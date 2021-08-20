Not doing great at the moment.. Too much drinking and too often... Also affecting work slightly and domestic more.. Problem is that my social life/football/buddies and to a large extent the social life is focused on drinking.. And I like it too much; but is too much now.. I know I have to sort out myself; but what do people do ? change friends; hiking ? Problem is also probably that I am a "happy drinker". Don't fight/abuse etc, cracking jokes etc - being the funny guy but it is getting too much.. sorry/thanks RAWK



I had to make a call on it at the start of the month - seems to be cyclical for me where everyone couple of years I take a few months off drinking to get my head straight.You very quickly find out who your actual friends are and who just wants you around to go for a pint with - there was a lad I was friends with up north who was going to come down and visit me in London as we hadn't seen each other since I'd moved. Soon as I told him I was off the beers he wasn't arsed for it at all. Pretty twatty but he is a Utd fan so can't have expected much of him.I've restructured my week so that rather than going to the pub because I have nothing better to do and feeling shite the following day because after two or three I'm then in for the long haul (too often turning into an afters at mine with whoever else fancies keeping the night going) I'm now either at the gym or playing football most evenings and I'm getting back into cooking.I'm pretty good at still going out without drinking - if I'm with the right people I'll still have fun - but getting to the point of saying "no" can be hard and I usually need to have a "rock bottom" moment to kick start it.I try and look for alcohol free beers now when I'm out and about as many places now have at least one or two options that are much, much better than what used to be available. Some really good non alcoholic IPAs and that like knocking about so you still get the taste - as much as I am a tanker when I get on one, I do actually really like the taste of the weird and wonderful crafts and IPAs which gives me an alternative to just sitting about with a glass of coke