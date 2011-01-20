« previous next »
The War In Afghanistan

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 10:24:58 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:21:41 pm
Yet another reason for slight optimism.

Look at the gurning faces of the Taliban leaders preening for the cams.

Out of their free luxury digs in Doha or worrever cave or compound they've been hiding in for the first time.  They're enjoying enjoying the celeb treatment. 

Now that they're in the media business they may be more likely to keep their word (in modicum, of course).

It's easier to be a complete and utter scumbag scurrying to avoid assassination than it is to be a minor player with accountability in a failed state .

Wonder who's been paying?

And now they have tasted life outside of a cleft in a mountain maybe they'll go down the route of wanting their cut of International aid?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 10:40:33 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:03:18 pm
And why didn't those who needed to evacuate go a few weeks ago?
If you mean Americans: I think they all felt they had more time. If on the other hand you mean Afghans, many of them have been trying for years to complete the process, which is in English, must be completed online, and has huge barriers, such as they must have been working for the US military (or contractors) for a minimum of three years (because, of course, the Taliban give a pass to those who worked for the US for a shorter period than this).

The following story from Rachel Maddow, yesterday, exemplifies the problem with Afghans attempting to get out. It is a long report, but the important part is the first 25 minutes. A remarkable story and I highly recommend watching it to all.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RIiPMSMoa84" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RIiPMSMoa84</a>
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 10:59:51 pm
US government is charging $2000 dollars for evacuation flights.  Its forcing loans on people to pay for them
https://twitter.com/jerrydunleavy/status/1428449620997414919?s=21

Only in America.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 11:03:05 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:03:18 pm
All media consumption is heart-breaking isn't it.
Genuine question. Has anyone heard on any news item or podcast what diplomatic alternative solution Biden had to prevent this situation?

Biden has presented a false set of alternatives - a cut and run (which is what America ended up doing) against a massive new build up of American forces. In doing this he ignored the advice of the bi-partisan Afghanistan Study Group which reported earlier this year. The report is long and detailed but it's worth reading its sober introduction. The following quote is from page 16:

A precipitous U.S. withdrawal is likely to exacerbate the
conflict, provoking a wider civil war. Expert consultations
indicated that around 4,500 troops are required to secure U.S.
interests under current conditions and at an acceptable level of
risk. This number allows for training, advising, and assisting
Afghan defense forces; supporting allied forces; conducting
counterterrorism operations; and securing our embassyall
of which are critical to our interests. Based on this input, there
is increased risk to the mission and the force associated with
the current confirmed level of 2,500 troops. In conjunction
with its initial review of the situation in Afghanistan, the
Biden administration will need to determine appropriate
troop levels based on its priorities and risk management.

https://www.usip.org/sites/default/files/2021-02/afghanistan_study_group_final_report_a_pathway_for_peace_in_afghanistan.pdf
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 11:07:41 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:03:05 pm
Biden has presented a false set of alternatives - a cut and run (which is what America ended up doing) against a massive new build up of American forces. In doing this he ignored the advice of the bi-partisan Afghanistan Study Group which reported earlier this year. The report is long and detailed but it's worth reading its sober introduction. The following quote is from page 16:

A precipitous U.S. withdrawal is likely to exacerbate the
conflict, provoking a wider civil war. Expert consultations
indicated that around 4,500 troops are required to secure U.S.
interests under current conditions and at an acceptable level of
risk. This number allows for training, advising, and assisting
Afghan defense forces; supporting allied forces; conducting
counterterrorism operations; and securing our embassyall
of which are critical to our interests. Based on this input, there
is increased risk to the mission and the force associated with
the current confirmed level of 2,500 troops. In conjunction
with its initial review of the situation in Afghanistan, the
Biden administration will need to determine appropriate
troop levels based on its priorities and risk management.

https://www.usip.org/sites/default/files/2021-02/afghanistan_study_group_final_report_a_pathway_for_peace_in_afghanistan.pdf

From the Obama era, but indicative of the low opinion US trainers have of Afghan troops.

https://www.reddit.com/r/PublicFreakout/comments/p6g47t/interesting_insight_into_the_abysmal_state_of_the/
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 11:20:54 pm
I'll try to watch that tomorrow Jiminy, I'm a big fan of Maddow so would probably catch it at sometime anyway.

