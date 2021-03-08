« previous next »
The War In Afghanistan

scatman

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #760 on: Today at 09:26:40 am
Every single newspaper front page is blasting the PM and Raab. Ben Wallace seems to come out of it with praise.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #761 on: Today at 09:51:15 am
Quote from: scatman on Today at 09:26:40 am
Every single newspaper front page is blasting the PM and Raab. Ben Wallace seems to come out of it with praise.
https://www.bbc.com/news/blogs-the-papers-58264267
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #762 on: Today at 09:55:55 am
I think there are two aspects to it. Atleast with the US pull out.

1. Biden did what his predessors dared to do - Bush, Obama and Trump. The reaction at Afganistan was going to be like this because of cultural, religious and economic backgrounds of the taliban. They would've done the same thing had Obama orchestrated the pull out, or Trump, or Biden or the next one or the one after that. It was always going to end up with an egg on their face. There are rumours that Ghani, shortly before fleeing, ordered the millitary to retreat and protect Kabul to launch a counter attack and when that failed to materialise, fled to UAE. I am not sure of the source so I will take it with a pinch of salt and refrain from posting the source. So this was always bound to happen regardless of who the US president was and how the pull out was ordered.

2. Taliban are on borrowed time. People didnt trust them then. People arent going to trust them now. How the US could've helped that out, is anyones guess. But it brings me back to point 1 about the background differences. So why should the US spend anymore time, money, effort and energy trying to mend their medieval thinking? There has to be a point when they decide to pull plugs and fuck off from a war they initiated. Which is what they did. And it culminates to point 1 yet again about the background differences.
TepidT2O

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #763 on: Today at 11:05:59 am
Amazing insight on the first Anglo-Afghan war here from the rest is history podcast.

https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-rest-is-history/id1537788786?i=1000532437395

Astonishingly, the deposed president is the direct descendent of the ruler disposed then and like wise fro the previous president

Gives a really good background of the situation


Basically that war went the exact same way as this one.

Theyve done another one here to:
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-rest-is-history/id1537788786?i=1000532330146
John C

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #764 on: Today at 11:12:37 am
The first 10 mins is worth listening to just for news under the radar, but the rest is a good interview with an ex-Intel guy Malcolm Nance.
Episode - Trumps Taliban
https://www.dailybeanspod.com/
Yorkykopite

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #765 on: Today at 11:14:53 am
According to Dexter Filkins (who has undergone many journalistic 'tours' of Afghanistan since 2003) the biggest threat to the Taliban will now probably come from even more extremist Islamist forces to their right. Not just Al-Qaida, but splinter groups from Islamic State. These groups of course do not even share the Taliban's token commitment to bringing unity to Afghanistan and token promise not to resume attacks on the West and all infidels.

RainbowFlick

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #766 on: Today at 11:59:21 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:14:53 am
According to Dexter Filkins (who has undergone many journalistic 'tours' of Afghanistan since 2003) the biggest threat to the Taliban will now probably come from even more extremist Islamist forces to their right. Not just Al-Qaida, but splinter groups from Islamic State. These groups of course do not even share the Taliban's token commitment to bringing unity to Afghanistan and token promise not to resume attacks on the West and all infidels.

Yeah, there's a lot more extreme groups that want to spread Sharia forcibly through the world and view it as their religious 'requirement' to do so, I guess akin to what some Christians used to do.
Yorkykopite

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #767 on: Today at 12:56:47 pm
Dexter Filkins's report from March this year makes especially interesting reading now.

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2021/03/08/last-exit-from-afghanistan
jambutty

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #768 on: Today at 01:25:50 pm
If nothing else, the occupation of Afghanistan raised the consciousness of any unaware Afghani what liberties were possible in the modern era.
Yorkykopite

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #769 on: Today at 01:28:17 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:25:50 pm
If nothing else, the occupation of Afghanistan raised the consciousness of any unaware Afghani what liberties were possible in the modern era.

Yes, I that's a good point Jam.
