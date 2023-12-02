« previous next »
Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**

Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 2, 2023, 02:57:32 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on August 19, 2023, 09:42:24 pm
Re-watching 'NuWho' and I'm still astonished Donna only gets one season as a companion, actually criminal.

Hope she she gets a good send off in the specials.

A lot of this comes down to the people cast in the roles, Doctor Who is quite a demanding show for them with so much location work and then the subsequent pr work required, so not a suprise that some opt out of doing a longer stint, at least the doctors in nuWHO have all done at least 3 seasons after Ecclestone's one and done season.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 2, 2023, 03:00:14 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on November 28, 2023, 05:36:41 pm
While I agree the solution to Donna not dying was a bit rushed and not fully explained, I did actually like the way they worked it out,  it does kind of make sense.
Other than that I enjoyed it. Having Donna back was a lot of fun and Tennant is one of the best doctors. Looking forward to the next two over the next two weeks

The second part of her being fine felt a bit contrived, they could have gone for something simpler still e.g. due to the energy being split between two people, the excess would then dissipate naturally without harming either of them.

Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 2, 2023, 03:06:31 pm
Worth watching for Tennant. He's a brilliant doctor.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 2, 2023, 03:27:50 pm
Next special tonight, hope it keeps up the momentum
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 2, 2023, 06:43:17 pm
The green screen is horrendously bad
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 3, 2023, 04:36:11 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on December  2, 2023, 06:43:17 pm
The green screen is horrendously bad

Luckily for me , I didn't notice it at all.
Thought it was a brilliant episode.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 4, 2023, 06:38:48 am
Quote from: PaulF on December  3, 2023, 04:36:11 pm
...
Thought it was a brilliant episode.

Me too!  Nothing like some Dr Who body horror.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 4, 2023, 10:47:39 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jYkf85x6ig8&amp;ab_channel=MARGARITALIFE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jYkf85x6ig8&amp;ab_channel=MARGARITALIFE</a>

*sigh* one last time, old soldier. Miss you.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 5, 2023, 01:42:06 pm
Wow. Lots there I've forgotten. Might be a Christmas in front of iplayer for me.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 5, 2023, 05:38:36 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on December  4, 2023, 10:47:39 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jYkf85x6ig8&amp;ab_channel=MARGARITALIFE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jYkf85x6ig8&amp;ab_channel=MARGARITALIFE</a>

*sigh* one last time, old soldier. Miss you.



Thanks for posting that up, mate. The amount of dust in this room...
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 5, 2023, 06:20:24 pm
Yeah.  Do we think he filmed that before he left us, or is it computer magic?
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 5, 2023, 06:43:10 pm
Quote from: PaulF on December  5, 2023, 06:20:24 pm
Yeah.  Do we think he filmed that before he left us, or is it computer magic?

He filmed it. He was seen on set shortly before he passed. I think he was supposed to have a bigger role, but I fear this is all we shall see of him. :(

EDIT: Even at 93 and on his way out, Bernard still shines with that childlike enthusiasm and energy. Even if he's only on screen for 2 minutes.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 5, 2023, 07:39:36 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on December  5, 2023, 06:43:10 pm
He filmed it. He was seen on set shortly before he passed. I think he was supposed to have a bigger role, but I fear this is all we shall see of him. :(

EDIT: Even at 93 and on his way out, Bernard still shines with that childlike enthusiasm and energy. Even if he's only on screen for 2 minutes.

Yeah, apparently this was the only footage they filmed of him before he passed. So sadly I fear that's his last Doctor Who appearance.

Really enjoyed the episode the other night. Was it perfect? No. But it was good sci-fi in the way that's been lacking in the Chinball era. It also reminded me how wonderful it is not to have an assistant who is pining after the Doctor. That would be my biggest criticism of modern Who. Which is equally why I loved Bernard's appearances. Just added something very different to the mix and shined on screen as others have said.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 9, 2023, 03:48:56 am
Thought the second episode was the best episode in years, total banger.

Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 10, 2023, 12:15:16 am
Spoiler
So, RTD's idea of addressing the 'racist legacy' of the Toymaker is to have him putting on a German accent in 1925...    ???
[close]
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 10, 2023, 12:32:37 am
Neil Patrick Harris was great.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 10, 2023, 02:30:44 am
Interesting episode

Spoiler
Didnt like the UNIT stuff but thats just me.

Hope the new Doctor is good.

Not sure yet but first impressions are not all that matters.

[close]
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 10, 2023, 10:52:41 am
Spoiler
Whole thing felt designed to set up a multiverse with spinoffs of other Doctors? Saw a clip from the episode commentary and RTD said every doctor bigenerated, meaning theyre all out there at the same time.

Dunno, Id have preferred that it was just a simple regeneration. But unlike last time, Tennant is happy to give way to the next iteration. That would have felt full circle to me, instead of trying to give his version a happy retirement ending. Also felt like it took a lot of the attention off of Gatwa as a result.
[close]
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 10, 2023, 11:53:54 am
For me, that was the worst episode of this series.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 10, 2023, 12:45:56 pm
Can see where all the budget went from previous two episodes. Really would like more Tennant as the Doctor again. Speaking as someone who's never watched every doctor the new one had a promising start.

