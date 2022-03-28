« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock  (Read 21280 times)

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,302
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #280 on: Today at 10:20:12 am »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 09:57:43 pm
Anyway heres some links on cloud seeding if you wanna read 🤷‍♂️:

https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2022/12/17/how-cloud-seeding-can-help-replenish-reservoirs-in-the-west.html

https://www.dri.edu/making-it-snow/

https://amp.theguardian.com/environment/2021/mar/23/us-stated-cloud-seeding-weather-modification

https://www.technologyreview.com/2022/03/28/1048275/scientists-advance-cloud-seeding-capabilities-with-nanotechnology/amp/

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/climate-and-people/el-nino-malaysia-cloud-seeding-rain-drought-climate-weather/
Since your original reply was to me...

Do you not see the massive gap between the following two statements?

1. There exists an experimental and arguably ineffective technique which can very slightly increase the amount of rainfall in a small area and...
2. The government routinely controls the weather (for some reason) using chemicals dropped from commercial airlines, which they temporarily lost control of during the pandemic when the planes were grounded
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,710
    • @hartejack
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #281 on: Today at 10:39:21 am »
Somewhat confused as to why we're affording Matt Le Tissier 7+ pages of attention here on RAWK, unless the standpoint is that it's better to acknowledge & challenge rather then ignore...?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,646
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #282 on: Today at 10:49:15 am »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 10:39:21 am
Somewhat confused as to why we're affording Matt Le Tissier 7+ pages of attention here on RAWK, unless the standpoint is that it's better to acknowledge & challenge rather then ignore...?

The last bit. Frottage was ignored and allowed to spout his shite and look where that got us. Then look at the fucking idiots spouting chemtrail nonsense, anti vax shite, flat earth, 5G masts and see how dangerous they can be if allowed to spout their shit unchecked.

Funny thing on 5G. Talking to a fella from Vodafone, was telling us the fuckwits were destroying 4G masts and they were getting replaced with 5G masts :lmao
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #283 on: Today at 11:08:55 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:20:12 am
Since your original reply was to me...

Do you not see the massive gap between the following two statements?

1. There exists an experimental and arguably ineffective technique which can very slightly increase the amount of rainfall in a small area and...
2. The government routinely controls the weather (for some reason) using chemicals dropped from commercial airlines, which they temporarily lost control of during the pandemic when the planes were grounded

Yeah I said I dont agree with him lol but maybe I misinterpreted what conspiracy theory you were talking about in your original comment as there can be some level of weather manipulation but not to the degree hes talking about.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #284 on: Today at 11:11:13 am »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 10:39:21 am
Somewhat confused as to why we're affording Matt Le Tissier 7+ pages of attention here on RAWK, unless the standpoint is that it's better to acknowledge & challenge rather then ignore...?

No offence to you or others who make similar posts for MLT or Barton for example
It does no harm, its not like chatter on RAWK increases their profile or in the case of blue tick twitter rewards them financially
If you dont want to read about or discuss MLT then dont  :wave



 
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,389
  • The first five yards........
Re: Further proof that Matt Le Tissier is a cock
« Reply #285 on: Today at 11:17:44 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:11:13 am
No offence to you or others who make similar posts for MLT or Barton for example
It does no harm, its not like chatter on RAWK increases their profile or in the case of blue tick twitter rewards them financially
If you dont want to read about or discuss MLT then dont  :wave

A bit of scrutiny, exposure, reputation, withering sarcasm directed towards conspiracy theorists is always a good thing.

You never want to stay too long though, especially if a conspiracy nut is defending his theory. They are monomaniacs by nature, have far more invested in 'the story' than you do, abide by different laws of logic and evidence than you do, and their stamina is legendary. In Le Tissier's case too, although probably naturally a moron, he has also been given a monetary incentive to spread some of his hoaxes.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 