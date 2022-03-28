No offence to you or others who make similar posts for MLT or Barton for example

It does no harm, its not like chatter on RAWK increases their profile or in the case of blue tick twitter rewards them financially

If you dont want to read about or discuss MLT then dont



A bit of scrutiny, exposure, reputation, withering sarcasm directed towards conspiracy theorists is always a good thing.You never want to stay too long though, especially if a conspiracy nut is defending his theory. They are monomaniacs by nature, have far more invested in 'the story' than you do, abide by different laws of logic and evidence than you do, and their stamina is legendary. In Le Tissier's case too, although probably naturally a moron, he has also been given a monetary incentive to spread some of his hoaxes.