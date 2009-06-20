« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say  (Read 80650 times)

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,965
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #520 on: January 8, 2023, 09:06:54 pm »
Quote from: soxfan on July 10, 2020, 03:28:59 pm
Saw this story on another forum. ;D

;D
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,174
  • Never Forget
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #521 on: January 9, 2023, 08:18:30 am »
My wife spells 'won't' as 'want'

even in professional emails

she just never seemed to learn or have her brain register that 'won't' is spelt the way it is.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,575
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #522 on: January 9, 2023, 07:53:14 pm »
Why do they keep going on about Davros?


You mean Davos?


No, Davros

#shows wife picture of Davros


Oh
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,980
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #523 on: January 10, 2023, 02:53:57 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on January  9, 2023, 08:18:30 am
My wife spells 'won't' as 'want'

even in professional emails

she just never seemed to learn or have her brain register that 'won't' is spelt the way it is.

That can lead to all kinds of misunderstandings. I want let you (insert own text) ...... ;D
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,472
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #524 on: January 10, 2023, 02:59:41 pm »
I won't divorce.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,279
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #525 on: April 13, 2023, 12:30:16 pm »
My wife sent our youngest daughter a message and ended it with an emoji of what she thought was a pair of angel wings.

Our youngest asked in reply why she was sending her a pair of lungs.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,259
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #526 on: April 13, 2023, 01:59:01 pm »
Our anniversary coming up soon and I told her I got her something really nice, but I can't say what it is or give any clues. "You're keeping me in suspension!" was her answer
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,079
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #527 on: April 13, 2023, 02:01:43 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on April 13, 2023, 01:59:01 pm
Our anniversary coming up soon and I told her I got her something really nice, but I can't say what it is or give any clues. "You're keeping me in suspension!" was her answer

Maybe that's afterwards when you give her the surprise?
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,403
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #528 on: May 7, 2023, 05:09:58 pm »
The daughter has bought the grandson a pair of Stan Smith trabs.

My missus comes out with earlier while walking around Cheshire Scrotes retail park.  "Nicole has bought Freddie some Stan Boardmans"

She cant explain why she said it, but Fucking hell, I ripped her to shreds nevertheless :lmao
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,388
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #529 on: May 7, 2023, 06:42:03 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on May  7, 2023, 05:09:58 pm
The daughter has bought the grandson a pair of Stan Smith trabs.

My missus comes out with earlier while walking around Cheshire Scrotes retail park.  "Nicole has bought Freddie some Stan Boardmans"

She cant explain why she said it, but Fucking hell, I ripped her to shreds nevertheless :lmao

the silly fokker  ;)
Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,980
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #530 on: May 7, 2023, 08:43:50 pm »
Stop staring at my tits.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,259
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #531 on: May 7, 2023, 08:57:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  7, 2023, 08:43:50 pm
Stop staring at my tits.
How did she respond when you said that?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,980
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #532 on: May 7, 2023, 10:30:26 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on May  7, 2023, 08:57:24 pm
How did she respond when you said that?

She was well pissed off
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,079
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #533 on: January 19, 2024, 06:32:36 pm »
Anyones wife do this?

In a mall

Her: omg Im so hungry I feel like Im going to pass out, we need to go eat.

Me: ok lets go the restaurant section.

3mins later

Her: lets just stop in this store I want to look at this dress.

X3
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,435
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #534 on: January 19, 2024, 06:48:23 pm »
Can you set the Sky to record Love Island for me please
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,708
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #535 on: January 19, 2024, 08:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on January 19, 2024, 06:32:36 pm
Anyones wife do this?

In a mall

Her: omg Im so hungry I feel like Im going to pass out, we need to go eat.

Me: ok lets go the restaurant section.

3mins later

Her: lets just stop in this store I want to look at this dress.

X3


She's communicating information to you that has neither to do with nutrition nor habiliments.

You know this...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,079
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #536 on: January 19, 2024, 08:22:49 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on January 19, 2024, 08:01:37 pm
She's communicating information to you that has neither to do with nutrition nor habiliments.

You know this...

Hahah I know, just girls are from Venus boys earth.
« Last Edit: January 19, 2024, 08:24:22 pm by Chakan »
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,984
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #537 on: January 19, 2024, 08:30:31 pm »
"I don't have time to be efficient."
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,395
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #538 on: January 19, 2024, 09:11:39 pm »
I Do.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,115
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #539 on: February 18, 2024, 09:29:23 pm »
"Is that Ronnie Wood?!"

