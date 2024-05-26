« previous next »
Author Topic: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**  (Read 354819 times)

Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5520 on: May 26, 2024, 01:10:23 pm »
Pub scene in the one just gone (ep 4?) was excellent.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5521 on: May 26, 2024, 03:01:03 pm »
Been Watching the old Dr Who (1960s) up to series 4
Many Episodes missing , Some Animated ones
Very Enjoyable even so
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5522 on: June 2, 2024, 01:21:14 am »
Thought tonights was ok, then the end was pretty powerful

Spoiler
I did understand that right, they wouldnt let the doctor save them because hes black?
[close]

But what are they spending the Disney money on, as its not the monsters. Thats the second this series that wouldnt have looked out of place in the 80s.

Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5523 on: June 2, 2024, 04:51:04 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on June  2, 2024, 01:21:14 am
Thought tonights was ok, then the end was pretty powerful

Spoiler
I did understand that right, they wouldnt let the doctor save them because hes black?
[close]

But what are they spending the Disney money on, as its not the monsters. Thats the second this series that wouldnt have looked out of place in the 80s.




Yeah, that was the reason.


And Disney are paying the BBC, I doubt the BBC are obligated to spend it on Who.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5524 on: June 2, 2024, 06:46:59 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on June  2, 2024, 01:21:14 am
Thought tonights was ok, then the end was pretty powerful

Spoiler
I did understand that right, they wouldnt let the doctor save them because hes black?
[close]

But what are they spending the Disney money on, as its not the monsters. Thats the second this series that wouldnt have looked out of place in the 80s

There was also references to colonialism earlier in the episode.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5525 on: June 2, 2024, 11:16:21 pm »
Quote from: SP on June  2, 2024, 06:46:59 pm
There was also references to colonialism earlier in the episode.
Spoiler
There was loads of subtle stuff, like Lindy speaking to Ruby and immediately blocking The Doctor and then not recognizing him when he came back, being disgusted when she learned Ruby and The Doctor were in the same room, all the FineTime residents being white...
[close]

I had the usual "but why...?" issues with the episode (like 73 Yards) but whereas 73 Yards was "because magic" this one was "because that's not the point".

3 good/decent episodes in row.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5526 on: June 2, 2024, 11:28:48 pm »
Quote from: SP on June  2, 2024, 06:46:59 pm
There was also references to colonialism earlier in the episode.
Quote from: wampa1 on June  2, 2024, 11:16:21 pm
Spoiler
There was loads of subtle stuff, like Lindy speaking to Ruby and immediately blocking The Doctor and then not recognizing him when he came back, being disgusted when she learned Ruby and The Doctor were in the same room, all the FineTime residents being white...
[close]

I had the usual "but why...?" issues with the episode (like 73 Yards) but whereas 73 Yards was "because magic" this one was "because that's not the point".

3 good/decent episodes in row.

Spoiler
There was the a Rich Kids reference as well, but I didnt pick up on some of those other things such as the colonialism. Think it could be an episode that proves stronger on reflection and on a second watch. But Ncutis reaction was brilliant, as was Rubys incredulous expression at what she was hearing and how hurtful it was to the doctor. That short sequence was hard hitting and brilliantly handled
[close]
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5527 on: June 3, 2024, 04:07:33 am »
I had the same thought, duvva. I enjoyed it the first time, but its going to be even better the second time for knowing whats at the core.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5528 on: June 3, 2024, 08:58:35 am »
I'll use the excuse that I was focussing on getting the ironing done, but I have no idea why colonialism is being raised here.  This is a comment more about how it may well have gone over a lot of heads, than a dig at anyone.
If anyone has time to put together a couple of paragraphs in a spoiler for my education, then I'd read with interest.  In fairness, lots of Dr Who goes over my head, and the 'arc's are  mostly a waste of time for me.  I feel like I'm more tik tok generation. But discrete episodes with strong characters (Doctor and companions) are about all I can deal with.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5529 on: June 3, 2024, 10:46:12 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on May 26, 2024, 03:01:03 pm
Been Watching the old Dr Who (1960s) up to series 4
Many Episodes missing , Some Animated ones
Very Enjoyable even so
Yep such a shame they dumped all those episodes. Amazing how many theyve got back over the years but still some massive holes in the first two doctors catalogue.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5530 on: June 5, 2024, 10:35:08 pm »
William Russell, aka Ian Chesterton passed away today, aged 99.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5531 on: June 6, 2024, 02:38:09 am »
Glad they brought him back when they did for one last hurrah.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5532 on: June 6, 2024, 04:06:20 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on June  5, 2024, 10:35:08 pm
William Russell, aka Ian Chesterton passed away today, aged 99.


 :(


R.I.P.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5533 on: June 6, 2024, 10:05:28 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on June  6, 2024, 02:38:09 am
Glad they brought him back when they did for one last hurrah.
Yes was great to see him in that circle of ex companions. Think I was more excited to see him there than any of them.

RIP
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5534 on: June 6, 2024, 10:09:22 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on June  6, 2024, 10:05:28 am
Yes was great to see him in that circle of ex companions. Think I was more excited to see him there than any of them.

RIP
I really liked that concept as a whole, normalising people getting together and talking in a room at a community centre. Far better than the nonsensical, overly saccharine and emotional 'memory TARDIS'.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5535 on: Today at 02:04:12 pm »
Really good episode this week. Looks like one they spent a bit on.

Spoiler
Rogue is the new Capt Jack and theyre certainly being bolder than just flirting this time! Dont think its the last well see of him
[close]
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5536 on: Today at 02:08:14 pm »
What's been the general vibe for everyone in this new season so far?
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5537 on: Today at 02:22:25 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:08:14 pm
What's been the general vibe for everyone in this new season so far?
Wasnt keen on the first couple of episodes but been a lot better since. Episodes 3 and 4 by far the best so far. Ruby is excellent. Think shes my fav companion since Amy Pond. Hes a much more emotional Doctor than previous incarnations, but really good as well.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5538 on: Today at 03:07:54 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:22:25 pm
Wasnt keen on the first couple of episodes but been a lot better since. Episodes 3 and 4 by far the best so far. Ruby is excellent. Think shes my fav companion since Amy Pond. Hes a much more emotional Doctor than previous incarnations, but really good as well.

It's funny you mentioned Amy Pond, the last time I watched Doctor Who was when Matt Smith was the Doctor, I kind of stopped watching after he'd left. They were probably my favourite modern duo in the show. It's good that it's picked up let's hope that's a good sign.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5539 on: Today at 04:01:42 pm »
I had a break after the first Jodie season, mainly fatigue. But I picked it up again when Ncuti was announced as I like him. Because of Covid and such I didnt really have much to catch up on at all. There has been a mix of good episodes and Clangers, but at least it was better than Jodies first season which I think had just one or two that I liked. Once it went to just specials in 22 and 23 it really picked up for me, just the one episode I disliked.

So far Ive loved all the Ncuti episodes, its been a breath of fresh air with the regime change for me, and really got me back into Who.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5540 on: Today at 04:30:18 pm »
I am now up to Series 10
Jon Pertwee

Ahh the Memories
