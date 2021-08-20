« previous next »
Author Topic: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread  (Read 810271 times)

  No justice, no peace. RIP dad. 01/09/1947 - 18/08/2021
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12720 on: August 20, 2021, 11:18:29 am
Regarding forgiveness - this is the reality to which I know I need to hold on.



"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12721 on: August 20, 2021, 11:35:10 am
Jim I've only just caught up with the thread and I am really sorry to hear about your loss mate.

RIP to your dad. Look after yourself mate.
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12722 on: August 20, 2021, 03:41:28 pm
Superb post Billy mate. Very thoughtful buddy.
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12723 on: August 20, 2021, 03:47:37 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on August 20, 2021, 11:18:29 am
Regarding forgiveness - this is the reality to which I know I need to hold on.

Jim, Red Berry posted this many years ago and I always thought it was an excellent line

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12724 on: August 20, 2021, 04:14:30 pm
Spot on that
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12725 on: August 20, 2021, 04:59:54 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on August 18, 2021, 01:14:44 pm
Well, it took him 7 and a half years after the last attempt (which broke the banisters) but this time he succeeded.

This morning, my father hanged himself after drinking three bottles of vodka and cutting his arms open.

He is out of his pain and his suffering.

As the eldest of his 3 offspring, it falls upon me to make arrangements.

The demon drink.

Carl, then Sean, then me da.

Don't know what else to say other than I've been there for some of youse over the years here - now it's my turn....

 :'(

Oh Jim, I'm so sorry for your loss this is awful. I am sending you my strength, hang in there. I've never had to suffer something like this, all I can say is I'm thinking about you.  :'(
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

  No justice, no peace. RIP dad. 01/09/1947 - 18/08/2021
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12726 on: August 25, 2021, 04:20:19 pm
Thanks again all.

Worst week of my life, by far.

But I've just finished going through all the paperwork and admin........and I've arranged an event for Monday next.

I know none of you knew my dad (I barely did!!!!!!) but I've chosen a charity in Milton Keynes that supports young people struggling with depression and anxiety and other mental health conditions.

If anyone's feeling generous, stick a couple of quid in here and tell 'em you're from Red And White Kop?

https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/philip-bale

Saying that I know none of you knew him, I realise that that might not be factually correct.......

My father's teaching career started in the early 70s in Halewood Grange as it was then known. He taught Spanish and French there until 1986 and became Head of Modern Languages at Stantonbury Campus in Milton Keynes, which has strong connections to the chosen charity.

It's very apt, I feel.

So now I have to go through all the possessions in the house........and walk up and down those stairs too many times......

I saw him the other day, by the way, in the mortuary. That was important. Difficult, very, very hard - but necessary.
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

  Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12727 on: August 25, 2021, 05:01:45 pm
Well done on being the good son and doing the things you are supposed to do even though it is extremely hard and making it the best you can make it.

I really can't imagine how hard that must be. Your post makes you sound a bit lonely. I hope your siblings and wider family/friends are supporting you as best they can also.
  areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12728 on: August 25, 2021, 05:18:33 pm
A very worthy charity Jim.

Take care of yourself mate and don't be afraid to ask for help or to offload if needed, your mental well-being is important too.
  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12729 on: August 25, 2021, 05:33:45 pm
Amazing choice of charity. Chucked a few quid in, would be nice that something good came out of this awful situation.

Keep strong Jim. Were all thinking of you.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
  No justice, no peace. RIP dad. 01/09/1947 - 18/08/2021
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12730 on: August 25, 2021, 06:41:59 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on August 25, 2021, 05:01:45 pm
Well done on being the good son and doing the things you are supposed to do even though it is extremely hard and making it the best you can make it.

I really can't imagine how hard that must be. Your post makes you sound a bit lonely. I hope your siblings and wider family/friends are supporting you as best they can also.
They're not here. By the time I leave (Tuesday), I'll have been here two weeks and they'll still not have stepped on to a plane....
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

  No justice, no peace. RIP dad. 01/09/1947 - 18/08/2021
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12731 on: August 25, 2021, 06:43:36 pm
Quote from: reddebs on August 25, 2021, 05:18:33 pm
A very worthy charity Jim.

Take care of yourself mate and don't be afraid to ask for help or to offload if needed, your mental well-being is important too.
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 25, 2021, 05:33:45 pm
Amazing choice of charity. Chucked a few quid in, would be nice that something good came out of this awful situation.

