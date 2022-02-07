« previous next »
Sh*te Comedians

amir87

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 7, 2022, 02:36:52 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  6, 2022, 08:35:14 pm
She cheered me on from the roadside when I did a half marathon once. Even called me by my name. For that reason I agree with you. :D

That's cos you ran off with her purse ya fucking thief!
Chakan

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 7, 2022, 02:38:30 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  6, 2022, 08:35:14 pm
She cheered me on from the roadside when I did a half marathon once. Even called me by my name. For that reason I agree with you. :D

She scream out "Run big dick nick go go run?!" That's ballsy
Red_Mist

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 7, 2022, 02:39:57 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 30, 2013, 11:16:32 am
Henning Wehn is one of my favourite comedians.
Very funny.
We took my 88 year old mum to see him do a live stand up show a few years back, and the fact he made her laugh as much as me and my wife is a credit to his skill as a storyteller. A very funny and genuinely nice man.
El Lobo

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 7, 2022, 02:45:59 pm
The Office





Extras































Afterlife


Derek and any other TV stuff he's done

I like all of his stuff to be honest, but Afterlife was very reliant on proper extreme, stupid characters. You never had that in the Office, its a genius piece of TV. Extras obviously did but that was the whole point, celebrities playing themselves and being proper knobheads. The psychiatrist and his two mates, Brian, the playwright guy, the miserable woman with her Kevin Hart snow globe. And then a lot of the 'one off' characters they meet along the way (the guy putting his letters in a dog shit bin, Tim Key on a date, the crazy woman who Ricky goes on a date with etc). Funny, but hardly particularly well thought out, well built characters. Same as Derek, I can watch it and laugh because he's funny, Karl Pilkingtons funny, David Earls funny, but the crux of both shows is just pretty cheap, over-sentimental stuff. And fucking hell that last episode. He's probably my favourite 'celebrity' but I genuinely think I could have done better when I was in GCSE Media Studies.
Elmo!

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 7, 2022, 02:49:04 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on February  7, 2022, 02:31:04 pm
Yep. I know this might actually get me a ban on here but I fucking hate The Office. Cant stand Extras. Never given Derek a look.

But Afterlife I found to be a profoundly moving essay on grief, depression and finding meaning in life after the death of a loved one.

I'm with you on this. The Office and Extras I can take or leave, but genuinely enjoyed Afterlife.
AndyMuller

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 8, 2022, 10:24:58 am
This Jimmy Carr uproar is a load of nonsense isn't it?
KillieRed

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 8, 2022, 10:31:07 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on February  8, 2022, 10:24:58 am
This Jimmy Carr uproar is a load of nonsense isn't it?

Hypocrites using a handy platform to incite their culture war.
Capon Debaser

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 8, 2022, 10:48:46 am
Theres a lad on SNL whos Gerrin a lot of coverage at the minute. Pete Davidson? Ill be honest hes likeable but I wouldnt call him funny. Watched a bit of his stand up on Netflix an god it was a drag. Hes never really stood out on SNL either apart from having a big face
AndyMuller

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 8, 2022, 10:50:34 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on February  8, 2022, 10:48:46 am
Theres a lad on SNL whos Gerrin a lot of coverage at the minute. Pete Davidson? Ill be honest hes likeable but I wouldnt call him funny. Watched a bit of his stand up on Netflix an god it was a drag. Hes never really stood out on SNL either apart from having a big face

He gets all the birds though somehow, he's courting Kim Kardashian at the minute  ;D
Capon Debaser

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 8, 2022, 10:52:31 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on February  8, 2022, 10:50:34 am
He gets all the birds though somehow, he's courting Kim Kardashian at the minute  ;D
Oh yeah, thats what I mean by the coverage hes getting. Her, Beckinsale , Grande a few of the ones hes been knocking around with

