Author Topic: The War In Afghanistan  (Read 35577 times)

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 07:39:46 pm »
Pentagon update at 8pm apparently
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 07:41:07 pm »
Up to 60 Afghans dead with many more fighting for their lives according to a report in the Guardian.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 07:41:16 pm »
At least 60 dead and 140 injured according to the BBC.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 07:43:25 pm »
12 US soldiers dead now
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 07:49:00 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 07:19:26 pm
I said in 2019 it was estimated the actual number of actual troops in 2019 was 200k. From the day the withdrawal agreement was made those numbers started to decrease and I said in the months leading up to the withdraw they estimated that the actual number was one sixth of the reported 300k. This was one of the reasons why so much pressure was put on Biden in March to reconsider what should happen.

Biden said at the start of July that he was bringing the date forward and theyd all be out by 31st August.
It was originally supposed to be for May wasn't it.? all this needs to be considered when we have all the facts but we do know some important facts already and it's important we don't loose sight of those important facts as many people still think Biden never left himself enough time to withdraw efficiently.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 07:51:02 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:49:00 pm
It was originally supposed to be for May wasn't it.? all this needs to be considered when we have all the facts but we do know some important facts already and it's important we don't loose sight of those important facts as many people still think Biden never left himself enough time to withdraw efficiently.

May 1st was what Trump said he would do. When Biden came into power he set the date to Sept 11th, then at the start of July he brought it forward to 31st August as he was confident it could be done by then.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 08:02:32 pm »
Another blast apparently... what a horrible night this is.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 08:06:01 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 08:02:32 pm
Another blast apparently... what a horrible night this is.

The third blast is reportedly away from the airport. Heavy gunfire also reported.

I wonder how the taliban are now going to react to ISIS.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 08:07:34 pm »
Watching McKenzie giving his address and I must admit that I'm a lot more impressed with him and his words than the shithouse politicians that seem to have fucked everyone that helped us.


Is it really so much to ask to see ANY credible response or responsibility from the Tories? They are absolute shitbags.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 08:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 08:02:32 pm
Another blast apparently... what a horrible night this is.

Where are you getting that from?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 08:09:03 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:08:13 pm
Where are you getting that from?

Swedish Express newspaper from on-ground witnesses. I hope it's a false alarm but doubt it.

Isis have thoroughly embarassed the Taliban over this so I guess the levels of civil turmoil will be off the charts now in retaliation and probably Iran will also get involved since they really don't want their own arch enemies Isis to get a foothold on their border. For Iran it's deadly serious to keep Isis out for obvious reasons.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 08:09:06 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/26/attempt-to-evacuate-afghans-guarded-british-embassy-fails

This is a fucking disgrace.

A last-ditch attempt to evacuate all the British embassy guards on one of the final flights out of Afghanistan has failed, leaving them increasingly frightened about their future.

The international security company GardaWorld, which employed about 200 Afghan staff on contracts to protect the British embassy in Kabul, arranged 10 buses to collect their former employees to take them to the airport before dawn on Thursday.

A clear passage had been negotiated with the Taliban, allowing the buses to pass the checkpoints, and the convoy arrived safely but was not given permission to enter the airport gates.

The guards and their families remained in the buses outside the airport from 7am until about 6pm when explosions were heard on the other side of the airport perimeter, forcing the operation to be abandoned.

We were very optimistic and hopeful that this was going to happen, and it hasnt and these people will be devastated  rightly so, said Oliver Westmacott, the president of GardaWorlds Middle East operations.

The guards said it was a terrifying experience, particularly for the children. One woman went into labour on one of the buses during the long wait, and had to be taken off and transported to hospital.

Although US officials were cooperative and ready to allow the buses into the airport, clearance to enter does not seem to have been given by the British officials processing evacuation visas.

Despite an assertion from government spokespeople at the end of last week that the British embassy security people were going to be given clearance to leave, it has subsequently become clear that there are an awful lot of people that they were trying to get out and the British embassy security people were not top of the list, a source close to the evacuation attempt said. It was a bandwidth capacity issue.

