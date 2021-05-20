Imagine not being allowed into your stadium for 14 or 15 months and you FINALLY get back in and boo for 93 minutes.



Twats.



Bizarre, isn't it.Honestly, the game is wasted on so many of these types of 'fan'.You cannot go to a match for over a year. In the meantime the world has been turned upside down and we've seen millions die. People have had time to reflect and look at their priorities in life. You'd think those lucky enough to be back in the grounds would be thankful they are still alive. Thankful for the new perspectives surviving a pandemic can bring. You'd think they might be happy to be back and treat the occasion like a carnival. Full of positivity and a new zest for life and for the game. But no ... they prefer to boo for an hour and a half instead.You cannot help some people.