It was Jimmy White punditing on the snooker.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,984
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #540 on: February 19, 2024, 12:06:28 am »
"I don't lie.  I flavour the truth."
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,115
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #541 on: July 1, 2024, 10:08:54 am »
We went to Southport yesterday for Day 1 of the County Championship game v Notts. I've taken her to T20 before so she understands the sport. After an hour or so, my wife goes "They're both wearing white, how do they know who is on which team?"
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,115
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #542 on: July 23, 2024, 11:33:46 pm »
"David? That's not a Jewish name is it?"
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Big Swifty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #543 on: July 30, 2024, 12:43:11 pm »
My wife is very smart - med degree from UCL and a 1st in Philosophy that she did in the middle. She's a great doctor and a very rational, intelligent woman. But she is bizarrely ignorant of popular culture and it manifests in lots of ways. One that sticks in my mind from quite a while - over 12 years - ago:

We were watching the build-up to a boxing match - think it was an early Joshua fight. George Foreman was hanging around, visiting AJ in his dressing room etc, and the TV showed footage of this. My wife is like, "what on earth is he doing there?"

Basically, she had no idea he was a famous boxing ATG, and in her mind she was trying to comprehend what the grill guy was doing backstage at a boxing match.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,263
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #544 on: July 30, 2024, 12:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Big Swifty on July 30, 2024, 12:43:11 pm
My wife is very smart - med degree from UCL and a 1st in Philosophy that she did in the middle. She's a great doctor and a very rational, intelligent woman. But she is bizarrely ignorant of popular culture and it manifests in lots of ways. One that sticks in my mind from quite a while - over 12 years - ago:

We were watching the build-up to a boxing match - think it was an early Joshua fight. George Foreman was hanging around, visiting AJ in his dressing room etc, and the TV showed footage of this. My wife is like, "what on earth is he doing there?"

Basically, she had no idea he was a famous boxing ATG, and in her mind she was trying to comprehend what the grill guy was doing backstage at a boxing match.

Aggh bet you looked at her with loving eyes
Logged

Offline Big Swifty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #545 on: July 30, 2024, 12:50:08 pm »
Our eldest is 12 years old, so that may be the case.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,708
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #546 on: July 30, 2024, 01:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Big Swifty on July 30, 2024, 12:43:11 pm
My wife is very smart - med degree from UCL and a 1st in Philosophy that she did in the middle. She's a great doctor and a very rational, intelligent woman. But she is bizarrely ignorant of popular culture and it manifests in lots of ways. One that sticks in my mind from quite a while - over 12 years - ago:

We were watching the build-up to a boxing match - think it was an early Joshua fight. George Foreman was hanging around, visiting AJ in his dressing room etc, and the TV showed footage of this. My wife is like, "what on earth is he doing there?"

Basically, she had no idea he was a famous boxing ATG, and in her mind she was trying to comprehend what the grill guy was doing backstage at a boxing match.

God, that's beautiful... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,032
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #547 on: July 30, 2024, 11:12:55 pm »
The thing I most love about George Foreman is that he has 5 sons who are all called George Foreman.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,343
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #548 on: July 31, 2024, 04:58:53 am »
At least theyre all numbered, so they can be differentiated.

I feel sorry for his daughter, Georgetta.
Logged
Quote from: Hazell on March 30, 2024, 10:20:57 pm
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,263
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #549 on: July 31, 2024, 07:44:26 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on February 18, 2024, 09:29:23 pm
"Is that Ronnie Wood?!"

It was Jimmy White punditing on the snooker.

That's my favourite and there are some good ones.

My ex wife called the shop Harry Corry Harry Potter for some unexplained reason. Oh and shes another lady with a master degrees
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,153
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #550 on: July 31, 2024, 12:42:21 pm »
Quote from: Big Swifty on July 30, 2024, 12:43:11 pm

Basically, she had no idea he was a famous boxing ATG, and in her mind she was trying to comprehend what the grill guy was doing backstage at a boxing match.

Fair to be honest
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,263
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Stupid Things Your Wife / Husband / Partner Say
« Reply #551 on: Today at 07:59:38 am »
"What are you thinking" babe
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 