Keep strong Jim. Were all thinking of you.
You're awesome both of you thanks......very humbling that people I've never met will support a charity to remember a man they've never met. I fuckin love RAWK.......
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

  areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12732 on: August 25, 2021, 06:49:45 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on August 25, 2021, 06:43:36 pm
You're awesome both of you thanks......very humbling that people I've never met will support a charity to remember a man they've never met. I fuckin love RAWK.......

We're family mate we help each other ❤️
  No justice, no peace. RIP dad. 01/09/1947 - 18/08/2021
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12733 on: August 25, 2021, 06:53:37 pm
Quote from: reddebs on August 25, 2021, 06:49:45 pm
We're family mate we help each other ❤️
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

  areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12734 on: August 25, 2021, 06:59:19 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on August 25, 2021, 06:53:37 pm


😂😂😂 Apart from the accent I'd make a very good Peggy!
  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12735 on: August 25, 2021, 07:09:40 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on August 25, 2021, 06:53:37 pm

Well youve got the hairstyle right yer bugger ;D
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
  areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12736 on: August 30, 2021, 09:53:08 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on August 25, 2021, 04:20:19 pm
Thanks again all.

Worst week of my life, by far.

But I've just finished going through all the paperwork and admin........and I've arranged an event for Monday next.

I know none of you knew my dad (I barely did!!!!!!) but I've chosen a charity in Milton Keynes that supports young people struggling with depression and anxiety and other mental health conditions.

If anyone's feeling generous, stick a couple of quid in here and tell 'em you're from Red And White Kop?

https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/philip-bale

Saying that I know none of you knew him, I realise that that might not be factually correct.......

My father's teaching career started in the early 70s in Halewood Grange as it was then known. He taught Spanish and French there until 1986 and became Head of Modern Languages at Stantonbury Campus in Milton Keynes, which has strong connections to the chosen charity.

It's very apt, I feel.

So now I have to go through all the possessions in the house........and walk up and down those stairs too many times......

I saw him the other day, by the way, in the mortuary. That was important. Difficult, very, very hard - but necessary.

Thinking of you today Jim 💔
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12737 on: August 30, 2021, 10:26:47 am
Thinking of you Jim. 

Ive got to go up to Chester next week to empty the family home.    Dreading it, especially as Ive got to put up with my brother!
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12738 on: August 30, 2021, 11:30:55 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on August 25, 2021, 04:20:19 pm
Thanks again all.

Worst week of my life, by far.

But I've just finished going through all the paperwork and admin........and I've arranged an event for Monday next.

I know none of you knew my dad (I barely did!!!!!!) but I've chosen a charity in Milton Keynes that supports young people struggling with depression and anxiety and other mental health conditions.

If anyone's feeling generous, stick a couple of quid in here and tell 'em you're from Red And White Kop?

https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/philip-bale

Saying that I know none of you knew him, I realise that that might not be factually correct.......

My father's teaching career started in the early 70s in Halewood Grange as it was then known. He taught Spanish and French there until 1986 and became Head of Modern Languages at Stantonbury Campus in Milton Keynes, which has strong connections to the chosen charity.

It's very apt, I feel.

So now I have to go through all the possessions in the house........and walk up and down those stairs too many times......

I saw him the other day, by the way, in the mortuary. That was important. Difficult, very, very hard - but necessary.


Really sorry for your loss Jim, stay strong today if you can, YNWA.
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12739 on: August 30, 2021, 11:33:23 am
Quote from: spen71 on August 30, 2021, 10:26:47 am
Thinking of you Jim. 

Ive got to go up to Chester next week to empty the family home.    Dreading it, especially as Ive got to put up with my brother!

Hope all goes ok with that, I'm sure it will be an emotional day, will hopefully give some sort of closure for you all.
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

  Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12740 on: August 30, 2021, 10:06:29 pm
Only just catching up with this thread  :(
Oh Jim man, I am really so dreadfully sorry to hear about you and your poor dad mate  :'(
I hope today went as best as it could have for all of you.
Stay strong and let the healing process do it's stuff.
YNWA mate...

