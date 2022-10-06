Very interested to see how he gets on. How long is his contract, and does it line up with the end of Klopp's one here?
Crosby Nick never fails.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Now I really hope he does well, cos he's a good bloke and always had a good footballing brain but....does no-one find the contrast between him and Stevie on here a little odd? Its like people actively want Stevie to fail so he's not linked with us as manager at any point, and yet almost falling over themselves to push forward Xabi despite his career so far being getting Sociedad B promoted to the Spanish Championship and then relegated, and resigning.
Will be keeping a keen eye on Xabi, one of the most intelligent footballers i've watched live....very switched on, calm personality who's had a wealth of opportunity to be educated by some of the very best. Has all the ingredients to be a fantastic coach and manager.
Hopefully doesnt get his people management skills from Mr Benitez!
Linked with spurs. If he goes there he will never get the Liverpool job.
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
Doing a very good job there. If he continues on this trajectory, I'd hope he's in the conversation to take over when Klopp finally has enough of the PL shitshow.
Why? Spurs are irrelevant
Probably holding out for the Real job the treacherous handsome bastard.
Read a magazine on my way to watch that final and read a story about Xabi taking a big game pen as a kid and missing (iirc). Naturally I shat myself seeing him step up for such a huge pen knowing he wasn't our pen taker and with that story fresh in my mind
I saw a video short earlier between Xabi and Carra and was shocked to learn that Xabi's 1st ever professional penalty was the Champions League final 05! Absolutely insane from Rafa to do that the mad genius.
Not so much of a genius given he missed the penalty
Really? He scores the rebound you nugget.
but he missed and Gerrard was a great penalty taker
