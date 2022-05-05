« previous next »
Re: Burnley Football Club
May 5, 2022, 09:41:51 am
Quote from: farawayred on May  4, 2022, 06:05:43 pm
Wouldnt the parachute payments offset most of that debt? Not that this is the right way to buy into a club, but is he situation that dire?

Basically it's get back up while we have the parachute money or the club is screwed.

It's whether they'd cut back a lot after relegation though to make promotion less likely. Its the clubs who go down in their first season in the PL who tend to go straight back up.
Re: Burnley Football Club
May 5, 2022, 09:59:41 am
Quote from: farawayred on May  4, 2022, 06:05:43 pm
Wouldnt the parachute payments offset most of that debt? Not that this is the right way to buy into a club, but is he situation that dire?

The payments are 55% of the PL revenue in yr 1, 45% in yr 2 and 20% in yr 3
Re: Burnley Football Club
May 5, 2022, 10:52:38 am
Quote from: rob1966 on May  5, 2022, 09:59:41 am
The payments are 55% of the PL revenue in yr 1, 45% in yr 2 and 20% in yr 3
Then the club will have paid off the LBO then the owners will be getting loans going forward to pay for palatial mansions and a Gulfstream jet for themselves and make  like the Glazer's do at United.

Reminds me of that episode in The Sopranos when they loan money to a sports shop owner, then the Soprano crew just buy loads of stuff not related to sports to sell on the side while the store foots the tab then soon after goes under.

Seems American owners in Football not FSG do something similar with clubs here.

Chelsea being owned by a Hedge Fund should worry Chelsea fans.
Re: Burnley Football Club
May 5, 2022, 04:00:37 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May  5, 2022, 09:59:41 am
The payments are 55% of the PL revenue in yr 1, 45% in yr 2 and 20% in yr 3
Don't know the details, but doesn't that amount to some 55-60m quid? Hence the highest prize single game in the world is the Championship playoffs for the PL. As Fromola said, it's money to get back up or else, but (I certainly hope) that this is not going to lead to a situation like Bury.

The formation of the PL was the very reason why this is happening. Draw a "richness" line that most teams cannot cross, and if they manage to do it, it will sustain them for a while. This invites the vultures to a meal - buy into a club that can make it and get ready for a payoff, but leverage the buyout with parachute payments so that you don't lose. Vultures indeed.
Re: Burnley Football Club
May 5, 2022, 10:32:58 pm
Don't look at Burnley

They're irrelevant
Re: Burnley Football Club
May 6, 2022, 01:24:43 am
Quote from: ToneLa on May  5, 2022, 10:32:58 pm
Don't look at Burnley

They're irrelevant
During Sean Dyche's time I hated Burnley with passion (I'm sure my posting record on that may have indicated as much). I don't mind them now that the rugby coach is out, but that's what's irrelevant for me. A club's existence should not be threatened by financial interests. The sport didn't start with making money in mind, and that's not in the crux of it either. No club should seize to exist for such reasons. You may argue that Bury is irrelevant, but to me it is not irrelevant for the good of the sport.   
Re: Burnley Football Club
Today at 03:26:29 am
