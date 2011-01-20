I don't think Biden was ever going to run for a 2nd term. He's said he plans on it, but not particularly forcefully, and there have been reports that he's told people he intends to be a one-term president. As others have said here, this Afghanistan situation is him taking one for the team, knowing that it had to be done eventually and would heavily damage the reelection prospects of whoever did it.



The manner of our withdrawal has not been good, and a lot of that is on Biden and his people. I have no idea how it could have been done better, but I'm sure it could have. It's absolutely awful thinking we're going to leave people who helped us behind to the Taliban. Hopefully reports of all of these tens of thousands of evacuations are true.



However, the surrounding clusterfuck is on Trump (in the very recent past at least). He let thousands of Taliban out of prison and signaled to the Afghan government that we were going to abandon them. Their military that we've trained never stood a chance, being 80% bullshit stats inflated for grifting purposes, but perhaps they might have been able to put up some resistance along the way if the writing hadn't been so clearly on the wall.



The Bush administration is of course the root of the problem, and Obama failed to make things any better, but Trump pulled the rug out from the whole thing and Biden's the one falling on his sword. All of it makes me so wonderfully proud to be American.