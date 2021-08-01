« previous next »
Author Topic: The War In Afghanistan  (Read 26591 times)

Offline rodderzzz

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 11:26:44 am »
Quote from: OperationIvy on Yesterday at 11:21:26 am

The Taliban can only be defeated by the will of the Afghani people. It is literally impossible, as a foreign non-muslim force to win the hearts and minds of the people in an Islamic country.


It is when you continuously invade, promise improvement and then bail on them time and time again. This trend in this thread and the media in general to blame Afghani's for 'not fighting' knowing that the US/UK have historically pulled the rug from under them (and other nations they suddenly tire of fighting for) and the consequences of that fight is almost certain death, is fuckin sick.
Offline scatman

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 11:32:51 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 11:26:44 am
It is when you continuously invade, promise improvement and then bail on them time and time again. This trend in this thread and the media in general to blame Afghani's for 'not fighting' knowing that the US/UK have historically pulled the rug from under them (and other nations they suddenly tire of fighting for) and the consequences of that fight is almost certain death, is fuckin sick.

Are you saying they didnt have improvement? That they didn't get more funding in one year than the Taliban in 20? That whilst the Taliban are using weapons from the 1980s, the Afghans didn't have equipment made more than 30 years later?

The truth is that they want the Taliban, it is so obvious now from what we are hearing and seeing. It's what they wanted.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 11:47:27 am »
However Tobias Elwood has made a strong case and speech here about what has gone wrong and what we could have done.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 11:50:39 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:55:49 am
Which is is exactly what I said. He chose - as you seem to be doing now - to reduce my argument to one factor only (the 'backwoodsman' one). This is often the problem with RAWK, as with all social media. Sloppy reading.


That's fine, but then don't you think that "They will look at Kabul and feel the classic resentment that all backwoodsmen feel when they come up against urban sophistication, culture and wealth. And of course women with certain ideas about independence" is an incredibly sloppy bit of writing? What are you basing that on? It reads like a generalisation based on prejudice, anecdotes, and a perhaps a few personal experiences rather than a genuine historical analysis.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 11:56:03 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 11:26:44 am
It is when you continuously invade, promise improvement and then bail on them time and time again. This trend in this thread and the media in general to blame Afghani's for 'not fighting' knowing that the US/UK have historically pulled the rug from under them (and other nations they suddenly tire of fighting for) and the consequences of that fight is almost certain death, is fuckin sick.

So then surely the solution is stop continuously invading?

Continued foreign presence just seems like trying to right one wrong with another wrong.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 12:02:08 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:09:35 am
Trump and his people are always going to say that they would have done it better. Unfortunately, we'll never be able to prove he could of.
https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1427806170060836868

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1427807877587157001

He'd definitely talk them into a trance.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 12:03:44 pm »
The thing I struggle with is the idea that this exit strategy would have been OK if it had taken the Taliban a few months longer to take over

If you're part of the Afghan security forces then why would you fight against such an inevitability? Apparently the good American exit strategy is one in which they rely on a civil war that the Taliban win in a few months anyway?

I can't see how this admittedly shambolic withdrawal is that much worse than a futile civil war where thousands die ?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 12:06:20 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 12:03:44 pm
The thing I struggle with is the idea that this exit strategy would have been OK if it had taken the Taliban a few months longer to take over

If you're part of the Afghan security forces then why would you fight against such an inevitability? Apparently the good American exit strategy is one in which they rely on a civil war that the Taliban win in a few months anyway?

I can't see how this admittedly shambolic withdrawal is that much worse than a futile civil war where thousands die ?
Elephant in the room? If defeat was inevitable why would men, women and children give up their lives? Especially in a country lacking a concept of nationalism and heavily religious and tribal.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 12:06:45 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:54:39 am
that Desmond Swayne guy is a huge knobhead. was spouting stupid shite about lockdowns during peak and unsurprisingly now shouting about how Afghans should stay and fight instead of fleeing. does he think this is a video game?

unsurprising the bulk of Tories don't care about others.