Yorky, thanks mate, is that report written by scholars? Would it have been implementable without bloodshed? Hasn't the issue been about not just the removal of US forces but their contractors & specialist equipment meaning the current outcome would have simply been in a matter of months or whenever they eventually left.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 11:27:53 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:20:54 pm
I'll try to watch that tomorrow Jiminy, I'm a big fan of Maddow so would probably catch it at sometime anyway.

Yorky, thanks mate, is that report written by scholars? Would it have been implementable without bloodshed? Hasn't the issue been about not just the removal of US forces but their contractors & specialist equipment meaning the current outcome would have simply been in a matter of months or whenever they eventually left.

The video I linked to, admittedly from the Obama era but current evidence suggests things haven't changed much, says that the recruits themselves are really, really bad, with the Taliban having a much better approach to promotion (US troops actually saying that). Spending more time and money isn't going to change that.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 11:39:59 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:27:53 pm
The video I linked to, admittedly from the Obama era but current evidence suggests things haven't changed much, says that the recruits themselves are really, really bad, with the Taliban having a much better approach to promotion (US troops actually saying that). Spending more time and money isn't going to change that.

Yes, sorry I should have alluded to that also. Did they remain a hapless 300,000?
If so perhaps Biden shouldn't have suggested they'll be ok to stand and fight.
If not, again I'd like to understand the consequences of returning the soldiers Trump withdrew.

It makes you dread waking up in the morning in case there's been further atrocities.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 11:44:56 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:39:59 pm
Yes, sorry I should have alluded to that also. Did they remain a hapless 300,000?
If so perhaps Biden shouldn't have suggested they'll be ok to stand and fight.
If not, again I'd like to understand the consequences of returning the soldiers Trump withdrew.

It makes you dread waking up in the morning in case there's been further atrocities.

The trainer (NB. Obama era) says that, if the Afghan troops were drugs tested, at least 75%, more like 85%, would be disqualified. He also says that promotion is based more on family connections than ability, contrasting it with "the enemy" (ie. the Taliban), who promoted based on ability. The impression is that they'd much rather be working with the Taliban than the Afghan troops in their care.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 11:55:56 pm
I've just seen a quote maybe a day or two old but a big wig in the MoD confirmed SAS are on the ground in Kabul trrying to rescue Brtish and Afghan people. Since when do we announce special forces ops to the media?  ???
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #810 on: Today at 12:02:47 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:24:58 pm
Wonder who's been paying?

And now they have tasted life outside of a cleft in a mountain maybe they'll go down the route of wanting their cut of International aid?
I assume they will want the $9.5 bill funds they hold in bank accounts unfrozen, it could get messy. the feeling is the US etc can use the money as leverage, am not so sure.

 It will take a while to form any reliable opinion on the handling of the withdrawal and whether it was right to withdraw in the first place, my opinions flipped over the last few days after watching knowledgeable interviews and reading a lot of stuff posted on here.
Biden and Trump have messed up badly, they have both done massive long term damage to Afghanistan and world stability. I still think Bidens cock up on the actual withdrawal was based on bad intelligence but that will turn out to be just a small part of the story, his response to questions on the collapse of Afghanistan has been awful though and it will cost him the Presidency, doubling down on previous statements rather than admitting he phrased his responses wrong.

 The picture still unclear on why US intelligence never picked up on the collusion of Afghan leaders co-operating with the Taliban, the chaos we see now wouldn't be happening if intel was better. there's one region still fighting the Taliban, I assume they rejected the Talibans offer of a deal, wondering why they never informed US intelligence. then again maybe the Taliban never spoke to them.