Good luck to him like
Crosby Nick

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 8, 2022, 11:00:00 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on February  8, 2022, 10:50:34 am
He gets all the birds though somehow, he's courting Kim Kardashian at the minute  ;D

When did she and Kanye West split up? Finger on the pulse here.
Capon Debaser

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 8, 2022, 11:01:50 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  8, 2022, 11:00:00 am
When did she and Kanye West split up? Finger on the pulse here.
He was with Kardashian? What happened to him and Amber Rose?
naYoRHa2b

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 8, 2022, 11:03:59 am
Speaking of Jimmy Carr and Pete Davidson

https://youtu.be/z7Fq6ASCi7k

Pete Davidson is actually pretty ruthless when it comes to roasting though.
AndyMuller

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 8, 2022, 11:13:15 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  8, 2022, 11:00:00 am
When did she and Kanye West split up? Finger on the pulse here.

A while ago I think, he's currently courting Julia Fox of Uncut Gems fame.
Capon Debaser

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 8, 2022, 11:17:10 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on February  8, 2022, 11:13:15 am
A while ago I think, he's currently courting Julia Fox of Uncut Gems fame.
Check out Ross King here with all the latest Hollywood gossip
AndyMuller

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 8, 2022, 11:17:46 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on February  8, 2022, 11:17:10 am
Check out Ross King here with all the latest Hollywood gossip

 ;D

More to follow on this developing story.
Capon Debaser

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 8, 2022, 11:19:05 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on February  8, 2022, 11:17:46 am
;D

More to follow on this developing story.
You use Hair Lacquer on that Barnet dont ya, ya poncey  fucking tart ;D
Crosby Nick

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 8, 2022, 11:22:18 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on February  8, 2022, 11:17:10 am
Check out Ross King here with all the latest Hollywood gossip

:lmao

Just guffawed on a video call at work (at least Im on mute)!
Capon Debaser

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 8, 2022, 11:27:09 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  8, 2022, 11:22:18 am
:lmao

Just guffawed on a video call at work (at least Im on mute)!
Haha  ;D

Love the way Andys pretty much just admitted to being a street gossip. Hes that one who stands on his doorstep, arms folded talking to Shirley at number 43 See Fat Errol at number 12 has had a few Friends staying over. Never married ya know. Comes an goes at all hours. Right dodgy fucker him. Saw him in the supermarket buying a loada cat food and one packet of instant mash. Deserves to be locked up him, the nonce
Ziltoid

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 8, 2022, 11:45:37 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on February  8, 2022, 11:27:09 am
Haha  ;D

Love the way Andys pretty much just admitted to being a street gossip. Hes that one who stands on his doorstep, arms folded talking to Shirley at number 43 See Fat Errol at number 12 has had a few Friends staying over. Never married ya know. Comes an goes at all hours. Right dodgy fucker him. Saw him in the supermarket buying a loada cat food and one packet of instant mash. Deserves to be locked up him, the nonce

AndyMuller

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 8, 2022, 11:48:08 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on February  8, 2022, 11:27:09 am
Haha  ;D

Love the way Andys pretty much just admitted to being a street gossip. Hes that one who stands on his doorstep, arms folded talking to Shirley at number 43 See Fat Errol at number 12 has had a few Friends staying over. Never married ya know. Comes an goes at all hours. Right dodgy fucker him. Saw him in the supermarket buying a loada cat food and one packet of instant mash. Deserves to be locked up him, the nonce

Hahahahahaha.

Don't be jealous of my hair lacquer and because I'm in the know, pal  8)
Capon Debaser

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 8, 2022, 11:53:45 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on February  8, 2022, 11:48:08 am
Hahahahahaha.

Don't be jealous of my hair lacquer and because I'm in the know, pal  8)
;D
Nitramdorf

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 8, 2022, 07:35:42 pm
So many to choose from,

Nish Kumar currently ruining Taskmaster repeats by screaming like a banshee and holding his head in his hands if someone says any words.

