Trada

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5480 on: March 23, 2024, 03:00:23 pm »
Maybe Disney and the BBC  should get their heads together and reboot Blakes 7.






wampa1

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5481 on: March 26, 2024, 11:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Trada on March 23, 2024, 03:00:23 pm
Maybe Disney and the BBC  should get their heads together and reboot Blakes 7.
Yes, the ending of Blake's 7 is right up Disney's alley...
Riquende

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5482 on: March 27, 2024, 07:16:08 am »
Years ago I wanted a Blakes 7 sequel series that still included Paul Darrow being found by a new group of anti-Federation Rebels. You could soft reboot it by re-running what had happened to Blake in the first episode - he'd been a Rebel leader previously but was then captured, brainwashed and put back to work in society. Have the same thing happen to Avon (he could be living the life of vast wealth he always wanted as one of the Federation elites). He didn't have to run off with the crew and be involved on adventures but at least it would have been a nice link to the original.

Now though I don't know. If you properly just virtually remade it with a whole new cast, what would be the point? Just for the better special effects? And if you made it wildly different but set within the same segment of Earth's "past" (from the Doctor's perspective as I assume we're linking the shows) then what would be the point of it, and how could you re-use the name?

I think the ship has sailed, although if they made a one-off crossover as part of a Dr Who season then I might just about accept re-cast portrayals of Avon, Servalan etc. It's a niche one for the nerds though.




Trada

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5483 on: March 31, 2024, 08:35:32 pm »
Another Trailer released it looks like Dr Who at a higher level

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pAwebgSJ60k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pAwebgSJ60k</a>






gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5484 on: April 24, 2024, 09:34:42 am »


Trada

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5485 on: May 8, 2024, 03:51:45 am »
The new Dr Who, they are showing the 1st two episodes on Saturday just before Eurovision I think the 2nd one is the one I'm really looking forward to the Beatles 60s musical one.






duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5486 on: May 9, 2024, 04:27:20 pm »
Was a bit underwhelmed with the Christmas one, but Im looking forward to this, hoping for the best


Trada

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
« Reply #5487 on: Today at 04:13:10 am »
About the new series after watching the 1sr two

Just watched the first 2 episodes, was really looking forward to the new series.....

But couldn't get into it at all, didn't feel like Dr Who and whats with people accents changing or maybe that was just my hearing I was so looking forward to it I hope it gets better.....but Im sure there will be a lot of people that will totally disagree with me.





