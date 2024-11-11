« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Down

Author Topic: Xabi Alonso  (Read 358549 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,217
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Xabi Alonso
« Reply #3680 on: November 11, 2024, 08:20:37 am »
Quote from: Robotforaday on November 10, 2024, 12:14:03 pm
Legendary player, worked miracles as a manager last season. I don't get why some people are acting like jilted lovers. It's clear he has genuine affection for the club, and the fact that the club he's managing isn't doing as well this season so far doesn't colour his achievement last year one bit. I don't know the details about whether or not the club were interested in him as a replacement for Klopp and everything around that is speculation. We have our manager, and he's doing brilliantly. And Xabi Alonso is still a legend and a Champions League winner with us. Made me smile to see him touch the This is Anfield sign.

Agree, some very weird posts in here. I can understand why he turned us down, especially when he had the chance to win something with Leverkusen. I don't think he has been disrespectful to us at all. When you are a manager you need to follow your own path.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Mark Walters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,527
  • * * * * * *
Re: Xabi Alonso
« Reply #3681 on: November 11, 2024, 12:36:57 pm »
Quote from: lindylou100 on November  9, 2024, 07:49:20 pm
Nah fuck him.

The guy was an exceptional player and I was sad he left. Hes entitled to do whatever he wants for his career but lets not pretend he was ever loyal or loved the club. He went for the money, prestige and fame of Madrid whilst throwing Rafa under the bus to justify it with the fans instead just being honest. Once he left he barely looked back, until now it seems. Funny how hes Mr Liverpool when the club is in a position to serve his interests again. I dislike watching him move to manipulate the fan base because its clearly so insincere. If he eventually gets the LFC managers job then it should purely be because hes the best fit to serve our interests, not because the fans have some unresolved trauma over him leaving over a decade ago.

Preach! 🙏
Logged
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,791
  • The first five yards........
Re: Xabi Alonso
« Reply #3682 on: November 11, 2024, 12:42:25 pm »
Great player. Great manager. Loves us. We love him. Not much more to be said is there?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Xabi Alonso
« Reply #3683 on: November 11, 2024, 01:28:29 pm »
The love for someone who spent 5 up and down years here is a bit weird
Very good player, shaping up to be a very good manager.  Not fond of high taxes.
Left the club when things were going wrong off the pitch, as did others apart from the vilified Gerrard who was 10 x the player of Alonso.





Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline zabadoh

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,512
  • Walk on with hope in your heart
Re: Xabi Alonso
« Reply #3684 on: November 12, 2024, 05:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 11, 2024, 01:28:29 pm
*snip* ...Gerrard who was 10 x the player of Alonso.

I remember that era well and disagree, and the stats don't support that theory either.

During the seasons that Xabi was with the club, 2004-05 thru 2008-09

Without Gerrard our win ratio was 0.556  https://www.statmuse.com/fc/ask?q=liverpool+record+with+and+without+steven+gerrard+2004-05+to+2008-09

Without Alonso our win ratio was 0.489, i.e. a losing record  https://www.statmuse.com/fc/ask?q=liverpool+record+with+and+without+xabi+alonso+2004-05+to+2008-09
Logged
It's impossible, said Pride.  It's risky, said Experience.  It's pointless, said Reason.

Give it a try, whispered the Heart. - Ken-Obi

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,541
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Xabi Alonso
« Reply #3685 on: Yesterday at 05:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on September 17, 2010, 08:55:18 pm
I remember this time, I think it was when we were playing TNS and there had been a lot of speculation about Gerrard leaving which he was finally quashing. So Gerrard was asked the question at some press conference, did he understand the feelings of the fans and he replied, of course, they thought they were going to lose their best player. To which the Guardian acidly replied, Alonso wasn't going anywhere.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,025
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Xabi Alonso
« Reply #3686 on: Yesterday at 05:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 05:21:04 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on September 17, 2010, 08:55:18 pm
I remember this time, I think it was when we were playing TNS and there had been a lot of speculation about Gerrard leaving which he was finally quashing. So Gerrard was asked the question at some press conference, did he understand the feelings of the fans and he replied, of course, they thought they were going to lose their best player. To which the Guardian acidly replied, Alonso wasn't going anywhere.

"TNS! TNS! TNS! TNS"
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Xabi Alonso
« Reply #3687 on: Today at 11:41:34 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on September 17, 2010, 08:55:18 pm
I remember this time, I think it was when we were playing TNS and there had been a lot of speculation about Gerrard leaving which he was finally quashing. So Gerrard was asked the question at some press conference, did he understand the feelings of the fans and he replied, of course, they thought they were going to lose their best player. To which the Guardian acidly replied, Alonso wasn't going anywhere.

So they were wrong twice, interesting.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,513
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Xabi Alonso
« Reply #3688 on: Today at 01:30:35 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 11, 2024, 01:28:29 pm
The love for someone who spent 5 up and down years here is a bit weird
Very good player, shaping up to be a very good manager.  Not fond of high taxes.
Left the club when things were going wrong off the pitch, as did others apart from the vilified Gerrard who was 10 x the player of Alonso.


The sheen around him that existed (understandably) early in the year has worn off a bit now.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Xabi Alonso
« Reply #3689 on: Today at 03:46:26 pm »
There isn't a team on earth that would have taken Alonso ahead of Gerrard if they'd been offered at the same price.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,382
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Xabi Alonso
« Reply #3690 on: Today at 03:50:21 pm »
Never mind same price ...

Every top team in the world wanted Gerrard (Man Utd, Real, AC Milan, Inter, Barca) ... and they'd have I'm sure paid double what Alonso went for ...
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,217
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Xabi Alonso
« Reply #3691 on: Today at 04:47:29 pm »
Why are people bringing Gerrard into the thread?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Up
« previous next »
 