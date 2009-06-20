« previous next »
Author Topic: The War In Afghanistan  (Read 112301 times)

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1280 on: March 24, 2022, 09:49:03 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March 24, 2022, 09:29:48 am
Who ensured Talibans rise to power? The CIA, another 'gift' from the United States to democracy and human rights.

Taliban wouldn't have become the force they are without the US.

Is everything the fault of the US? Or do the Afghans have agency too?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1281 on: March 24, 2022, 09:50:53 am »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on March 24, 2022, 09:29:48 am
Who ensured Talibans rise to power? The CIA, another 'gift' from the United States to democracy and human rights.

Taliban wouldn't have become the force they are without the US.


The foreign activities of the US since WW2 have been painfully short-sighted.

They - and the scumbag Saudi fascist dictatorship - created a huge terrorist organisation, using brainwashing camps in Pakistan to develop murderous & psychotic religious nutcases, just to wage a proxy war with the USSR.

Worth always remembering that the Soviet forces were asked by the Afghan government to enter the country to help them defeat the terrorists of the Mujahidin (Moscow had repeatedly rebuffed the Afghan requests, not wanting to be become embroiled in a war there, but relented when the Afghan government fractured and threatened to collapse).

Of course, the entire media narrative in the West at the time was distorted to paint the Soviets as the aggressors and the terrorists as the heroes.

Something conveniently forgotten when those 'heroes' began blowing up innocent western civilians and flying planes into skyscrapers.

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1282 on: March 24, 2022, 09:54:49 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 24, 2022, 09:50:53 am

The foreign activities of the US since WW2 have been painfully short-sighted.

They - and the scumbag Saudi fascist dictatorship - created a huge terrorist organisation, using brainwashing camps in Pakistan to develop murderous & psychotic religious nutcases, just to wage a proxy war with the USSR.

Worth always remembering that the Soviet forces were asked by the Afghan government to enter the country to help them defeat the terrorists of the Mujahidin (Moscow had repeatedly rebuffed the Afghan requests, not wanting to be become embroiled in a war there, but relented when the Afghan government fractured and threatened to collapse).

Of course, the entire media narrative in the West at the time was distorted to paint the Soviets as the aggressors and the terrorists as the heroes.

Something conveniently forgotten when those 'heroes' began blowing up innocent western civilians and flying planes into skyscrapers.

Let's not forget that the Taliban had been out of power since 2001, yet they've persisted until they retook power in 2021. Not everything is due solely or principally to the Americans. Afghans have the power to decide too, and yet the Taliban have lasted this long despite strong American opposition during this time.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1283 on: March 24, 2022, 10:34:25 am »
Quote from: Sangria on March 24, 2022, 09:54:49 am
Let's not forget that the Taliban had been out of power since 2001, yet they've persisted until they retook power in 2021. Not everything is due solely or principally to the Americans. Afghans have the power to decide too, and yet the Taliban have lasted this long despite strong American opposition during this time.


As the astonishingly brave Aghan politician and women's rights campaigner Malalai Joya has explained, the US allowed the murderous Afghan 'warlords' to not only survive the US invasion, but invited them into government.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/afghan-anti-warlord-campaigner-malalai-joya-blames-u-s-violence-n660686

I can see the US rationale - it wanted to rid Afghanistan of the Taliban, not become entrenched in a full-scale war there. So even though the 'Northern Alliance' element of the Mujahidin (who'd split from the Taliban) were just as murderous, oppressive and misogynist as the Taliban, because they'd previously been in conflict with the Taliban during the later civil war once the Soviet forces left and the Afghan government collapsed, Washington embraced them, turning a blind eye to their human rights abuses and mass murder, and allowing their evil feudal systems to perpetuate.

As the US,'s own report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) put it:

Quote
Many warlords were brought into government, where they continued their abuses, maintained private militias, and had links to narcotics, smuggling and criminal networks. U.S. partnerships with such individuals gave the Afghan population the impression the United States tolerated corruption and other abuses, seriously undercutting U.S. credibility.

https://www.sigar.mil/pdf/lessonslearned/SIGAR-16-58-LL.pdf

The alternative would have been to wipe them out which, as the Soviets found out, isn't exactly easy.

That was the GWB era of hawkish neocons with their PNAC wet dream. They made idiotic mistakes - born out of arrogance and extreme naivete in both Afghanistan and Iraq.