I'd love it if I never heard Josh Widdicombe cackling away on any show ever again.

Phil Jupitus annoys me so much I have to turn over if I see him.
bradders1011

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 9, 2022, 10:08:02 am
I mean it is Nish Kumar isn't it? Now the clapping seals are moving on from the topics of Brexit and Trump he's pretty much stuffed.

The Bugle going from John Oliver to him was worse than us going from Rafa to Hodgson.
Elmo!

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 9, 2022, 10:14:20 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on February  9, 2022, 10:08:02 am
I mean it is Nish Kumar isn't it? Now the clapping seals are moving on from the topics of Brexit and Trump he's pretty much stuffed.

The Bugle going from John Oliver to him was worse than us going from Rafa to Hodgson.

I do enjoy the Bugle but my heart sinks a bit every time Nish Kumar is on. Just glad he isn't a permanent co-host.
CornerFlag

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 9, 2022, 11:35:12 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on February  8, 2022, 11:03:59 am
Speaking of Jimmy Carr and Pete Davidson

https://youtu.be/z7Fq6ASCi7k

Pete Davidson is actually pretty ruthless when it comes to roasting though.
Holy fucking shit, lost for words!
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 9, 2022, 11:47:59 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on February  9, 2022, 10:08:02 am
I mean it is Nish Kumar isn't it? Now the clapping seals are moving on from the topics of Brexit and Trump he's pretty much stuffed.

The Bugle going from John Oliver to him was worse than us going from Rafa to Hodgson.
I haven't seen much of Kumar but Oliver is bloody awful. It's a travesty that a writing and research team as good as the one on his show is wasted by someone that painfully smug and unfunny.
bradders1011

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 9, 2022, 11:51:30 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on February  9, 2022, 11:47:59 am
I haven't seen much of Kumar but Oliver is bloody awful. It's a travesty that a writing and research team as good as the one on his show is wasted by someone that painfully smug and unfunny.

On the old-school Bugle he was actually doing gags about the news instead of delivering lectures for clapter or to go viral.
Rob Dylan

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 9, 2022, 09:35:53 pm
Ziltoid

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 10, 2022, 09:22:59 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on February  8, 2022, 11:03:59 am
Speaking of Jimmy Carr and Pete Davidson

https://youtu.be/z7Fq6ASCi7k

Pete Davidson is actually pretty ruthless when it comes to roasting though.

some brilliant roasts on Youtube especially Jeff Ross, Greg Giraldo, Anthony Jeselnik to name a few
Elzar

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 10, 2022, 09:36:37 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on February 10, 2022, 09:22:59 am
some brilliant roasts on Youtube especially Jeff Ross, Greg Giraldo, Anthony Jeselnik to name a few

Let's not mention his name on twitter, he would be found and cancelled within a day if the Jimmy Carr thing is anything go by!
Elzar

Re: Sh*te Comedians
February 10, 2022, 09:38:11 am
Quote from: Elzar on February  6, 2022, 06:28:01 pm
For those that like musical comedy, Flo and Joan are a good duo with a special on Amazon. They are on tour and in Liverpool on wednesday. Would have loved to have gone but we had already booked Mark Watson.

Ill let you know if he is shite live on Thursday.

A weird evening, I got tickets to both shows he did. His last run of his old show and a new show he is doing. He decided he would do them both in Liverpool on the same night.

Was really good overall, at his rambling best and he seemed to really enjoy himself and Liverpool in general. His radio 4 show is a good one with Flo and Joan
a little break

Re: Sh*te Comedians
Today at 02:15:28 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on February  8, 2022, 11:03:59 am
Speaking of Jimmy Carr and Pete Davidson

https://youtu.be/z7Fq6ASCi7k

Pete Davidson is actually pretty ruthless when it comes to roasting though.

That's the best and ballsiest joke I've seen/heard in a long, long time. Bravo. Like going back in time 10+ years ago when "funny" was all that mattered.
