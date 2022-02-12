« previous next »
Author Topic: Burnley Football Club  (Read 28081 times)

Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #360 on: Today at 10:21:43 am »
Quote from: dikwad on Today at 07:30:32 am
Looks like its Fat Sam to the rescue

Sam Allardyce got West Brom relegated last season. Surely that's cost him his "never relegated" aura of invincibility?
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #361 on: Today at 10:26:59 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:37:30 am
Embarrassing to sack a limited manager with an excellent track record of achieving whats expected on a very minimal budget, who has been relegated with them in the past but brought them back up. Funnily enough though, most football fans seem to think it a poor decision but a lot of Burnley fans think his time had run its course and dont dislike the sacking.

Allardyce is a busted skin cannon though, far beyond his usefulness and if Burnley genuinely think hell keep them up they deserve to go down. What Allardyce is famed for is making fallow teams more solid and harder to beat, more compact; Burnley have only conceded 44, you have to go up to Brighton in 11th to find a better defence. Theres teams in the top half whove conceded more. Solidity isnt the issue, goalscoring is given only Norwich have scored less than them. So you bring in a manager famed for grinding out 0-0s and one nils whereas what they really need is someone who can loosen the defensive structure just enough to keep them solid, but enable more adventure in attack. Thats not Allardyce.

Hell be buzzing though because hes picking up a squad that already knows his football to the letter. Theyd be better getting someone younger and ambitious but living with the fact they may go down, but with the caveat that coach is given the time for a rebuild in the Championship.

One argument you could make is that if goals are their issue, sacking a more defensive manager and bringing someone in who'll let the players play a bit more attacking can result in a bit of a temporary bump in form. Think Sherwood at Spurs and then Villa, terrible manager but he just gave the players a bit more belief and space to express themselves on the pitch, their defending didn't suffer immediately because you don't just forget how to defend overnight, and the results came for a short period.

Big Sam isn't likely to achieve any of that of course, and it's more likely that this is just a desperate move by what seems like a terrible owner to keep the gravy train rolling a bit longer.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #362 on: Today at 10:27:09 am »
What puzzles me is the entire approach of the owners. They came in, in typical venture capitalist style, with a leveraged buyout, taking one of few debt-free clubs and paying themselves all of the saved cash reserves as a bonus for absolutely no reason than they love money.

Their plan only works if Burnley stay in the Premier League sucking at that teat. In the Championship, a reduced fan attendance awaits, as does stricter FFP rules, less TV money by far (money in general) and a knowledge that its a very difficult league to ascend out of. The value of the club plummets and they have to sell all the best players. Theyve put next to no money in, until January when they looked doomed and had to do something, but even then the departure of Chris Wood largely funded their signings.

This looks to me like a bunch of chancers who saw an opportunity, took it despite being woefully underprepared and with next to no football knowledge, assuming that because hes done in for half a decade that Dyche could continue indefinitely to keep them in the league with a paltry spend.

I feel sorry for their fans but their owners deserve relegation and to lose every penny - not that any of their personal wealth will be at risk with this.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #363 on: Today at 10:50:16 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 07:49:03 am
Ben Mee taking over as manager this week. They really are a sunday league club.

Okay now this is nuts. I presumed they'd have someone aka Allardyce ready to step in immediately. The fact that they haven't and given that they've sacked Dyche so close to their next match (as opposed to just after their last one) suggests there may be more to what's happened.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #364 on: Today at 10:55:28 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:27:09 am
What puzzles me is the entire approach of the owners. They came in, in typical venture capitalist style, with a leveraged buyout, taking one of few debt-free clubs and paying themselves all of the saved cash reserves as a bonus for absolutely no reason than they love money.

Their plan only works if Burnley stay in the Premier League sucking at that teat. In the Championship, a reduced fan attendance awaits, as does stricter FFP rules, less TV money by far (money in general) and a knowledge that its a very difficult league to ascend out of. The value of the club plummets and they have to sell all the best players. Theyve put next to no money in, until January when they looked doomed and had to do something, but even then the departure of Chris Wood largely funded their signings.

This looks to me like a bunch of chancers who saw an opportunity, took it despite being woefully underprepared and with next to no football knowledge, assuming that because hes done in for half a decade that Dyche could continue indefinitely to keep them in the league with a paltry spend.

I feel sorry for their fans but their owners deserve relegation and to lose every penny - not that any of their personal wealth will be at risk with this.

Yep.

Only one future I can see for Burnley now, and it's not a good one.

Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #365 on: Today at 11:00:07 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:13:16 am
Dyche has done it before but it's too stale there now and the team has got old and would need a big rebuild. Half the squad are out of contract as well.

Relegated teams who go back up tend to be ones who went down in their first season (Norwich, Fulham, Burnley previously). Teams who've been in the PL a while and get relegated tend to be in poor shape on and off the pitch (Stoke, Swansea, Bolton).
But they gave Dyche no money. They had £40m in the bank and took it to pay for the takeover of the club.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #366 on: Today at 11:01:29 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:39:18 am
The uproar this is causing is laughable. I've seen it be claimed what he 'achieved' with Burnley will go down in Premier League history. He didn't achieve anything and has taken them to the brink of relegation. Should've been sacked long ago.

Its the timing thats weird. If they were considering sacking him this season they should probably have done it around Christmas and given the new manager the January window and more time to turn it around.

To sack him this late and have Ben Mee in charge for one of their few remaining games smacks of panic a bit.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #367 on: Today at 11:01:40 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:00:07 am
But they gave Dyche no money. They had £40m in the bank and took it to pay for the takeover of the club.
Took it and put it in their own pockets - they didnt use any of their own capital to buy the club, it was completely leveraged. They paid the money in the bank to the new board as dividends.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #368 on: Today at 11:05:44 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:00:07 am
But they gave Dyche no money. They had £40m in the bank and took it to pay for the takeover of the club.

The previous owners need to take a lot of the blame. It was reported that they actually had £80 million in the bank, they are a classic take the PL money and hoard it club.

Be funny as if they get a bounce and relegate the bitters
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #369 on: Today at 11:08:49 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:05:44 am
The previous owners need to take a lot of the blame. It was reported that they actually had £80 million in the bank, they are a classic take the PL money and hoard it club.

Be funny as if they get a bounce and relegate the bitters
They wont.

Youre right though, both sets of winners have robbed them.  All that money just gone and it should have been used on the squad.

Considering their resources, I didnt think the football Burnley played was too bad.  They werent just a kick and rush side, they could play a bit too.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #370 on: Today at 11:15:17 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:00:07 am
But they gave Dyche no money. They had £40m in the bank and took it to pay for the takeover of the club.

The previous owners never gave him money, despite big profits and building up cash reserves which were then used for a leveraged takeover. They didn't sign anyone for 2 years and then wonder why it went stale.

I think Dyche hoped in vain that he'd get money to spend after the takeover, but the reality is it just takes money out the club
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #371 on: Today at 11:17:11 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:55:28 am
Yep.

Only one future I can see for Burnley now, and it's not a good one.

They'll be the next Derby/Bolton (or worse). They're fucked once the PL money goes.
Re: Burnley Football Club
« Reply #372 on: Today at 11:20:53 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:01:40 am
Took it and put it in their own pockets - they didnt use any of their own capital to buy the club, it was completely leveraged. They paid the money in the bank to the new board as dividends.

Where is the info on them doing this coming from out of interest? I really don't follow Burnley's finances so likely missed it.

Their accounts don't show it yet though. They had £80m in the bank at the time of the accounts being made on 31st July 2020, and the club was bought on 30th Dec some 5 months later so no knowing how much of that cash was used.