So sorry to hear about your mum as well Spen  :(
I hope the healing process has started for you and your family too mate.
YNWA...
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

  King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12741 on: September 26, 2021, 11:27:07 am
Not doing great at the moment.. Too much drinking and too often... Also affecting work slightly and domestic more.. Problem is that my social life/football/buddies and to a large extent the social life is focused on drinking.. And I like it too much; but is too much now.. I know I have to sort out myself; but what do people do ? change friends; hiking ? Problem is also probably that I am a "happy drinker". Don't fight/abuse etc, cracking jokes etc - being the funny guy but it is getting too much.. sorry/thanks RAWK
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

  Penile Toupé Extender
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12742 on: September 26, 2021, 05:15:31 pm
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on September 26, 2021, 11:27:07 am
Not doing great at the moment.. Too much drinking and too often... Also affecting work slightly and domestic more.. Problem is that my social life/football/buddies and to a large extent the social life is focused on drinking.. And I like it too much; but is too much now.. I know I have to sort out myself; but what do people do ? change friends; hiking ? Problem is also probably that I am a "happy drinker". Don't fight/abuse etc, cracking jokes etc - being the funny guy but it is getting too much.. sorry/thanks RAWK

I had to cut back after a heart attack and stick to halves if my mates have pints, glass of wine if they share a bottle and have a limit before I go out.

It takes some discipline and support. My mates now I do it for health reasons so happily go along.

Maybe worth explaining to your mates you have to cut back. If they can't support you they can't be great mates.
  Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12743 on: September 26, 2021, 05:21:59 pm
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on September 26, 2021, 11:27:07 am
I know I have to sort out myself; but what do people do ?

Welcome Johnny. Glad to hear you're looking to get it sorted. My advice would be:

Tell your friends that drink has started to affect your work life and home life

Tell them you've reached a point where you feel you need to sort yourself out

If they're really your friends (or at least if they consider you a true friend) then they'll support you and encourage you

If they laugh it off, or tell you to stop overthinking it, or put a pint up in front of you, then they're not your friends, they're just drinking buddies

People who fall into the latter category can indeed be fucked off, yes. Have no fear of doing so

As an aside, I too was a "happy drinker". My problem was that the extent of my drinking made the aftermath the polar opposite of happy

You've made a good start coming in here. Stick around, we won't put you wrong ;)

When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

  King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12744 on: September 26, 2021, 05:41:47 pm »
thanks howard/billy.. and billy - good advice - have to do it but its gonna being tough and got great mates so they understand. but feel awkward - probably would have been easier to tell them i was gay compared to stop drinking.. (and no - not homophobic or anything; but the drinking is a major part of many peoples life, and middle aged boredom - people drink a lot...
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12745 on: September 26, 2021, 05:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on September 26, 2021, 11:27:07 am
Not doing great at the moment.. Too much drinking and too often... Also affecting work slightly and domestic more.. Problem is that my social life/football/buddies and to a large extent the social life is focused on drinking.. And I like it too much; but is too much now.. I know I have to sort out myself; but what do people do ? change friends; hiking ? Problem is also probably that I am a "happy drinker". Don't fight/abuse etc, cracking jokes etc - being the funny guy but it is getting too much.. sorry/thanks RAWK

most of us in here have been exactly what you are going through. I was in a similar boat of enjoying it way to much and sure enough its start to affect work and home. i think everyone has their own way they initially start and hopefully some minor tweaks is all you need. Billy always has great advice. My thoughts are just to draw a few lines in your life here and there. Either dont go out on week nights, leave early or try drinking less when you go out. It would be better to try to learn some new habits now and not end up in the classic alcoholic position in 5 years time when something really crappy has happened and your only option is to quit totally
  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12746 on: September 26, 2021, 06:45:57 pm »
thanks Andy. means a lot
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

  • RAWK Economist.
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12747 on: September 27, 2021, 03:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on September 26, 2021, 11:27:07 am
Not doing great at the moment.. Too much drinking and too often... Also affecting work slightly and domestic more.. Problem is that my social life/football/buddies and to a large extent the social life is focused on drinking.. And I like it too much; but is too much now.. I know I have to sort out myself; but what do people do ? change friends; hiking ? Problem is also probably that I am a "happy drinker". Don't fight/abuse etc, cracking jokes etc - being the funny guy but it is getting too much.. sorry/thanks RAWK

I had to make a call on it at the start of the month - seems to be cyclical for me where everyone couple of years I take a few months off drinking to get my head straight.

You very quickly find out who your actual friends are and who just wants you around to go for a pint with - there was a lad I was friends with up north who was going to come down and visit me in London as we hadn't seen each other since I'd moved. Soon as I told him I was off the beers he wasn't arsed for it at all. Pretty twatty but he is a Utd fan so can't have expected much of him.

I've restructured my week so that rather than going to the pub because I have nothing better to do and feeling shite the following day because after two or three I'm then in for the long haul (too often turning into an afters at mine with whoever else fancies keeping the night going) I'm now either at the gym or playing football most evenings and I'm getting back into cooking.

