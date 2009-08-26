« previous next »
Jack Charlton has died RIP

Jack Charlton has died RIP
Former England World Cup winner Jack Charlton has been hospitalised after collapsing during a family holiday in Spain, his son confirmed on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old was taken to a private clinic after falling ill in Mascarat, on the Costa Blanca, complaining of problems with his eyes.

MRI and CAT scans and heart tests have proved inconclusive so far.

John Charlton said his father was back with his family after being discharged with medication to treat high blood pressure.

He told the Evening Chronicle in Newcastle: "It was a scare at the time and he's been in for three days but he has had more tests and checks than he would have had in the UK.

"We've taken all the right precautions to make sure he's okay and he was well looked after right from the start.

"He just had a bit of a turn."

'Big Jack', famed for his strength of character both as a player and manager, was said to be looking forward to getting on with the rest of his holiday.

Charlton won the World Cup as a player in 1966 and later managed Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United and the Republic of Ireland
Re: Big Jack Charlton in hospital
Hope Big jack is ok
Re: Big Jack Charlton in hospital
Re: Big Jack Charlton in hospital
Hope Jack makes a swift recovery.
Re: Big Jack Charlton in hospital
Big Jack - the founding father of the Celtic tiger.

Get well soon you legend
Re: Big Jack Charlton in hospital
Big Jack - the founding father of the Celtic tiger.

Nah, that was Riverdance.
Re: Big Jack Charlton in hospital
Just as long as we can agree it wasn't fucking Bono  ;D
Re: Big Jack Charlton in hospital
Get well soon Jack. Never forget Italia '90 for as long as i live.

Still always wonder how he polled more votes than Paisley (that's Bob and not Ian!!) for the job though.
Re: Big Jack Charlton in hospital
Get well soon Jack
Re: Big Jack Charlton in hospital
Get well soon Jack.
Re: Big Jack Charlton in hospital
Get well Jack, good man
Re: Big Jack Charlton in hospital
Another decent man who was given a rough ride by the dickheads at Newcastle United.  I like him and hope he gets well soon.
Re: Big Jack Charlton in hospital
Get well soon.
Re: Big Jack Charlton in hospital
best of luck in recoverig. what a legend.
Re: Big Jack Charlton in hospital
Re: Big Jack Charlton in hospital
Get well soon big man

Re: Big Jack Charlton in hospital
met him humerous times. lovely man
Re: Big Jack Charlton in hospital
get well soon jack.
the big fella was nearly a liverpool player, shankly tried to sign jack before he signed ron yeats but leeds were asking too much, that was back in the days when both us and leeds were in the old second division.
there`s no doubt jack would have been a liverpool legend, he was a huge figure in english football in the 60`s and early 70`s, even winning footballer of the year.

Re: Big Jack Charlton in hospital
Don't know what the latest is but I hope Jack is on the road to recovery.
Re: Big Jack Charlton in hospital
Get well soon Big Guy
Re: Big Jack Charlton in hospital
get well soon.
Jack Charlton has Died
Jack Charlton has died
Another of the heroes of 66 is gone
Re: Jack Charlton has Died
RIP

I remember him more as manager of Ireland from 88 to 94. Their golden years.
Re: Jack Charlton has Died
Sad news. RIP Jackie.
Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
Jack has died today age 85.
He left his own mark on football.
Condolences to his family.

RIP big man.
Re: Jack Charlton has Died
Oh thats terribly sad news.


Thoughts go out to all those at Manchester United.

A true legend.

Leeds.
Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
Ah sad news. First memories of him are from the 1994 World Cup where him and his side we pretty decent. Always seemed a decent sort.

RIP.
Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
Leeds.
I knew that! Deleted mine.
Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
RIP.

Legend and proper northerner him
Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
I'm really upset at this

Very sad news
Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
Fairly sure I read Shankly wanted him back in the day, but might be wrong.

As with a few others my main memories of him are as Ireland boss where they had some famous wins in that late 80s early 90s period.

RIP
Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
RIP.  The time when he was Ireland manager was unbelievable really, must have been very very special for Irish fans. A leeds hero and seemed to always talk common sense.
Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
Very bad news. A little too young to remember his playing days , but clearly remember him managing Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle as well as Ireland.
Image of him on touchline in heat of USA 94 will linger.
I feel very sad about this. RIP.
Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
RIP.  The time when he was Ireland manager was unbelievable really, must have been very very special for Irish fans. A leeds hero and seemed to always talk common sense.

It was fucking great and I was only a young lad.

Absolute legend. RIP Jack.
Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
That's both of Leeds's legendary centre backs to have passed on recently. Combined they played almost 1500 times for the club.

And of course, Ireland's most successful manager. Just gone 30 years since we reached a quarter final of our first ever World Cup. RIP Jackie.
Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
RIP.  The time when he was Ireland manager was unbelievable really, must have been very very special for Irish fans. A leeds hero and seemed to always talk common sense.

I spent most of my childhood just assuming he was Irish.  ;D

Farewell big man, thanks for the memories!

Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
RIP Jack Charlton. A giant of a man both on and off the field.
Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
Rest In Peace
Re: Jack Charlton has died RIP
RIP.
