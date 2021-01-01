The characters in Four Lions were more competent than the Afghan soldiers.



Put it this way. A man who is a fanatic who has nothing else going on for him in his life except in service of his cause is probably a lot cheaper, more motivated and willing to die for his cause than someone who actually just wants to get on with living a normal life and for whom soldiering is just a job, and not only that it's in service of a government that he probably doesn't much believe in and has done very little for him in return.There's no comparison when you look at it in those terms.