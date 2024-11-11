Legendary player, worked miracles as a manager last season. I don't get why some people are acting like jilted lovers. It's clear he has genuine affection for the club, and the fact that the club he's managing isn't doing as well this season so far doesn't colour his achievement last year one bit. I don't know the details about whether or not the club were interested in him as a replacement for Klopp and everything around that is speculation. We have our manager, and he's doing brilliantly. And Xabi Alonso is still a legend and a Champions League winner with us. Made me smile to see him touch the This is Anfield sign.
Nah fuck him. The guy was an exceptional player and I was sad he left. Hes entitled to do whatever he wants for his career but lets not pretend he was ever loyal or loved the club. He went for the money, prestige and fame of Madrid whilst throwing Rafa under the bus to justify it with the fans instead just being honest. Once he left he barely looked back, until now it seems. Funny how hes Mr Liverpool when the club is in a position to serve his interests again. I dislike watching him move to manipulate the fan base because its clearly so insincere. If he eventually gets the LFC managers job then it should purely be because hes the best fit to serve our interests, not because the fans have some unresolved trauma over him leaving over a decade ago.
I remember this time, I think it was when we were playing TNS and there had been a lot of speculation about Gerrard leaving which he was finally quashing. So Gerrard was asked the question at some press conference, did he understand the feelings of the fans and he replied, of course, they thought they were going to lose their best player. To which the Guardian acidly replied, Alonso wasn't going anywhere.
The love for someone who spent 5 up and down years here is a bit weird Very good player, shaping up to be a very good manager. Not fond of high taxes.Left the club when things were going wrong off the pitch, as did others apart from the vilified Gerrard who was 10 x the player of Alonso.
