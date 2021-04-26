That is true and its very hypocritical of them after being part of the corrupt trump government.



BUT you dont need to be part of the idiotic MAGA mob to see the shit show happening in front of your eyes. I do find it strange that a lot of people are only bothered about who, or what party is in power, rather than what is actually happening in the world. If trump or Boris had been heading up this withdrawal and the exact same things had happened, would everyone in here be ripping them to bits, or would some be backing them like Biden!?



Well, I don't speak for everyone, but I'm not backing Biden exactly. I just think he was set up to fail and had no good options. It certainly appears that the withdrawal has been botched, but like I said before, I have no idea how it could have been done better. For the record, I don't care about Joe Biden or his reputation/legacy at all; any defense of him I do is not in the hopes that his personal approval ratings don't drop, but that the Democrats will be able to keep the Republicans out of power. Them taking back congress and the presidency would be a disaster for the entire planet.But yeah, if Trump were the one handling the withdrawal, I'd be ripping him to bits. He's the one who pulled the pin on the grenade Biden was left holding. If he were in office now, he would have been the one to pull the pin and toss the grenade. I don't see my reaction as hypocritical at all.