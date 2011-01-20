« previous next »
Author Topic: The War In Afghanistan  (Read 37362 times)

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1080 on: Yesterday at 10:19:30 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:13:59 pm
If there are any helicopters with advanced avionics or armoured vehicles with specialised kit I bet the Russians and Chinese have had heir bids accepted and are in the process of being removed for dissection.

Export versions of military equipment tend to be stripped down without the sensitive bits.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1081 on: Yesterday at 10:25:43 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:18:29 pm
$85bn worth of equipment though. I reckon Biden is getting destroyed in the next election.

The vast majority of the American public want to get out of Afghanistan, and they've never cared how much is wasted on military equipment. Plus the next election is three years away.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1082 on: Yesterday at 10:31:00 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:28:19 pm
Trump made this agreement with no involvement and hence no consensus from either the Afghan government or NATO inc US allies.  He released all the prisoners back into the field or wherever they disappear to in Afghanistan & withdrew 000's of US troops simultaneously.  Very difficult to roll back on that situation, short of redeploying 000s of troops and gaining NATO consensus to do so.  The fact Trump's still free to lord it up in his Florida resort and to carry out his mad rallies is a mystery.  Hopefully justice eventually gets him for his many misdemeanours.

Personally I think Biden should have extended the timeframe for full withdrawal but arguably that may only have kicked the current can down the road.

Yep, with the deals the Taliban did with Afghan officials & military leaders following the deal with Trump, they were always going to be able to take over unopposed once the US started to withdraw, whenever that happened. And without the stability and security provided by the Afghan government & military still being in control, the evacuation effort was always going to be a rushed job, and vulnerable to attacks like we've seen today. How can the US possibly prevent suicide attacks in this kind of situation?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1083 on: Yesterday at 10:33:45 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 10:25:43 pm
The vast majority of the American public want to get out of Afghanistan, and they've never cared how much is wasted on military equipment. Plus the next election is three years away.

He's gone. They wanted out but I doubt like this.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1084 on: Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:33:45 pm
He's gone. They wanted out but I doubt like this.

Doubt he'd have been standing at the next election anyway.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1085 on: Yesterday at 10:37:54 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:18:29 pm
$85bn worth of equipment though. I reckon Biden is getting destroyed in the next election.

Too much time and uncertainty between now and then to make any prediction like that.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1086 on: Yesterday at 10:38:47 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:35:27 pm
Doubt he'd have been standing at the next election anyway.

At his age it's possible he won't be standing anywhere in 3 years  ;D
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1087 on: Yesterday at 10:39:21 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:17:31 pm
But the group who have claimed responsibility are enemies of al-Qaeda. The Taliban, al-Qaeda, the ANA, and NATO were all fighting against them.

I stand corrected.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1088 on: Yesterday at 10:40:17 pm »
Biden looks quite unwell.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1089 on: Yesterday at 10:44:23 pm »
Biden has told the Pentagon to develop plans to strike ISIS-K assets.

CNN Chief White House Correspondent.

Back in we go....
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1090 on: Yesterday at 10:50:04 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:18:29 pm
$85bn worth of equipment though. I reckon Biden is getting destroyed in the next election.
Next election is congress. GOP tries ti impeach Biden and it 1998 all over again...
Getting out of Afghanistan is very popular and people want to stay there forever when it been very clear that USA wasnt going to win.
Getting 100k Plus out is huge.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1091 on: Yesterday at 10:58:56 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:18:29 pm
$85bn worth of equipment though. I reckon Biden is getting destroyed in the next election.

I highly doubt Biden will be there, I think itll be Harris. Biden is effectively taking one for the team right now, ready for Harris to step in on a cleanish slate!
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1092 on: Yesterday at 11:06:03 pm »
Biden, jeez what a shitshow.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1093 on: Yesterday at 11:48:48 pm »
Way to Daily Mailish/S*nish to just blame Biden.

Trump started this shit show.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 12:02:42 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 11:48:48 pm
Way to Daily Mailish/S*nish to just blame Biden.

