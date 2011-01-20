« previous next »
Author Topic: The War In Afghanistan  (Read 34969 times)

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #960 on: Today at 04:47:47 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 04:34:57 pm
Wow. Got that wrong. Turns out a bad situation can be made a lot worse.

The attacks have been attributed to an offshoot of ISIS. So it may not have been friends of the Taliban who'd committed the attacks, but rivals. If the US want to, they might pointedly ask the Taliban why they'd not made the area secure, and extend the final evacuation another week for spite.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #961 on: Today at 04:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:44:09 pm
But the US has been withdrawing since Obama. The ground effort for the past 5 years has been almost exclusively Afghan. The Afghan Army hadn't been winning against the Taliban, but what evidence was there that it would collapse in such a manner?

The evacuation now has only highlighted the lack of expediency of either of the last three presidents to evacuate afghan workers to the west. It is only when the Taliban have almost literal guns to their heads that political will magically appears. I am not sure it was easy to predict how quickly the Taliban would take over, but there should have been some game planning of 'if we do this, what will they do'. It cant have been too hard to imagine that once the US publicly says it is getting out that the situation on the ground would deteriorate very quickly. Measures on the ground for a safe evacuation should have been in place before setting a public exit date.

Easy to have hind sight though. Trump seemed light on taking advice from generals and it would Biden does not seem to do much better.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #962 on: Today at 04:58:51 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 04:56:03 pm
The evacuation now has only highlighted the lack of expediency of either of the last three presidents to evacuate afghan workers to the west. It is only when the Taliban have almost literal guns to their heads that political will magically appears. I am not sure it was easy to predict how quickly the Taliban would take over, but there should have been some game planning of 'if we do this, what will they do'. It cant have been too hard to imagine that once the US publicly says it is getting out that the situation on the ground would deteriorate very quickly. Measures on the ground for a safe evacuation should have been in place before setting a public exit date.

Easy to have hind sight though. Trump seemed light on taking advice from generals and it would Biden does not seem to do much better.

What was the advice from his generals that Biden ignored?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #963 on: Today at 04:59:18 pm »
It sounds like most of the casualties were women and children, may the terrorists rot in hell.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #964 on: Today at 05:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:47:47 pm
The attacks have been attributed to an offshoot of ISIS. So it may not have been friends of the Taliban who'd committed the attacks, but rivals. If the US want to, they might pointedly ask the Taliban why they'd not made the area secure, and extend the final evacuation another week for spite.

Isis K  -

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Islamic_State_of_Iraq_and_the_Levant_%E2%80%93_Khorasan_Province
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #965 on: Today at 05:08:39 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 04:58:51 pm
What was the advice from his generals that Biden ignored?

It seems to me that if you are planning an orderly exit the military would have given a solid briefing on how to do it. It just seems that not much fore thought went into it.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #966 on: Today at 05:08:44 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 04:19:25 pm
Bollox, he's a cowardly cnut.

He could have written off the orange turds withdrawal deal with the stroke of a pen but he just left not only Afghan's to be slaughtered but indeed westerners.

America went into Afghanistan to defeat terrorism and is now been bombed out of the country by terrorists.

He's as bad as bumbling Boris

He couldn't have just reversed Trump's deal that easily, as the deal involved the release of 5000 Taliban prisoners, including their leader, and the reduction of US troops to 2500. It led to the Taliban doing deals with government officials and the Afghan military, to ensure they would be unopposed when the US left. You can't just reverse that 'with a stroke of a pen'. You'd have to send in thousands more troops and stay there for years to reverse all of that.

These threads explain it:

https://twitter.com/turningbones/status/1427148689387278340?s=19

https://twitter.com/SethAbramson/status/1427701122551136270?s=19


Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #967 on: Today at 05:10:59 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 04:56:03 pm
The evacuation now has only highlighted the lack of expediency of either of the last three presidents to evacuate afghan workers to the west. It is only when the Taliban have almost literal guns to their heads that political will magically appears. I am not sure it was easy to predict how quickly the Taliban would take over, but there should have been some game planning of 'if we do this, what will they do'. It cant have been too hard to imagine that once the US publicly says it is getting out that the situation on the ground would deteriorate very quickly. Measures on the ground for a safe evacuation should have been in place before setting a public exit date.

