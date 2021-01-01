Well managed to fall off the wagon! People are my biggest trigger Think Ill have to be a hermit
Thats a shame. I think for many people that is completely true. Have you tried anything like AA ??.
When I quit this thread was seriously active with about 4 of us quitting at the same time and it was a huge help for me. The thread is not so active now and provides less support.
I don't want to get into what is best for you, but it may be time to look for help. I hated going to AA but after a few meetings I did see the value in it. As I had RAWK, I didnt bother with AA after about 8 meetings. Try an AA type website.
I don't know Spen, I'm just trying to suggest connecting with others in the same boat as you be it real world or online. I found strength in being able to discuss with others how I felt and at least getting some positive feedback from others.
I am sorry you fell off the wagon but try not to beat yourself. Just get to the end of today.