People like him stand at the back and send other peoples children off to die.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 12:09:33 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 12:03:44 pm
The thing I struggle with is the idea that this exit strategy would have been OK if it had taken the Taliban a few months longer to take over

If you're part of the Afghan security forces then why would you fight against such an inevitability? Apparently the good American exit strategy is one in which they rely on a civil war that the Taliban win in a few months anyway?

I can't see how this admittedly shambolic withdrawal is that much worse than a futile civil war where thousands die ?

Yeah Biden's logic seems to have been that they expected the Taliban to win in the end, but they expected the Afghan army to put up a fight and endanger their own lives in order to give the US time to get everyone out, and then act surprised when they didn't see the point in doing that.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 12:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 12:09:33 pm
Yeah Biden's logic seems to have been that they expected the Taliban to win in the end, but they expected the Afghan army to put up a fight and endanger their own lives in order to give the US time to get everyone out, and then act surprised when they didn't see the point in doing that.
Thing is though the alternative to that is they don't leave for a long time still. I have a very basic understanding but under the present circumstances there doesn't seem to be a situation where the Americans leave Afghanistan and the Taliban don't win. So it really is a choice of do you think Americans should stay there for an indeterminate amount of time still or should they just go? There doesn't seem to be a good exit strategy available. I'm not saying that's an excuse for just how shambolic it's been like but
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 12:26:31 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 11:50:39 am
That's fine, but then don't you think that "They will look at Kabul and feel the classic resentment that all backwoodsmen feel when they come up against urban sophistication, culture and wealth. And of course women with certain ideas about independence" is an incredibly sloppy bit of writing? What are you basing that on? It reads like a generalisation based on prejudice, anecdotes, and a perhaps a few personal experiences rather than a genuine historical analysis.

I'm basing it on what happened last time the Taliban controlled Kabul.

But I also cited the Khmer Rouge in Phnom Penh, the Red Army in occupied Germany (particularly Berlin and Konigsberg - as it was then), the Vandals in Rome.

The behaviour of the Khmer Rouge was based partly on ideology but also rural resentment against the big city - its wealth, its universities, its culture, even its spectacles. This is fairly widely known I thought. 'Quality of Mercy' by Williams Shawcross is a good source. So is the brilliant eye-witness account by Francois Ponchaud ('Cambodia- Year Zero').

The Red Army depredations are now very well known. Here's one of the people who made them famous, after years of silence. https://www.theguardian.com/books/2002/may/01/news.features11. But Valerie Grossman's incredible book, 'Life and Fate', covers some of the same ground. I'd add Isaac Babel's stories from the Russian Civil War collected in 'Red Cavalry' . He was a sympathetic observer (not of rape, but in the sense he was a Red Army officer himself), but has absolutely no doubts that his poor, illiterate, backwoodsmen went on the rampage in big towns and cities partly because they were thrilled and confused by such places. The same might be said of Doe's army in Monrovia - or indeed any of the brigands that descended on the Liberian capital in that awful civil war.

It's such a familiar story that I'm surprised you're surprised! The conquest by peasant soldiers of big cities (dens of corruption, unearned wealth, liberated women) are often followed by violence. Even good Wat Tyler's men (from Kent and Essex mainly) went crazy for 48 hours when they reached London. They had no conception of what the place was like apparently, and it seemed to antagonise them beyond reason. Not just the wealth and any sign of learning (how those medieval scribes feared for their life in 1381). Woe betide anyone in the City who spoke Flemish (and so many merchants did of course) and bumped into one of Tyler's soldiers. They were the 14th century equivalent of the "Talk Fucking English" mob.   

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 12:51:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:06:45 pm
People like him stand at the back and send other peoples children off to die.

Wannabe Brexit Rambo Francois (who mysteriously disappeared for a period last year) just spouted bollix too.  Stopped listening when I heard the word cowards.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 12:53:07 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 12:51:12 pm
Wannabe Brexit Rambo Francois (who mysteriously disappeared for a period last year) just spouted bollix too.  Stopped listening when I heard the word cowards.