Trump started this shit show.
Trump is full of glee right now, Biden looks devastated, he dropped his head in despair during his speech tonight when explaining why no US troops have been killed until todays suicide bomb. explained what the situation would be today if he had done what some people are saying he should of done after the chaos. he can see what's coming. I felt for him tonight.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 12:20:27 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 10:40:17 pm
Biden looks quite unwell.

Genuinely wouldn't be surprised to see him step down in the not too distant future on health grounds - if that were to happen am I right in thinking that Harris would take over without there being some kind of 'succession crisis'?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 12:29:51 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 12:20:27 am
Genuinely wouldn't be surprised to see him step down in the not too distant future on health grounds - if that were to happen am I right in thinking that Harris would take over without there being some kind of 'succession crisis'?

Depends on whether Trump's lot want to drum up another scene. There is constitutionally no issue with the VP taking over; there are specific rules governing it. But as we've seen, Trump supporters have a different idea of how rules apply than courts and the constitution do.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 12:34:05 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:33:45 pm
He's gone. They wanted out but I doubt like this.

Are you an American?  In reading your posts the last couple of pages I don't think you have any idea what you're talking about so what to be clear first if this is true or not.

Edit: Actually most of the responders here I guess I would ask the same question.  Biden looks the same as he always has, old.  He's relatively healthy age aside, especially in comparison to Trump, so any talk of him stepping down or not running again is laughable.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1098 on: Today at 12:56:36 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:34:05 am
Are you an American?  In reading your posts the last couple of pages I don't think you have any idea what you're talking about so what to be clear first if this is true or not.

Edit: Actually most of the responders here I guess I would ask the same question.  Biden looks the same as he always has, old.  He's relatively healthy age aside, especially in comparison to Trump, so any talk of him stepping down or not running again is laughable.

I'm not an American and wouldn't presume to comment on what the US electorate's views are on the current situation or on the level of responsibility they are holding Biden to.

On a purely human level I think there is a marked contrast between his presentation in the run up to the election and its immediate aftermath and how he is presenting now. To me he looks a broken man overwhelmed by events. Although I appreciate that we are maybe getting into the territory of the 'body language debates' that turn up every so often on the LFC board.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1099 on: Today at 04:10:57 am »
I don't think Biden was ever going to run for a 2nd term. He's said he plans on it, but not particularly forcefully, and there have been reports that he's told people he intends to be a one-term president. As others have said here, this Afghanistan situation is him taking one for the team, knowing that it had to be done eventually and would heavily damage the reelection prospects of whoever did it.

The manner of our withdrawal has not been good, and a lot of that is on Biden and his people. I have no idea how it could have been done better, but I'm sure it could have. It's absolutely awful thinking we're going to leave people who helped us behind to the Taliban. Hopefully reports of all of these tens of thousands of evacuations are true.

However, the surrounding clusterfuck is on Trump (in the very recent past at least). He let thousands of Taliban out of prison and signaled to the Afghan government that we were going to abandon them. Their military that we've trained never stood a chance, being 80% bullshit stats inflated for grifting purposes, but perhaps they might have been able to put up some resistance along the way if the writing hadn't been so clearly on the wall.

The Bush administration is of course the root of the problem, and Obama failed to make things any better, but Trump pulled the rug out from the whole thing and Biden's the one falling on his sword. All of it makes me so wonderfully proud to be American.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1100 on: Today at 05:22:33 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 12:56:36 am
I'm not an American and wouldn't presume to comment on what the US electorate's views are on the current situation or on the level of responsibility they are holding Biden to.

On a purely human level I think there is a marked contrast between his presentation in the run up to the election and its immediate aftermath and how he is presenting now. To me he looks a broken man overwhelmed by events. Although I appreciate that we are maybe getting into the territory of the 'body language debates' that turn up every so often on the LFC board.

Broken man that affirms his decision as correct and says well hunt down those that attacked us to boot?  Uhh, ok.

