But the US has been withdrawing since Obama. The ground effort for the past 5 years has been almost exclusively Afghan. The Afghan Army hadn't been winning against the Taliban, but what evidence was there that it would collapse in such a manner?



The evacuation now has only highlighted the lack of expediency of either of the last three presidents to evacuate afghan workers to the west. It is only when the Taliban have almost literal guns to their heads that political will magically appears. I am not sure it was easy to predict how quickly the Taliban would take over, but there should have been some game planning of 'if we do this, what will they do'. It cant have been too hard to imagine that once the US publicly says it is getting out that the situation on the ground would deteriorate very quickly. Measures on the ground for a safe evacuation should have been in place before setting a public exit date.Easy to have hind sight though. Trump seemed light on taking advice from generals and it would Biden does not seem to do much better.