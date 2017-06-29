« previous next »
Author Topic: Jack Charlton has died RIP  (Read 3269 times)

Offline redgriffin73

Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
« Reply #80 on: Today at 01:52:54 PM »
RIP
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online goalrushatgoodison

Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
« Reply #81 on: Today at 02:11:47 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:40:55 AM
Loved the story about him managing Ireland and turning to his assistant to complain about these bloody foreign national anthems that go on forever, only to be told it was The Soldiers Song he was complaining about.

That's a good story alright but it was actually said by Terry Mancini who was capped a few times, under the granny rule, in the early seventies. At least that's the way I first heard the story long before Big Jack became manager.
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Offline 12C

Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
« Reply #82 on: Today at 02:45:24 PM »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 02:11:47 PM
That's a good story alright but it was actually said by Terry Mancini who was capped a few times, under the granny rule, in the early seventies. At least that's the way I first heard the story long before Big Jack became manager.
Mancini of QPR? Theres a name I havent heard in many a year!
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline lobsterboy

Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
« Reply #83 on: Today at 02:52:05 PM »
RIP.
Offline Samie

Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
« Reply #84 on: Today at 02:54:44 PM »
R I P
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
« Reply #85 on: Today at 03:47:19 PM »
True legend of the game.  RIP.
Online redtel

Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
« Reply #86 on: Today at 05:04:15 PM »
Another one of that 66 team gone. Very sad.

RIP Jack.
Online Lastrador

Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
« Reply #87 on: Today at 05:11:50 PM »
RIP big man. Always seemed the decent sort and was one hell of a player by all accounts.
Online MBL?

Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
« Reply #88 on: Today at 05:11:56 PM »
RIP Jackie
Offline royhendo

Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
« Reply #89 on: Today at 05:18:25 PM »
RIP - what a boy.

3 Leeds legends gone during lockdown eh?

Cancer and dementia though - its a blessing in disguise possibly.
Quote from: Haggis36 on June 29, 2017, 11:08:39 PM
Thoroughly mediocre player.

Quote from: Reeves  on July  7, 2020, 10:00:14 PM
Regrettably not seen anything in him. Neither for us nor from watching lots of youtube videos after a few on here said he looked good.

Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
« Reply #90 on: Today at 07:26:39 PM »
My first memory is my old man lifting me on his shoulders after we beat Italy at USA '94.

RIP Big Jack.
Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
« Reply #91 on: Today at 07:51:02 PM »
When he was being introduced to John Paul II in Italia 90' The pope smiled and said "I know who you are, you're the boss"
YNWA

Offline reddebs

Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
« Reply #92 on: Today at 07:57:06 PM »
Leeds were the first team I knew of as a child due to always seemingly being in the fa Cup final which was the only live club footy on TV in the late 60s early 70s.

Charlton and Hunter now both gone.

RIP big man

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Online goalrushatgoodison

Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
« Reply #93 on: Today at 08:05:11 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:45:24 PM
Mancini of QPR? Theres a name I havent heard in many a year!

Yep, that's him alright. Quite a character by most accounts.
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Offline Mahern

Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
« Reply #94 on: Today at 09:32:10 PM »
 :'(
Online Morgana

Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
« Reply #95 on: Today at 09:35:20 PM »
Always admired his honesty and his compassion. The first World Cup I remember watching from start to finish as a proper footie fan was Italia 90.  So I admire the man especially for what he did for Ireland. Cannot believe he was never knighted.

Rest in peace, J.C.
Online Ziltoid

Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
« Reply #96 on: Today at 10:07:38 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:28:47 PM
Was he surprisingly down to earth and VERY funny?

Fuck knows I was pissed.
Online hixxstar

Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
« Reply #97 on: Today at 11:11:22 PM »
Had the pleasure to be in his presence many years ago in a pub in Dublin  8)  me & the missus were having a weekend in Dublin.
Next to our hotel we were having a chilled evening in a pub, footy on TV, Guiness flowing and next to us on a table was Jack with a few of his mates..  ;D

Just mates having a beer.. taking the piss out of each other, anyway this young lad comes in out of breath with a football under his arm... 'Jack, can you sign my ball'
well his mates start..  'Go on jack.. sign his balls' .. etc..  ;D  .. Jack looked around his mates & shook his head, i laughed and winked at Jack, he winked back then signed the kids ball
Jack: to the kid - 'Now piss off home'...  ;D   ... the table was overflowing with Guiness.. great night, never forget it.

Remeber this TV ad.. Jack at 2.30 mins booked for a 'Shirt Pull'..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_iU9G9JApFU
Shanks on Leaving Liverpool FC

"It was the most difficult thing in the world, when I went to tell the chairman........ It was like walking to the electric chair.... That's the way it felt."
