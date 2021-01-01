I couldn't tell you the exact time line as none of us have access to that exact information, but he was told by several intelligence agencies that the Taliban would rapidly take over Afghanistan. How is that not the correct information that tells you the country would fall over?



In March one last push was made to talk Biden out of the withdrawal, comparisons were made to how the Iraqi military crumbled in 2014 in the face of the Islamic State and how Obama was forced to send back troops. He was told that local Afghan forces could not keep control, yet he stood there last month and when he was asked is it inventible that the Taliban would take over and he said No.



Biden appears to have had the correct information for the withdrawal process and the risks that this involved and he had plenty of time to plan an effective withdrawal. I don't see how anyone can say he didn't? Also would the most powerful nation in the world not have contingencies in place in case something went wrong? Why would he not have more troops there on standby after what happened with the Iraqi withdrawal. It was a pure shit show for all to see and I don't see how anyone can defend him over this?



There are 2 separate issues to the withdrawal.1 Was the withdrawal handled well.2 Was it correct to withdraw knowing the Taliban would fight to take over the country.1. The withdrawal went far worse than any of the planners thought possible. the timescale for evacuations went from weeks/months to hours, this has to be down to bad intelligence, if a inquiry shows Biden +co knew the Afghan army would be rolling over without any fight then Biden deserves all the criticism.2 Is connected to number 1 but for a different reason, the Afghans had a 300.000 well equipped trained force, if they aren't willing to stand and fight then they shouldn't expect anyone to come in and do the fighting for them, Bidens words may sound cynical but that's the harsh realty. they have had 20 yrs to prepare for this, the US+UK can't occupy the country for decades just because they haven't got the will to fight themselves.My opinion will no doubt upset many but if we are going to judge the occupations of Iraq+Afghanistan on whether it was all a waste of lives and money then we have to look at what things were like before the invasions began and how things will be in years to come once the troops withdraw.We had Sadam stirring the s,,, telling the west they haven't got the guts to fight Muslim Jihads who were willing to die. the terrorists were given safe haven while running riot under nobody's control. we were waiting and wondering what the next major attack would be. nothing was off limits, the bigger the target for the terrorists the better.Only time will tell but if there is now some control over the people who want to commit terror on the west then the invasions have been justified. it's something I never thought possible 25 yrs ago.