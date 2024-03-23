« previous next »
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5480 on: March 23, 2024, 03:00:23 pm »
Maybe Disney and the BBC  should get their heads together and reboot Blakes 7.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5481 on: March 26, 2024, 11:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Trada on March 23, 2024, 03:00:23 pm
Maybe Disney and the BBC  should get their heads together and reboot Blakes 7.
Yes, the ending of Blake's 7 is right up Disney's alley...
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5482 on: March 27, 2024, 07:16:08 am »
Years ago I wanted a Blakes 7 sequel series that still included Paul Darrow being found by a new group of anti-Federation Rebels. You could soft reboot it by re-running what had happened to Blake in the first episode - he'd been a Rebel leader previously but was then captured, brainwashed and put back to work in society. Have the same thing happen to Avon (he could be living the life of vast wealth he always wanted as one of the Federation elites). He didn't have to run off with the crew and be involved on adventures but at least it would have been a nice link to the original.

Now though I don't know. If you properly just virtually remade it with a whole new cast, what would be the point? Just for the better special effects? And if you made it wildly different but set within the same segment of Earth's "past" (from the Doctor's perspective as I assume we're linking the shows) then what would be the point of it, and how could you re-use the name?

I think the ship has sailed, although if they made a one-off crossover as part of a Dr Who season then I might just about accept re-cast portrayals of Avon, Servalan etc. It's a niche one for the nerds though.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5483 on: March 31, 2024, 08:35:32 pm »
Another Trailer released it looks like Dr Who at a higher level

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pAwebgSJ60k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pAwebgSJ60k</a>
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5484 on: April 24, 2024, 09:34:42 am »
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5485 on: May 8, 2024, 03:51:45 am »
The new Dr Who, they are showing the 1st two episodes on Saturday just before Eurovision I think the 2nd one is the one I'm really looking forward to the Beatles 60s musical one.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5486 on: May 9, 2024, 04:27:20 pm »
Was a bit underwhelmed with the Christmas one, but Im looking forward to this, hoping for the best
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5487 on: May 11, 2024, 04:13:10 am »
About the new series after watching the 1st two

Spoiler
Just watched the first 2 episodes, was really looking forward to the new series.....

But couldn't get into it at all, didn't feel like Dr Who and whats with people accents changing or maybe that was just my hearing I was so looking forward to it I hope it gets better.....but Im sure there will be a lot of people that will totally disagree with me.

The best part for me was the 4th wall break when maestro winked at the camera and started the Doctor Who theme on the piano that went into the opening titles
[close]
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5488 on: May 11, 2024, 07:28:54 am »
How did you get to see it ahead of us?
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5489 on: May 11, 2024, 07:33:40 am »
Quote from: PaulF on May 11, 2024, 07:28:54 am
How did you get to see it ahead of us?

They are on Iplayer they were shown I think at around 1am UK when they were also shown in the USA
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5490 on: May 11, 2024, 05:23:42 pm »
Didnt mind the first episode. Thought the second was absolutely awful. I do like Ncuti and Millie as the doctor and Ruby but I hope the stories get better
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5491 on: May 12, 2024, 05:24:52 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 11, 2024, 07:28:54 am
How did you get to see it ahead of us?

Cheers !

I've seen the first five mins, then got interuppted.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5492 on: May 12, 2024, 06:05:06 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on May 11, 2024, 05:23:42 pm
Didnt mind the first episode. Thought the second was absolutely awful. I do like Ncuti and Millie as the doctor and Ruby but I hope the stories get better

Agreed I thought the first one was very clever and the second one was very cliched and yes Ncutti and Millie seem to gel well (shame it wil be just the one season though)
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5493 on: May 13, 2024, 11:26:35 am »
Really enjoyed the first two. Although i do think they could be more subtle in introducing aspects to what i guess they are predicting as a new audience in the US and Disney.

As for He Who Waits...
Spoiler
i saw an interesting theory on Twitter about it being The Beast from David Tennant's tenure. If these Pantheons are gods then why not the devil too? Also the snow fall in Ruby's song is very similar to the Ood who were controlled by The Beast
[close]
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5494 on: May 13, 2024, 03:04:34 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on May 13, 2024, 11:26:35 am
Really enjoyed the first two. Although i do think they could be more subtle in introducing aspects to what i guess they are predicting as a new audience in the US and Disney.