When Obama was elected, he inherited a total mess, but still shied away from trying to make it right (to be fair, American public weariness with the two conflicts was huge). Afghan public support for the government had evaporated, replaced by cynicism toward their endemic corruption and their allowing medieval practices and oppression of human rights to continue outside of some cities that had at least least modernisation through more secularisation. Behind the scenes, the Taliban were organising again and attracting support from a disenchanted population (only the men, for obvious reasons)

Then the corrupt orange fuckwit paved the way for the Taliban invasion by smugly 'making a deal' with the Taliban, which saw him agree to the release of thousands of Taliban prisoners.

Seriously, whilst the US may be able to successfully plan a military campaign, they have been shown to be utterly clueless when strategising the 'what comes next' part.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1284 on: September 24, 2024, 10:39:06 am »
The Today in Focus podcast discusses the loss of rights and liberty from Afghan women.
It's soul destroying to listen to.
https://www.theguardian.com/news/audio/2024/sep/24/inside-secret-summit-afghan-women-rights-activists-podcast

Stick to the issue please if you want to discuss it.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1285 on: September 24, 2024, 10:52:23 am »
Quote from: John C on September 24, 2024, 10:39:06 am
The Today in Focus podcast discusses the loss of rights and liberty from Afghan women.
It's soul destroying to listen to.
https://www.theguardian.com/news/audio/2024/sep/24/inside-secret-summit-afghan-women-rights-activists-podcast

Stick to the issue please if you want to discuss it.

Tragic.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1286 on: September 24, 2024, 01:18:41 pm »
Why is it so many folks that think they know god's accounting system are terrified of women? 
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1287 on: September 24, 2024, 02:10:09 pm »
Quote from: Giono on September 24, 2024, 01:18:41 pm
Why is it so many folks that think they know god's accounting system are terrified of women?


Because they're small-cocked, insecure shitheads?

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1288 on: September 24, 2024, 03:05:36 pm »
They fought for nothing. All those lives, limbs and billions lost for nothing.

And theyll do it again and again.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1289 on: September 24, 2024, 08:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 24, 2024, 10:52:23 am
Tragic.
It seems that women are only allowed to see female doctors.

And yet, women are not allowed to be educated,  even a simpleton such as myself can see they are heading for very serious issues of their own making.

But its a seems women are just possessions to these lot.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1290 on: September 24, 2024, 09:31:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 24, 2024, 08:54:35 pm
It seems that women are only allowed to see female doctors.

And yet, women are not allowed to be educated,  even a simpleton such as myself can see they are heading for very serious issues of their own making.

But its a seems women are just possessions to these lot.


Backwards, medievalist, skyfairy, sub-intelligent arsewipes
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1291 on: September 25, 2024, 11:00:15 am »
The tyranny of uneducated old bearded(sometimes) men. Why do some of these people think that living in the Middle Ages or earlier, would be better for them? Good for climate change mitigation efforts l suppose.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1292 on: September 25, 2024, 11:19:59 am »
Quote from: The_Nomad on September 25, 2024, 11:00:15 am
The tyranny of uneducated old bearded(sometimes) men. Why do some of these people think that living in the Middle Ages or earlier, would be better for them? Good for climate change mitigation efforts l suppose.


It's always about control.

That's always been at the heart of 'religion'.

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1293 on: September 25, 2024, 03:59:09 pm »
Older Afghan women should form a rebel assassination squad and start knocking off the leaders with silencers under their garments.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 02:13:32 am »
You seriously have to ask when will the straw break the camels back and people rebel?

Quote
Taliban bans windows to stop women from being seen at home
Buildings should not have windows looking into places where women could be sitting or standing, Taliban leader orders.

The Taliban have banned windows in residential buildings to stop women from being seen while they are at home in Afghanistan.

Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Taliban, ordered that buildings should not have windows looking into places where a woman could be sitting or standing.

The order applies to both new buildings and existing ones, according to a four-clause decree posted on social media site X (formerly Twitter) late on Saturday.

The decree, posted by government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on X, states that new buildings should not have windows where you can see the courtyard, kitchen, neighbours well and other places usually used by women, AFP reports.

Seeing women working in kitchens, in courtyards or collecting water from wells can lead to obscene acts.

The decree stipulates that in properties with windows that do not fit the new guidelines, owners will be urged to either construct a wall or block the view to avoid nuisances caused to neighbours.

Heather Barr, the interim deputy director of womens rights at Human Rights Watch, told The Independent: People have talked about the Taliban metaphorically erasing women, but increasingly, it is not metaphorical at all.

They have already ordered that womens voices shouldnt be heard in public, and now they are essentially stopping women from even looking out of the window.

They are stopping women from being seen. They are stopping women from seeing the world. Its a total annihilation of womens personhood and it is clearly ongoing. We dont have any idea where this will end.