After hearing the explosion the guards left the buses and fled home independently. The Taliban were shooting in the air to make people get away from the airport. We had to run 500 metres and then find cars to take us back home, one guard said.

They were devastated at the failure to get them out of the country in the final hours before the airport is closed to people trying to flee.

At the last moment the UK government and GardaWorld really wanted to be heroes of this tragedy but unfortunately didnt happen, one of the guards said. But they could have done it better with better management, days earlier, when there was no rush. Our life is full of tragedy now, we live in fear.

There was now concern that their safety would have been further compromised by the evacuation attempt, because personal information had been shared with the Taliban in order to organise safe passage to the airport, he said. Our normal life will now be much restricted; now that they have complete information about all of us.

Several said the emergency evacuation attempt had been organised too late, weeks after they first tried to highlight their concerns that they were being abandoned by the UK government. Many applied for the UKs emergency evacuation scheme, the Afghan relocations and assistance policy (Arap), when it was first announced in May, but were told in July they were not eligible because they were not direct embassy employees, but had been hired through the outsourced GardaWorld contract. Their contracts were terminated this week, days after the closure of the UK embassy.

After the guards predicament was highlighted in the media, the government made an unexpected U-turn last Friday and a spokesperson said: We will help all those Afghan security guards contracted through GardaWorld to protect the embassy. They will be granted the right to enter the UK and we are now working through the challenging logistics of getting them out of Kabul.

Initially GardaWorld hoped the Ministry of Defence would help with the evacuation operation, but when it became obvious this was not going to materialise the company made its own attempt to get its former employees out of Afghanistan, in a similar operation to one it mounted last week to evacuate all its expatriate staff. Sources said US officials had successfully worked with GardaWorld to facilitate the evacuation of guards who had performed similar roles at the US embassy in Kabul, and said the UK operation to remove people had been less well organised and not as well resourced.

Westmacott said the company would continue to try to help its former staff to leave. Our message to our people is that the Arap process is ongoing, and our people need to be patient to wait for those approvals, he said.

An FCDO spokesperson said: The scale of the Kabul evacuation effort is huge and we have now helped more than 12,200 people leave Afghanistan since 14 August.

We will continue to do all we can to deliver on our obligation to get British nationals and eligible Afghans out of the country while the security situation allows.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 08:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 08:09:03 pm
Swedish Express newspaper from on-ground witnesses. I hope it's a false alarm but doubt it.

Isis have thoroughly embarassed the Taliban over this so I guess the levels of civil turmoil will be off the charts now in retaliation and probably Iran will also get involved since they really don't want Isis to get a foothold on their border.

I'm not doubting it just hasn't hit any of the agencies over here. It's going to be an awful few days I fear.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 08:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 08:09:06 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/26/attempt-to-evacuate-afghans-guarded-british-embassy-fails

This is a fucking disgrace.

A last-ditch attempt to evacuate all the British embassy guards on one of the final flights out of Afghanistan has failed, leaving them increasingly frightened about their future.

The international security company GardaWorld, which employed about 200 Afghan staff on contracts to protect the British embassy in Kabul, arranged 10 buses to collect their former employees to take them to the airport before dawn on Thursday.

A clear passage had been negotiated with the Taliban, allowing the buses to pass the checkpoints, and the convoy arrived safely but was not given permission to enter the airport gates.

The guards and their families remained in the buses outside the airport from 7am until about 6pm when explosions were heard on the other side of the airport perimeter, forcing the operation to be abandoned.

We were very optimistic and hopeful that this was going to happen, and it hasnt and these people will be devastated  rightly so, said Oliver Westmacott, the president of GardaWorlds Middle East operations.

The guards said it was a terrifying experience, particularly for the children. One woman went into labour on one of the buses during the long wait, and had to be taken off and transported to hospital.

Although US officials were cooperative and ready to allow the buses into the airport, clearance to enter does not seem to have been given by the British officials processing evacuation visas.

Despite an assertion from government spokespeople at the end of last week that the British embassy security people were going to be given clearance to leave, it has subsequently become clear that there are an awful lot of people that they were trying to get out and the British embassy security people were not top of the list, a source close to the evacuation attempt said. It was a bandwidth capacity issue.

