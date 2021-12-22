« previous next »
Sh*te Comedians

Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 06:46:06 pm
The outrage to that joke on twitter is ridiculous.
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 07:02:52 pm
Its probably me being a miserable fucker but I really dont find stand up that funny, especially that live at the Apollo/Dave shit.

I admire their bottle for getting up and doing it in the first place but I think thats what they have more than anything; guts rather than talent.

I find most characters in an average boozer funnier than that lot
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 07:16:08 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:39:55 pm
Southern more middle class comedians (Jack Whitehall, Michael McIntyre, Marcus Brigstocke). We've no chance with this lot really, they are not for us although I can smile at Miles Jupp.

Don't think you can lump all those in together pal (I know you were generalising) but I'd say they are all entirely different.

Whitehall is a prick, his shtick is a prick, he makes money cos his dad is a rich knobhead. Unless it's a very good act that I've been fooled by, he is famous in the same way that Boris is PM, entitlement and money got him there.

McIntyre is family friendly fodder, he knows it but its got a place doesn't it. The stand up equivalent of Mrs Browns Boys.

Brigstock is brilliant, he's had a hard life too with eating disorders and drugs and for a while worked as a dancer. His jokes are clever and he's got a left wing leaning that we should get on well with as reds

Jupp, I'm also a fan of, because his act is steeped in irony isn't it.
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 07:30:55 pm
By far the shitest of all the shite comedians out there.....

Roisin Conaty

Genuinely don't know how she is classed as a comedian and she winds me up now as she is on fecking everything.
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 07:59:59 pm
Reminds me of Russell Brand and Jonathan Ross call to Andrew Sachs, the original broadcast only got two complaints but after the mail ran the story there were over 44,000 complaints.
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 08:32:56 pm
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 07:30:55 pm
By far the shitest of all the shite comedians out there.....

Roisin Conaty

Genuinely don't know how she is classed as a comedian and she winds me up now as she is on fecking everything.


Is she our center backs Irish cousin?
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 08:48:55 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Yesterday at 06:46:06 pm
The outrage to that joke on twitter is ridiculous.
Yeah, it's ludicrous but it's an easy way to get likes and retweets.

I've tried explaining how the joke works to a few people, and now I'm probably on a neo-nazi watch list.
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 08:53:39 pm
John Robins. His special on Netflix was just absolutely awful. Enjoyed his radio show on Radio X with Elis James but he basically just rips off Partridge.

to be honest, comedy's dead in the UK.
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 08:54:51 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 08:48:55 pm
Yeah, it's ludicrous but it's an easy way to get likes and retweets.

I've tried explaining how the joke works to a few people, and now I'm probably on a neo-nazi watch list.
I havent seen it, but I know you cant judge a joke on its own like that.

How does it work?
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 09:04:46 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 08:48:55 pm
Yeah, it's ludicrous but it's an easy way to get likes and retweets.

I've tried explaining how the joke works to a few people, and now I'm probably on a neo-nazi watch list.

Admittedly I've only read the joke so I don't know the full context, but on it's own I don't see how it's funny. I'd be interested to know what the context is though.

I always have the suspicion though, that no matter how clever and sophisticated some people might claim a joke actually is, that at least half of the audience don't actually get that and are just laughing because it's something they're 'not supposed to laugh at', or just laughing at some lazy reactionary stereotype.
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 09:06:30 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 08:48:55 pm
Yeah, it's ludicrous but it's an easy way to get likes and retweets.

I've tried explaining how the joke works to a few people, and now I'm probably on a neo-nazi watch list.

I don't think he'd have said it about any other minority that suffered genocide at the hands of the Nazis. And it wasn't "thousands", Jimmy, it was over a million.

Made me sick to hear the audience howling with laughter and clapping that shite. This country's attitude towards the GRT community is fucking appalling.
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 09:23:58 pm
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 09:06:30 pm
I don't think he'd have said it about any other minority that suffered genocide at the hands of the Nazis.


