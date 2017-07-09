Typically, heading back to where it all started for him. What a legend.Real Sociedad have reached an agreement with Xabi Alonso that will see their former midfielder coach the club's B team, known as Sanse.The Spaniard will take charge of La Real's youth team in the Segunda B - the third tier of Spanish football.As a result, Alonso will leave his role with the Infantil A side at Real Madrid to return home to the Basque Country.Alonso started his playing career with Real Sociedad, making his debut against Logrones in 1999 before going on to make 124 appearances for the club.He was part of the Real Sociedad team that finished second in LaLiga in the 2002/03 campaign, finishing just two points behind champions Barcelona.Since leaving San Sebastian, Alonso has won a World Cup, two European Championships, two Champions League titles and four domestic titles in Spain and Germany.