After hearing the explosion the guards left the buses and fled home independently. The Taliban were shooting in the air to make people get away from the airport. We had to run 500 metres and then find cars to take us back home, one guard said.

They were devastated at the failure to get them out of the country in the final hours before the airport is closed to people trying to flee.

At the last moment the UK government and GardaWorld really wanted to be heroes of this tragedy but unfortunately didnt happen, one of the guards said. But they could have done it better with better management, days earlier, when there was no rush. Our life is full of tragedy now, we live in fear.

There was now concern that their safety would have been further compromised by the evacuation attempt, because personal information had been shared with the Taliban in order to organise safe passage to the airport, he said. Our normal life will now be much restricted; now that they have complete information about all of us.

Several said the emergency evacuation attempt had been organised too late, weeks after they first tried to highlight their concerns that they were being abandoned by the UK government. Many applied for the UKs emergency evacuation scheme, the Afghan relocations and assistance policy (Arap), when it was first announced in May, but were told in July they were not eligible because they were not direct embassy employees, but had been hired through the outsourced GardaWorld contract. Their contracts were terminated this week, days after the closure of the UK embassy.

After the guards predicament was highlighted in the media, the government made an unexpected U-turn last Friday and a spokesperson said: We will help all those Afghan security guards contracted through GardaWorld to protect the embassy. They will be granted the right to enter the UK and we are now working through the challenging logistics of getting them out of Kabul.

Initially GardaWorld hoped the Ministry of Defence would help with the evacuation operation, but when it became obvious this was not going to materialise the company made its own attempt to get its former employees out of Afghanistan, in a similar operation to one it mounted last week to evacuate all its expatriate staff. Sources said US officials had successfully worked with GardaWorld to facilitate the evacuation of guards who had performed similar roles at the US embassy in Kabul, and said the UK operation to remove people had been less well organised and not as well resourced.

Westmacott said the company would continue to try to help its former staff to leave. Our message to our people is that the Arap process is ongoing, and our people need to be patient to wait for those approvals, he said.

An FCDO spokesperson said: The scale of the Kabul evacuation effort is huge and we have now helped more than 12,200 people leave Afghanistan since 14 August.

We will continue to do all we can to deliver on our obligation to get British nationals and eligible Afghans out of the country while the security situation allows.

Sadly I am not surprised. There have been a number of people in the the British army complaining about this. It's absolutely shameful that their contracts were cancelled this very week. I wonder how some people sleep at night.  ::)
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 08:15:14 pm »
Interesting that the US have been giving Intel to the Taliban who have fought ISIS and prevented their attacks
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 08:15:16 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:11:29 pm
I'm not doubting it just hasn't hit any of the agencies over here. It's going to be an awful few days I fear.

Yep. Thing is that Isis probably overplayed their hand now slaughtering Afghan citizens. The Talibans are very nationalistic when it comes to the Afghan territory and as much as they can't stand the evacuees, they won't get away with not retaliating. They hate Isis more since they consider them to be foreign intruders. The talibans consider themselves to be an "emirate" and make no claim on any foreign land, whereas Isis dream of assimilating Iran and Afghanistan into their different zone. That's why they'll be met with brute force from the Taliban militias who are on their home turf.

My gut feeling is that Isis have infiltrated Taliban security. This is not in the new government's interest to happen because if they get blamed they have everything to lose.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 08:23:05 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 08:06:01 pm
The third blast is reportedly away from the airport. Heavy gunfire also reported.

I wonder how the taliban are now going to react to ISIS.

It's apparently a Taliban splinter group that's affiliated itself with ISIS. I'd heard there were Taliban affiliated groups formed in Pakistan that were disillusioned with the mainline Taliban for selling out. This is one of them, possibly the one I'd heard about.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 08:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:23:05 pm
It's apparently a Taliban splinter group that's affiliated itself with ISIS. I'd heard there were Taliban affiliated groups formed in Pakistan that were disillusioned with the mainline Taliban for selling out. This is one of them, possibly the one I'd heard about.