That's because it might not have been funny. What he was poking fun at was a large section of the populace with a long standing (and deep seated/quiet) hatred/ignorance of gypsies. If he said it was the handicapped say, it simply wouldn't be funny to anyone. But he's having a pop at a particular slice of life that live in this country that hold those attitudes yada yada. Have you never watched comedy before?
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 09:44:28 pm
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 09:06:30 pm
I don't think he'd have said it about any other minority that suffered genocide at the hands of the Nazis. And it wasn't "thousands", Jimmy, it was over a million.

Made me sick to hear the audience howling with laughter and clapping that shite. This country's attitude towards the GRT community is fucking appalling.
The whole point of the joke is that in civilized society we have a shared understanding that genocide is obviously awful. The comedy lies in the clearly absurd idea that there could possibly an 'upside' to genocide. Without that understanding, both on the part of the comedian and the audience, the whole construct of the joke falls apart.

For instance, if he told that joke to an audience of nazis, they'd just be sitting there shrugging their shoulders and thinking... 'well yeah, of course we killed loads of gypises, what's he getting at?' The joke wouldn't work at all, because they would see nothing wrong with doing that.

So he's making himself the butt of the joke by saying there was an upside to the crimes of the nazis, which is obviously ridiculous, knowing that the audience would also find it ridiculous.

Granted it's a crass joke and not to everyone's taste, but on a technical level, it works as a joke. Wether jokes like this actually encourage people to have hateful opinions is a debate worth having. But I would suggest anyone who heard that joke, and took from it that Roma people are awful, probably thought that already.
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 09:55:09 pm
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 09:06:30 pm
I don't think he'd have said it about any other minority that suffered genocide at the hands of the Nazis. And it wasn't "thousands", Jimmy, it was over a million.

Made me sick to hear the audience howling with laughter and clapping that shite. This country's attitude towards the GRT community is fucking appalling.
Where did I say 'thousands'?
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 09:58:27 pm
It's like the 4th Reich joke with Hitler talking to a couple of lads in a bar in Argentina, and says he's going to kill 6 million Jews and 6 milkmen, the lad says "6 milkmen?" And Hitler turns to Goebbels and says "I told you, nobody cares about ze Jews"
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 09:59:05 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 09:44:28 pm
The whole point of the joke is that in civilized society we have a shared understanding that genocide is obviously awful. The comedy lies in the clearly absurd idea that there could possibly an 'upside' to genocide. Without that understanding, both on the part of the comedian and the audience, the whole construct of the joke falls apart.

For instance, if he told that joke to an audience of nazis, they'd just be sitting there shrugging their shoulders and thinking... 'well yeah, of course we killed loads of gypises, what's he getting at?' The joke wouldn't work at all, because they would see nothing wrong with doing that.

So he's making himself the butt of the joke by saying there was an upside to the crimes of the nazis, which is obviously ridiculous, knowing that the audience would also find it ridiculous.

Granted it's a crass joke and not to everyone's taste, but on a technical level, it works as a joke. Wether jokes like this actually encourage people to have hateful opinions is a debate worth having. But I would suggest anyone who heard that joke, and took from it that Roma people are awful, probably thought that already.
Ok I see

So the problem I have with this kind of joke is the same problem I had with Alf Garnett (one for the kids there).

Written as a pastiche ridiculing racists, they both risk being quite popular with racists (Alf Garnet certainly  was).

Anyone, cant judge properly with put seeing it in context.
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 10:05:14 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 09:55:09 pm
Where did I say 'thousands'?

Carr said thousands, not you.
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 10:09:33 pm
If you're able to equate Jimmy Carr with Alf Garnett you're doing well.
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 10:24:48 pm
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 10:05:14 pm
Carr said thousands, not you.
Oh right. Because my name is Jimmy too.  ;D
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 10:32:27 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:59:05 pm
Ok I see

So the problem I have with this kind of joke is the same problem I had with Alf Garnett (one for the kids there).

