Legendary player, worked miracles as a manager last season. I don't get why some people are acting like jilted lovers. It's clear he has genuine affection for the club, and the fact that the club he's managing isn't doing as well this season so far doesn't colour his achievement last year one bit. I don't know the details about whether or not the club were interested in him as a replacement for Klopp and everything around that is speculation. We have our manager, and he's doing brilliantly. And Xabi Alonso is still a legend and a Champions League winner with us. Made me smile to see him touch the This is Anfield sign.



Agree, some very weird posts in here. I can understand why he turned us down, especially when he had the chance to win something with Leverkusen. I don't think he has been disrespectful to us at all. When you are a manager you need to follow your own path.