I think we all really need facts rather than supposition here..
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 08:26:33 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 08:15:14 pm
Interesting that the US have been giving Intel to the Taliban who have fought ISIS and prevented their attacks

I wonder if the Taliban government will ask for more substantial help, or whether they think this would drive more radicals to these groups. The group responsible is a Taliban splinter. At the very least, I wonder if the Taliban will allow the US to extend the evacuation effort until 9/11, the original intended deadline.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 08:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 08:25:46 pm
I think we all really need facts rather than supposition here..

Here's the Guardian article on what's known about the group attributed with the bombings.

Quote
ISKP was founded just under six years ago after representatives of IS made their way to south-western Pakistan for a meeting with a small group of disaffected Taliban commanders and other extremists who felt marginalised within the jihadist movement in the region.

The main IS parent organisation was then approaching its zenith  seizing swaths of Syria and Iraq after a lightning campaign and was plotting its global expansion through establishing affiliates all over the Islamic world.

Existing local Islamist movements often fought back against such efforts. In Afghanistan the Taliban opposed the expansion of ISKP. So, too, did al-Qaida, the Afghan governments forces and the US. A series of offensives resulted in heavy casualties and the death of a series of leaders.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/26/isis-affiliate-iskp-is-prime-suspect-for-kabul-airport-suicide-bomb
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 08:33:25 pm »
If this is true, the Taliban now has access to $85B worth of US military equipment. Find this hard to believe, but just looking at some of the other reports in the media these numbers/figures may not be too far off the mark.

I would imagine that a lot of the equipment such as black hawks etc would be sold off as I wouldnt think the taliban could maintain and operate them, but it looks like theyve been left with a stock pile of weapons, vehicles and aircraft. Scary to think how heavily armed they are now and how much money they can make from selling much off this equipment to other nations/organisations around the world.

https://twitter.com/maj_retd_fox/status/1430959001567641606?s=21
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 08:35:23 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:32:06 pm
Here's the Guardian article on what's known about the group attributed with the bombings.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/26/isis-affiliate-iskp-is-prime-suspect-for-kabul-airport-suicide-bomb


Fair enough mate. Just suggesting that it might be useful if when we post stuff that is factual, we post the facts.

(Apologies - I posted about the leader of the US forces staying stuff - but I watched it live on CNN)
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 08:36:56 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 08:33:25 pm
If this is true, the Taliban now has access to $85B worth of US military equipment. Find this hard to believe, but just looking at some of the other reports in the media these numbers/figures may not be too far off the mark.

I would imagine that a lot of the equipment such as black hawks etc would be sold off as I wouldnt think the taliban could maintain and operate them, but it looks like theyve been left with a stock pile of weapons, vehicles and aircraft. Scary to think how heavily armed they are now and how much money they can make from selling much off this equipment to other nations/organisations around the world.

https://twitter.com/maj_retd_fox/status/1430959001567641606?s=21

Which begs the question, if this is a resource that we do not want the Taliban to have, why could we not have expected the ANA to make better use of it?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 08:37:02 pm »
So the Taliban have access to billions of dollars worth of US military hardware and now intelligence. Mission accomplished indeed.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 08:37:29 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 08:33:25 pm
If this is true, the Taliban now has access to $85B worth of US military equipment. Find this hard to believe, but just looking at some of the other reports in the media these numbers/figures may not be too far off the mark.

I would imagine that a lot of the equipment such as black hawks etc would be sold off as I wouldnt think the taliban could maintain and operate them, but it looks like theyve been left with a stock pile of weapons, vehicles and aircraft. Scary to think how heavily armed they are now and how much money they can make from selling much off this equipment to other nations/organisations around the world.

https://twitter.com/maj_retd_fox/status/1430959001567641606?s=21

The US will have plans to bomb the shit out of it all once they get everybody out.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 08:39:17 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:37:29 pm
The US will have plans to bomb the shit out of it all once they get everybody out.


Is my assumption as well

They already have loads of drones with laser guiding hovering everywhere
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 08:39:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:37:29 pm
The US will have plans to bomb the shit out of it all once they get everybody out.

