Very interested to see how he gets on. How long is his contract, and does it line up with the end of Klopp's one here?
Crosby Nick never fails.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Now I really hope he does well, cos he's a good bloke and always had a good footballing brain but....does no-one find the contrast between him and Stevie on here a little odd? Its like people actively want Stevie to fail so he's not linked with us as manager at any point, and yet almost falling over themselves to push forward Xabi despite his career so far being getting Sociedad B promoted to the Spanish Championship and then relegated, and resigning.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Will be keeping a keen eye on Xabi, one of the most intelligent footballers i've watched live....very switched on, calm personality who's had a wealth of opportunity to be educated by some of the very best. Has all the ingredients to be a fantastic coach and manager.
Hopefully doesnt get his people management skills from Mr Benitez!
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Linked with spurs. If he goes there he will never get the Liverpool job.
Page created in 0.032 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]