Quote from: cptrios on Today at 04:10:57 am
I don't think Biden was ever going to run for a 2nd term. He's said he plans on it, but not particularly forcefully, and there have been reports that he's told people he intends to be a one-term president. As others have said here, this Afghanistan situation is him taking one for the team, knowing that it had to be done eventually and would heavily damage the reelection prospects of whoever did it.

The manner of our withdrawal has not been good, and a lot of that is on Biden and his people. I have no idea how it could have been done better, but I'm sure it could have. It's absolutely awful thinking we're going to leave people who helped us behind to the Taliban. Hopefully reports of all of these tens of thousands of evacuations are true.

However, the surrounding clusterfuck is on Trump (in the very recent past at least). He let thousands of Taliban out of prison and signaled to the Afghan government that we were going to abandon them. Their military that we've trained never stood a chance, being 80% bullshit stats inflated for grifting purposes, but perhaps they might have been able to put up some resistance along the way if the writing hadn't been so clearly on the wall.

The Bush administration is of course the root of the problem, and Obama failed to make things any better, but Trump pulled the rug out from the whole thing and Biden's the one falling on his sword. All of it makes me so wonderfully proud to be American.

Insane but par for the course at this point.  Next thing youll tell us youre a pundit for NBC or CNN.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1101 on: Today at 08:49:54 am »
Without wanting to come across as being ageist, every time I watch/hear Joe Biden speak I can't help but feel I'm looking at an elderly man who's trying desperately to resist senility. I know there have been numerous world leaders who have held offices of power late into life, but you'd genuinely have to wonder about Biden's ability to process complex information and make key decisions from it. And I mean that in the nicest way possible   
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1102 on: Today at 08:52:37 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 12:20:27 am
Genuinely wouldn't be surprised to see him step down in the not too distant future on health grounds - if that were to happen am I right in thinking that Harris would take over without there being some kind of 'succession crisis'?

I think so.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1103 on: Today at 09:35:01 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 12:56:36 am
On a purely human level I think there is a marked contrast between his presentation in the run up to the election and its immediate aftermath and how he is presenting now. To me he looks a broken man overwhelmed by events.

Yeah thats true.

But the fact of the matter is, Biden did what 4 earlier presidents didn't do. He is blamed for it. Afghanistan was always going to be a shitshow politically for whichever president that managed the pullout because of the local culture and local power of influence. The outcome would have been the same had they pulled out in 2005 or 2015 or 2021 or 2025. They went in and occupied a foreign land when they needn't have, and now 2 decades and trillions of dollars later, they are facing the tune. As simple as that.

As for Biden, he did what he had to do to get rid of that cancer that was occupying the white house. Nothing more than that. Had it been anyone else, Trump would've eviscerated them. This election, Trump was always going to get more votes than before. Democrats had to field a candidate who, not only got more votes than Trump this time but also enough to cross the 270 EC threshold. Biden was the only safe bet.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1104 on: Today at 09:52:12 am »
Harris feels like a sure fire way to lose the next election.

Biden just needs to ride this out, minimise US casualties as much as possible. He is 'fortunate' that this is early on in his presidency. Get the country out of Afghanistan and out of the Pandemic and he should be fine. Like most countries the US follows the trend of voting for the economy.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1105 on: Today at 10:09:40 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:34:05 am
Are you an American?  In reading your posts the last couple of pages I don't think you have any idea what you're talking about so what to be clear first if this is true or not.

Edit: Actually most of the responders here I guess I would ask the same question.  Biden looks the same as he always has, old.  He's relatively healthy age aside, especially in comparison to Trump, so any talk of him stepping down or not running again is laughable.

Have you spoken to Biden mate? Did he tell you that himself? No know's what will happen, he steps down or does not.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1106 on: Today at 10:16:29 am »
Biden looked broken and weak yesterday, not a good look when in front of the nation and you have all of your enemies and allies watching.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1107 on: Today at 10:27:06 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 09:35:01 am
Yeah thats true.

