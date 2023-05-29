« previous next »
Really? He scores the rebound you nugget.
He missed the penalty, full stop, the ball then goes into open play and he scores from that, don't pretend he's a good penalty taker because the goalie parried it back to him
He missed the penalty, full stop, the ball then goes into open play and he scores from that, don't pretend he's a good penalty taker because the goalie parried it back to him
:lmao ok lad
His penalty must have been one of the top 10 moments in the clubs history because of the tension of missing then scoring at such a crucial moment, the joy on his face was wonderful and capped the maddest 7 minutes I can remember.
Honestly mad the chat about a penalty he took 18 years ago.

Didn't even realise until the day after he'd missed and put the rebound in.
He missed the penalty, full stop, the ball then goes into open play and he scores from that, don't pretend he's a good penalty taker because the goalie parried it back to him


I seem to remember celebrating that penalty a wee bit.

So this talk is relative madness :)
It's only because you called me a nugget.
 :wave
His penalty must have been one of the top 10 moments in the clubs history because of the tension of missing then scoring at such a crucial moment, the joy on his face was wonderful and capped the maddest 7 minutes I can remember.

There's a brilliant picture from behind the goal, just as the ball's going in and you can see Alonso and Luis Garcia (obviously). Alonso's face is a picture.
I seem to remember celebrating that penalty a wee bit.

So this talk is relative madness :)


It was nanosecond of joy to ecstasy







It was nanosecond of joy to ecstasy









Luis is already pondering how to use the event on social media to wind up Mourinho...
It was nanosecond of joy to ecstasy



That's the one! Love that picture.
but he missed and Gerrard was a great penalty taker

Gerrard became a great penalty taker. He'd actually only taken one for us prior to the final, which was against Birmingham in 03/04.

Quite amazing really but I guess we had Owen and Murphy prior to that and then I think Baros took them for the most part in 04/05. Cisse also took at least one that I can remember against I think Villa.
Interesting, I hadn't considered that Gerrard wasn't out regular taker back then. Thought maybe we had a system where the person who won the penalty didn't take it. I think Arsenal had that rule at the time, something about adrenaline being too high for the penalty winner.
Yeah Murphy never missed for us (possibly). He was decent at them anyway. Owen was ropey but would generally take them if he could. So up until 04/05 they were our regular takers. NATOs did take two in a game I think (Palace?) and Cisse did score one on the last day against Villa and was generally pretty decent at them I think.

Im sure Gerrard missed a couple early on. Wasnt really until that Arsenal CL game I wars where he developed into someone really good at them under pressure.
It will be very interesting to see how this man gets on in his first full season at Leverkusen. Last season was an impressive recovery in the league and also included a Europa League Semi Final. Lets see what he can do with a summer to prepare.
Good start to their season
Big test coming up for them/Xabi in their next game away to Bayern. Friday evening viewing sorted!
Love that pic above. What an evening.

It also maybe shows what a great defender Nesta was, hes trying to stop the goal and his teammates are scratching their bollocks.
Love that pic above. What an evening.

It also maybe shows what a great defender Nesta was, hes trying to stop the goal and his teammates are scratching their bollocks.

Garcia's permanent facial expression while playing... :D
Love that pic above. What an evening.

It also maybe shows what a great defender Nesta was, hes trying to stop the goal and his teammates are scratching their bollocks.
How casually as well, Gattuso and Cafu - like it's a just pre-season friendly.  :D
Doing quite well, isn't he?

Navigated a tough round of initial fixtures with a draw away at Munich. Seems to have also gotten the incomings and outgoings more or less right in his first summer.

Still a while to go with this season (and beyond) but it is not surprising that both Bayern and Real are apparently keeping tabs.

Has anyone been watching Leverkusen this season? What is their style of play?
Doing quite well, isn't he?

Navigated a tough round of initial fixtures with a draw away at Munich. Seems to have also gotten the incomings and outgoings more or less right in his first summer.

Still a while to go with this season (and beyond) but it is not surprising that both Bayern and Real are apparently keeping tabs.

Has anyone been watching Leverkusen this season? What is their style of play?


The hidden message being, is he good enough to come in after Jurgen. I think everyone would love that (as long as he's good enough and I don't doubt he is)


Hopefully we don't find out how good he is in the Europa League
Hopefully we don't find out how good he is in the Europa League
Actually I hope we do. I don't think we have to suffer a Valencia-like schooling to assess a potential successor.

