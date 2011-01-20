« previous next »
The War In Afghanistan

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 09:31:07 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:29:12 pm
And the west has exceeded the standards of every other country in the world. A bit like when the liberallest of liberals call on Britain to feel ashamed of its history with slavery. Which Britain has history with. But which Britain has also exceeded every other country in human history in its efforts at eradication.

The US alone has ploughed hundreds of billions into Afghanistan (depending on accounting, with the lowest estimate being way over 100bn). There shouldn't need to be an exit plan for the good of the Afghan people. If the will had been there amongst the Afghan people, there should be a far more modernised country in place than there is now. But there hadn't been, and there isn't.

That misses my point entirely. The whole point of my comment was that you don't just need to judge your own standards according to how you compare to others.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 09:39:00 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 09:14:00 pm
Why is it only the west who are held up to these lofty standards? Can you cite some examples of non-western countries who have lived up to the standards that you judge the west by?

eh!?....wtf are you  on about..I'm not judging I'm calling it what it is..its the reality of the situation..its a shit show for all and responsibilities lie all over the place..leaving an obnoxious bunch of fundamental religious  nutters in control....its not a simple equation you can work out the rights to.

I don't feel the need to find a perfect resolution to all this. History shows there never is.



Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 09:43:31 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 09:39:00 pm
eh!?....wtf are you  on about..I'm not judging I'm calling it what it is..its the reality of the situation..its a shit show for all and responsibilities lie all over the place..leaving an obnoxious bunch of fundamental religious  nutters in control....its not a simple equation you can work out the rights to.

I don't feel the need to find a perfect resolution to all this. History shows there never is.

If the US hadn't gone in, those religious fundamentalist nutters that you hate so much would have been in unbroken control these past 20 years. Would that have been better?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 09:50:33 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:25:30 pm
What is lesser know is the mass rape of women by Soviet soldiers in Budapest;

https://www.jstor.org/stable/3600834
As I said, it always happened, anywhere, in any war, occupation, oppression. You can look up US soldiers, rape and Vietnam and it will not paint a pretty picture at all. Unfortunately there are no bounds to the terrible things mankind does to one another, which will take us back to the current situation (sorry for the slight derail). If the Taliban now pretend they will be better this time around and respect women's rights, well, as "Kite Runner" author Khaled Hosseini said on CNN earlier today "I will believe it when I see it".
There was also a journalist on German tv earlier who was asked about this and she said that from what she has heard from and seen in parts of Afghanistan where the Taliban have had the upper hand already in the past weeks and months, the situation for girls and women will absolutely not stay the same.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 10:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:43:31 pm
If the US hadn't gone in, those religious fundamentalist nutters that you hate so much would have been in unbroken control these past 20 years. Would that have been better?

Who can say.

But in this universe theres one thing we can...they're in charge now. So thats a catastrophic failure by the US. Not their first

By all means feel the US is right...just dont dig too deep on their involvement in priming so much shit post WW2.

but for the record I blame religion for everything...from
the condescending  were better than everyone let's invade and sort thrm out to the barbaric archaic lifestyle based on 2000 year old laws and desire to retard the development of humanity...to the way I worship God is better than the way you do.

I"m done. There's no argument..just venting on the mess.


 

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 10:02:08 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 09:50:33 pm
As I said, it always happened, anywhere, in any war, occupation, oppression. You can look up US soldiers, rape and Vietnam and it will not paint a pretty picture at all. Unfortunately there are no bounds to the terrible things mankind does to one another, which will take us back to the current situation (sorry for the slight derail). If the Taliban now pretend they will be better this time around and respect women's rights, well, as "Kite Runner" author Khaled Hosseini said on CNN earlier today "I will believe it when I see it".
There was also a journalist on German tv earlier who was asked about this and she said that from what she has heard from and seen in parts of Afghanistan where the Taliban have had the upper hand already in the past weeks and months, the situation for girls and women will absolutely not stay the same.

Yes there were individual instances of rape by Allied soldiers but the only documented equivalent to the Soviets actions were the French Moroccan Colonial troops, Goumiers, who were notorious in Italy for rapes committed between Monte Cassino and Naples.