The Taliban, a hardline Islamist group that previously ruled Afghanistan, has blocked women from the workplace, education and public spaces, as well as barring them from taking part in all sports, since seizing power after US and British forces withdrew in 2021.

Women in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan are currently prohibited from going to a salon, working out at the gym, and even speaking or praying in public.

Within a month of claiming Kabul, the Talibans education ministry banned girls and women from schools. The Taliban leaders also announced that the girls were barred from studying beyond the sixth grade  with the ban extended to colleges and universities in December 2022.

The window ban comes as the Taliban have said they will close all national and foreign non-governmental groups (NGOs) in Afghanistan that employ women.

It comes two years after they told NGOs to suspend the employment of Afghan women, allegedly because they did not wear the Islamic headscarf correctly.

In a letter published on X on Sunday night, the Ministry of Economy warned that failure to comply with the latest order would lead to NGOs losing their licences to operate in Afghanistan.

The United Nations said that the position of women in Afghan society had shrunk dramatically in the last two years, and reiterated its call for the Taliban to reverse the restrictions.

This really impacts how we can provide lifesaving humanitarian assistance to all the people in Afghanistan, UN associate spokesperson Florencia Soto Nino-Martinez said.

And obviously we are very concerned by the fact that we are talking about a country where half the populations rights are being denied and they are living in poverty, and many of them, not just women, are facing a humanitarian crisis.

The ministry said it is responsible for the registration, coordination, leadership and supervision of all activities carried out by national and foreign organisations.

The government is once again ordering the stoppage of all female work in institutions not controlled by the Taliban, according to the letter.

It is the Talibans latest attempt to control or intervene in NGO activity.

Earlier this month, the UN Security Council heard that an increasing proportion of female Afghan humanitarian workers were prevented from doing their work even though relief work remains critical.

According to Tom Fletcher, a senior UN official, the proportion of humanitarian organisations reporting that their female or male staff were stopped by the Talibans morality police has also increased.

The Taliban deny they are stopping aid agencies from carrying out their work or interfering with their activities.

https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/south-asia/taliban-afghanistan-ban-windows-women-b2672332.html


Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 02:43:51 am »
They wont rebel, a shit load of them grow up indoctrinated by a religion that makes the above seem acceptable. Religion is poison.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 07:32:14 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 02:43:51 am
They wont rebel, a shit load of them grow up indoctrinated by a religion that makes the above seem acceptable. Religion is poison.

Men hold power there. They like holding power over women. They won't afford anything to women. Whether the women are indoctrinated or not makes zero difference.
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 08:16:25 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:32:14 am
Men hold power there. They like holding power over women. They won't afford anything to women. Whether the women are indoctrinated or not makes zero difference.
men hold power because their religion teaches that its the divine order. Going against that order is seen as going against God, which makes it deeply ingrained in both culture and law. This kind of belief is built into society, making it harder to challenge and I doubt it will change any time soon.

In Europe, it took centuries of wars, revolutions, and the rise of new ideas like the Enlightenment to slowly change power structures.

It isnt just an Islam thing though, all of the Arabic religions are the same.

Genesis 3:16 (The Fall of Man)
"Your desire will be for your husband, and he will rule over you."

Surah An-Nisa (4:34)
Translation:

"Men are the protectors and maintainers of women because Allah has made one of them to excel over the other, and because they spend of their wealth (for the support of women). So good women are the obedient, guarding in the husband's absence what Allah would have them guard. As for those from whom you fear disobedience, admonish them and refuse to share their beds, and finally, strike them. But if they return to obedience, seek not against them any means. Indeed, Allah is ever Exalted and Grand."

Genesis 3:16 (The Fall of Man)
God's Judgment After the Fall:
"To the woman he said, 'I will surely multiply your pain in childbearing; in pain you shall bring forth children. Your desire shall be for your husband, and he shall rule over you.'"

Thank god (haha) Europe moved away from this shite.

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 08:23:41 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 08:16:25 am
men hold power because their religion teaches that its the divine order. Going against that order is seen as going against God, which makes it deeply ingrained in both culture and law. This kind of belief is built into society, making it harder to challenge and I doubt it will change any time soon.

In Europe, it took centuries of wars, revolutions, and the rise of new ideas like the Enlightenment to slowly change power structures.

It isnt just an Islam thing though, all of the Arabic religions are the same.

Genesis 3:16 (The Fall of Man)
"Your desire will be for your husband, and he will rule over you."

Surah An-Nisa (4:34)
Translation:

"Men are the protectors and maintainers of women because Allah has made one of them to excel over the other, and because they spend of their wealth (for the support of women). So good women are the obedient, guarding in the husband's absence what Allah would have them guard. As for those from whom you fear disobedience, admonish them and refuse to share their beds, and finally, strike them. But if they return to obedience, seek not against them any means. Indeed, Allah is ever Exalted and Grand."

