He filmed it. He was seen on set shortly before he passed. I think he was supposed to have a bigger role, but I fear this is all we shall see of him.



EDIT: Even at 93 and on his way out, Bernard still shines with that childlike enthusiasm and energy. Even if he's only on screen for 2 minutes.



Yeah, apparently this was the only footage they filmed of him before he passed. So sadly I fear that's his last Doctor Who appearance.Really enjoyed the episode the other night. Was it perfect? No. But it was good sci-fi in the way that's been lacking in the Chinball era. It also reminded me how wonderful it is not to have an assistant who is pining after the Doctor. That would be my biggest criticism of modern Who. Which is equally why I loved Bernard's appearances. Just added something very different to the mix and shined on screen as others have said.