I don't think he'd have said it about any other minority that suffered genocide at the hands of the Nazis. And it wasn't "thousands", Jimmy, it was over a million.



Made me sick to hear the audience howling with laughter and clapping that shite. This country's attitude towards the GRT community is fucking appalling.



The whole point of the joke is that in civilized society we have a shared understanding that genocide is obviously awful. The comedy lies in the clearly absurd idea that there could possibly an 'upside' to genocide. Without that understanding, both on the part of the comedian and the audience, the whole construct of the joke falls apart.For instance, if he told that joke to an audience of nazis, they'd just be sitting there shrugging their shoulders and thinking... 'well yeah, of course we killed loads of gypises, what's he getting at?' The joke wouldn't work at all, because they would see nothing wrong with doing that.So he's making himself the butt of the joke by saying there was an upside to the crimes of the nazis, which is obviously ridiculous, knowing that the audience would also find it ridiculous.Granted it's a crass joke and not to everyone's taste, but on a technical level, it works as a joke. Wether jokes like this actually encourage people to have hateful opinions is a debate worth having. But I would suggest anyone who heard that joke, and took from it that Roma people are awful, probably thought that already.