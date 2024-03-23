Years ago I wanted a Blakes 7 sequel series that still included Paul Darrow being found by a new group of anti-Federation Rebels. You could soft reboot it by re-running what had happened to Blake in the first episode - he'd been a Rebel leader previously but was then captured, brainwashed and put back to work in society. Have the same thing happen to Avon (he could be living the life of vast wealth he always wanted as one of the Federation elites). He didn't have to run off with the crew and be involved on adventures but at least it would have been a nice link to the original.



Now though I don't know. If you properly just virtually remade it with a whole new cast, what would be the point? Just for the better special effects? And if you made it wildly different but set within the same segment of Earth's "past" (from the Doctor's perspective as I assume we're linking the shows) then what would be the point of it, and how could you re-use the name?



I think the ship has sailed, although if they made a one-off crossover as part of a Dr Who season then I might just about accept re-cast portrayals of Avon, Servalan etc. It's a niche one for the nerds though.