As for He Who Waits...
Spoiler
i saw an interesting theory on Twitter about it being The Beast from David Tennant's tenure. If these Pantheons are gods then why not the devil too? Also the snow fall in Ruby's song is very similar to the Ood who were controlled by The Beast
[close]

Ahhh, so that's why they shoehorned in his potted history and what TARDIS stands for (in the five mins I've watched).
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5495 on: May 13, 2024, 03:35:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 13, 2024, 03:04:34 pm
Ahhh, so that's why they shoehorned in his potted history and what TARDIS stands for (in the five mins I've watched).

yeah it was painfully pushed in
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5496 on: May 13, 2024, 05:28:02 pm »
On BBC iPlayer they now list Doctor Who (1963-96), Doctor Who (2005-22) and now just Doctor Who, where we're in Season 1.

Dunno if it's the Disney meddling, but I couldn't stand either of the first two episodes. See how it goes.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5497 on: May 13, 2024, 06:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on May 13, 2024, 05:28:02 pm
On BBC iPlayer they now list Doctor Who (1963-96), Doctor Who (2005-22) and now just Doctor Who, where we're in Season 1.

Dunno if it's the Disney meddling, but I couldn't stand either of the first two episodes. See how it goes.

Noticed the same on imdb when I was trying to look up the new series and couldn't find it listed with all the other series. Really odd. Probably right it's a Disney thing.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5498 on: May 13, 2024, 06:48:02 pm »
I think RTD had been taking about this as a soft relaunch again, so not surprised to see it listed this way
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5499 on: May 18, 2024, 11:05:35 pm »
Now that was Doctor Who
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5500 on: May 19, 2024, 03:44:12 am »
Ive really enjoyed all three so far, particularly that last one. Its also nice that all three have had a message without the need to bash you over the with it with a speech, unlike Chibnal.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5501 on: May 19, 2024, 04:22:58 am »
Unsurprisingly the best one off episode (so far) is a Moffat episode.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5502 on: May 19, 2024, 12:11:13 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on May 18, 2024, 11:05:35 pm
Now that was Doctor Who

Quality episode, that. I'll be watching that again soon.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5503 on: May 19, 2024, 12:28:18 pm »
Best of the three so far by a mile
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5504 on: May 19, 2024, 07:53:55 pm »
"Klopp era."

Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5505 on: May 19, 2024, 09:08:44 pm »
Really didn't enjoy the second one. Looking forward to the third now.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5506 on: May 20, 2024, 04:27:37 pm »
Watching the 1963 Series on I Player

The  Daleks  in Colour was a good watch

Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5507 on: May 23, 2024, 06:16:36 am »
So the new series is getting the worse ratings ever.

Im not sure why it looks great the new Doctor seems fine.

Is it a Disney backlash? Is it to woke?

I'm as woke as fuck, but it doesn't mean I want to see it in my TV shows.

Maybe they need a good dark, scary episode  to get people talking
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5508 on: May 23, 2024, 07:18:41 am »
Quote from: Trada on May 23, 2024, 06:16:36 am
So the new series is getting the worse ratings ever.

Im not sure why it looks great the new Doctor seems fine.

Is it a Disney backlash? Is it to woke?

I'm as woke as fuck, but it doesn't mean I want to see it in my TV shows.

Maybe they need a good dark, scary episode  to get people talking
The next episode might be that.

Are the ratings inclusive of streaming on Disney & BBC? Where I used to watch it on TV, because its available earlier I now stream it from the Iplayer

Id also say its more subtle with any wokeness than Chibnall, who used to bash you over the head with anything like that.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5509 on: May 23, 2024, 10:05:04 am »
Quote from: Trada on March 23, 2024, 03:00:23 pm
Maybe Disney and the BBC  should get their heads together and reboot Blakes 7.

God, please no.
Leave Blakes 7 alone.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5510 on: May 23, 2024, 12:31:53 pm »
Dont bought worldwide streaming rights. The BBC still own the actual rights. If someone is switching off because of Disney, theyre idiots. Its more likely general fatigue and brexiters not letting king the choice of Doctor. And not because of their performance.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5511 on: May 23, 2024, 10:26:01 pm »
I'm struggling to warm to this doctor.
I was thinking, given the parameters they kind of have to play in, it must be hard coming up with ideas for scripts. It's a long running show by any standard.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5512 on: May 23, 2024, 11:38:30 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on May 23, 2024, 10:26:01 pm
I'm struggling to warm to this doctor.
I was thinking, given the parameters they kind of have to play in, it must be hard coming up with ideas for scripts. It's a long running show by any standard.
I don't think it is given the number of books, comics, radio plays etc being produced, but the TV world is far too insular and they'd rather go back to the well and rehash all the old ideas and themes than give anyone new a chance.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5513 on: Today at 03:59:25 am »
Enjoyed this episode. My favourite so far

Spoiler
Very doctor light. Reminds me of the Turn Left episode which I enjoyed
[close]