Easy to have hind sight though. Trump seemed light on taking advice from generals and it would Biden does not seem to do much better.

Wouldn't the Afghan government have questioned why their skilled workers were being moved out of the country? Wouldn't that have shown that the US had no confidence in the Afghan government and Army that they could hold the fort?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #968 on: Today at 05:11:01 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 04:37:54 pm
They have been there 20 years already and the Taliban took over the entire country in days and are now back to the situation before the US turned up. Whatever happens now is down to, and the fault of, the Afgan people as a whole.

They were given an army of 300k with modern weapons and air support. The Afgans laid down there weapons in the face of a lightly armed 75k Taliban. What happens now is down to them.

An army of 300k  ;D the numbers were no where ever near 300k, it was only ever 300k on paper, but the likes of Biden will continue to lie and say that they had 300k. There was wide spread corruption and Afghan commanders made up ghost soldiers to get more funding, that money was then embezzled. The numbers were dwindling the moment trump signed the agreement, not too long ago sources on the ground estimated that the Afghan army was one sixth of that magical 300k number. Many Afghan soldiers werent getting paid, many were given a safe passage by the Taliban if they surrendered and left their weapons behind. Air support? The Afghan planes and helicopters were maintained by 3rd party contractors, those contractors were withdrawn by Biden and they were literally left with no one within Afghan to maintain the Air Force fleet. Lightly armed Taliban.. ffs take off your Biden mask. Taking the coalition forces out of Afghan was ripping out the back bone of the army, everyone knew this, everyone in power was warned that the army will surrender to the Taliban.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #969 on: Today at 05:12:42 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 05:08:39 pm
It seems to me that if you are planning an orderly exit the military would have given a solid briefing on how to do it. It just seems that not much fore thought went into it.

So you are saying you don't know? Which is fine, i very much doubt a single contributor to this forum has any idea whatsoever what advice Biden took or didnt from his generals.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #970 on: Today at 05:12:49 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 05:03:20 pm
Isis K  -

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Islamic_State_of_Iraq_and_the_Levant_%E2%80%93_Khorasan_Province

The current reading is that the attack is by a rival of the Taliban to demonstrate that the Taliban government could not ensure security in Afghanistan, thus undermining what was the USP of the Taliban.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #971 on: Today at 05:14:39 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 05:11:01 pm
An army of 300k  ;D the numbers were no where ever near 300k, it was only ever 300k on paper, but the likes of Biden will continue to lie and say that they had 300k. There was wide spread corruption and Afghan commanders made up ghost soldiers to get more funding, that money was then embezzled. The numbers were dwindling the moment trump signed the agreement, not too long ago sources on the ground estimated that the Afghan army was one sixth of that magical 300k number. Many Afghan soldiers werent getting paid, many were given a safe passage by the Taliban if they surrendered and left their weapons behind. Air support? The Afghan planes and helicopters were maintained by 3rd party contractors, those contractors were withdrawn by Biden and they were literally left with no one within Afghan to maintain the Air Force fleet. Lightly armed Taliban.. ffs take off your Biden mask. Taking the coalition forces out of Afghan was ripping out the back bone of the army, everyone knew this, everyone in power was warned that the army will surrender to the Taliban.

The US supplied money and materiel. They didn't control the payroll. If the real numbers were below 300k, how would the US know? Are there reliable sources on what the real numbers were?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #972 on: Today at 05:23:09 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 05:08:44 pm
He couldn't have just reversed Trump's deal that easily, as the deal involved the release of 5000 Taliban prisoners, including their leader, and the reduction of US troops to 2500. It led to the Taliban doing deals with government officials and the Afghan military, to ensure they would be unopposed when the US left. You can't just reverse that 'with a stroke of a pen'. You'd have to send in thousands more troops and stay there for years to reverse all of that.

These threads explain it:

https://twitter.com/turningbones/status/1427148689387278340?s=19

https://twitter.com/SethAbramson/status/1427701122551136270?s=19

Nope not buying it. The orange dipshits deal was rubbish like all his policies and thinking that in itself was enough evidence to about face. Spin it anyway you like this is a low point for America now, on Biden's watch.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #973 on: Today at 05:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:14:39 pm
The US supplied money and materiel. They didn't control the payroll. If the real numbers were below 300k, how would the US know? Are there reliable sources on what the real numbers were?

