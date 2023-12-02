Honestly that Wokist BBC have gone too far with their casting Wokery now. I can accept a lot, but I cannot accept a Doctor with a moustache.



I dunno. From the glimpse of the trailer for Gatwa's Christmas episode, I worry that he and his companion are both too young, that it's going to have too much 'youthful energy' (especially with a direct contrast to Tennant/Tate). I did think the same about Matt Smith back in the day before being pleasantly surprised, but at the time I was about the same age as Smith and now it's over a decade older. Time will tell.



Episode itself was... a thing. Like a lot of revival Who the ideas are fun, but something goes wrong in the execution. The swipe at today's "Everyone right all the time" culture was a bit forced and preachy. And whilst the Toymaker's portrayal was great (probably a bold departure from the original, it's been a long while since I watched any B&W episodes) it felt a bit similar to the most recent incarnation of the Master. OTT & dancy at times. But that's a criticism of that, not this.



I've been rewatching a fair bit of classic Who recently, ploughing through the Pertwee era. Those were the days... rubber aliens and Venusian aikido, with a proper Master involved.