Can't believe I am going to defend Francois here but unless I misheard he was criticising Biden for calling the Afghan soldiers cowards.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 01:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:26:31 pm
I'm basing it on what happened last time the Taliban controlled Kabul.

But I also cited the Khmer Rouge in Phnom Penh, the Red Army in occupied Germany (particularly Berlin and Konigsberg - as it was then), the Vandals in Rome.

The behaviour of the Khmer Rouge was based partly on ideology but also rural resentment against the big city - its wealth, its universities, its culture, even its spectacles. This is fairly widely known I thought. 'Quality of Mercy' by Williams Shawcross is a good source. So is the brilliant eye-witness account by Francois Ponchaud ('Cambodia- Year Zero').

The Red Army depredations are now very well known. Here's one of the people who made them famous, after years of silence. https://www.theguardian.com/books/2002/may/01/news.features11. But Valerie Grossman's incredible book, 'Life and Fate', covers some of the same ground. I'd add Isaac Babel's stories from the Russian Civil War collected in 'Red Cavalry' . He was a sympathetic observer (not of rape, but in the sense he was a Red Army officer himself), but has absolutely no doubts that his poor, illiterate, backwoodsmen went on the rampage in big towns and cities partly because they were thrilled and confused by such places. The same might be said of Doe's army in Monrovia - or indeed any of the brigands that descended on the Liberian capital in that awful civil war.

It's such a familiar story that I'm surprised you're surprised! The conquest by peasant soldiers of big cities (dens of corruption, unearned wealth, liberated women) are often followed by violence. Even good Wat Tyler's men (from Kent and Essex mainly) went crazy for 48 hours when they reached London. They had no conception of what the place was like apparently, and it seemed to antagonise them beyond reason. Not just the wealth and any sign of learning (how those medieval scribes feared for their life in 1381). Woe betide anyone in the City who spoke Flemish (and so many merchants did of course) and bumped into one of Tyler's soldiers. They were the 14th century equivalent of the "Talk Fucking English" mob.   


So, a bit like when we all used to go to Wembley for cup finals in the seventies then.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 01:10:04 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 01:03:23 pm
So, a bit like when we all used to go to Wembley for cup finals in the seventies then.

Exactly the same.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 01:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 12:53:07 pm
Can't believe I am going to defend Francois here but unless I misheard he was criticising Biden for calling the Afghan soldiers cowards.

I think he was too, in fact the entire parliament has been pounding the government for their ineptness in all of this.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #737 on: Yesterday at 01:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 12:53:07 pm
Can't believe I am going to defend Francois here but unless I misheard he was criticising Biden for calling the Afghan soldiers cowards.

You could be correct and to be fair that was an awful (and unnecessary) comment from Biden and provides ample opportunity for criticism.  Unsurprising that Francois zoomed in on that.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #738 on: Yesterday at 01:52:23 pm »
The New York Times
Taliban Meet Protests in Afghanistan With Force
Marc Santora, Jim Huylebroek and Carlotta Gall  22 mins ago

The Taliban faced the first street protests on Wednesday against their takeover of Afghanistan, with demonstrations in at least two cities, even as they moved to form a new government.

The Taliban had taken control of the city, a commercial hub east of Kabul near the main border crossing with Pakistan, four days earlier without much of a fight after a deal was negotiated with local leaders. This week, the Taliban have been out in large numbers, patrolling the city in pickup trucks seized from the now defunct police force.

Despite the risks, hundreds of protesters marched through the main shopping street, whistling, shouting and bearing large flags of the Afghan Republic. Taliban fighters fired in the air to break up the crowd, but the protesters did not disperse, video aired by local news media outlets showed.

When that failed, the fighters resorted to violence. At least two people were killed and a dozen injured, according to Al Jazeera.

For the new Taliban government, the jarring images of violence at the protest  as well as images chaos and people being beaten while trying to approach Kabuls airport in an attempt to flee the country  have undermined their efforts to present themselves as responsible stewards of the government.

In Khost, in the southeastern part of the country, there were also demonstrations, with dramatic photos and video showing hundreds of people taking to the streets.