Early days for Xabi of course but it's good to see. Quite a few called this some years ago (his game intelligence and quiet gravitas) and also said Gerrard wouldn't cut the mustard.
17 years ago today.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DuZd0n8MqWs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DuZd0n8MqWs</a>
Actually I hope we do. I don't think we have to suffer a Valencia-like schooling to assess a potential successor.

Early days for Xabi of course but it's good to see. Quite a few called this some years ago (his game intelligence and quiet gravitas) and also said Gerrard wouldn't cut the mustard.


I actually want to win the Europa League not be beaten by a potential future manager (however useful this was with Rafa)


Even worse, I do not want to see how good the future manager of Bayern or Real might be by getting beat by them.


He, with Hypia, Hansen, Thompson (P), Dalglish, Kennedy (A), Barnes, Milner, Reina and Callaghan is in my top 10 former players (as people as well as players)


Not forgetting Erik Mejier of course who falls down on the player side of things.
I actually want to win the Europa League not be beaten by a potential future manager (however useful this was with Rafa)

Even worse, I do not want to see how good the future manager of Bayern or Real might be by getting beat by them.
Think you misunderstood my point. We can assess/acknowledge just how good he and his Leverkusen team is, and still beat them to go on to win the EL. The two things aren't mutually exclusive. Rafa's Valencia rocked up when we'd gone stale under Ged. Totally different scenario.

He played for 3 European giants in his career. We were his first love, as it were, and there's no reason to suggest him managing Madrid or Bayern is a foregone conclusion. Life is all about timing.
 We were his first love, as it were, and there's no reason to suggest him managing Madrid or Bayern is a foregone conclusion.

Xabi was supported by Texas?
Think you misunderstood my point. We can assess/acknowledge just how good he and his Leverkusen team is, and still beat them to go on to win the EL. The two things aren't mutually exclusive. Rafa's Valencia rocked up when we'd gone stale under Ged. Totally different scenario.

He played for 3 European giants in his career. We were his first love, as it were, and there's no reason to suggest him managing Madrid or Bayern is a foregone conclusion. Life is all about timing.


Yes, indeed. Just don't want him to shine so brightly the money bags clubs show interest, 2nd in the Bundesliga, beating them 6-5 in the QF will do for me.
The hidden message being, is he good enough to come in after Jurgen. I think everyone would love that (as long as he's good enough and I don't doubt he is)


Hopefully we don't find out how good he is in the Europa League

Ha! I haven't watched any of their games so don't have any idea how they play and if there is any alignment with how Liverpool play. That's why I was asking for peoples' opinions who have watched his teams play.

I think established, world class players will always have to navigate the extra publicity their managerial career will get. And the resultant big club opportunity that ends up coming too early for them and derails their carreer. There are a plethora of evidentiary examples.

Xabi feels to have navigated this well so far - took his team with the Sociedad youth teams and then choosing to ply his trade in Germany, which is more conducive to young, inexperienced managers. Hopefully he continues to choose his options carefully and doesn't jump at the next Bayern, Real, or even us before he is ready.

Of all the established players who have become managers, he seems to be one of the smartest and most well rounded. Wish him all the success! 
I want Xabi to be great but whether someone played for us or not should have absolute no baring on whether we appoint them after Klopp in my personal opinion. I'm aware he's going well so far but he's not even a year into managing Leverkusen and has ultimately done nothing yet so think those shouts are daft atm. Could very easily and quickly go to shit for him.

"As long as he's good enough and I don't doubt he is" just seems a crazy statement for me considering his inexperience. Almost 3 years until Klopp goes (although I'm sure we all hope even longer), so much can happen in that time. Hopefully him becoming an undeniably great manager is one for sure. But even then there may be a better candidate for us, which is why I hate the ex player thing
I want Xabi to be great but whether someone played for us or not should have absolute no baring on whether we appoint them after Klopp in my personal opinion. I'm aware he's going well so far but he's not even a year into managing Leverkusen and has ultimately done nothing yet so think those shouts are daft atm. Could very easily and quickly go to shit for him.

"As long as he's good enough and I don't doubt he is" just seems a crazy statement for me considering his inexperience. Almost 3 years until Klopp goes (although I'm sure we all hope even longer), so much can happen in that time. Hopefully him becoming an undeniably great manager is one for sure. But even then there may be a better candidate for us, which is why I hate the ex player thing
Have you no romance in your soul?