Quote from: Kashinoda on December 10, 2023, 12:32:37 am
Neil Patrick Harris was great.
Agreed.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 12, 2023, 08:44:03 am
Honestly that Wokist BBC have gone too far with their casting Wokery now. I can accept a lot, but I cannot accept a Doctor with a moustache.

I dunno. From the glimpse of the trailer for Gatwa's Christmas episode, I worry that he and his companion are both too young, that it's going to have too much 'youthful energy' (especially with a direct contrast to Tennant/Tate). I did think the same about Matt Smith back in the day before being pleasantly surprised, but at the time I was about the same age as Smith and now it's over a decade older. Time will tell.

Episode itself was... a thing. Like a lot of revival Who the ideas are fun, but something goes wrong in the execution. The swipe at today's "Everyone right all the time" culture was a bit forced and preachy. And whilst the Toymaker's portrayal was great (probably a bold departure from the original, it's been a long while since I watched any B&W episodes) it felt a bit similar to the most recent incarnation of the Master. OTT & dancy at times. But that's a criticism of that, not this.

I've been rewatching a fair bit of classic Who recently, ploughing through the Pertwee era. Those were the days... rubber aliens and Venusian aikido, with a proper Master involved.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 12, 2023, 06:15:57 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on December  4, 2023, 10:47:39 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jYkf85x6ig8&amp;ab_channel=MARGARITALIFE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jYkf85x6ig8&amp;ab_channel=MARGARITALIFE</a>

*sigh* one last time, old soldier. Miss you.

That was :(. Not sure how this guy/girl churns out this videos so quickly.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-Otr9jgfHpQ&amp;t=8s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-Otr9jgfHpQ&amp;t=8s</a>
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 25, 2023, 07:35:56 pm
Dr Who meets
Spoiler
The Beatles
[close]
can't wait.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nduSPlZ0x7k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nduSPlZ0x7k</a>
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 25, 2023, 10:44:52 pm
Gatwa is a fantastic Doctor
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 25, 2023, 10:47:08 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on December 25, 2023, 10:44:52 pm
Gatwa is a fantastic Doctor

Has he adopted the moustache to channel a young Eddie Murphy? :D
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 25, 2023, 10:57:27 pm
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on December 25, 2023, 10:47:08 pm
Has he adopted the moustache to channel a young Eddie Murphy? :D

Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 26, 2023, 12:43:55 pm
Rumour about the next series.

Spoiler
Seems to be a lot of rumours that the Beatles episode maybe be a musical one because of some of the people cast to star in it have work on stage in musicals mind you that might be just so the Beatles don't sound bad if they sing.
[close]
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 26, 2023, 02:36:35 pm

Really enjoyed that Christmas Special and the new Doctor is off to a quality start. Found the 3 Tennant episodes previous were enjoyable too.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 26, 2023, 04:54:14 pm
Rick and Morty is the best Dr Who these days
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 26, 2023, 11:42:10 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on December 25, 2023, 10:44:52 pm
Gatwa is a fantastic Doctor
Very promising start. Hopefully it's not in his contract to wear as little as possible each episode tho ;D
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
December 27, 2023, 06:48:11 pm
Decent story. Wasn't hugely impressed with Gatwa, but following hot on the heels of Tenant is really hard.  So the fact he wasn't really bad, is a good start in my book.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
January 20, 2024, 08:00:14 am
The Mirror @DailyMirror

Doctor Who companion Millie Gibson dropped from new series of BBC show as replacement revealed


Doctor Who companion Millie Gibson is being dropped from the BBC sci-fi show and will be replaced for Ncuti Gatwas second series by actress Varada Seethu.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
January 20, 2024, 10:43:05 am
Quote from: Trada on January 20, 2024, 08:00:14 am
The Mirror @DailyMirror

Doctor Who companion Millie Gibson dropped from new series of BBC show as replacement revealed

Doctor Who companion Millie Gibson is being dropped from the BBC sci-fi show and will be replaced for Ncuti Gatwas second series by actress Varada Seethu.
Shades of Ecclestons departure with it being announced before weve hardly had chance to get to know her and completely out of the blue. Any reasons given?

On another note Tom Baker (the greatest of them all) is 90 today.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
January 20, 2024, 11:49:08 am
Think shes still in the second series, but in a more limited role (3/4 episodes I think it was).
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
March 15, 2024, 03:02:04 pm
Not sure why the BBC didn't say it will premier on BBC1 on Saturday night and what ever time it is in the USA

 if you don't catch it at midnight the web will be full of spoilers when you get up.

@BadWolfArchives

🚨 BREAKING WHO NEWS 🚨

The first two episodes of the new Doctor Who series will be available to stream on iPlayer and Disney+ at midnight (GMT) on the 11th May!

They will then be shown on that Saturday evening on BBC One.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
March 15, 2024, 03:38:46 pm
Or get up and watch them immediately before scouring the internet for spoilers?

Eurovision is that night too so BBC1's schedule is going to be Dr Who from about 5pm if they're showing both beforehand.
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
Today at 06:19:32 pm
You can see all the extra Disney money on the screen

Looks like the rumours maybe right about the 60s musical episode

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BQGKfryXTGs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BQGKfryXTGs</a>
Re: Doctor Who **USE SPOILER TAGS PLEASE**
Today at 06:29:29 pm
Looks like they've spent more money on that series than they did in the entire run since it was reborn in 2005 combined

Not a single dalek, cyberman etc