I'm pretty good at still going out without drinking - if I'm with the right people I'll still have fun - but getting to the point of saying "no" can be hard and I usually need to have a "rock bottom" moment to kick start it.

I try and look for alcohol free beers now when I'm out and about as many places now have at least one or two options that are much, much better than what used to be available. Some really good non alcoholic IPAs and that like knocking about so you still get the taste - as much as I am a tanker when I get on one, I do actually really like the taste of the weird and wonderful crafts and IPAs which gives me an alternative to just sitting about with a glass of coke
  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12748 on: September 27, 2021, 07:42:44 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on September 26, 2021, 11:27:07 am
Not doing great at the moment.. Too much drinking and too often... Also affecting work slightly and domestic more.. Problem is that my social life/football/buddies and to a large extent the social life is focused on drinking.. And I like it too much; but is too much now.. I know I have to sort out myself; but what do people do ? change friends; hiking ? Problem is also probably that I am a "happy drinker". Don't fight/abuse etc, cracking jokes etc - being the funny guy but it is getting too much.. sorry/thanks RAWK

One thing I've done when I've felt myself getting a bit carried away is to still go for a walk (I like to chill and read a book in my locals with a pint) and go to the pub, read my book as usual but have a pint of water with Lime in it and still visit the two or three pubs that I'd usually go to.

I find that I enjoy myself just as much (as I'm chilling) and that it makes a change from the norm. Plus you still get to chill, you still get to go out of the house and you still get to have a bit of a walk. Obviously I'm not saying that you like to go and read a book, but maybe consider something like that you could bring into your routine.

If you find you are drinking too much because of your friends then consider not meeting up with them from time to time until you've got a handle on things. If you're going to have a pint and regret it immediately then you probably shouldn't be having one. However, if you tell your friends you're on a health kick and stick to your own rounds, just have the soft drink you like and then get to the gym or whatever then if your mates are actual mates then they'll be fine about it.

Or you could just tell them straight. Plenty of options.
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12749 on: September 29, 2021, 10:53:46 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on September 27, 2021, 07:42:44 pm

Or you could just tell them straight. Plenty of options.

Good luck with Johnny. Let us know how you get on with it.

It is very hard to change the habits of an adult life time and sadly the motivation when things are not quite OK is never as strong as the motivation when things have gotten really shitty and you have lost relationship/job/driving licence etc.

hopefully this was one of your first steps and you can make some real world changes.
  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12750 on: September 29, 2021, 06:42:48 pm »
Thank you Andyx2 and Ian. Much appreciated that you sit down and writing such long and thoughtful answers. Been thinking about what you said over the past couple of days  and it make so much sense. Examples : when I was in a better shape; friday run - getting out; before running - looking forward to that cold beer when finishing. Not sure if it was the adrenalin/calorie concern, but getting in - shower and water. I like music and most sports (football and ice hockey primarily). On its own; its more than enough and don't need the 6 pints etc..

Did a small test yesterday; local concert - very good artist but pretty quiet. Bus a possibility when you live in the countryside not perfect; told the missus I could drive. Had one alcohol free pint (pretty decent actually), didnt have to piss all the time and saved a few pounds and got some bonus points.. Woke up at 6 and feeling fresh..

Quiet week-end coming up - but considering asking a mate meeting up for a game for 2-3 pints; maybe 4 but not 14.. Probably not the best way to handle it, but considering testing it.. Could be the road to disaster (sorry billy), but have to test my strength; 3 pints back at 8..

Thanks again - if i'm not posting I am not on a flight to Ibiza; apperantly have to change the drives on my laptop
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

  • RAWK Economist.
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12751 on: September 29, 2021, 08:22:59 pm »
Great to hear man!

I am 100% same as you with the post run feeling. A big glass of water or squash beats a pint post run.

That said, I did down a 70cl bottle of blue wkd a while back after doing my first half marathon but that was mainly due to losing a bet with a mate over what time I'd do it in. Would not recommend anyone doing that themselves though.

Who did you go and see? I've found gigs to suit not drinking actually as I remember more of it and, as you say, don't need to piss every 5 mins.

Have just fucked my ankle at football though and injuries are usually what put me back on it as I have  nothing better to do. Did say to a mate that if I get out of A&E quick enough I'll be having a bev but that is just me feeling sorry for myself and feeling frustrated.
  • RAWK Economist.
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12752 on: Today at 04:14:57 am »
Fuck

Wagon has rolled down the hill hit a half pipe sank to the bottom of the ocean and drowned 3 puppies with it.

Have never built the mental fortitude to deal with an injury and I'm going to feel it tomorrow