Genesis 3:16 (The Fall of Man)
God's Judgment After the Fall:
"To the woman he said, 'I will surely multiply your pain in childbearing; in pain you shall bring forth children. Your desire shall be for your husband, and he shall rule over you.'"

Thank god (haha) Europe moved away from this shite.

Nothings changed centuries later, men still hold power over women even in the most "enlightened" of places.
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 08:35:57 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:23:41 am
Nothings changed centuries later, men still hold power over women even in the most "enlightened" of places.
in the UK women have held the highest office in the land, the current front bench are majority women, 57% going to uni are women, the gender pay gap is pretty much disappeared (around 7 percent now, more to be done but then you have to take into account life style choices), there has been a massive increase the past 10 years of women on the board of companies. I would say that is a massive change compared to where we where even 30 years ago.

Certainly better compared to the places that are run by religious nut jobs.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1300 on: Today at 08:58:31 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 08:35:57 am
in the UK women have held the highest office in the land, the current front bench are majority women, 57% going to uni are women, the gender pay gap is pretty much disappeared (around 7 percent now, more to be done but then you have to take into account life style choices), there has been a massive increase the past 10 years of women on the board of companies. I would say that is a massive change compared to where we where even 30 years ago.

Certainly better compared to the places that are run by religious nut jobs.

Back in the 1970s women were expected and in some cases obliged to resign when they were pregnant. In the 1950s women were expected to resign when they married.

Things have definitely moved on albeit there are still a hard core of men who are controlling and insecure - the I expect my tea on the table when I get in from the pub.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 09:01:02 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 08:35:57 am
in the UK women have held the highest office in the land, the current front bench are majority women, 57% going to uni are women, the gender pay gap is pretty much disappeared (around 7 percent now, more to be done but then you have to take into account life style choices), there has been a massive increase the past 10 years of women on the board of companies. I would say that is a massive change compared to where we where even 30 years ago.

Certainly better compared to the places that are run by religious nut jobs.

Amazing how men perceive things better for women than women do.  I wonder why that is 🤷
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1302 on: Today at 09:04:07 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:01:02 am
Amazing how men perceive things better for women than women do.  I wonder why that is 🤷

Are you saying that equality for women hasn't moved forward at all over here?
« Reply #1303 on: Today at 09:04:53 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:01:02 am
Amazing how men perceive things better for women than women do.  I wonder why that is 🤷
Im stating facts that show a clear progression on equality, of course there is and always will be a further need improve but we are at least travelling in the right direction.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 09:07:35 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:01:02 am
Amazing how men perceive things better for women than women do.  I wonder why that is 🤷

But things have changed. I delivered the Sunday papers to Rose Heilbrons house near Caldies, one of two female High Court judges in 1966. There are now numerous female senior judges and female Chief Constables are certainly not unusual.

Going back to the thread Afghanistan had female judges most of whom are now in fear of their lives.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 09:12:12 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:04:07 am
Are you saying that equality for women hasn't moved forward at all over here?

No I'm saying for some women it's possible to reach the very top but for the vast majority things are as bad as they ever were, especially in the home.

Even those of us who believe our partner's to be supportive with everything on an equal footing find that on occasion that isn't quite the case and need to tell them to get fucked with their archaic attitudes.

That male superiority gene is never far from the surface, we haven't been on the planet long enough to breed it out of existence yet.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1306 on: Today at 09:18:20 am »
Religion is a load of shite, followed by c*nts.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1307 on: Today at 09:23:26 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:12:12 am
No I'm saying for some women it's possible to reach the very top but for the vast majority things are as bad as they ever were, especially in the home.

Even those of us who believe our partner's to be supportive with everything on an equal footing find that on occasion that isn't quite the case and need to tell them to get fucked with their archaic attitudes.

That male superiority gene is never far from the surface, we haven't been on the planet long enough to breed it out of existence yet.

I mean, this does sound like shitty personal experiences.  I don't think it's just as bad as it ever was for the vast majority of women in this country, come on.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1308 on: Today at 09:41:15 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 08:35:57 am
in the UK women have held the highest office in the land, the current front bench are majority women, 57% going to uni are women, the gender pay gap is pretty much disappeared (around 7 percent now, more to be done but then you have to take into account life style choices), there has been a massive increase the past 10 years of women on the board of companies. I would say that is a massive change compared to where we where even 30 years ago.

Certainly better compared to the places that are run by religious nut jobs.

This is a totally ignorant argument.

Because,  Pakistan is also a Muslim country and has had a female leader.


