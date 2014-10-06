I think comedians are only as funny and successful if people laugh at them (you don't say eh)





What I am trying to say is that if a country is full of dickheads then there will be loads of (subjectively) shite comedians about.





I think what it reflects is that the UK has several types of comedian and regionally people round here struggle with some of those types (there are also loads of dickheads about, everywhere which keeps some comedians afloat who would otherwise sink)





Just to generalise-





Southern more middle class comedians (Jack Whitehall, Michael McIntyre, Marcus Brigstocke). We've no chance with this lot really, they are not for us although I can smile at Miles Jupp.



Comedians that people in the midlands and some backward places find funny-(Selwyn Froggatt, Jethro, Chubby Brown)



Comedians that would able to crack their jokes in workplaces round here and not be laughed at



On top of that those comedians who laugh reaction is all about shock (subject matter or language), Chubby Brown or Frankie Boyle. I think people laugh because they are shocked albeit sometimes the underlying stuff might even be clever or funny (possibly)



The general rule for me is that really good humour stands the test of time and I always like those who are genuinely quick and clever (that's not about education by the way) and cleverness is not dependent on shock.



They have to be funnier than the people you know or work with or what is the point