I think the Taliban will maintain a semblance of liberalism - within Sharia law! - in Kabul for PR purposes but he rest of the country will suffer. This is the organisation that attempted to kill 15 year old Malala Yousafzai.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 10:09:28 pm »
Reccomend Anthony Beevors 'Berlin' for the actions of Russian soldiers in Germany in WW2. Rape was endemic.
.Think I also read in one of his books 18,000 acts of rape by allied soliders reported ..but very few convictions

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 10:18:30 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:02:08 pm
Yes there were individual instances of rape by Allied soldiers but the only documented equivalent to the Soviets actions were the French Moroccan Colonial troops, Goumiers, who were notorious in Italy for rapes committed between Monte Cassino and Naples.

I think the Taliban will maintain a semblance of liberalism - within Sharia law! - in Kabul for PR purposes but he rest of the country will suffer. This is the organisation that attempted to kill 15 year old Malala Yousafzai.
Its gonna be the Sunni version of Iran. A supreme religious council dictating everything, elections held for candidates chosen by the supreme council.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 10:30:40 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 10:18:30 pm
Its gonna be the Sunni version of Iran. A supreme religious council dictating everything, elections held for candidates chosen by the supreme council.
That would be an improvement from the Taliban in the 90s. Ive come to understand that Iranians are often very socially conservative in public life, but are much more liberal in private life. Women would be better off for sure.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 10:34:10 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:54:16 pm
Short time, days. weeks. months ?
Was the forecast 6 months. would the evacuation had gone smother if that information had been correct. if info comes out that proves Biden knew the country would fall so quickly then I will condemn Biden like everyone else but I am finding it hard to accept he knew this chaos was going to happen.
I expect the Polls to dip drastically, it's not what the people themselves think, it's about what Fox News etc tell them to think, oppose and criticize anything the democrats do. difference now is CNN etc are criticising Biden as well so it's a double whammy.

Feel free to start condemning:

Quote
WASHINGTON  Classified assessments by American spy agencies over the summer painted an increasingly grim picture of the prospect of a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and warned of the rapid collapse of the Afghan military, even as President Joe Biden and his advisers said publicly that was unlikely to happen as quickly, according to current and former U.S. government officials.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/intelligence-warned-afghan-military-collapse-181008728.html
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 11:08:24 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 10:34:10 pm
Feel free to start condemning:

https://www.yahoo.com/news/intelligence-warned-afghan-military-collapse-181008728.html
Nope. that's not the point I was making. it's not about whether Biden knew Afghanistan would fall to the Taliban. he made his opinion well known before the withdrawal. it was up to the Afghan people to fight now, it's been covered many times already, the US gave them everything they need to fight but they can't give them the will to fight. the fact they estimated 6 months before the fall of Kabul must mean they did think Afghanistan would fall to the Taliban. that obviously raises very difficult questions.
My point was about whether Biden knew Afghanistan would fall so quickly. if he did then the withdrawal plan was a disaster and he deserves the criticism..
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #691 on: Yesterday at 11:14:25 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:08:24 pm
Nope. that's not the point I was making. it's not about whether Biden knew Afghanistan would fall to the Taliban. he made his opinion well known before the withdrawal. it was up to the Afghan people to fight now, it's been covered many times already, the US gave them everything they need to fight but they can't give them the will to fight. the fact they estimated 6 months before the fall of Kabul must mean they did think Afghanistan would fall to the Taliban. that obviously raises very difficult questions.
My point was about whether Biden knew Afghanistan would fall so quickly. if he did then the withdrawal plan was a disaster and he deserves the criticism..