A lot of that gear will be in situ now in highly populated civilian areas.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1027 on: Today at 08:40:05 pm »
Wesley Morgan
@wesleysmorgan
Twelve KIA makes this the deadliest attack on US troops in Afghanistan since the shootdown of Extortion 17 in 2011and excluding helicopter shootdowns, the deadliest of the war, surpassing the 9 KIA at the 2008 battle of Wanat and 9 KIA in 2011 Kabul airport green-on-blue attack.

https://twitter.com/wesleysmorgan/status/1430972012504231940
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1028 on: Today at 08:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:36:56 pm
Which begs the question, if this is a resource that we do not want the Taliban to have, why could we not have expected the ANA to make better use of it?

Because they didn't even have the expertise to maintain it all.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1029 on: Today at 08:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 08:39:50 pm
A lot of that gear will be in situ now in highly populated civilian areas.

Massive helicopters & planes lol
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1030 on: Today at 08:42:26 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 08:35:23 pm
Fair enough mate. Just suggesting that it might be useful if when we post stuff that is factual, we post the facts.

(Apologies - I posted about the leader of the US forces staying stuff - but I watched it live on CNN)

We don't have much in the way of facts about the perpetrators of the bombings. However, I've posted suppositions from expert analysts, which is as good as we have at the moment. Western governments may have access to more detail, but I'd imagine the main thrust would be pretty much what these experts are saying.

FWIW, I googled ISIS and Taliban, and there have been warnings for days about an attack on Kabul airport by ISIS-K. I mentioned before that there was little likelihood of an attack on the evacuation by al-Qaeda, as both it and the Taliban government just want the Americans out. The main danger came from ISIS and Taliban splinter groups.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1031 on: Today at 08:43:23 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:40:35 pm
Because they didn't even have the expertise to maintain it all.

If they're not useful in ANA hands, then they're not useful in Taliban hands either.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1032 on: Today at 08:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:43:23 pm
If they're not useful in ANA hands, then they're not useful in Taliban hands either.

You would still bomb the shit out if it all.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1033 on: Today at 08:45:20 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:43:23 pm
If they're not useful in ANA hands, then they're not useful in Taliban hands either.

That's not really true. The ANA were trained in a way that relied on this equipment.

To the Taliban, it's just an added bonus.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1034 on: Today at 08:45:23 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:37:29 pm
The US will have plans to bomb the shit out of it all once they get everybody out.
I don't think there's any doubt, the whole argument to withdraw was based on having the option to retaliate by bombing the shi, out of them. wouldn't be surprised if they worked with the Taliban to make sure no mistakes are made. something the Taliban will welcome I imagine.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1035 on: Today at 08:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 08:40:05 pm
Wesley Morgan
@wesleysmorgan
Twelve KIA makes this the deadliest attack on US troops in Afghanistan since the shootdown of Extortion 17 in 2011and excluding helicopter shootdowns, the deadliest of the war, surpassing the 9 KIA at the 2008 battle of Wanat and 9 KIA in 2011 Kabul airport green-on-blue attack.

https://twitter.com/wesleysmorgan/status/1430972012504231940
hope Biden resigns in disgrace. What a massive fuck up this has been. Rip
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1036 on: Today at 08:46:31 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 08:45:47 pm
hope Biden resigns in disgrace. What a massive fuck up this has been. Rip

Biden has made a bit of a mess of this, but you would come across a lot more sincere if you at least tried to show some balance.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1037 on: Today at 08:47:06 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 08:45:20 pm
That's not really true. The ANA were trained in a way that relied on this equipment.

To the Taliban, it's just an added bonus.


All servicing was carried out by US contractors because the Afghans couldn't do it themselves & they didn't even have pilots capable of flying a lot of it.

Smacks of the US forcing them to "buy" it all.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1038 on: Today at 08:47:17 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:44:29 pm
You would still bomb the shit out if it all.

Of course, but it's not the disaster that some are painting it to be. It may have been a massive waste of money, but it's hardly military secrets in the hands of the enemy. It's a load of junk that no one can use.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #1039 on: Today at 08:48:18 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 08:45:47 pm
hope Biden resigns in disgrace. What a massive fuck up this has been. Rip

Why should he resign?
