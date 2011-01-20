The old saying hindsight is a wonderful thing, but the fact is Biden did have the intel, he had the warnings from many of the intelligence agencies, since the agreement was signed by trump its been obvious on the ground what was happening.



Id question why the majority of the withdrawals were left to the last minute? They knew that to process locals and to check documents etc would be very time consuming. Why take so many troops out before the withdrawal of all other eligible citizens had happened? Were already hearing that so many wont be able to get out now.



Biden was left a very difficult situation to deal with, but its been a complete mess, just because its Biden and not Trump, a lot of people want to cut the guy some slack over whats happening.



I think the bolded part is where the argument fails. left it to the last minute!!! I had a hard time accepting Biden cocked this all up by leaving everything to the last minute, it didn't add up. still doesn't, so Biden has all the info that shows the Taliban will walk unopposed into Kabul in a few days and he just ignored it knowing it would put thousands of American lives in danger, it would bring chaos and a possible escalation of the war.The US were asking US citizens to leave Afghanistan long before this all developed, if I remember right they even told them not to worry about the cost if they can't afford to leave, they would take care of all costs.Biden did know Trump sabotaged the Afghan visa process, not 1 Afghan visa processed in Trumps final year. Congress passed laws to try and speed up the process and we are back to the part I highlighted, Bidens administration must have believed they had far more time to sort all the Afghan evacuees.