Written as a pastiche ridiculing racists, they both risk being quite popular with racists (Alf Garnet certainly  was).

Anyone, cant judge properly with put seeing it in context.
I think Carr's thing is more absurdist than pastiche. I don't think we should let racists and bigots dictate how we enjoy comedy just because they're too thick to understand a joke. All nuance, double-meaning and irony would have to go then, which are all essential tools of comedy

I remember Stewart Lee doing a great bit on this on his comedy vehicle show, but he's operating on another level to Carr, who is essentially just a very skilled gag merchant.
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 10:34:50 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 09:44:28 pm
The whole point of the joke is that in civilized society we have a shared understanding that genocide is obviously awful. The comedy lies in the clearly absurd idea that there could possibly an 'upside' to genocide. Without that understanding, both on the part of the comedian and the audience, the whole construct of the joke falls apart.

For instance, if he told that joke to an audience of nazis, they'd just be sitting there shrugging their shoulders and thinking... 'well yeah, of course we killed loads of gypises, what's he getting at?' The joke wouldn't work at all, because they would see nothing wrong with doing that.

So he's making himself the butt of the joke by saying there was an upside to the crimes of the nazis, which is obviously ridiculous, knowing that the audience would also find it ridiculous.

Granted it's a crass joke and not to everyone's taste, but on a technical level, it works as a joke. Wether jokes like this actually encourage people to have hateful opinions is a debate worth having. But I would suggest anyone who heard that joke, and took from it that Roma people are awful, probably thought that already.

How does he know the audience find it ridiculous? Or are they just a bunch of gypo haters having a good old laugh because there prejudices have been confirmed?

Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 10:39:27 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 09:44:28 pm
The whole point of the joke is that in civilized society we have a shared understanding that genocide is obviously awful. The comedy lies in the clearly absurd idea that there could possibly an 'upside' to genocide. Without that understanding, both on the part of the comedian and the audience, the whole construct of the joke falls apart.

For instance, if he told that joke to an audience of nazis, they'd just be sitting there shrugging their shoulders and thinking... 'well yeah, of course we killed loads of gypises, what's he getting at?' The joke wouldn't work at all, because they would see nothing wrong with doing that.

So he's making himself the butt of the joke by saying there was an upside to the crimes of the nazis, which is obviously ridiculous, knowing that the audience would also find it ridiculous.

Granted it's a crass joke and not to everyone's taste, but on a technical level, it works as a joke. Wether jokes like this actually encourage people to have hateful opinions is a debate worth having. But I would suggest anyone who heard that joke, and took from it that Roma people are awful, probably thought that already.

Even reading that full explanation, it doesn't sound remotely funny. Never been a fan of Carr anway though to be fair.
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 10:54:27 pm
Hope this thread isnt just about stand up comedians.

After Derek and After Life, I would like to nominate Ricky Gervais.

The Office and Extras are among the best shows I have watched, and his XFM radio show was quite funny. But hes just so unfunny at this point.
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 10:54:28 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:39:27 pm
Even reading that full explanation, it doesn't sound remotely funny. Never been a fan of Carr anway though to be fair.

Cool, so you just shrug, move on like everyone else right?

Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 11:02:02 pm
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 10:54:28 pm
Cool, so you just shrug, move on like everyone else right?



or of course, you switch it to become a new political argument...
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 11:15:50 pm
The Carr thing is a bit odd, it seems to have suddenly caused a lot of outrage today, its been out on Netflix for a month and half and its not as if Netflix didn't give it much of a marketing push either.

Fair enough it will clearly be offensive to many people, but that applies to an awful lot of his material over a lot years.
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 11:27:24 pm
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on Yesterday at 10:54:27 pm
Hope this thread isnt just about stand up comedians.

After Derek and After Life, I would like to nominate Ricky Gervais.

The Office and Extras are among the best shows I have watched, and his XFM radio show was quite funny. But hes just so unfunny at this point.