The outpouring of public anger came as the Taliban prepared to offer details on the shape of their government, naming ministers and filling key positions.

We dont want Afghanistan to be a battlefield anymore, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Talibans longtime chief spokesman, said in a news conference on Tuesday. From today onward, war is over.

While many were skeptical of those assurances, in Kabul the rhythms of daily life started to return  but they were in many ways circumscribed.

There were noticeably fewer women on the streets. Some of those who ventured out did not cover up in the traditional burqa, the full-length shroud that covers the face that were required the last time the Taliban ruled. At homes and businesses, a knock on the door could stir fear.

It remains to be seen whether the pragmatic needs of a nation of 38 million will continue to temper the ideological fanaticism that defined the groups rule from 1996 to 2001. But the country the Taliban now control is vastly changed from two decades ago.

The progress of women  women in critical roles in civil society and millions of girls in school  is the most visible example. But years of Western investment in the country also helped rebuild a nation that was in a state of ruin when the Taliban first emerged.

The protests offered early signs that many Afghans will not simply accept Taliban rule.

The Afghan governments failure to meet peoples basic needs helped fuel support for the Taliban. That allowed them to sweep across the country swiftly  often not by military force, but by negotiation with frustrated local leaders.

On Wednesday, at a riverside market in Kabul, Jawed was selling apples. Born the year the Taliban were ousted from power, he was not old enough to remember their brutal reign.

His concern this week was getting supplies of fruit from Pakistan. That was now easier, he said.

The roads are clear now  they are quiet, said Jawed, who goes by one name. For now, the Taliban meant more order in the traffic, and wholesale prices had dropped. But business was not better.

The people are afraid right now  theyre not buying, he said. But at least it is better than yesterday. Things will slowly improve. The mullahs have arrived.

The arrival of the Taliban mullahs  a reference to groups religious leaders  also set off widespread fear.

Tens of thousands are still trying to escape. People lined up early at the banks, worried that there wouldnt be money to feed their families. And the deployment of soldiers at checkpoints across Kabul made it clear that Taliban have a monopoly on the use of force and would decide how and when to use it.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/taliban-meet-protests-in-afghanistan-with-force/ar-AANs12S?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #739 on: Yesterday at 02:04:05 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:54:39 am
that Desmond Swayne guy is a huge knobhead. was spouting stupid shite about lockdowns during peak and unsurprisingly now shouting about how Afghans should stay and fight instead of fleeing. does he think this is a video game?

unsurprising the bulk of Tories don't care about others.

To be fair Ellwood, Tugendhat and Mercer all made good speeches with some trenchant criticism of Johnson and praise for the Afghan soldiers they served with.

Swayne is just a fucking wind bag an ex public schoolmaster and bank manager.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #740 on: Yesterday at 02:24:21 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 02:04:05 pm
To be fair Ellwood, Tugendhat and Mercer all made good speeches with some trenchant criticism of Johnson and praise for the Afghan soldiers they served with.

Swayne is just a fucking wind bag an ex public schoolmaster and bank manager.

It was encouraging to see that the moral backbone of the Tory party hasn't quite collapsed yet - despite Johnson's populist assault on his own dissidents.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #741 on: Yesterday at 02:27:59 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 02:04:05 pm
To be fair Ellwood, Tugendhat and Mercer all made good speeches with some trenchant criticism of Johnson and praise for the Afghan soldiers they served with.

Swayne is just a fucking wind bag an ex public schoolmaster and bank manager.

Yeah, I was somewhat surprised they showed some decent empathy for the situation and were willing to speak up.
« Reply #742 on: Yesterday at 02:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:26:31 pm
I'm basing it on what happened last time the Taliban controlled Kabul.

But I also cited the Khmer Rouge in Phnom Penh, the Red Army in occupied Germany (particularly Berlin and Konigsberg - as it was then), the Vandals in Rome.

The behaviour of the Khmer Rouge was based partly on ideology but also rural resentment against the big city - its wealth, its universities, its culture, even its spectacles. This is fairly widely known I thought. 'Quality of Mercy' by Williams Shawcross is a good source. So is the brilliant eye-witness account by Francois Ponchaud ('Cambodia- Year Zero').

