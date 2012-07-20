« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bill Shankly. God Bless....... 31 years today.  (Read 15095 times)

Offline elpistolero7

  • Biggest waste of space in history.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,098
  • What's in a name anyway? No, I'm not bitter.
Re: Bill Shankly. God Bless....... 31 years today.
« Reply #200 on: September 29, 2012, 08:38:06 pm »
RIP and Thank You Boss. Mountain of a man.
Logged
What belongs to you, but is used by others?

Offline the invisible man

  • ( )
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,483
  • who am I?
Re: Bill Shankly. God Bless....... 31 years today.
« Reply #201 on: September 30, 2012, 08:12:37 am »
Quote from: vicgill on September 29, 2012, 06:16:59 pm
you've done it again mate, nice one

 the invisible man

thanks vic.... must be a trying time for your family and the girls....

you are welcome to print it out and put it up if you want... he was such a wonderful man... rest in peace Shanks.... YNWA
Logged
t.i.m...

Offline the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,217
Re: Bill Shankly. God Bless....... 31 years today.
« Reply #202 on: September 30, 2012, 12:24:17 pm »
As you grow older, you're hero's tend to let you down, Shankly only grows as you realise what he was and how much you miss that. Geoff Strong says the greatest influence on his life, I remember as a kid thinking the same facing difficult decisions, what would Shanks do here? He was more than a football manager to us he embodied what we saw as goodness doing things the right way. Compassions with wit but as hard as nails and soft when the occassion demanded it. He's responsible for what we are. Can't believe it's 31 years, seems like yesterday outside the Kop cold sunny day against Swansea, our first leauge match after is death with Toshack's team. Still my hero.
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline vicgill

  • "do the simple things but do them well"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,490
  • "Football is the simplest game in the world son,
Re: Bill Shankly. God Bless....... 31 years today.
« Reply #203 on: September 30, 2012, 01:14:45 pm »
Quote from: The 92A on September 30, 2012, 12:24:17 pm
As you grow older, you're hero's tend to let you down, Shankly only grows as you realise what he was and how much you miss that. Geoff Strong says the greatest influence on his life, I remember as a kid thinking the same facing difficult decisions, what would Shanks do here? He was more than a football manager to us he embodied what we saw as goodness doing things the right way. Compassions with wit but as hard as nails and soft when the occassion demanded it. He's responsible for what we are. Can't believe it's 31 years, seems like yesterday outside the Kop cold sunny day against Swansea, our first leauge match after is death with Toshack's team. Still my hero.

Still mine too Albie, thanks for that post mate, I too still find myself thinking "what would he do?" He truly is a legend and will live in our hearts and minds forever.
 
RIP Mr.Shankly  YNWA.
 
 
Logged
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and making yourself available to receive a pass, it is really that simple"

"Friend, mourn not, though he premature departs, his wisdom marches on within our hearts"
  
RIP Ray Osbourne, comrade, epic swindler, and Internet Terrorist Extraordinaire.

Offline Get

  • ...ting perilously close to being banned, so even the avatar is WRONG!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,410
  • Support Brendan Rodgers
Re: Bill Shankly. God Bless....... 31 years today.
« Reply #204 on: September 30, 2012, 01:19:55 pm »
Thank You for Everything u have done for the people and inspired the rest of us to live by the principles of the Liverpool way. Greatest Man That has ever existed

Rest In Peace Mr. Shankly
Logged
Quote from: Fordy on July 20, 2012, 01:24:46 PM
Anything more that 6m for Joe Allen and we have been ripped off.

Loads of Joe allens out there.

I would like to see him stay at Swansea myself and see if he can have another decent season. He is a championship player - players like a championship player.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,465
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Bill Shankly. God Bless....... 31 years today.
« Reply #205 on: September 29, 2022, 01:28:09 pm »
Liverpool FC today remembers Bill Shankly on the 41st anniversary of the club icon's sad passing.

Shankly's influence at Liverpool during his 14-and-a-half-year managerial reign was monumental  but his legacy is everlasting.

The Scot, born in the mining village of Glenbuck, took charge of the Reds in December 1959, as he set about turning around the fortunes of a Second Division outfit.

By the time he would retire in 1974, Liverpool were and would continue to be for many more years the 'bastion of invincibility' he envisaged.

Indeed, all-red strips were introduced, Anfield became a fortress and the team on the pitch were a force to be reckoned with at home and abroad.

Promotion to the First Division  which Shankly's side would go on to win three times  was achieved in 1962, before the club's first FA Cup and European trophies were delivered in 1965 and 1973 respectively.

The solid foundations at the club that Shankly built ensured success would remain well after he left, under the stewardships of Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and Sir Kenny Dalglish.

One of the most important figures in the club's history, Shankly sadly passed away on September 29, 1981 at the age of 68. His impact can still be seen and felt at Anfield today, and his contribution to Liverpool FC will never be forgotten. 

RIP Bill Shankly, 1913-1981
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bill Shankly. God Bless....... 31 years today.
« Reply #206 on: September 29, 2022, 01:42:59 pm »
He signed my leg plaster when I was in Alder Hey.  Wish I still had it.

Legend.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,421
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Bill Shankly. God Bless....... 31 years today.
« Reply #207 on: September 29, 2022, 03:14:21 pm »

A few more 'videos, documentaries and specials' etc on the great Bill Shankly : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=308169.msg18190815#msg18190815


And some cracking threads and articles on the great Bill Shankly up in the RAWK 'History Board' too : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?board=40.0
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,565
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Bill Shankly. God Bless....... 31 years today.
« Reply #208 on: September 29, 2022, 03:17:39 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on September 29, 2022, 01:42:59 pm
He signed my leg plaster when I was in Alder Hey.  Wish I still had it.

Legend.

please tell me you wish you still had the plaster and not the leg!


the man had it all - and ended it all too early
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,397
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: Bill Shankly. God Bless....... 31 years today.
« Reply #209 on: Today at 01:32:27 am »
Shanks only grows rather than fades in the memory I find.

Very rare.

Also RIP Ray. Memories of the H&G era and the fine "internet terrorists" particularly spring to mind.

Still have my black "Standards Corrupted" shirt. Emotional seeing this thread resurrected I must admit.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 