The killing of Jimmy Darmody though is not just an aside, a writer's easy out to create an unexpected twist, it is absolutely essential to the overarching story of Boardwalk Empire, the rise of Nicky from his desire to better life for himself and his brother, initially idealistic, then by degrees selling bits of his soul until he becomes all that he set out to replace.

It is an awesome piece of work when you view in its entirety, but each character in Nucky's backstory is there for a very real purpose, and each fits into the eventual panoramic view we get of his life in the final season. The stuff with Gillian and how Nucky "looked after" her is perhaps the most powerful relationship of anything in the show.



Good post mate. Jimmy's demise was shocking to me - I don't tend to read the like industry mags or gossipy shite, and I stopped reading Entertainment Weekly when it went to shit a few years ago, so I didn't know that actor Michael Whatsit hadn't re-signed. I mean, you saw it coming from a mile away, but it still was shocking - you just don't expect the young co-protagonist (for lack of a better term) to bite it like that so early in the tale. It really aged the show, putting it completely in the hands of the "adults" if you know what I mean - it really established the fact that this was Nucky's story, not Jimmy's or Gillian's or anyone else's. And then it also put Richard Harrow (one of the very best characters ever to grace the TV screen IMO) in an untethered position without his anchor, and his development after that was really, really interesting. For me, the fact that it jumped past all the gang violence from around the St. Valentine's Day Massacre (which would have been a real bummer to miss out on), yet remained so compelling, is the proof in the pudding. You are dead right about Gillian's part in the story, too.