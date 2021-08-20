I know I have to sort out myself; but what do people do ?
Welcome Johnny. Glad to hear you're looking to get it sorted. My advice would be:
Tell your friends that drink has started to affect your work life and home life
Tell them you've reached a point where you feel you need to sort yourself out
If they're really your friends (or at least if they consider you a true friend) then they'll support you and encourage you
If they laugh it off, or tell you to stop overthinking it, or put a pint up in front of you, then they're not your friends, they're just drinking buddies
People who fall into the latter category can indeed be fucked off, yes. Have no fear of doing so
As an aside, I too was a "happy drinker". My problem was that the extent of my drinking made the aftermath the polar opposite of happy
You've made a good start coming in here. Stick around, we won't put you wrong