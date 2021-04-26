« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: The War In Afghanistan  (Read 37778 times)

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,220
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 12:25:50 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:19:36 pm
The Republican right, the MAGA mob are desperate to find any grain of sand of a scandal to pin on Biden, whilst they`ve been living on Trump`s beach of corruption and crises for the past 5 years. The laughable suggestions of impeachment just show them for what they are; pathetic game-playing children.

This.
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,879
  • JFT97
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 12:33:02 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:19:36 pm
The Republican right, the MAGA mob are desperate to find any grain of sand of a scandal to pin on Biden, whilst they`ve been living on Trump`s beach of corruption and crises for the past 5 years. The laughable suggestions of impeachment just show them for what they are; pathetic game-playing children.

That is true and its very hypocritical of them after being part of the corrupt trump government.

BUT you dont need to be part of the idiotic MAGA mob to see the shit show happening in front of your eyes. I do find it strange that a lot of people are only bothered about who, or what party is in power, rather than what is actually happening in the world. If trump or Boris had been heading up this withdrawal and the exact same things had happened, would everyone in here be ripping them to bits, or would some be backing them like Biden!?
Logged

Online Rawkybalboa

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 680
  • somebody puts his hand on u, send him2the grave
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 12:45:57 pm »
Interesting that so many seem to miss the fact that the Afghan public wanted the "invading armies" out. The ones that signed up for the army were a useless motley bunch who were just in need of a wage to put food on the table. Poor impoverished nation. So little wonder that no one put up a resistance. The corruption and the looting of the poor nation is exemplified by Afghan Prez Ashraf Ghani and his family who legged it with millions if not billions. Just as Pakistans Nawaz Sharif legged it with millions to the UK and sits untouchable here.
Believe it or not the Afghans wanted the americans out. The "refugees who escaped with their lives" will no surprise tell you and the media what you want to hear.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 12:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:14:29 pm
At least he doesn't seem to be attacked in strength from the left over there, however the left here sees things. It's the Republican right who are attacking him over this. The Democratic left seem to be fairly solidly supporting him. From what I've been told, anyway.
I hope your right but people do judge on face value rather than putting all the facts together then making a considered judgment. there are some legitimate questions that need answering, ive got a few of my own and am sure we will get those answers in time but like 9/11 people will form their opinions now, many of those opinions will be way off the truth.
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,392
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 12:52:09 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,433
  • Scousers Rule
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 01:41:28 pm »
So Biden is threatening revenge on suicide bombers ! 🤔
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Online Spezialo

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 01:44:07 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:33:02 pm
That is true and its very hypocritical of them after being part of the corrupt trump government.

BUT you dont need to be part of the idiotic MAGA mob to see the shit show happening in front of your eyes. I do find it strange that a lot of people are only bothered about who, or what party is in power, rather than what is actually happening in the world. If trump or Boris had been heading up this withdrawal and the exact same things had happened, would everyone in here be ripping them to bits, or would some be backing them like Biden!?

Probably get overlooked this.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 01:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 01:41:28 pm
So Biden is threatening revenge on suicide bombers ! 🤔

The groups that organise the suicide bombers. The suicide bombers are obviously dead.
Logged

Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,433
  • Scousers Rule
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 02:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:58:54 pm
The groups that organise the suicide bombers. The suicide bombers are obviously dead.

I meant future suicide bombers. They won't be quaking in their boots.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,897
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 02:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:58:54 pm
The groups that organise the suicide bombers.


He's going to nuke Pakistan, Saudi and the Gulf states, then?

Logged
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,909
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 02:30:29 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 02:07:47 pm
I meant future suicide bombers. They won't be quaking in their boots.

Is the point not that committing the suicide bombing will guarantee their entry into heaven, amd getting all the virgons or whatever it is, so getting bombed by the US would deny them that so they may indeed be quaking in their boots.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,817
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 02:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:27:06 am
It should be noted that the view inside the US is a bit different from the view from the UK. Asking American lefties I know, the general view among the US left is that Biden did the right thing in pulling out, and that there was going to be a mess whoever pulled out, that being the inevitable consequence. The Republicans are blaming Biden, but Democrats think that the bulk of the fault and responsibility lies with previous administrations.

Which is slightly different from the impression one gets on here.





https://today.yougov.com/topics/international/articles-reports/2021/08/26/americans-blame-biden-withdrawal-afghanistan?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=website_article&utm_campaign=afghanistan_evacuation&utm_content=storie

Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 02:46:12 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:33:02 pm
That is true and its very hypocritical of them after being part of the corrupt trump government.