The Red Army depredations are now very well known. Here's one of the people who made them famous, after years of silence. https://www.theguardian.com/books/2002/may/01/news.features11. But Valerie Grossman's incredible book, 'Life and Fate', covers some of the same ground. I'd add Isaac Babel's stories from the Russian Civil War collected in 'Red Cavalry' . He was a sympathetic observer (not of rape, but in the sense he was a Red Army officer himself), but has absolutely no doubts that his poor, illiterate, backwoodsmen went on the rampage in big towns and cities partly because they were thrilled and confused by such places. The same might be said of Doe's army in Monrovia - or indeed any of the brigands that descended on the Liberian capital in that awful civil war.

It's such a familiar story that I'm surprised you're surprised! The conquest by peasant soldiers of big cities (dens of corruption, unearned wealth, liberated women) are often followed by violence. Even good Wat Tyler's men (from Kent and Essex mainly) went crazy for 48 hours when they reached London. They had no conception of what the place was like apparently, and it seemed to antagonise them beyond reason. Not just the wealth and any sign of learning (how those medieval scribes feared for their life in 1381). Woe betide anyone in the City who spoke Flemish (and so many merchants did of course) and bumped into one of Tyler's soldiers. They were the 14th century equivalent of the "Talk Fucking English" mob.   
This is one aspect, as stoa said in his (well written) post there are many reasons why a single individual soldier does what he does. The problem I had was you using the word "glamorous" as if there was anything glamorous about war torn Berlin. Yes, it might have been very different to what individual soldiers knew from back home, but even if you single out this one aspect amongst all the other influences, surely glamour is the wrong word - the differences in social and political and ideological upbringing would play a role, as would the experiences of war. A Red Army soldier probably hated absolutely everything a German woman stood for. Some writers and researchers looked at the aspect you point to, but I have seen and read many documentations over the years that present the issue of rape in war times as much more complex.

Also if you narrow it down to this main reason, then how do you explain violence, pillaging and rape happening in small towns and rural areas? It happened all over Germany in and after WWII by many soldiers in many places. Rapes happened everywhere, by Soviets, French, British and US soldiers, and comparing numbers does not help. It happened by German soldiers when they invaded Eastern Europe, and at one point there were soldiers from probably Berlin or any other large German 'glamorous' city of the era who raped a woman in some small 'backwater' town in Poland before shooting her dead.

