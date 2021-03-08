I think there are two aspects to it. Atleast with the US pull out.



1. Biden did what his predessors dared to do - Bush, Obama and Trump. The reaction at Afganistan was going to be like this because of cultural, religious and economic backgrounds of the taliban. They would've done the same thing had Obama orchestrated the pull out, or Trump, or Biden or the next one or the one after that. It was always going to end up with an egg on their face. There are rumours that Ghani, shortly before fleeing, ordered the millitary to retreat and protect Kabul to launch a counter attack and when that failed to materialise, fled to UAE. I am not sure of the source so I will take it with a pinch of salt and refrain from posting the source. So this was always bound to happen regardless of who the US president was and how the pull out was ordered.



2. Taliban are on borrowed time. People didnt trust them then. People arent going to trust them now. How the US could've helped that out, is anyones guess. But it brings me back to point 1 about the background differences. So why should the US spend anymore time, money, effort and energy trying to mend their medieval thinking? There has to be a point when they decide to pull plugs and fuck off from a war they initiated. Which is what they did. And it culminates to point 1 yet again about the background differences.