It's the long term consequences of the withdrawal that's the worry. I was watching a Taliban leader being interviewed by a woman,!! she practically called him a hypocrite but used the words "Double standards" how these Taliban leaders are now imposing strict laws on the public but those rules don't apply to them. how he sends his daughter to school but stops others from sending their daughters to school. he actually confirmed it was true but said these rules are made by the council so everything's good. made me think of all the others who come to power. power corrupts. Sharia law will be imposed strictly on the people of Afghanistan, how the Taliban live with the west is another thing entirely. I hope they police the fanatics and stop them attacking the west, that was my hope but post today made it look less likely. how will the fanatics react to a Taliban willing to be friendly with the US etc. will they all unite and sweep the Taliban aside.  I think this will be the crucial issue in years to come.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #811 on: Today at 12:09:50 am
Did the US invest in education and schools at all?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #812 on: Today at 12:14:42 am
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:09:50 am
Did the US invest in education and schools at all?

Presumably a fair bit of money must have gone into education and schools, given there are so many female teachers and students bemoaning their education will amount to nothing, although that depends on whether you give the US or the Afghan government credit for this investment.

However, given that the principal problem is a lack of effective military barring the Taliban's return to control, I'm not sure how greater investment in education and schools would have helped.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #813 on: Today at 12:37:16 am
On a seminal note, or in Saddam's case a semenal note, just watched Official Secrets, or How the US created the Coalition of the Willing.

Thanks, Dick.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #814 on: Today at 01:01:09 am
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:09:50 am
Did the US invest in education and schools at all?

From wiki

2001 and 2016, primary school enrolment rose from around 1 million to 9.2 million (a ninefold increase in fifteen years) and the proportion of girls from virtually zero to 37%.
The number of teachers in general education has risen sevenfold, but their qualifications are low. About 31% are women.
Since 2003 until 2010, over 5,000 school buildings have been rehabilitated or newly constructed. Just over 50% of schools have usable buildings.

Such a shame yesterday reading about women footballers burning their kit and trophies and deleting all their photos

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #815 on: Today at 02:34:32 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:14:42 am
Presumably a fair bit of money must have gone into education and schools, given there are so many female teachers and students bemoaning their education will amount to nothing, although that depends on whether you give the US or the Afghan government credit for this investment.

However, given that the principal problem is a lack of effective military barring the Taliban's return to control, I'm not sure how greater investment in education and schools would have helped.

Just reading and hearing about the levels of illiteracy among the Afghan army. You educate a generation maybe you give them  would've given them some hope?

Have the Taliban been breeding whilst hiding in their caves?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #816 on: Today at 03:23:26 am
Quote from: BER on Today at 02:34:32 am
Just reading and hearing about the levels of illiteracy among the Afghan army. You educate a generation maybe you give them  would've given them some hope?

Have the Taliban been breeding whilst hiding in their caves?

Why are the even less literate Taliban so much more effective at the business of fighting? How many generations did you expect the US to be there before a satisfactory proportion of the population is educated?

The Afghan state failed at the first task of any state. It failed to be militarily strong enough to resist takeover. It failed despite the US funding it far beyond the dreams of the Taliban. The Taliban military, despite being a fraction of the numbers and an even smaller fraction of the funding of the Afghan army, succeeded in taking over.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #817 on: Today at 03:44:48 am
This is an excellent watch. Learnt more in 80 mins than all before.

https://youtu.be/L7e6tejlTNw


May of course over simplify some things and not emphasize others enough (e.g US role in mujahideen etc)

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #818 on: Today at 07:18:33 am
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 03:44:48 am
This is an excellent watch. Learnt more in 80 mins than all before.

https://youtu.be/L7e6tejlTNw


May of course over simplify some things and not emphasize others enough (e.g US role in mujahideen etc)



Cheers for that, found it really informative and well done.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
