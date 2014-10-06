« previous next »
Fiasco

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
October 6, 2014, 02:28:16 am
Quote from: Ｓｉａｎ on October  5, 2014, 09:35:06 pm
My other half makes me endure Through the Keyhole every week. How the hell can people find him funny?!

I literally got dragged to watch the movie he put out a couple of years ago. I sat there amazingly for half an hour and in that time about 15 people walked out. I then told my mate that they had the right idea and left him there. To this day it's the worst and least funny thing I have ever seen.
JerseyKloppite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
October 6, 2014, 10:07:56 am
Quote from: foreveragnome on October  1, 2014, 01:46:08 pm
Clearly he's not one of the cool kids. ;)

How was it by the way? Would love to go see one of them get recorded but I can't say I'm ever in London very often.

It was really funny. His interviewing style is charmingly shambolic and self-depricating and puts the whole room at ease, including his guests even when he's asking them inappropriate questions.

Katherine Ryan was slightly insane but funny and Mark Gatiss was brilliant.
Sir Harvest Fields

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
October 6, 2014, 10:15:33 am
Any female comedienne. Not being sexist but ive yet to find one stand up female act that makes me laugh.
Jake

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
October 6, 2014, 01:20:00 pm
Watched an old Live at the Apollo with a funny female British comedienne on last night actually, the woman from Derek, Kerry Godliman.
sinnermichael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
October 6, 2014, 01:29:43 pm
Lee Nelson. Close thread.

Snail

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
October 6, 2014, 01:46:59 pm
Quote from: Le Jake on October  6, 2014, 01:20:00 pm
Watched an old Live at the Apollo with a funny female British comedienne on last night actually, the woman from Derek, Kerry Godliman.

Yeah, she's quite good.
Billy The Kid

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
October 6, 2014, 06:16:30 pm
Quote from: vicgill on October  5, 2014, 09:18:01 pm
Bill Bailey


Keith Lemon, I would love to punch the c*nt

Bill Bailey? I think he's great

You're right about Keith Lemon though. I can't be dealing with a biff like him

As for Frankie Boyle, I really wish he'd just fuck right off
Redman0151

  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
October 6, 2014, 06:20:37 pm
Keith Lemon was good in Bo Selecta, but Celebrity Juice makes my skin crawl, it's so fake and plastic.
Card Cheat

  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
October 6, 2014, 06:22:17 pm
Keith Lemon is incredibly frustrating given that all Leigh Francis' other characters were superb.
Pistolero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
October 6, 2014, 06:28:04 pm
Ive never got the Keith Lemon character...a pastiche of an annoying gobshite...that's actually more annoying than the annoying gobshites he's trying to lampoon
Fitzy.

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
October 7, 2014, 04:08:54 pm
Does Russel Howard's name spontaneously appear in this thread at least every 3 pages? If not it should!

STEALING. A. LIVING.
Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Yesterday at 06:00:10 pm
When did Jason Manford turn into a warbling luvvy in a shite suit, telling vanilla schoolyard jokes.

He is the "comedic" version of Jermaine Jenas.  Seems to be on every channel and not particularly good.

He was on the John Bishop show the other night which I unfortunately channel hopped on to.  Bishop is another one who stopped being funny a good few years back once he made a few quid then packed up and fucked off to London.

Unless you're really REALLY good at it (see Steve Coogan et al), I don't suppose simply being funny pays the bills for long.
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Today at 08:07:49 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 06:00:10 pm
When did Jason Manford turn into a warbling luvvy in a shite suit, telling vanilla schoolyard jokes.

He is the "comedic" version of Jermaine Jenas.  Seems to be on every channel and not particularly good.

He was on the John Bishop show the other night which I unfortunately channel hopped on to.  Bishop is another one who stopped being funny a good few years back once he made a few quid then packed up and fucked off to London.

Unless you're really REALLY good at it (see Steve Coogan et al), I don't suppose simply being funny pays the bills for long.
It's like the minute these guys go big and they transition more into presenting they realise they don't have to bother with comedy anymore.
AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Today at 08:34:35 am
I can't think of any good comedians I would like to go and see off the top of my head to be honest.
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Today at 08:53:39 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:34:35 am
I can't think of any good comedians I would like to go and see off the top of my head to be honest.

I swear if I go see a comedian most of the time I find the warm up act funnier
BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Today at 09:30:30 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:34:35 am
I can't think of any good comedians I would like to go and see off the top of my head to be honest.

Ronny Chieng, Carl Barron, Aaron Chen, Lloyd Langford, Stewart Lee, Dylan Moran are all fun. Most of the majors these days have to aim a wider audience and pander to their publishers/promoters. Unfortunately, the things that can be laughed at are far less than they use to be.
WhoHe

  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Today at 11:22:28 am
Dylan Moran was one of the last comics I seen live at the Empire in Liverpool, he was atrocious, looked nervous and couldn't get anything going with the crowd, wouldn't bunk in to see him.

I think its hard to be a comedian now, there seem to be loads now - well more than there used to be - but they are all very same-ish and beige. Not struck on Stewart Lee, heresy to some on here, he's you know just not that funny. People seeing offence in every utterance makes it tricky as taking the piss is really funny in the real world but is loaded against the performer on stage.

