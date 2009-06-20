My wife is very smart - med degree from UCL and a 1st in Philosophy that she did in the middle. She's a great doctor and a very rational, intelligent woman. But she is bizarrely ignorant of popular culture and it manifests in lots of ways. One that sticks in my mind from quite a while - over 12 years - ago:



We were watching the build-up to a boxing match - think it was an early Joshua fight. George Foreman was hanging around, visiting AJ in his dressing room etc, and the TV showed footage of this. My wife is like, "what on earth is he doing there?"



Basically, she had no idea he was a famous boxing ATG, and in her mind she was trying to comprehend what the grill guy was doing backstage at a boxing match.