After Life is some of his best work.
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 11:29:07 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:15:50 pm
The Carr thing is a bit odd, it seems to have suddenly caused a lot of outrage today, its been out on Netflix for a month and half and its not as if Netflix didn't give it much of a marketing push either.

Fair enough it will clearly be offensive to many people, but that applies to an awful lot of his material over a lot years.

Exactly, theres a rush to be offended by stuff people haven't even seen, Its not near his most offensive joke
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Today at 12:42:45 am
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 10:54:28 pm
Cool, so you just shrug, move on like everyone else right?

But then what is the point in this thread?
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Today at 06:27:49 am
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:15:50 pm
The Carr thing is a bit odd, it seems to have suddenly caused a lot of outrage today, its been out on Netflix for a month and half and its not as if Netflix didn't give it much of a marketing push either.

Fair enough it will clearly be offensive to many people, but that applies to an awful lot of his material over a lot years.

I've just caught on to this whole thing, didn't see the outrage earlier, hence my post replying to someone bout stand up and twitter.

Not really into it myself, but the whole idea of Carr's stand up is he tries to make offensive jokes. Hence why at the start he gives that kind of look to say "I'm going here". If the people that watched that clip on twitter and didn't like his content, watched the rest of the show, I'm sure they would have lots more they hated about it. As you say, plenty of his stuff will offend different communities, that's kind of his act.
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Today at 07:25:46 am
The thing about the Carr 'joke' is that if you swap the word Gypsies with Jews, Blacks, Muslims, cripples (not my word), let's throw in Scousers you'd hear less people saying 'but it's comedy' or 'he gave a warning' about the content.

There are so many thing to make fun of or to have a laugh at in the world. Any suggestion that the Holocaust or what the Nazis did can be laughed at means we can allow humour to soften humanity's worst actions. Does that mean we can laugh at something like paedophilia?
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Today at 09:14:18 am
Paedophile jokes have been around for as long as I can remember


Re: Sh*te Comedians
Today at 09:15:08 am
Am I too late to say Michael McIntyre & Mrs.Browns Boys? Their lowest common denominator humour hurts my soul.

Of course if you say to a comedian that they are not funny they can just say I literally make a living from it, and MM/Mrs.B make very good livings from it. So someone must be laughing. Which kinda reminds me of my favourite Bob Monkhouse joke:


 People used to laugh at me when I said I wanted to be a comedian. Well they're not laughing now.
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Today at 09:32:36 am
I think if Ricky Gervais put up a comedian and supplied them with material, it would probably be really good.

I don't find his comedy amusing when he does it himself. I can't get past his smug, self-satisified annoying grid or his stupid accent.
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Today at 09:50:41 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:32:36 am
I think if Ricky Gervais put up a comedian and supplied them with material, it would probably be really good.

I don't find his comedy amusing when he does it himself. I can't get past his smug, self-satisified annoying grid or his stupid accent.

I think you need to like a stand up comedian to like them, I dont like Gervais

 I know youve said Gervais is Brent or visa versa.  not sure I agree, Brent can illicit sympathy in his pathetic attempts to be popular, Gervis doesnt have that vulnerability, so I dont like him and dont find him funny, He has no Pathos
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Today at 09:51:36 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:15:08 am
Am I too late to say Michael McIntyre & Mrs.Browns Boys? Their lowest common denominator humour hurts my soul.

Of course if you say to a comedian that they are not funny they can just say I literally make a living from it, and MM/Mrs.B make very good livings from it. So someone must be laughing. Which kinda reminds me of my favourite Bob Monkhouse joke:


 People used to laugh at me when I said I wanted to be a comedian. Well they're not laughing now.


Does Mrs Browns Boys qualify as its a sitcom rather then based on stand up? Dont get me wrong, its fucking awful TV.

On the Jimmy Carr situation, I havent seen what everyones talking about, but in general Id sum him up this way; 15 year old WLR would find him absolutely hilarious, 39 year old WLR less so.