Now Jerry Sadowitz was bizarre and very funny, but he offended everyone so at least he wasn't picking on one section of society, though people did walk out, this was in Manchester.
bradders1011

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Today at 11:27:07 am
Do the comics who do the rounds on panel shows on Dave and the likes get put on some sort of central contract? Some comedian version of PGMOL to assign different guests every week?
Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Today at 12:02:38 pm
Quote from: WhoHe on Today at 11:22:28 am
Dylan Moran was one of the last comics I seen live at the Empire in Liverpool, he was atrocious, looked nervous and couldn't get anything going with the crowd, wouldn't bunk in to see him.

I think its hard to be a comedian now, there seem to be loads now - well more than there used to be - but they are all very same-ish and beige. Not struck on Stewart Lee, heresy to some on here, he's you know just not that funny. People seeing offence in every utterance makes it tricky as taking the piss is really funny in the real world but is loaded against the performer on stage.

Now Jerry Sadowitz was bizarre and very funny, but he offended everyone so at least he wasn't picking on one section of society, though people did walk out, this was in Manchester.

I think in Comedy all bets should be off, Jimmy Carr and formerly Frankie Boyle can get close to the bone.

Boyle has made some god points on the Im offended brigade.

The man who was the talking clock died and Boyle made a joke about him dying from a series of small Strokes. He gets a call from a journalist who was interviewing the mans family and they said they are going to mention the joke to the mans family and did he have any remorse, Boyle said no, youre offending them with that joke not me

its the equivalent of projecting a porno onto the wall of a Primary school and blaming Ron Jeremy

if you are going to a comedy show you should know what to expect.
Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Today at 01:16:00 pm
Quote from: WhoHe on Today at 11:22:28 am
Now Jerry Sadowitz was bizarre and very funny, but he offended everyone so at least he wasn't picking on one section of society, though people did walk out, this was in Manchester.


"Hello, moosefuckers! I'll tell you why I hate Canada - half of you speak French and the other half let them!"

As an opening gambit at a comedy festival in Montreal, it takes some beating!

I used to love Sadowitz's shows.


Reading this thread from the start (13 year ago) is funny. Some people mentioned have disappeared, others I reckon have rehabilitated their image a bit
Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Today at 01:25:05 pm
Crosby Nick.
Fitzy.

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Today at 01:32:19 pm
The odd thing about comedians who I don't really enjoy is that many of them are naturally very funny and quick witted...kind of the point, I guess. But the issue is that, very often, they're better when just making quips and asides rather than 'staged' gags in a comedy set. Too often I will watch a well-respected comic doing his/her routine and you just feel that it's a bit rigid because it's a well-rehearsed routine with a set-up and punchlines. It's artificial in how it comes across as opposed to the normal cut and thrust of joke-filled chat that is more spontaneous and easier on the ear. 

The genius of Billy Connelly or Stewart Lee or Daniel Kitson (to name a few) is that you become immersed in their act and forget the staged rigidity of it all; you're hanging off their every word rather than being overly-aware of what you are actually watching.
Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Today at 01:34:46 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:32:19 pm
The odd thing about comedians who I don't really enjoy is that many of them are naturally very funny and quick witted...kind of the point, I guess. But the issue is that, very often, they're better when just making quips and asides rather than 'staged' gags in a comedy set. Too often I will watch a well-respected comic doing his/her routine and you just feel that it's a bit rigid because it's a well-rehearsed routine with a set-up and punchlines. It's artificial in how it comes across as opposed to the normal cut and thrust of joke-filled chat that is more spontaneous and easier on the ear. 

The genius of Billy Connelly or Stewart Lee or Daniel Kitson (to name a few) is that you become immersed in their act and forget the staged rigidity of it all; you're hanging off their every word rather than being overly-aware of what you are actually watching.
I like James Acaster for this reason, he can be very funny on shows just improvising, but his stand up is very different to most other peoples. Even his Netflix special varies from his new show. He likes to immerse you into a story and go from there, be it completely made up or a real life experience he has had.
AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Today at 01:36:24 pm
Eddie Murphy - RAW is a classic but I remember watching it with my girlfriend a couple of years ago and I could tell a lot of it wouldn't fly in this era.
Elzar

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Today at 01:42:09 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:36:24 pm
Eddie Murphy - RAW is a classic but I remember watching it with my girlfriend a couple of years ago and I could tell a lot of it wouldn't fly in this era.

I think a lot of it is to do with where it's delivered though. There is still comedians out there doing edgy stuff, some youtubers say things wildly beyond acceptable. The biggest thing at the moment is that comedians want to deliver their jokes to social media. That's when the offence begins because it crops up on the pages of people that don't like that kind of comedy or take offence to the jokes. If you're going to post a joke to somewhere like twitter, which is an open platform, it's almost like doing a set in the middle of a super market.

Nobody seeks out comedians gigs if they don't like their style though, and nobody watches youtube videos that don't interest them.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Today at 01:45:07 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:36:24 pm
Eddie Murphy - RAW is a classic but I remember watching it with my girlfriend a couple of years ago and I could tell a lot of it wouldn't fly in this era.

This is a massive problem and may well be the death of comedy, or at least any comedy worth listening to. Most of my favourite comedians have been extremely "edgy".

There is very little (if anything) that should be off limits to comedians.
Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Sh*te Comedians
Today at 01:53:03 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:45:07 pm
This is a massive problem and may well be the death of comedy, or at least any comedy worth listening to. Most of my favourite comedians have been extremely "edgy".

There is very little (if anything) that should be off limits to comedians.

Even Jimmy Carr on his Dark materials show describes some of his jokes as "career enders"

He really did cover some taboo subjects but didn't actually dare try a joke about the one subject that would indeed be a "career ender".

