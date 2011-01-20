They have been there 20 years already and the Taliban took over the entire country in days and are now back to the situation before the US turned up. Whatever happens now is down to, and the fault of, the Afgan people as a whole.
They were given an army of 300k with modern weapons and air support. The Afgans laid down there weapons in the face of a lightly armed 75k Taliban. What happens now is down to them.
An army of 300k
the numbers were no where ever near 300k, it was only ever 300k on paper, but the likes of Biden will continue to lie and say that they had 300k. There was wide spread corruption and Afghan commanders made up ghost soldiers to get more funding, that money was then embezzled. The numbers were dwindling the moment trump signed the agreement, not too long ago sources on the ground estimated that the Afghan army was one sixth of that magical 300k number. Many Afghan soldiers werent getting paid, many were given a safe passage by the Taliban if they surrendered and left their weapons behind. Air support? The Afghan planes and helicopters were maintained by 3rd party contractors, those contractors were withdrawn by Biden and they were literally left with no one within Afghan to maintain the Air Force fleet. Lightly armed Taliban
.. ffs take off your Biden mask. Taking the coalition forces out of Afghan was ripping out the back bone of the army, everyone knew this, everyone in power was warned that the army will surrender to the Taliban.