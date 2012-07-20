Liverpool FC today remembers Bill Shankly on the 41st anniversary of the club icon's sad passing.



Shankly's influence at Liverpool during his 14-and-a-half-year managerial reign was monumental  but his legacy is everlasting.



The Scot, born in the mining village of Glenbuck, took charge of the Reds in December 1959, as he set about turning around the fortunes of a Second Division outfit.



By the time he would retire in 1974, Liverpool were and would continue to be for many more years the 'bastion of invincibility' he envisaged.



Indeed, all-red strips were introduced, Anfield became a fortress and the team on the pitch were a force to be reckoned with at home and abroad.



Promotion to the First Division  which Shankly's side would go on to win three times  was achieved in 1962, before the club's first FA Cup and European trophies were delivered in 1965 and 1973 respectively.



The solid foundations at the club that Shankly built ensured success would remain well after he left, under the stewardships of Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and Sir Kenny Dalglish.



One of the most important figures in the club's history, Shankly sadly passed away on September 29, 1981 at the age of 68. His impact can still be seen and felt at Anfield today, and his contribution to Liverpool FC will never be forgotten.



RIP Bill Shankly, 1913-1981