I know, it was the corruption within the Afghan commanders. Many of them embezzled money and made a lot of money, then you have the foot soldiers, many of who didnt get paid, why would they fight? They dont have the ideology of the Taliban. It was widely reported that the actual troops was much lower, in 2019 I saw something saying they were around 200k. A close family member served out there, did their last tour end of last year, it was common knowledge of the numbers of troops on the ground there. Plenty of media outlets have reported on this over the last 18 months. Do you really think the like of trump and Biden werent aware of this.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #974 on: Today at 05:26:37 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 05:23:18 pm
I know, it was the corruption within the Afghan commanders. Many of them embezzled money and made a lot of money, then you have the foot soldiers, many of who didnt get paid, why would they fight? They dont have the ideology of the Taliban. It was widely reported that the actual troops was much lower, in 2019 I saw something saying they were around 200k. A close family member served out there, did their last tour end of last year, it was common knowledge of the numbers of troops on the ground there. Plenty of media outlets have reported on this over the last 18 months. Do you really think the like of trump and Biden werent aware of this.

The official number was 300k, presumably the number they were claiming for. In your above post, you say it was 200k. You've posted before that someone who would know more than either of us said that was a quarter of the 300k (75k).

So it was common knowledge that there were fewer Afghan troops than they were drawing pay for. How many?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #975 on: Today at 05:27:00 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 04:41:07 pm
The exit visa situation should have had a lot more resources the moment the US committed to get out. It was obvious reprisals were expected for ex govt workers. The airport should have been reinforced with military much earlier and some fore thought applied to the simple mechanics of getting people out holding areas etc. The US was always reacting to situations on the ground and not forward planning. The Taliban started rolling up the rural parts of Afghan very early so it was a question of time before they got to Kabul.

In all of Bidens little speeches he seems to miss this key point and always bleats on about getting out from a bad war. I feel everyone agrees with him that if the Afghans dont want to fight for their country then the US should not be expected to fight instead. That is a fair point. he misses the fact that there was no forward planning and getting exit visas for interpreters etc. is a problem that has existed for Biden, Trump and Obama who none of them put resources into getting applications processed in a timely manner.
:butt :butt
These sort of arguments are going to be made for many years to come despite the fact of Trump sabotaging the Afghan visas process, result was not 1 Afghan visas was prossed in Trumps final year, thousands of those Afghans should have been out of the country last year but it's still right to ask what Biden did when he found out about it, He got Congress to change the rules to speed up the Afghan visas process so it's wrong to claim Biden never put any planning into getting the visa processed speeded up.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #976 on: Today at 05:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 05:12:42 pm
So you are saying you don't know? Which is fine, i very much doubt a single contributor to this forum has any idea whatsoever what advice Biden took or didnt from his generals.

The WSJ just last week reported that Biden ignored advice from top generals that he leave 2,500 troops back as a stabilizing force, which he of course denied in his interview with Stephanopoulos.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #977 on: Today at 05:30:52 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 05:23:09 pm
Nope not buying it. The orange dipshits deal was rubbish like all his policies and thinking that in itself was enough evidence to about face. Spin it anyway you like this is a low point for America now, on Biden's watch.

Did you even read those threads? You can't just say 'not buying it', these are facts about the situation on the ground. How exactly could all that be reversed 'with a stroke of a pen'? Let's say Biden announces he's tearing up Trump's deal, does that magically round up all of the 5000 released prisoners? Does it somehow cancel all the deals the Taliban did with government officials and army leaders in the aftermath of Trump's deal? How do you then reverse all of that on the ground?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #978 on: Today at 05:45:18 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:27:00 pm
:butt :butt
These sort of arguments are going to be made for many years to come despite the fact of Trump sabotaging the Afghan visas process, result was not 1 Afghan visas was prossed in Trumps final year, thousands of those Afghans should have been out of the country last year but it's still right to ask what Biden did when he found out about it, He got Congress to change the rules to speed up the Afghan visas process so it's wrong to claim Biden never put any planning into getting the visa processed speeded up.

