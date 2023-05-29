

The hidden message being, is he good enough to come in after Jurgen. I think everyone would love that (as long as he's good enough and I don't doubt he is)





Hopefully we don't find out how good he is in the Europa League



Ha! I haven't watched any of their games so don't have any idea how they play and if there is any alignment with how Liverpool play. That's why I was asking for peoples' opinions who have watched his teams play.I think established, world class players will always have to navigate the extra publicity their managerial career will get. And the resultant big club opportunity that ends up coming too early for them and derails their carreer. There are a plethora of evidentiary examples.Xabi feels to have navigated this well so far - took his team with the Sociedad youth teams and then choosing to ply his trade in Germany, which is more conducive to young, inexperienced managers. Hopefully he continues to choose his options carefully and doesn't jump at the next Bayern, Real, or even us before he is ready.Of all the established players who have become managers, he seems to be one of the smartest and most well rounded. Wish him all the success!