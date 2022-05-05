The payments are 55% of the PL revenue in yr 1, 45% in yr 2 and 20% in yr 3



Don't know the details, but doesn't that amount to some 55-60m quid? Hence the highest prize single game in the world is the Championship playoffs for the PL. As Fromola said, it's money to get back up or else, but (I certainly hope) that this is not going to lead to a situation like Bury.The formation of the PL was the very reason why this is happening. Draw a "richness" line that most teams cannot cross, and if they manage to do it, it will sustain them for a while. This invites the vultures to a meal - buy into a club that can make it and get ready for a payoff, but leverage the buyout with parachute payments so that you don't lose. Vultures indeed.