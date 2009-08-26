Former England World Cup winner Jack Charlton has been hospitalised after collapsing during a family holiday in Spain, his son confirmed on Tuesday.



The 74-year-old was taken to a private clinic after falling ill in Mascarat, on the Costa Blanca, complaining of problems with his eyes.



MRI and CAT scans and heart tests have proved inconclusive so far.



John Charlton said his father was back with his family after being discharged with medication to treat high blood pressure.



He told the Evening Chronicle in Newcastle: "It was a scare at the time and he's been in for three days but he has had more tests and checks than he would have had in the UK.



"We've taken all the right precautions to make sure he's okay and he was well looked after right from the start.



"He just had a bit of a turn."



'Big Jack', famed for his strength of character both as a player and manager, was said to be looking forward to getting on with the rest of his holiday.



Charlton won the World Cup as a player in 1966 and later managed Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United and the Republic of Ireland