I'm reading someone who served there and who's kept an eye on what's going on, and he says that what's coming out now about the Afghan military was plain to him, but the rapidity of the collapse was the surprise, not the fact. Maybe Biden has more detailed and honest analyses. But as someone said, reports indicate that it's not been so much of a collapse, as agreements between local commanders and the Taliban. I'm not sure the US could have mitigated for that. Low morale is one thing. Collusion is something different.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 11:27:09 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:14:25 pm
I'm reading someone who served there and who's kept an eye on what's going on, and he says that what's coming out now about the Afghan military was plain to him, but the rapidity of the collapse was the surprise, not the fact. Maybe Biden has more detailed and honest analyses. But as someone said, reports indicate that it's not been so much of a collapse, as agreements between local commanders and the Taliban. I'm not sure the US could have mitigated for that. Low morale is one thing. Collusion is something different.
I maybe wrong Sangria but last night was it you who mentioned US military intelligence may have been covering up their own ineptitude to paint a rosy picture. if so you may well be right. Biden had choices, his decisions were guided by intelligence reports. do people really think he knew Afghanistan would fall very quickly but never took steps to get people out well before this week.

part of the problem, according to former officials, is that the can-do attitude of the military frequently got in the way of candid, accurate assessments of how the Afghan security forces were doing. Though no one was blind to desertions or battlefield losses, American commanders given the task of training the Afghan military were reluctant to admit their efforts were failing.
Even those in the military skeptical of the skills of the Afghan security forces believed they would continue to fight for a time after the Americans left.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #693 on: Yesterday at 11:36:03 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:27:09 pm
I maybe wrong Sangria but last night was it you who mentioned US military intelligence may have been covering up their own ineptitude to paint a rosy picture. if so you may well be right. Biden had choices, his decisions were guided by intelligence reports. do people really think he knew Afghanistan would fall very quickly but never took steps to get people out well before this week.

part of the problem, according to former officials, is that the can-do attitude of the military frequently got in the way of candid, accurate assessments of how the Afghan security forces were doing. Though no one was blind to desertions or battlefield losses, American commanders given the task of training the Afghan military were reluctant to admit their efforts were failing.
Even those in the military skeptical of the skills of the Afghan security forces believed they would continue to fight for a time after the Americans left.

Like I said, someone mentioned the possibility of agreements between local commanders and the Taliban. The US could have factored in one sided fights between the low morale Afghan military and the high morale Taliban, scaling up their plans as their operational map gets updates. But they might not have factored in the Taliban walking in without any kind of fight at all, where operational maps are irrelevant. The possibility of agreements being behind the rapid advance is supported by how chill the Taliban seem to be, even co-existing with the evacuating Americans whilst in control of the organs of government in Kabul. If there has indeed been collusion, then it's hard to blame the US for not planning for it.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #694 on: Yesterday at 11:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:36:03 pm
Like I said, someone mentioned the possibility of agreements between local commanders and the Taliban. The US could have factored in one sided fights between the low morale Afghan military and the high morale Taliban, scaling up their plans as their operational map gets updates. But they might not have factored in the Taliban walking in without any kind of fight at all, where operational maps are irrelevant. The possibility of agreements being behind the rapid advance is supported by how chill the Taliban seem to be, even co-existing with the evacuating Americans whilst in control of the organs of government in Kabul. If there has indeed been collusion, then it's hard to blame the US for not planning for it.
Yeah sorry. you made one of the best points mentioned on the thread which shouldn't go unnoticed. it seems the Afghans co-operated with the Taliban to bring about a rapid fall of the country which can be seen as collusion, if this was pre arranged weeks/months ago then did US intelligence know about it, raises even more questions.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #695 on: Yesterday at 11:54:28 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:08:24 pm
Nope. that's not the point I was making. it's not about whether Biden knew Afghanistan would fall to the Taliban. he made his opinion well known before the withdrawal. it was up to the Afghan people to fight now, it's been covered many times already, the US gave them everything they need to fight but they can't give them the will to fight. the fact they estimated 6 months before the fall of Kabul must mean they did think Afghanistan would fall to the Taliban. that obviously raises very difficult questions.
My point was about whether Biden knew Afghanistan would fall so quickly. if he did then the withdrawal plan was a disaster and he deserves the criticism..

Bidens opinion only a matter of weeks ago was that the country would not fall into the hands of the Taliban, despite all the warnings otherwise from all the different intelligence agencies and the inroads that the Taliban had been making in all the remote areas. Surely that shows him up for being hugely incompetent?  I believe Biden knew this was happening, but for whatever reason he acted dumb and pretended not to know. Its easy for him to now start pointing fingers at everyone else for the events over the last few days.

