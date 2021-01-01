« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 316 317 318 319 320 [321]   Go Down

Author Topic: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread  (Read 891911 times)

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,615
  • Never Forget
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12800 on: Today at 11:30:50 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 06:13:46 am
Well managed to fall off the wagon!    People are my biggest trigger     Think Ill have to be a hermit

Thats a shame. I think for many people that is completely true. Have you tried anything like AA ??.

When I quit this thread was seriously active with about 4 of us quitting at the same time and it was a huge help for me. The thread is not so active now and provides less support.

I don't want to get into what is best for you, but it may be time to look for help. I hated going to AA but after a few meetings I did see the value in it. As I had RAWK, I didnt bother with AA after about 8 meetings. Try an AA type website.

I don't know Spen, I'm just trying to suggest connecting with others in the same boat as you be it real world or online. I found strength in being able to discuss with others how I felt and at least getting some positive feedback from others.

I am sorry you fell off the wagon but try not to beat yourself. Just get to the end of today.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 316 317 318 319 320 [321]   Go Up
« previous next »
 