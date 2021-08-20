« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 314 315 316 317 318 [319]   Go Down

Author Topic: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread  (Read 802389 times)

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace. RIP dad. 01/09/1947 - 18/08/2021
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,964
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12720 on: August 20, 2021, 11:18:29 am »
Regarding forgiveness - this is the reality to which I know I need to hold on.



Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,893
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12721 on: August 20, 2021, 11:35:10 am »
Jim I've only just caught up with the thread and I am really sorry to hear about your loss mate.

RIP to your dad. Look after yourself mate.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,915
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12722 on: August 20, 2021, 03:41:28 pm »
Superb post Billy mate. Very thoughtful buddy.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,915
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12723 on: August 20, 2021, 03:47:37 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on August 20, 2021, 11:18:29 am
Regarding forgiveness - this is the reality to which I know I need to hold on.

Jim, Red Berry posted this many years ago and I always thought it was an excellent line

Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,913
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12724 on: August 20, 2021, 04:14:30 pm »
Spot on that
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,610
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12725 on: August 20, 2021, 04:59:54 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on August 18, 2021, 01:14:44 pm
Well, it took him 7 and a half years after the last attempt (which broke the banisters) but this time he succeeded.

This morning, my father hanged himself after drinking three bottles of vodka and cutting his arms open.

He is out of his pain and his suffering.

As the eldest of his 3 offspring, it falls upon me to make arrangements.

The demon drink.

Carl, then Sean, then me da.

Don't know what else to say other than I've been there for some of youse over the years here - now it's my turn....

 :'(

Oh Jim, I'm so sorry for your loss this is awful. I am sending you my strength, hang in there. I've never had to suffer something like this, all I can say is I'm thinking about you.  :'(
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace. RIP dad. 01/09/1947 - 18/08/2021
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,964
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12726 on: Today at 04:20:19 pm »
Thanks again all.

Worst week of my life, by far.

But I've just finished going through all the paperwork and admin........and I've arranged an event for Monday next.

I know none of you knew my dad (I barely did!!!!!!) but I've chosen a charity in Milton Keynes that supports young people struggling with depression and anxiety and other mental health conditions.

If anyone's feeling generous, stick a couple of quid in here and tell 'em you're from Red And White Kop?

https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/philip-bale

Saying that I know none of you knew him, I realise that that might not be factually correct.......

My father's teaching career started in the early 70s in Halewood Grange as it was then known. He taught Spanish and French there until 1986 and became Head of Modern Languages at Stantonbury Campus in Milton Keynes, which has strong connections to the chosen charity.

It's very apt, I feel.

So now I have to go through all the possessions in the house........and walk up and down those stairs too many times......

I saw him the other day, by the way, in the mortuary. That was important. Difficult, very, very hard - but necessary.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,703
  • Never Forget
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12727 on: Today at 05:01:45 pm »
Well done on being the good son and doing the things you are supposed to do even though it is extremely hard and making it the best you can make it.

I really can't imagine how hard that must be. Your post makes you sound a bit lonely. I hope your siblings and wider family/friends are supporting you as best they can also.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12728 on: Today at 05:18:33 pm »
A very worthy charity Jim.

Take care of yourself mate and don't be afraid to ask for help or to offload if needed, your mental well-being is important too.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,913
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12729 on: Today at 05:33:45 pm »
Amazing choice of charity. Chucked a few quid in, would be nice that something good came out of this awful situation.

Keep strong Jim. Were all thinking of you.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace. RIP dad. 01/09/1947 - 18/08/2021
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,964
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12730 on: Today at 06:41:59 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 05:01:45 pm
Well done on being the good son and doing the things you are supposed to do even though it is extremely hard and making it the best you can make it.

I really can't imagine how hard that must be. Your post makes you sound a bit lonely. I hope your siblings and wider family/friends are supporting you as best they can also.
They're not here. By the time I leave (Tuesday), I'll have been here two weeks and they'll still not have stepped on to a plane....
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace. RIP dad. 01/09/1947 - 18/08/2021
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,964
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12731 on: Today at 06:43:36 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:18:33 pm
A very worthy charity Jim.

Take care of yourself mate and don't be afraid to ask for help or to offload if needed, your mental well-being is important too.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:33:45 pm
Amazing choice of charity. Chucked a few quid in, would be nice that something good came out of this awful situation.

Keep strong Jim. Were all thinking of you.
You're awesome both of you thanks......very humbling that people I've never met will support a charity to remember a man they've never met. I fuckin love RAWK.......
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12732 on: Today at 06:49:45 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 06:43:36 pm
You're awesome both of you thanks......very humbling that people I've never met will support a charity to remember a man they've never met. I fuckin love RAWK.......

We're family mate we help each other ❤️
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace. RIP dad. 01/09/1947 - 18/08/2021
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,964
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
« Reply #12733 on: Today at 06:53:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:49:45 pm
We're family mate we help each other ❤️
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.
Pages: 1 ... 314 315 316 317 318 [319]   Go Up
« previous next »
 