As others have said, if trump was still in power and these events had happened under his leadership, then every single person in here would have crucified him.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #696 on: Yesterday at 11:55:37 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 06:22:27 pm
Slightly off-topic but seeing all these pictures of Taliban in the media got me thinking..
Where is their DNA from?
They don't really look like the neighbouring Persians or Pakistanis. They almost look eastern European. And so many green/blue/hazel eyes. Someone was saying that the army of Alexander the Great ended up in the region and their DNA has lived on in the Afghan populace to this day..
Fascinating









Its not just Afghanistan, Pakistan and all the way to North India you get some incredibly European looking people. Im a typical Indian coloured person, black hair and very brown eyes, but I have met plenty of people from the same part of India as myself who look like people in those photos with very fair skin, light brown hair and green eyes.

Talking of those pictures, you must have seen this one before from the Russian invasion in the 80s:

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #697 on: Yesterday at 11:57:43 pm »
There's already multiple reports of various areas doing quid pro quo style agreements with the Taliban. The return of one of their leaders from Qatar was met by a large cheering crowd in Kandahar. Many people may not want the Taliban there but it's very likely that a hell of a lot more people are happy with them. As a poor street vendor in Kabul told a BBC reporter it doesnt make a difference to him if the americans or the taliban are in charge. The Taliban are Afghans predominantly and as PEW research showed, Afghanistan's population has out of any country in the world the most hardline islamic views, and those surveys were done whilst there was a liberal government in charge.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #698 on: Yesterday at 11:59:25 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:55:37 pm
Its not just Afghanistan, Pakistan and all the way to North India you get some incredibly European looking people. Im a typical Indian coloured person, black hair and very brown eyes, but I have met plenty of people from the same part of India as myself who look like people in those photos with very fair skin, light brown hair and green eyes.

Talking of those pictures, you must have seen this one before from the Russian invasion in the 80s:



Aye there's lots of Pakistanis in the north west territories with ginger and red hair. They definitely are not Eastern European. If anything there's probably some Hellenic era genetics at play. Not an expert. The people in those pics look Pashtun
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #699 on: Today at 12:12:39 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:02:08 pm
Yes there were individual instances of rape by Allied soldiers but the only documented equivalent to the Soviets actions were the French Moroccan Colonial troops, Goumiers, who were notorious in Italy for rapes committed between Monte Cassino and Naples.

That's because the Allies were seen very differently in Germany. Even before the war was over Goebbels had warned of the Soviet being rapists. With many people that view persisted after the war and there was a focus on Red Army soldiers committing atrocities. At the same time, the US Army and the British were seen more as liberators and people didn't want to accuse them of any wrongdoing in the aftermath of the war. Having said that, Soviet soldiers did commit more rapes than the others, but saying there were only "individual instances" of rape by other Allied forces is a bit too much when it's estimated that more than 11.000 German women were raped by US soldiers between 1942 and 1946.

At the end of the day, I don't think this debate is about numbers, it's about lamad's criticism of Yorky basically saying the Russians were raping German women, because they were backwoodsmen coming from shit-holes to glamorous Berlin. While that might have played a part for some individuals, there are many more factors that lead to soldiers turning into pillaging and raping savages. It's about what they've been told by their leaders, by the ideology they're following, by what they've witnessed in the war, even peer pressure and other factors. It's just too simplistic to say that they came from shit-holes and seeing a more developed place turned them into rapists. That doesn't explain rapes committed by other Allied forces (even in France) or by the Germans when they went to Russia.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #700 on: Today at 12:15:13 am »
The clash of civilisations in Afghanistan was never going to end well.  But the American occupation of Kabul and other cities gave women a taste of what existed around the world and what was possible but suppressed in the Sharia world.

Men can feign allegiance and survive in order to feed their families.  Imo, women are made of sterner stuff.  I'm hoping for some innovation from them.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #701 on: Today at 12:23:36 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 11:54:28 pm
Bidens opinion only a matter of weeks ago was that the country would not fall into the hands of the Taliban, despite all the warnings otherwise from all the different intelligence agencies and the inroads that the Taliban had been making in all the remote areas. Surely that shows him up for being hugely incompetent?  I believe Biden knew this was happening, but for whatever reason he acted dumb and pretended not to know. Its easy for him to now start pointing fingers at everyone else for the events over the last few days.

