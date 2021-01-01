« previous next »
Burnley Football Club

Elliemental

Re: Burnley Football Club
Reply #320 on: Today at 11:24:50 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 11:19:51 am
that makes absolutely no sense from a football perspective

must be something else

I'm listening to a Burnley fan livestream now and they're convinced he's lost the dressing room and the board have sided with the players. "Lost the dressing room" is something I hear a lot, but I think there's definitely some behind the scenes shenanigans going on.

Like you said, this makes zero sense. Dyche would have brought them straight back up again. On the plus side, we might be seeing the back of them for a while.
darragh85

Re: Burnley Football Club
Reply #321 on: Today at 11:26:14 am
He drove me around the bend when we played them but respected him otherwise. Seems like a decent enough guy
[new username under construction]

Re: Burnley Football Club
Reply #322 on: Today at 11:27:57 am
Bounce might work, little adrift of Everton but you never know
KevLFC

Re: Burnley Football Club
Reply #323 on: Today at 11:37:03 am
Overachieved with that Burnley team. Not sure how a new manager will fit in with few games left unless it's allardyce
Terry de Niro

Re: Burnley Football Club
Reply #324 on: Today at 11:43:48 am
Good riddance to the Thatcher loving twat.  :wanker
rafathegaffa83

Re: Burnley Football Club
Reply #325 on: Today at 11:44:18 am
Wow. I didn't expect that. I thought he might have opted to quit a season's end if they went down. I doubt anyone can save them at this point
disgraced cake

Re: Burnley Football Club
Reply #326 on: Today at 11:54:42 am
Don't think many saw that one coming. Probably the most famous figure in the club's history, at least in the last several decades. Klopp is the longest serving PL manager now  :o

Suspect there'll be a few bewildered young Burnley fans interviewed in the town today. 'You're having me on aren't ya?!'
Ray K

Re: Burnley Football Club
Reply #327 on: Today at 11:57:01 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:44:18 am
Wow. I didn't expect that. I thought he might have opted to quit a season's end if they went down. I doubt anyone can save them at this point
Big Sam will come on and turn Wout Weghorst into the lovechild of Nat Lofthouse and Jan Koller, and lead them to safety at the expense of Everton. We tear down the statue of Shanks and put one up of Sam laughing at Chico Flores instead.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Burnley Football Club
Reply #328 on: Today at 11:58:56 am
Fat Sam all over this.

Would've thought they'd take relegation, mutually terminate Dyche, then get a progressive coach in with a pre-season and new signings to try and go back up with a different style of play.
MadErik

Re: Burnley Football Club
Reply #329 on: Today at 12:02:40 pm
Fat Sam to wreak a terrible vengeance on Everton!
Suareznumber7

Re: Burnley Football Club
Reply #330 on: Today at 12:07:06 pm
Wow.  Doesn't make any sense to sack him with so few games left in the season. 
MrGrumpy

Re: Burnley Football Club
Reply #331 on: Today at 12:16:14 pm
Seems like an odd move, on the other hand they cannot appoint a worse manager than Everton have.
him_15

Re: Burnley Football Club
Reply #332 on: Today at 12:42:40 pm
Dyche won't be unemployed for too long I reckon.
Red Berry

Re: Burnley Football Club
Reply #333 on: Today at 12:53:30 pm
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 12:42:40 pm
Dyche won't be unemployed for too long I reckon.

Probably end up at Everton.
JRed

Re: Burnley Football Club
Reply #334 on: Today at 12:54:16 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:53:30 pm
Probably end up at Everton.
Perfect for Everton
Gerry Attrick

Re: Burnley Football Club
Reply #335 on: Today at 01:08:11 pm
He won 4 games all season. At Watford hed have been done by Christmas. Done miracles but stale as hell and would not have forecast them getting promoted if hed stayed. Sometimes a change is good for everybody.
rushyman

Re: Burnley Football Club
Reply #336 on: Today at 01:43:15 pm
Everyone calling Burnley all sorts

Theyve won 4 games and lost to Norwich as the crowning glory

Flirted with relegation every season.

It was his time. Stale
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Burnley Football Club
Reply #337 on: Today at 01:46:42 pm
The sports entertainment industry has lost an all time great.

Funny that they've sacked him after flogging their CF.
Skeeve

Re: Burnley Football Club
Reply #338 on: Today at 01:46:47 pm
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 11:24:50 am
Like you said, this makes zero sense. Dyche would have brought them straight back up again. On the plus side, we might be seeing the back of them for a while.

Presumably, they are hoping that a new bounce will be enough to sneak past everton, but if that doesn't happen, maybe they are also going to be looking to redefine how the club plays during their time in the championship, their current style of play has only been accepted by the fans as it kept them safe.
Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: Burnley Football Club
Reply #339 on: Today at 01:57:10 pm
Imagine the fewm and the schadenfreude should Rafa take the job and keep them up at Everton's expense!
Keith Lard

Re: Burnley Football Club
Reply #340 on: Today at 02:01:02 pm
This feels similar to when Fat Sam and Bolton parted company. Didnt work out well
