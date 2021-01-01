« previous next »
Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12640 on: Today at 09:40:54 am
Spen, sorry about the loss of your father, I don't remember you posting about it :(

Regarding the decision to knock the booze on the head again, kudos - just a quick word about words - when I decided to kick the smoking habit I'd fallen into in my 20s, I read Alan Carr's (no, not that dickhead) 'How To Stop Smoking' and he talks about using the word 'stop' instead of 'quit', as the latter implies defeat whereas the former suggests decisiveness and reclamation of power.

You are reclaiming your power. You are stopping.

All the best for this.

I'm still on course for 4 full months - the tests are getting easier to pass - will I remain zero for the rest of my life? At the moment I'd say not - but I have no intention of falling back into the pattern..........I'm remembering Billy's words - "After 90 days, you won't want another drink!" - I've almost beaten the craving into submission.
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12641 on: Today at 10:06:39 am
24∗7 on Today at 09:40:54 am
Spen, sorry about the loss of your father, I don't remember you posting about it :(

Regarding the decision to knock the booze on the head again, kudos - just a quick word about words - when I decided to kick the smoking habit I'd fallen into in my 20s, I read Alan Carr's (no, not that dickhead) 'How To Stop Smoking' and he talks about using the word 'stop' instead of 'quit', as the latter implies defeat whereas the former suggests decisiveness and reclamation of power.

You are reclaiming your power. You are stopping.

All the best for this.

I'm still on course for 4 full months - the tests are getting easier to pass - will I remain zero for the rest of my life? At the moment I'd say not - but I have no intention of falling back into the pattern..........I'm remembering Billy's words - "After 90 days, you won't want another drink!" - I've almost beaten the craving into submission.

Thanks.    Not sure if it was In this thread or another I posted about my dad.

Good point with the words
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12642 on: Today at 10:12:34 am
24∗7 on Today at 09:40:54 am
I'm remembering Billy's words - "After 90 days, you won't want another drink!"

Sorry but this just isn't true.

I went from 8-12 cans of 5% lagers (import strength San Miguel mostly) every weeknight and at least another 4 on the top on weekends to 0 in December (tapered down for a few days then just stopped) and most days I still think I'd love just one or two. That's with over 5 months of 0 consumption. There's alcohol in the house that I haven't even thought about drinking but god I'd love a nice cold beer.

Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12643 on: Today at 11:44:10 am
L4Red on Today at 10:12:34 am
Sorry but this just isn't true.
Maybe not - but it's inspired me to do this, twice, so....... ;)

What else it has done is encourage me to think about WHY it is I'd like a drink. Most of the time, in these dry moments, I am clear-headed enough to realise that it's because I'm hurting about something and want to numb. When I was drinking too much, it was a lot easier to rationalise that it was okay to do so - now though, I can rationalise that that's fucking nonsense, so I am able to differentiate between "need" and "want".....

Sometimes I still want to - but I see that I don't need to :thumbup
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12644 on: Today at 12:34:16 pm
24∗7 on Today at 11:44:10 am
Maybe not - but it's inspired me to do this, twice, so....... ;)

What else it has done is encourage me to think about WHY it is I'd like a drink. Most of the time, in these dry moments, I am clear-headed enough to realise that it's because I'm hurting about something and want to numb. When I was drinking too much, it was a lot easier to rationalise that it was okay to do so - now though, I can rationalise that that's fucking nonsense, so I am able to differentiate between "need" and "want".....

Sometimes I still want to - but I see that I don't need to :thumbup

Much better explanation and I agree with it in my own case too, even when I really want one by the time I've decided not to I've realised there would have been no point. Good luck in your journey 24/7  :)
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12645 on: Today at 12:37:32 pm
24∗7 on Today at 11:44:10 am
Maybe not - but it's inspired me to do this, twice, so....... ;)

What else it has done is encourage me to think about WHY it is I'd like a drink. Most of the time, in these dry moments, I am clear-headed enough to realise that it's because I'm hurting about something and want to numb. When I was drinking too much, it was a lot easier to rationalise that it was okay to do so - now though, I can rationalise that that's fucking nonsense, so I am able to differentiate between "need" and "want".....

Sometimes I still want to - but I see that I don't need to :thumbup


Whatever works - and different people have different methods.

For many people, though, it's important not to believe that after a certain period they will get back to that previous time when the craving wasn't there. Because when the cravings are still there a month/3 months/a year/whatever later, it can trigger a 'this will never end' conclusion and a feeling of defeat.

For many, the most important step is accepting that stopping creates a 'new normal', where the craving remains, and you put in place measures to help combat and overcome them. That there is no going back to that time before the illness set in when the cravings didn't exist.


Edit - started posting before your follow-up post. I get you now  :thumbup

Good luck, all.
Re: Alcohol Issues - The Carl van Riel Memorial Thread
Reply #12646 on: Today at 01:10:30 pm
Big love to you all, you gorgeous knobheads  :wave

I'm actually in trigger state RIGHT NOW. I've come away for a short break, about half an hour out of Tallinn, in the middle of nowhere, to a place called Aegviidu.

In the old train station house when we were out here hiking last weekend, I spotted an Irish tricolour flying next to the Estonian flag outside the entrance. I'd not have looked twice if I'd not seen the familiar orange white and green. Turned out it's a decent bar and restaurant run by an Estonian woman and her fella who's from Kerry. So we went in. They then told us they do accommodation - so here we are, the following week, and it's gorgeous. So clean. Tidy. Done in the 19th century style. Fella is from Dingle - haha - no coincidences in life - and, of course, he's a red, with a big scarf over the bar.

Therein lieth the trigger.

Am battling the urge to go mad on the black stuff, which I adore far more than any lager or cider, and enjoy the craic with these lovely people.

I will resist though - just 10 more days to go and I can be proud of having stuck to a commitment.

We'll see what happens next.