But the fact of the matter is, Biden did what 4 earlier presidents didn't do. He is blamed for it. Afghanistan was always going to be a shitshow politically for whichever president that managed the pullout because of the local culture and local power of influence. The outcome would have been the same had they pulled out in 2005 or 2015 or 2021 or 2025. They went in and occupied a foreign land when they needn't have, and now 2 decades and trillions of dollars later, they are facing the tune. As simple as that.

As for Biden, he did what he had to do to get rid of that cancer that was occupying the white house. Nothing more than that. Had it been anyone else, Trump would've eviscerated them. This election, Trump was always going to get more votes than before. Democrats had to field a candidate who, not only got more votes than Trump this time but also enough to cross the 270 EC threshold. Biden was the only safe bet.

It should be noted that the view inside the US is a bit different from the view from the UK. Asking American lefties I know, the general view among the US left is that Biden did the right thing in pulling out, and that there was going to be a mess whoever pulled out, that being the inevitable consequence. The Republicans are blaming Biden, but Democrats think that the bulk of the fault and responsibility lies with previous administrations.

Which is slightly different from the impression one gets on here.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1108 on: Today at 10:31:04 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 10:16:29 am
Biden looked broken and weak yesterday, not a good look when in front of the nation and you have all of your enemies and allies watching.

He'll follow-up it up with a video of drone footage destroying whoever they link with this. It will be a 'statement' that they can strike from anywhere and that they don't need boots on the ground.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1109 on: Today at 11:15:42 am »
That fat, lying, corrupt, orange sex pest is the rallying point for the MAGA gobshites.

The Democrats need to ensure he (and, ideally, most of his scumbag extended family) are convicted of the many crimes they're guilty of, and preferably in prison, before the next presidential election.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1110 on: Today at 11:19:05 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:49:54 am
Without wanting to come across as being ageist, every time I watch/hear Joe Biden speak I can't help but feel I'm looking at an elderly man who's trying desperately to resist senility. I know there have been numerous world leaders who have held offices of power late into life, but you'd genuinely have to wonder about Biden's ability to process complex information and make key decisions from it. And I mean that in the nicest way possible   

That's massively ageist.

If he had to wrestle a bear or run a marathon then yeah give it to someone else. But his job is about decisions and ability to listen to good intelligence.

Whether he does or not is a different argument.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1111 on: Today at 11:23:12 am »
Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan - people getting bombed, shot and murdered and the BBC leads with England v India in the cricket.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1112 on: Today at 11:35:10 am »
I don't disagree with NATO withdrawing but the fact that they didn't even think of using Bagram air base for the evacuations is a huge mistake. Kabul airport being a commercial airport was never going to provide the security required that Bagram did. There's no if's and but's and maybe's about that
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1113 on: Today at 11:41:06 am »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:35:10 am
I don't disagree with NATO withdrawing but the fact that they didn't even think of using Bagram air base for the evacuations is a huge mistake. Kabul airport being a commercial airport was never going to provide the security required that Bagram did. There's no if's and but's and maybe's about that


Bagram is about 40 miles outside of Kabul. It's getting people safely from Kabul to Bagram, and keeping that road free from terrorist attack, that would have been the problem.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1114 on: Today at 12:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:41:06 am

Bagram is about 40 miles outside of Kabul. It's getting people safely from Kabul to Bagram, and keeping that road free from terrorist attack, that would have been the problem.

Bagram also has limited accessibility. It would be easier for the Taliban to block access to it than to Kabul airport. The more I've read about the options, the less I think that the operation has been a blunder. There were lots of bad options, and the US took one or another, but none were obviously worse or better than the rest. Evacuation from Kabul, whilst cooperating with the Taliban government, was probably the most viable option given what we know.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1115 on: Today at 12:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:27:06 am
It should be noted that the view inside the US is a bit different from the view from the UK. Asking American lefties I know, the general view among the US left is that Biden did the right thing in pulling out, and that there was going to be a mess whoever pulled out, that being the inevitable consequence. The Republicans are blaming Biden, but Democrats think that the bulk of the fault and responsibility lies with previous administrations.

