Now I really hope he does well, cos he's a good bloke and always had a good footballing brain but....does no-one find the contrast between him and Stevie on here a little odd? Its like people actively want Stevie to fail so he's not linked with us as manager at any point, and yet almost falling over themselves to push forward Xabi despite his career so far being getting Sociedad B promoted to the Spanish Championship and then relegated, and resigning.



It's the weight of the job thing for me. Steven Gerrard will always be my hero and the best player I ever saw for us, but I want him nowhere near the Liverpool job because it'll weigh so heavy on him. You can see how it weighed on him being captain and manager will be so much worse. One of Klopp's most important achievements at Liverpool was to remove that weight or the backpack of history as he called it. I think Stevie still carries it and is the living embodiment and I don't see how he would take that weight from the team.Personally not arsed if Alonso or Gerrard become Liverpool manager or not, I want the best man for the job when the time comes. We're not Everton.Also, some people just don't like Steven Gerrard, and never did!