To switch to the current situation in Afghanistan: Do you think the Taliban will be more benign to girls and women in rural areas than in Kabul? The problem is not Kabul, the problem is that they don't want independent women fullstop. Sharia law does not discriminate between small villages and larger, more modern cities.
« Reply #743 on: Yesterday at 03:01:12 pm »
What is really troubling - apart from the terrible situation this has created for those in Afghanistan who worked with US/NATO, those not favouring the Taliban, for women and children in general - is what will happen in the coming months and years. Already voices say that there might well be infighting coming within the Taliban ranks ("the Taliban" not really being one consistent and homogeneous entity). There might be those who want to keep some semblance of a balanced approach - if only for PR and keeping power - while others want to fully revert to the past. Then you already have voices about a resistance forming, so the country could well be on its way to a decades long civil war (again). I suppose all the foreign powers, from the US to Russia and China and Arab states are already putting players in place, looking at who to support how in order to see after their own interests (keeping terrorism prospects in check, not having trouble spill over into their territories). It is a truly horrifying prospect.
Edit/add: And breaks your heart even more thinking about all those there who just want to live in peace and freedom and have built a life for themselves over these last twenty years and might not have much of a chance to keep this in the foreseeable future. Or in any time of their remaining life. Fucking hell, looking at the state of the world really is depressing, bad news on all fronts. And I am not normally a depressed person even with all sorts of shit going on all the time, but it's difficult staying positive at the moment.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:12:05 pm by lamad »
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #744 on: Yesterday at 03:17:22 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 11:26:44 am
It is when you continuously invade, promise improvement and then bail on them time and time again. This trend in this thread and the media in general to blame Afghani's for 'not fighting' knowing that the US/UK have historically pulled the rug from under them (and other nations they suddenly tire of fighting for) and the consequences of that fight is almost certain death, is fuckin sick.
Biden did cock up when giving his argument for withdrawal. it is sick to lay the blame on the Afghans who have proved they have always been willing to stand and fight but none of us including Biden ever did point the finger at these people, we lay the blame on their corrupt leaders who sold them out but this point should have been made more forcibly.
The whole reason for the invasion was to knock out the terrorist threat to the west. stabilizing the country became a part of that policy, that job was done and the only let down is this chaotic withdrawal that has left many Afghans who put everything on the line behind enemy lines. unforgivable incompetence and Biden and our government should take much of the blame but we still need to know all the facts before we know the full picture, Bidens administration did relax immigration controls to speed up visa applications, Congress had to pass laws to make this happen but it still wasn't enough, question is would they have got everyone out before Sept 11th, it doesn't look like it but the question has to be asked. how was it ok for a free for all panic flight for hundreds of Afghans but not ok to do this in the days leading up to the withdrawal, it's as if the President had the power to over rule US Immigration laws, if so then he should have done it days or weeks ago.
 Ive heard a lot of passionate rhetoric coming from our MPs but a lot of it just bol. ignores realty. how we should have bombed the s.. out of the theorists, in and out with our troops then arguing we left those poor people to the mercy of the Taliban .We can't have it both ways, bombing and in and out with our troops would not have rid the country of the dangers they now face, it would not have destroyed the terrorist threat to the west.
The one thing that annoys me right now is all the talk of our troops sacrificing so much for nothing, how we are back to where we are pre-invasion, maybe they have short memories but the difference now is the leaders of the Taliban know they will all pay a heavy personal price for attacking the west.

Am hoping a new breed of Taliban leaders are in charge now, leaders who understand backing terrorist attacks on the west will bring disaster for them personally. leaders with double standards who impose strict rules on others but not themselves.  will those leaders now lay down strict rules ordering anyone wanting to commit terror on the west to ask for approval first. approval denied,
 Am not naïve when it comes to the harsh Sharia laws they will now impose on Afghanistan, it will be a shock if they stop stoning woman adulterers or chopping off a thief's hand. it will be difficult for Western countries to recognise this Taliban government for those reasons but the fact is we have to find a way to live along side them peacefully. again all the Stop the war etc campaigners can't have it both ways, it's either war to fight for the Afghans or finding a way to live peacefully along side the Taliban.
Only time will tell if the Taliban leaders look at the west differently and are content with the way things are now in Afghanistan. if that happens then the future of the world looks a bit brighter.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #745 on: Yesterday at 03:34:40 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 02:42:20 pm
This is one aspect, as stoa said in his (well written) post there are many reasons why a single individual soldier does what he does. The problem I had was you using the word "glamorous" as if there was anything glamorous about war torn Berlin.

Ahh, don't be so unimaginative!

Obviously by the time the Russians were through with Berlin it had lost some of its majesty. But even ruins can be 'glamorous' (and I did make that proviso). As the mighty Joseph Brodsky once said, castles - like sunsets and women - are at their most beautiful when they are touched by the first signs of decay.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #746 on: Yesterday at 03:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 10:57:10 am
The handling of the US departure has obviously been chaotic, but I don't think enough attention has been paid in the media to the causes of this situation having their roots in Trump's deal with the Taliban last year. US troop numbers were reduced to 2500, and 5000 Taliban prisoners were released. Ever since then the Taliban has doing deals with government and army officials, to ensure they would not be opposed when the time came. These threads explain it:

https://twitter.com/SethAbramson/status/1427701122551136270?s=19
Yep, on the Daily Beans pod this morning they discussed how the US media are ignoring a lot of that info.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #747 on: Yesterday at 03:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:34:40 pm
Ahh, don't be so unimaginative!

