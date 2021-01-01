« previous next »
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 07:01:48 pm »
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 10:17:52 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 09:30:37 am
Who cares about polls and what they say, Biden is a cowardly cnut and this will be his legacy.

Would it have been less cowardly to have just left US troops overseas doing... not very much really as we've now found out, and leaving the withdrawal problem for a future president? And if that future president also had the guts to do nothing, and kick the can down the road... where do we end up?

And all the while these brave presidents are doing nothing, waiting for a coward to come along, the military industry just keeps hoovering up hundreds of billions from the taxpayer.

I haven't commented on this so far because it's a complicated, fluid situation that has been allowed to fester to the point there isn't a 'good' answer. The only thing I take exception to is blindingly simplistic takes such as calling someone a coward for making a decision and taking action (regardless of being forced into it by Trump's capitulation at the negotiating table) rather than passing the buck to a later generation of politicians.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 10:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 10:17:52 pm
Would it have been less cowardly to have just left US troops overseas doing... not very much really as we've now found out, and leaving the withdrawal problem for a future president? And if that future president also had the guts to do nothing, and kick the can down the road... where do we end up?

And all the while these brave presidents are doing nothing, waiting for a coward to come along, the military industry just keeps hoovering up hundreds of billions from the taxpayer.

I haven't commented on this so far because it's a complicated, fluid situation that has been allowed to fester to the point there isn't a 'good' answer. The only thing I take exception to is blindingly simplistic takes such as calling someone a coward for making a decision and taking action (regardless of being forced into it by Trump's capitulation at the negotiating table) rather than passing the buck to a later generation of politicians.

I think one of the problems Biden has created is, in effect, calling the Afghan Army army 'cowards' when they have carried the vast majority of casualties.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 11:19:23 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:47:51 pm
I think one of the problems Biden has created is, in effect, calling the Afghan Army army 'cowards' when they have carried the vast majority of casualties.
I think he messed up badly by not being clearer and he will be hammered for it in the future but I don't think it's affected the withdrawal situation itself.
A lot more reliable info is coming to light now. Trumps dirty work made Afghan visa process far harder, deliberately brought the process to a trickle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tc35eiFjk98
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #884 on: Today at 03:15:27 am »
Thousands of isis and al qaeda  released from Afghan prisons, with billions of dollars of equipment left behind. What a disaster from the Biden administration. Not unexpected though. One could suggest its just another move that will bring on more juicy war money to be spent in the future. Absolutely disgraceful and I hope he gets voted out In 2024. By far the worst foreign policy decision in the past 20 years. This single decision will be in a new wave of death, oppression and terrorism.

Or maybe its just as bad as The Obama administration on Libya, hard to tell.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:26:36 am by stevensr123 »
