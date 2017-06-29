Had the pleasure to be in his presence many years ago in a pub in Dublin
me & the missus were having a weekend in Dublin.
Next to our hotel we were having a chilled evening in a pub, footy on TV, Guiness flowing and next to us on a table was Jack with a few of his mates..
Just mates having a beer.. taking the piss out of each other, anyway this young lad comes in out of breath with a football under his arm... 'Jack, can you sign my ball'
well his mates start.. 'Go on jack.. sign his balls' .. etc..
.. Jack looked around his mates & shook his head, i laughed and winked at Jack, he winked back then signed the kids ball
Jack: to the kid - 'Now piss off home'...
... the table was overflowing with Guiness.. great night, never forget it.Remeber this TV ad
.. Jack at 2.30 mins booked for a 'Shirt Pull'.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_iU9G9JApFU