Obviously by the time the Russians were through with Berlin it had lost some of its majesty. But even ruins can be 'glamorous' (and I did make that proviso). As the mighty Joseph Brodsky once said, castles - like sunsets and women - are at their most beautiful when they are touched by the first signs of decay.

I think by the time the RAF and USAAF and Soviet artillery had finished with the city, Berlin was well past the first signs of decay. More in the terminal stages.

But off topic, I know.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #748 on: Yesterday at 04:33:17 pm »
« Reply #749 on: Yesterday at 04:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:34:40 pm
Ahh, don't be so unimaginative!

Obviously by the time the Russians were through with Berlin it had lost some of its majesty. But even ruins can be 'glamorous' (and I did make that proviso). As the mighty Joseph Brodsky once said, castles - like sunsets and women - are at their most beautiful when they are touched by the first signs of decay.
Right, surely the people in war torn and destroyed places think along these lines. We just got bombed and there is rubble all around, but sure, decay is beautiful. In literature and poetry it can be and in a decaying sunset at a decaying castle in peaceful Scotland it absolutely is (just the other day there was a Guardian article about possible positives of managing the decay of Kinloch Castle). In real life war, err... I don't know. But I suppose you did not quite mean it really is either. Also a lot of Berlin's glamour was gone after the bombings by RAF and US and Soviet air forces before the Red Army even set foot there (edit: just saw someone else mentioned this, while I was typing).

Apart fom the 'glamorous' word I also stand by not liking that the rape discussion singles out Soviet soldiers. As mentioned the numbers game does not help and neither does going on with the "evil (backwater/uneducated) Russian" argument. There were atrocities committed by many, way too many, back then and the reasons are terrible and complex. And it should be remembered that what Germany did to the people of Eastern Europe including millions of Russians was overall way worth and 'direct' than what Americans or British experienced on their home soils (which is not to minimise any disaster that happened to people there).

Sorry for the derail btw, I will stop now.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #750 on: Yesterday at 04:56:15 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 04:34:12 pm
Right, surely the people in war torn and destroyed places think along these lines. We just got bombed and there is rubble all around, but sure, decay is beautiful.

Are you crazy? Of course they don't.

Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 04:34:12 pm
I also stand by not liking that the rape discussion singles out Soviet soldiers.

A strange hill to die on. But noted.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #751 on: Yesterday at 06:12:59 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:33:17 pm

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2021/08/dont-trust-taliban/619790/

It's certainly a good opening to the article, but Wood's reference to Najibullah might not be as apt as he intends it to be. Wood refers to him as the "president of Kabul" but without providing the context that he was also known as the "butcher of Kabul."

All this from Tom Scocca on Twitter:
Quote
Hm it seems like one could reduce one's risk of such an outcome by not having been the head of the bloodthirsty government secret police agency and then the Soviet-backed dictator but

https://twitter.com/tomscocca/status/1428027980429791239

If I was being ungenerous, I would say Wood has a wee fascination with castration (at least from his Twitter) and tried to shoehorn this imagery into an article about the Taliban.

As usual the mainstream American press reporting about Afghanistan has been useless - heavily dependent on anecdote, reliant on American military accounts, and lacking knowledge of the basic history of the region.

I have also seen speculation that Taliban is receiving help from a PR agency, and that is certainly worthy of investigation!
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #752 on: Yesterday at 06:13:21 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 10:54:39 am
that Desmond Swayne guy is a huge knobhead. was spouting stupid shite about lockdowns during peak and unsurprisingly now shouting about how Afghans should stay and fight instead of fleeing. does he think this is a video game?

unsurprising the bulk of Tories don't care about others.
He's a narcissistic pipsqueak. Rides to parliament on an ancient pushbike wearing a cricket jumper and a bowler hat - he's such a card.  Seems to be able to spit venom on demand.  I call him the William Shatner of performance outrage (can't understand why it doesn't catch on).
« Reply #753 on: Yesterday at 09:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:56:15 pm
Are you crazy? Of course they don't.

