I had a break after the first Jodie season, mainly fatigue. But I picked it up again when Ncuti was announced as I like him. Because of Covid and such I didnt really have much to catch up on at all. There has been a mix of good episodes and Clangers, but at least it was better than Jodies first season which I think had just one or two that I liked. Once it went to just specials in 22 and 23 it really picked up for me, just the one episode I disliked.



So far Ive loved all the Ncuti episodes, its been a breath of fresh air with the regime change for me, and really got me back into Who.