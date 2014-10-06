Dylan Moran was one of the last comics I seen live at the Empire in Liverpool, he was atrocious, looked nervous and couldn't get anything going with the crowd, wouldn't bunk in to see him.



I think its hard to be a comedian now, there seem to be loads now - well more than there used to be - but they are all very same-ish and beige. Not struck on Stewart Lee, heresy to some on here, he's you know just not that funny. People seeing offence in every utterance makes it tricky as taking the piss is really funny in the real world but is loaded against the performer on stage.



Now Jerry Sadowitz was bizarre and very funny, but he offended everyone so at least he wasn't picking on one section of society, though people did walk out, this was in Manchester.