Which is slightly different from the impression one gets on here.

Of course. I am only talking from my perspective mate. Nothing more nothing less.

But I think both of us are on the same page as far as the shitshow is concerned. They underestimated the local strength of the AQ and overestimated the strength of the local government. Whatever they left behind and whatever they trained, all gone to moot because the nation has fallen to the Taliban, which is what they wanted to destroy in the first place, two decades ago and before spending trillions of dollars.

As for what I think, I feel they should've pulled out sooner. They would've been better off spending a trillion dollars on fixing their own shit on domestic soil than foreign soil. But it is what it is. And this goes to show us that war does not serve anyone's interest but the one that initiates it but the brunt of it is faced by many nations, even those who did not want to be a part of it.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1116 on: Today at 12:11:31 pm »
Is it only aged senile people who show emotion now. is that what we take from yesterdays press conference.
Biden maybe slow thinking of the right words to say and am sure some of the reasons for this is down to age, sometimes it's more down to his speech defect but does that mean he's unfit to be president. ???????
I didn't put his response yesterday down to senility or age, I put it down to despair, it came when the questions started. he does feel he should take some responsibility for what happened but he also knows he was in a no win situation and this is what he was trying to explain when answering one particular loaded question on no American troops being killed for over a year. that's when the emotion kicked in which people now call senility. Biden knows what's coming. dirty politics, I think that's why he dropped his head in despair, we should not confuse this with senility, I can't help feeling sorry for him. genuinely trying to do good and he has achieved a lot already but people will believe the right wing politicians and media and think he's senile so unfit to be president, in comes Trump or a Trump clone.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1117 on: Today at 12:12:40 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:35:10 am
I don't disagree with NATO withdrawing but the fact that they didn't even think of using Bagram air base for the evacuations is a huge mistake. Kabul airport being a commercial airport was never going to provide the security required that Bagram did. There's no if's and but's and maybe's about that

Biden said it was considered but the US commanders on the ground said it was too much of a risk.

Or the cynical people out there will say its just another one of Bidens major withdrawal fuck ups and hes not saying the real reason behind it. 

Bagram Airfield was evacuated in July. Im not sure why he decided abandoning one of the largest airfields in the world is a good thing knowing that you still needed to move Americans, allies and Afghans out of the country? Bagram was a secure airfield and an area that they controlled, unlike Kabul. Abandoning Bagram also meant that they had to move many aircraft to outside of Afghanistan which then limited the number of air resources that they had for transportation and also air defence. Just seems to have been another factor thats resulted in a chaotic scramble to get people out of the country.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:41:06 am

Bagram is about 40 miles outside of Kabul. It's getting people safely from Kabul to Bagram, and keeping that road free from terrorist attack, that would have been the problem.

Thats true, but also many people will have travelled to Kabul to be evacuated, so not sure how much difference it would have made if they travelled to Bagram?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1118 on: Today at 12:14:29 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:11:31 pm
Is it only aged senile people who show emotion now. is that what we take from yesterdays press conference.
Biden maybe slow thinking of the right words to say and am sure some of the reasons for this is down to age, sometimes it's more down to his speech defect but does that mean he's unfit to be president. ???????
I didn't put his response yesterday down to senility or age, I put it down to despair, it came when the questions started. he does feel he should take some responsibility for what happened but he also knows he was in a no win situation and this is what he was trying to explain when answering one particular loaded question on no American troops being killed for over a year. that's when the emotion kicked in which people now call senility. Biden knows what's coming. dirty politics, I think that's why he dropped his head in despair, we should not confuse this with senility, I can't help feeling sorry for him. genuinely trying to do good and he has achieved a lot already but people will believe the right wing politicians and media and think he's senile so unfit to be president, in comes Trump or a Trump clone.

At least he doesn't seem to be attacked in strength from the left over there, however the left here sees things. It's the Republican right who are attacking him over this. The Democratic left seem to be fairly solidly supporting him. From what I've been told, anyway.
