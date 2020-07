One of the giants of football when I was a kid in the 60's and right through into my later adulthood, he could be forthright and blunt, sometimes controversial, but always highly respected and worth listening to, and he'd earned it.



And that run he had as manager of the Irish team was pretty magical.



It may be just because I'm getting on a bit myself now, but they just don't seem to make people like him anymore.



RIP big man, you were a true and real legend.