other peoples thoughts.

You already know that drinking until you black out is clearly quite a lot and generally out of the ordinary. and most certainly it is not the NORM, holy shit, was that a serious question

My thoughts are dependent upon what age you are. If you are still young, going out with real friends and enjoying yourself, then maybe this is just a happy social phase in life for you. You don't say if it affects you in your work/college capacity, it sounds like it doesn't.

I have several friends and myself who would drink to massive excess in our early 20s and still hold down real jobs while we were single and basically having fun with friends.

Clearly the problems start when you get older and that becomes a pattern. I would eventually start drinking at home on my own and it wouldn't matter if it was Tuesday or Friday and it would start to affect work and making bad decisions professionally and personally.

To me your drinking sounds a lot because it is a lot with black outs is not so great, but just be mindful that you are on the edge of starting that kind of drinking to become a habit and you can end up a real addict. Probably a good idea to try to moderate your weekend drinking to a level you have fun but don't black out. 5 bottles of wine is a hell of a lot. Try to bring that binge amount down and you will be on the right track.

Good luck though and thanks for reaching out on here.
