Not claiming to be an alcoholic, but I do think I drink a lot and when I do drink. I can't just have one or two and usually end up not remembering a thing or how I got home. I only drink over the weekend and can easily have 5-6 bottles of wine and a fair few pints over two nights. One of my problems is that I tend to drink really fast when I go out on the piss and have finished my pint way before my round (on occasions I have to get myself another one before they've finished theirs). I always have the drinkers regret on a Sunday through to about Tuesday, and on some occasions do not sober up until about Wednesday. By the time the weekend comes around, I have totally forgotten why I felt bad earlier in the week and want to get back on it.



Is this ott drinking or the norm?



Nice one for posting in here and at least being open to other peoples thoughts.You already know that drinking until you black out is clearly quite a lot and generally out of the ordinary. and most certainly it is not the NORM, holy shit, was that a serious questionMy thoughts are dependent upon what age you are. If you are still young, going out with real friends and enjoying yourself, then maybe this is just a happy social phase in life for you. You don't say if it affects you in your work/college capacity, it sounds like it doesn't.I have several friends and myself who would drink to massive excess in our early 20s and still hold down real jobs while we were single and basically having fun with friends.Clearly the problems start when you get older and that becomes a pattern. I would eventually start drinking at home on my own and it wouldn't matter if it was Tuesday or Friday and it would start to affect work and making bad decisions professionally and personally.To me your drinking sounds a lot because it is a lot with black outs is not so great, but just be mindful that you are on the edge of starting that kind of drinking to become a habit and you can end up a real addict. Probably a good idea to try to moderate your weekend drinking to a level you have fun but don't black out. 5 bottles of wine is a hell of a lot. Try to bring that binge amount down and you will be on the right track.Good luck though and thanks for reaching out on here.