As others have said, if trump was still in power and these events had happened under his leadership, then every single person in here would have crucified him.

Of course it does, hes massively fed this up, but the D next to his name and the mere fact that he isnt Trump is clouding some folks opinions, that everyone knows would be radically different, if this shitshow was happening on Trumps watch.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #702 on: Today at 12:23:38 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:15:13 am
The clash of civilisations in Afghanistan was never going to end well.  But the American occupation of Kabul and other cities gave women a taste of what existed around the world and what was possible but suppressed in the Sharia world.

Men can feign allegiance and survive in order to feed their families.  Imo, women are made of sterner stuff.  I'm hoping for some innovation from them.

The line from James's Sit Down springs to mind.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #703 on: Today at 12:24:32 am »
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 11:54:28 pm
Bidens opinion only a matter of weeks ago was that the country would not fall into the hands of the Taliban, despite all the warnings otherwise from all the different intelligence agencies and the inroads that the Taliban had been making in all the remote areas. Surely that shows him up for being hugely incompetent?  I believe Biden knew this was happening, but for whatever reason he acted dumb and pretended not to know. Its easy for him to now start pointing fingers at everyone else for the events over the last few days.

As others have said, if trump was still in power and these events had happened under his leadership, then every single person in here would have crucified him.
Hmm. yes and no. Bidens opinion was pretty clear but people will interpret some of his points to show he knew Afghanistan would defintely fall, that depends on how you chose to look at the situation.
Biden argued the Afghans have been given everything they need to fight for their country, 300.000 well equipped trained force. maybe am wrong and others know more but the collapse of Afghanistan wasn't inevitable if they had the will to fight.
This may get ignored for decades to come but how can the US+UK be criticised for not defending Afghanistan when the people of Afghanistan themselves won't.
I didn't agree with Trumps decision to leave Afghanistan so your probably right I would have tore into Trump for the withdrawal but I know I would have looked at bad intelligence as the reason for the chaos over the last few days.
 Bidens arguments and recent Taliban leaders statements have made me reconsider.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #704 on: Today at 12:29:00 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:24:32 am
Hmm. yes and no. Bidens opinion was pretty clear but people will interpret some of his points to show he knew Afghanistan would defintely fall, that depends on how you chose to look at the situation.
Biden argued the Afghans have been given everything they need to fight for their country, 300.000 well equipped trained force. maybe am wrong and others know more but the collapse of Afghanistan wasn't inevitable if they had the will to fight.
This may get ignored for decades to come but how can the US+UK be criticised for not defending Afghanistan when the people of Afghanistan themselves won't.
I didn't agree with Trumps decision to leave Afghanistan so your probably right I would have tore into Trump for the withdrawal but I know I would have looked at bad intelligence as the reason for the chaos over the last few days.
 Bidens arguments and recent Taliban leaders statements have made me reconsider.

Of course the collapse wasn't inevitable if they had the will to fight. The Afghan Army are better equipped than the Taliban, better trained, better supplied, better paid. Better everything that the Americans could attend to. The only things the Taliban were better on, were things the Americans couldn't do anything about. An ideology the men were prepared to fight for. And probably related to that, better leadership that could be trusted not to screw the men over.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #705 on: Today at 12:49:32 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:29:00 am
Of course the collapse wasn't inevitable if they had the will to fight. The Afghan Army are better equipped than the Taliban, better trained, better supplied, better paid. Better everything that the Americans could attend to. The only things the Taliban were better on, were things the Americans couldn't do anything about. An ideology the men were prepared to fight for. And probably related to that, better leadership that could be trusted not to screw the men over.
Yeah. looking back all the US money pouring into Afghanistan was the perfect opportunity for corruption by people prepared to sell out their own country, they are the ones who have to answer to the Afghans who laid everything on the line.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #706 on: Today at 01:11:19 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 10:09:28 pm
Reccomend Anthony Beevors 'Berlin' for the actions of Russian soldiers in Germany in WW2. Rape was endemic.
.Think I also read in one of his books 18,000 acts of rape by allied soliders reported ..but very few convictions

Checkmate in Berlin is good book too. About the fall of Berlin and the years after it. Interesting on how they rebuilt Berlin,and how it eventually split into East and West. Western allies thrown everything at Berlin, if there is a political will there is a way... Svetlana Alexievich 'The Unwomanly face of war' collection of Russian WW2 recollections. I had to put the book down at times, the horrific acts of inhumanity. 'Berlin' is also on my to read list.