A strange hill to die on. But noted.
Well, it was a strange thing to quote in the context...
And I seem to not make myself clear. In no way did I say that these were not utter atrocities committed by the Red Army and neither am I surprised or do not know about it. This is nothing new at all, I have read about it and it has been part of many documentaries over the years in my country.
You rolled out the comparison Kabul/Berlin and Taliban/Soviet soldiers, and although others have pointed out that the WWII events demand a complex discussion and going by numbers and pointing in one direction only does not necessarily help, you with no word acknowledge this. You provide proper links for the point you made, but there are other links out there with all kinds of research and answers. Anyway, this is the last I will say. We would probably need to sit down for a few hours with some pints and exchange opinions and facts (and might not even be that far apart at the end of the day).
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #754 on: Yesterday at 11:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:26:31 pm
I'm basing it on what happened last time the Taliban controlled Kabul.

But I also cited the Khmer Rouge in Phnom Penh, the Red Army in occupied Germany (particularly Berlin and Konigsberg - as it was then), the Vandals in Rome.

The behaviour of the Khmer Rouge was based partly on ideology but also rural resentment against the big city - its wealth, its universities, its culture, even its spectacles. This is fairly widely known I thought. 'Quality of Mercy' by Williams Shawcross is a good source. So is the brilliant eye-witness account by Francois Ponchaud ('Cambodia- Year Zero').

The Red Army depredations are now very well known. Here's one of the people who made them famous, after years of silence. https://www.theguardian.com/books/2002/may/01/news.features11. But Valerie Grossman's incredible book, 'Life and Fate', covers some of the same ground. I'd add Isaac Babel's stories from the Russian Civil War collected in 'Red Cavalry' . He was a sympathetic observer (not of rape, but in the sense he was a Red Army officer himself), but has absolutely no doubts that his poor, illiterate, backwoodsmen went on the rampage in big towns and cities partly because they were thrilled and confused by such places. The same might be said of Doe's army in Monrovia - or indeed any of the brigands that descended on the Liberian capital in that awful civil war.

It's such a familiar story that I'm surprised you're surprised! The conquest by peasant soldiers of big cities (dens of corruption, unearned wealth, liberated women) are often followed by violence. Even good Wat Tyler's men (from Kent and Essex mainly) went crazy for 48 hours when they reached London. They had no conception of what the place was like apparently, and it seemed to antagonise them beyond reason. Not just the wealth and any sign of learning (how those medieval scribes feared for their life in 1381). Woe betide anyone in the City who spoke Flemish (and so many merchants did of course) and bumped into one of Tyler's soldiers. They were the 14th century equivalent of the "Talk Fucking English" mob.

Surprised you didn't mention "The Killing Fields".  Excellent movie that depicts exactly wht you are talking about. Everyone has been talking all week about similarities to Saigon, but my first thought was Cambodia also.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #755 on: Today at 01:11:35 am »
Quote from: OperationIvy on Yesterday at 11:21:26 am
Sounds like a masterstroke by Trump even if unintended. It seems like you are saying that he basically (and inadvertently) helped the Taliban win.

Given it would otherwise be an endless war this is the best thing that could have happened.

The Taliban can only be defeated by the will of the Afghani people. It is literally impossible, as a foreign non-muslim force to win the hearts and minds of the people in an Islamic country.

Now when the Taliban f*** up the country again, there will be no one left to blame. In time to come people will turn on them and eventually the Taliban will be consigned to history. I am sure this will happen (although it will take many decades, and unfortunately, much suffering).

Amongst many apposite and thought-provoking posts, this struck me as particularly so.

The situation for some Afghans is grim, and going to get grimmer. Neither the USA nor the U.K. governments have covered themselves in glory, particularly in regard to those Afghans who will be at the mercy of the Taliban because of their links to the west. Biden has been a huge disappointment, but closer to home the sheer indifference and ineptitude of Raab, Johnson and Patel has been a reinforcement of just how appallingly low Westminster standards have fallen.

I dont and wont trust the Taliban, though. As other posters have said, the facts of their brutal, unbending and inhuman allegiance to a joyless and medieval version of Islamic faith doesnt bode well for the near future.

