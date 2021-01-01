Big love to you all, you gorgeous knobheadsI'm actually in trigger state RIGHT NOW. I've come away for a short break, about half an hour out of Tallinn, in the middle of nowhere, to a place called Aegviidu.In the old train station house when we were out here hiking last weekend, I spotted an Irish tricolour flying next to the Estonian flag outside the entrance. I'd not have looked twice if I'd not seen the familiar orange white and green. Turned out it's a decent bar and restaurant run by an Estonian woman and her fella who's from Kerry. So we went in. They then told us they do accommodation - so here we are, the following week, and it's gorgeous. So clean. Tidy. Done in the 19th century style. Fella is from Dingle - haha - no coincidences in life - and, of course, he's a red, with a big scarf over the bar.Therein lieth the trigger.Am battling the urge to go mad on the black stuff, which I adore far more than any lager or cider, and enjoy the craic with these lovely people.I will resist though - just 10 more days to go and I can be proud of having stuck to a commitment.We'll see what happens next.