A woman comrade brought up the rapes to Stalin, he replied 'understand it if a soldier who has crossed thousands of kilometres through blood and fire and death has fun with a woman or takes some trifle'. Even Zhukov wasn't bothered when it got brought to his attention.

Anyway, back to Afghanistan. Just grim isn't it. It was grim before hand and even more grim now. Donated to the relevant charities and organisations before. I thought better of Biden, he could have said something about the 60000+ Afghan troops who have died serving along side NATO troops... I just hope we get out Afghans who we have put in risk, due to them working with us. Also the Afghan human rights and women activists who dared to make thier country a better place. A lepeord doesn't change its spots, Taliban have been very slick and PR friendly to the western cameras. Once the cameras go away...
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #707 on: Today at 01:40:42 am »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:59:25 pm
Aye there's lots of Pakistanis in the north west territories with ginger and red hair. They definitely are not Eastern European. If anything there's probably some Hellenic era genetics at play. Not an expert. The people in those pics look Pashtun

Generally speaking, there are 2 main genetic lineages for North Indians, Pakistanis, Afghanis.

The Afghani and certain Pakistani regions generally have Persian lineages.

The second lineage they might have, along with northern indians (eg Punjab) is traced back to Eastern Europe - to what is now modern day Ukraine.

Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #708 on: Today at 04:54:08 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:10:08 am
One aspect about the Taliban conquest of Kabul which isn't being mentioned is where they are from. They are backwoodsmen, rural boys, 'Deliverance' kind of guys. In some ways this will pose as great a threat to Kabul as the Taliban ideology of Islamic fascism. They will look at Kabul and feel the classic resentment that all backwoodsmen feel when they come up against urban sophistication, culture and wealth. And of course women with certain ideas about independence.

It happens in all conquests. Phnom Penh was treated savagely by the Khmer Rouge partly because of Pol Pot's millenerial ideology, but also because his army was full of rural lads with burning inferiority complexes who couldn't tolerate a city they didn't understand.  Berlin women were systematically raped by Red Army infantrymen in 1945 partly because their officers encouraged them, but also because even a ruined Berlin looked glamorous compared to the shit-holes they came from. It will now happen in Kabul.

The complacency of Biden's speech yesterday beggars belief.

How does the glamour of a city encourage rape?  ???
Re: The War In Afghanistan
« Reply #709 on: Today at 06:51:20 am »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 01:11:19 am
Checkmate in Berlin is good book too. About the fall of Berlin and the years after it. Interesting on how they rebuilt Berlin,and how it eventually split into East and West. Western allies thrown everything at Berlin, if there is a political will there is a way... Svetlana Alexievich 'The Unwomanly face of war' collection of Russian WW2 recollections. I had to put the book down at times, the horrific acts of inhumanity. 'Berlin' is also on my to read list.

A woman comrade brought up the rapes to Stalin, he replied 'understand it if a soldier who has crossed thousands of kilometres through blood and fire and death has fun with a woman or takes some trifle'. Even Zhukov wasn't bothered when it got brought to his attention.

Anyway, back to Afghanistan. Just grim isn't it. It was grim before hand and even more grim now. Donated to the relevant charities and organisations before. I thought better of Biden, he could have said something about the 60000+ Afghan troops who have died serving along side NATO troops... I just hope we get out Afghans who we have put in risk, due to them working with us. Also the Afghan human rights and women activists who dared to make thier country a better place. A lepeord doesn't change its spots, Taliban have been very slick and PR friendly to the western cameras. Once the cameras go away...

We are little better, twitter has had a number of British army personal and others complaining about Afghans who had helped them getting turned down by the Foreign Office. Not only that they have also said they have no appeal either. Totally disgusting but sadly what you expect from this shitty government.