BUT you dont need to be part of the idiotic MAGA mob to see the shit show happening in front of your eyes. I do find it strange that a lot of people are only bothered about who, or what party is in power, rather than what is actually happening in the world. If trump or Boris had been heading up this withdrawal and the exact same things had happened, would everyone in here be ripping them to bits, or would some be backing them like Biden!?

Well, I don't speak for everyone, but I'm not backing Biden exactly. I just think he was set up to fail and had no good options. It certainly appears that the withdrawal has been botched, but like I said before, I have no idea how it could have been done better. For the record, I don't care about Joe Biden or his reputation/legacy at all; any defense of him I do is not in the hopes that his personal approval ratings don't drop, but that the Democrats will be able to keep the Republicans out of power. Them taking back congress and the presidency would be a disaster for the entire planet.

But yeah, if Trump were the one handling the withdrawal, I'd be ripping him to bits. He's the one who pulled the pin on the grenade Biden was left holding. If he were in office now, he would have been the one to pull the pin and toss the grenade. I don't see my reaction as hypocritical at all.
Logged
Quote from: cptrios on March 10, 2012, 06:22:45 pm
You know what, I'm writing this here now and I'm going to put it in my signature and leave it there for the next 5 years, no matter how embarrassing it might or might not turn out to be: Jordan Henderson is going to be a fantastic player.

Online GBF

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,925
  • The only religion with a God that you can touch!
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 02:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 01:41:28 pm
So Biden is threatening revenge on suicide bombers ! 🤔

Taliban used suicide bombers when they had only poor weapons.  Now they have over $200M worth of American military equipment at their disposal that they either can use or sell to raise money for other weapons.

Logged
01111001 01101111 01110101 00100111 01101100 01101100 00100000 01101110 01100101 01110110 01100101 01110010 00100000 01110111 01100001 01101100 01101011 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101111 01101110 01100101

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 02:55:07 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:33:02 pm
That is true and its very hypocritical of them after being part of the corrupt trump government.

BUT you dont need to be part of the idiotic MAGA mob to see the shit show happening in front of your eyes. I do find it strange that a lot of people are only bothered about who, or what party is in power, rather than what is actually happening in the world. If trump or Boris had been heading up this withdrawal and the exact same things had happened, would everyone in here be ripping them to bits, or would some be backing them like Biden!?
You think Trump and Biden should take equal blame for what's happened? Trumps naïve political points scoring deal created the conditions for this whole s,,,show so yes had all this happened while Trump was still president I would be ripping him apart. 20 yrs of patiently supporting and helping Afghanistan get back on it's feet thrown down the swanney because some narcistic psychopath wanted to win a Noble prize to score political points.
There would have been problems am sure but not the total collapse and all the problems this created would have happened if Biden and the Democrats had been in charge of the negotiations.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:57:43 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
Lizzy Price
If Johnson cannot stand by the deal he negotiated, signed & won an election on, he should resign. Its not the EUs responsibility to find solutions for his dishonesty.

Online Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 03:05:26 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:11:08 pm

He's going to nuke Pakistan, Saudi and the Gulf states, then?



I presumed he meant ISIS-K who are based in Afganistan, the one's who organised the bombing the other day.
Logged

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,605
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 03:08:00 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:19:36 pm
The Republican right, the MAGA mob are desperate to find any grain of sand of a scandal to pin on Biden, whilst they`ve been living on Trump`s beach of corruption and crises for the past 5 years. The laughable suggestions of impeachment just show them for what they are; pathetic game-playing children.
the more pathetic bunch are the people willing to accept anything but trump, these people are the reason why the democrats are probably are going to lose. The democrats for 4 years have concentrated on one enemy. They have botched borders, over seas stuff, literally what are they about? They arent even about free healthcare. They have nothing. 
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,605
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 03:10:07 pm »
So the Biden administration thought it was cool to give American citizen names to a terrorist organisation called the taliban..cool cool cool.

A pathetic disgrace who should never have been voted in, he is about 100 ffs, everyone can see he is barely competent.its handing power to republicans,
.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:12:29 pm by stevensr123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 904
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 03:20:09 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 03:08:00 pm
the more pathetic bunch are the people willing to accept anything but trump, these people are the reason why the democrats are probably are going to lose. The democrats for 4 years have concentrated on one enemy. They have botched borders, over seas stuff, literally what are they about? They arent even about free healthcare. They have nothing. 

Here's a couple of decent summaries of what Biden has done in the first 100 days, obviously that only takes us to April so is slightly out of date but it's not 'nothing'

https://www.npr.org/2021/04/26/990305593/100-days-how-biden-has-fared-so-far-on-his-promises?t=1630073704725

https://edition.cnn.com/interactive/2021/politics/biden-executive-orders/
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 