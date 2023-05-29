I want Xabi to be great but whether someone played for us or not should have absolute no baring on whether we appoint them after Klopp in my personal opinion. I'm aware he's going well so far but he's not even a year into managing Leverkusen and has ultimately done nothing yet so think those shouts are daft atm. Could very easily and quickly go to shit for him.



"As long as he's good enough and I don't doubt he is" just seems a crazy statement for me considering his inexperience. Almost 3 years until Klopp goes (although I'm sure we all hope even longer), so much can happen in that time. Hopefully him becoming an undeniably great manager is one for sure. But even then there may be a better candidate for us, which is why I hate the ex player thing