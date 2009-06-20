Men hold power there. They like holding power over women. They won't afford anything to women. Whether the women are indoctrinated or not makes zero difference.
men hold power because their religion teaches that its the divine order. Going against that order is seen as going against God, which makes it deeply ingrained in both culture and law. This kind of belief is built into society, making it harder to challenge and I doubt it will change any time soon.
In Europe, it took centuries of wars, revolutions, and the rise of new ideas like the Enlightenment to slowly change power structures.
It isnt just an Islam thing though, all of the Arabic religions are the same.
Genesis 3:16 (The Fall of Man)
"Your desire will be for your husband, and he will rule over you."
Surah An-Nisa (4:34)
Translation:
"Men are the protectors and maintainers of women because Allah has made one of them to excel over the other, and because they spend of their wealth (for the support of women). So good women are the obedient, guarding in the husband's absence what Allah would have them guard. As for those from whom you fear disobedience, admonish them and refuse to share their beds, and finally, strike them. But if they return to obedience, seek not against them any means. Indeed, Allah is ever Exalted and Grand."
Genesis 3:16 (The Fall of Man)
God's Judgment After the Fall:
"To the woman he said, 'I will surely multiply your pain in childbearing; in pain you shall bring forth children. Your desire shall be for your husband, and he shall rule over you.'"
Thank god (haha) Europe moved away from this shite.