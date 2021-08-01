It is when you continuously invade, promise improvement and then bail on them time and time again. This trend in this thread and the media in general to blame Afghani's for 'not fighting' knowing that the US/UK have historically pulled the rug from under them (and other nations they suddenly tire of fighting for) and the consequences of that fight is almost certain death, is fuckin sick.



Biden did cock up when giving his argument for withdrawal. it is sick to lay the blame on the Afghans who have proved they have always been willing to stand and fight but none of us including Biden ever did point the finger at these people, we lay the blame on their corrupt leaders who sold them out but this point should have been made more forcibly.The whole reason for the invasion was to knock out the terrorist threat to the west. stabilizing the country became a part of that policy, that job was done and the only let down is this chaotic withdrawal that has left many Afghans who put everything on the line behind enemy lines. unforgivable incompetence and Biden and our government should take much of the blame but we still need to know all the facts before we know the full picture, Bidens administration did relax immigration controls to speed up visa applications, Congress had to pass laws to make this happen but it still wasn't enough, question is would they have got everyone out before Sept 11th, it doesn't look like it but the question has to be asked. how was it ok for a free for all panic flight for hundreds of Afghans but not ok to do this in the days leading up to the withdrawal, it's as if the President had the power to over rule US Immigration laws, if so then he should have done it days or weeks ago.Ive heard a lot of passionate rhetoric coming from our MPs but a lot of it just bol. ignores realty. how we should have bombed the s.. out of the theorists, in and out with our troops then arguing we left those poor people to the mercy of the Taliban .We can't have it both ways, bombing and in and out with our troops would not have rid the country of the dangers they now face, it would not have destroyed the terrorist threat to the west.The one thing that annoys me right now is all the talk of our troops sacrificing so much for nothing, how we are back to where we are pre-invasion, maybe they have short memories but the difference now is the leaders of the Taliban know they will all pay a heavy personal price for attacking the west.Am hoping a new breed of Taliban leaders are in charge now, leaders who understand backing terrorist attacks on the west will bring disaster for them personally. leaders with double standards who impose strict rules on others but not themselves. will those leaders now lay down strict rules ordering anyone wanting to commit terror on the west to ask for approval first. approval denied,Am not naïve when it comes to the harsh Sharia laws they will now impose on Afghanistan, it will be a shock if they stop stoning woman adulterers or chopping off a thief's hand. it will be difficult for Western countries to recognise this Taliban government for those reasons but the fact is we have to find a way to live along side them peacefully. again all the Stop the war etc campaigners can't have it both ways, it's either war to fight for the Afghans or finding a way to live peacefully along side the Taliban.Only time will tell if the Taliban leaders look at the west differently and are content with the way things are now in Afghanistan. if that happens then the future of the world looks a bit brighter.