Well managed to fall off the wagon! People are my biggest trigger Think Ill have to be a hermit



Thats a shame. I think for many people that is completely true. Have you tried anything like AA ??.When I quit this thread was seriously active with about 4 of us quitting at the same time and it was a huge help for me. The thread is not so active now and provides less support.I don't want to get into what is best for you, but it may be time to look for help. I hated going to AA but after a few meetings I did see the value in it. As I had RAWK, I didnt bother with AA after about 8 meetings. Try an AA type website.I don't know Spen, I'm just trying to suggest connecting with others in the same boat as you be it real world or online. I found strength in being able to discuss with others how I felt and at least getting some positive feedback from others.I am sorry you fell off the wagon but try not to beat yourself. Just get to the end of today.