I think it is fair to ask that when he put a date to exit that he should have been sure that as many policies were in place for a safe evacuation and think it all through.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #979 on: Today at 05:46:04 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 05:12:42 pm
So you are saying you don't know? Which is fine, i very much doubt a single contributor to this forum has any idea whatsoever what advice Biden took or didnt from his generals.

Correct. I don't know.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #980 on: Today at 05:47:53 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:10:59 pm
Wouldn't the Afghan government have questioned why their skilled workers were being moved out of the country? Wouldn't that have shown that the US had no confidence in the Afghan government and Army that they could hold the fort?

Skilled workers ?. Mostly interpreters who would not necessarily be needed after the US/UK leave. Given the Afghan govt didn't have too much confidence in themselves I am not sure why they would have questioned. The Taliban are questioning the brain drain more the Afghans did.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #981 on: Today at 05:50:42 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 05:47:53 pm
Skilled workers ?. Mostly interpreters who would not necessarily be needed after the US/UK leave. Given the Afghan govt didn't have too much confidence in themselves I am not sure why they would have questioned. The Taliban are questioning the brain drain more the Afghans did.

The brain drain didn't happen under the previous Afghan government. It's happening under the Taliban government. Of course the Taliban are going to complain about it. Would the previous Afghan government not have complained had it happened then? Why would there be a need to evacuate them if the US had confidence in the Afghan government?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #982 on: Today at 06:05:55 pm »
Taliban are vowing revenge against ISIS.  What a mess that country is in.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #983 on: Today at 06:07:17 pm »
4 US marines confirmed killed
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #984 on: Today at 06:13:37 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:05:55 pm
Taliban are vowing revenge against ISIS.  What a mess that country is in.

ISIS will be after all the weaponry left behind by the Americans and Afghan army the Taliban are in possession of.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #985 on: Today at 06:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 06:13:37 pm
ISIS will be after all the weaponry left behind by the Americans and Afghan army the Taliban are in possession of.

Any links to analyses with this reading?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #986 on: Today at 06:15:20 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:05:55 pm
Taliban are vowing revenge against ISIS.  What a mess that country is in.

We haven't seen anything yet. Will be full on civil war within a year.

Taliban vs Resistance (Massoud's son and former VP)
Taliban vs Isis -K
Resistance vs Isis-K

It could get into Syria levels of death and destruction very fast.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #987 on: Today at 06:20:04 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 05:45:18 pm
I think it is fair to ask that when he put a date to exit that he should have been sure that as many policies were in place for a safe evacuation and think it all through.
Yes I agree but all this depended on time, Biden believed they had far more time to evacuate.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #988 on: Today at 07:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 05:12:42 pm
So you are saying you don't know? Which is fine, i very much doubt a single contributor to this forum has any idea whatsoever what advice Biden took or didnt from his generals.

I don't think Andy gets that level of classified information. Don't be annoying
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #989 on: Today at 07:08:57 pm »
I guess things can only go downhill from here. I wonder how long it will take for Iran to start launching offensives across the border too. Afghanistan will descend into complete anarchy at this rate.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #990 on: Today at 07:10:00 pm »
Vietnam Part 2, in terms of complete waste of time, resource and life.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #991 on: Today at 07:11:52 pm »
Then add a razor-thin majority in the House. Very volatile and hard to predict what happens next. If an impeachment passes the House with a few defectors with a very small margin, chaos will ensue. I have gone to school with some Afghans and I really feel for them right now.

What were they thinking not taking out the weaponry? Yikes.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #992 on: Today at 07:16:18 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 07:11:52 pm
Then add a razor-thin majority in the House. Very volatile and hard to predict what happens next. If an impeachment passes the House with a few defectors with a very small margin, chaos will ensue. I have gone to school with some Afghans and I really feel for them right now.

What were they thinking not taking out the weaponry? Yikes.

The weaponry that they equipped the Afghan army with?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #993 on: Today at 07:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 07:16:18 pm
The weaponry that they equipped the Afghan army with?

Nothing to stop them doing air raids destroying them after the given area fell I suppose.
