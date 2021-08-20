Thanks again all.Worst week of my life, by far.But I've just finished going through all the paperwork and admin........and I've arranged an event for Monday next.I know none of you knew my dad (I barely did!!!!!!) but I've chosen a charity in Milton Keynes that supports young people struggling with depression and anxiety and other mental health conditions.If anyone's feeling generous, stick a couple of quid in here and tell 'em you're from Red And White Kop?Saying that I know none of you knew him, I realise that that might not be factually correct.......My father's teaching career started in the early 70s in Halewood Grange as it was then known. He taught Spanish and French there until 1986 and became Head of Modern Languages at Stantonbury Campus in Milton Keynes, which has strong connections to the chosen charity.It's very apt, I feel.So now I have to go through all the possessions in the house........and walk up and down those stairs too many times......I saw him the other day, by the way, in the mortuary. That was important. Difficult, very, very hard - but necessary.