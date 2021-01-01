« previous next »
Topic: The War In Afghanistan

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #640
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 03:42:25 pm
well, the vibe on r/politics is very much pro-Biden and anti-Trump, so I would take that with a pinch of salt. Had this exact scenario happened when Trump was in power you'd see a very different tone I'm sure.

Taking away the human peril/tragedy of the situation, this is a pretty fascinating look at how people react to events and interpret them based on their own affiliations and beliefs.

Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 04:05:56 pm
Yea, r/politics is not a good representation of the country at all.  It's pretty much like most subreddits, where only articles that lean one way get posted and upvoted.  Visible comments are pretty much based on just upvoting (which in echo chamber-like environments, lead to a sense of unity that's only representative of the sub or even a portion of the sub).

It's actually interesting to search or read articles/comments posted critical of Democrats (you end up with the more progressive vs. less progressive groups clashing, which leads to some insights, or even the usually hidden conservatives making some comments that end up being visible).

I did say Reddit, not specifically r/politics.

(OK r/politics was one of the places I was basing it on).

As I said though, completely non scientific.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #641
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 04:21:14 pm
I did say Reddit, not specifically r/politics.

(OK r/politics was one of the places I was basing it on).

As I said though, completely non scientific.

Oh, I know.  ;D  You do your homework on these political threads so wasn't implying you only visited that subreddit.  Just pointing re-emphasizing Mumm-Ra's point on the beliefs and narratives that form on those threads.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #642
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 04:03:29 pm
Reading some of the comments on here you would think the Afghans are getting massacred left right and centre. Most of the sheeple just read the rags and sky news havnt gotta a clue what really goes on there. Propoganda machine has blinded many. Ive been out there and have friends an relatives there too. Believe it or not they wanted the Americans out. They wanted no more war. They wanted peace. The Taliban walked in without bloodshed. They annonced the war in Afghanistan is OVER.
Dont just make Judgments based on watching an airport and airplane clip showing people trying to get away to the land of dreams. They were not fleeing Taliban and neither is there a massacre going on. Neither am I a fan of them. Hope they will bring peace and run their OWN country for the good of its people. Most of the faces shown on the media will be those asylum seekers and those clinging to get a visa to UK  or USA making up untold stories about killings, rape , women cant be educated and all that bollix. Everyones got a mobile now show us the evidence. There is none just one bloomin airport runaway scene. I would rather beleive what the Afghans on the street tell me then the American media machine. Lets not forget, not too long ago these same Taliban were called Freedom fighters alongside Rambo when they beating the Russians out.

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #643
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:29:36 pm
Wouldn't the US gave stood a better chance of some sort of 'victory' if GWB had possessed a better attention span than a goldfish and concentrated resources on Afghanistan rather than being distracted by Iraq?

I think the only way they would've gotten out early was if they'd captured or killed bin Laden in 2001/02
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #644
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:15:46 pm
FFS Yes, NuTaliban is a thing, but it is purely a rebranding exercise; the product is unchanged. You are delusional if you think it will be milk and honey once all the US forces and eyes of the press have gone.

New or old. Maybe ask Yvonne Ridley how badly she was treated. When you haven't been there and haven't gotta clue dont just beleive the one sided media propoganda. During the London riots a few years back, I had phone calls from worried friends in China. News out there was showing a bloodbath. Load of bollix
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #645
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:15:46 pm
FFS Yes, NuTaliban is a thing, but it is purely a rebranding exercise; the product is unchanged. You are delusional if you think it will be milk and honey once all the US forces and eyes of the press have gone.

The Taliban is woke now.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #646
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 04:21:14 pm
I did say Reddit, not specifically r/politics.

(OK r/politics was one of the places I was basing it on).

As I said though, completely non scientific.

What other decent subs are there? r/news is rubbish, r/conservative is an obvious cesspool. I pretty much only visit r/politics because it generally aligns with my interests but the tone on there is ridiculously biased
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #647
If we're going to be using American numbers, then at least start from their own watchdog which published a 140 page report on the American efforts in Afghanistan.

Quote
The U.S. government has now spent 20 years and $145 billion trying to rebuild Afghanistan, its security forces, civilian government institutions, economy, and civil society. The Department of Defense (DOD) has also spent $837 billion on warfighting, during which 2,443 American troops and 1,144 allied troops have been killed and 20,666 U.S. troops injured. Afghans, meanwhile, have faced an even greater toll. At least 66,000 Afghan troops have been killed. More than 48,000 Afghan civilians have been killed, and at least 75,000 have been injured since 2001both likely significant underestimations.

The extraordinary costs were meant to serve a purposethough the definition of that purpose evolved over time. At various points, the U.S. government hoped to eliminate al-Qaeda, decimate the Taliban movement that hosted it, deny all terrorist groups a safe haven in Afghanistan, build Afghan security forces so they could deny terrorists a safe haven in the future, and help the civilian government become legitimate and capable enough to win the trust of Afghans. Each goal, once accomplished, was thought to move the U.S. government one step closer to being able to depart.

While there have been several areas of improvementmost notably in the areas of health care, maternal health, and educationprogress has been elusive and the prospects for sustaining the progress that was made are dubious. The U.S. government has been often overwhelmed by the magnitude of rebuilding a country that, at the time of the U.S. invasion, had already seen two decades of Soviet occupation, civil war, and Taliban brutality.

Since its founding in 2008, SIGAR has tried to make the U.S. governments reconstruction of Afghanistan more likely to succeed. Our investigations held criminals accountable for defrauding the U.S. government; our audits and special projects reports identified weaknesses in programs before it was too late to improve them; our quarterly reports provided near real-time analysis of reconstruction problems as they unfolded; and our lessons learned reports identified challenges that threaten the viability of the entire American enterprise of rebuilding Afghanistan, and any similar efforts that may come after it. SIGAR has issued 427 audits, 191 special project reports, 52 quarterly reports, and 10 comprehensive lessons learned reports. Meanwhile, SIGARs criminal investigations have resulted in 160 convictions. This oversight work has cumulatively resulted in $3.84 billion in savings for the U.S. taxpayer.

After conducting more than 760 interviews and reviewing thousands of government documents, our lessons learned analysis has revealed a troubled reconstruction effort that has yielded some success but has also been marked by too many failures. Using this body of work, as well as the work of other oversight organizations, SIGAR has identified seven key lessons that span the entire 20-year campaign and can be used in other conflict zones around the globe.

https://www.sigar.mil/interactive-reports/what-we-need-to-learn/

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #648
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:12:23 pm
I think you will find many here supported Biden's presidency but are vehemently against how he has handled the US drawdown in Afghanistan. Or, indeed, are against the US leaving at all at this time.

While it is undoubtedly true that tribalism is a problem within politics, I don't see anything particularly special in this case. As I have already stated, many Biden supporters are against this action; and, many Biden detractors support the withdrawal (and Biden's reasoning/justifications).

I'm not pointing any fingers in here and I agree on your assessment on this board's view of Biden, and then this incident. But I'd wager many here criticizing the withdrawal have also railed against US military intervention, 'Team America: World Police', endless war, the military industrial complex, billions going to military contractors like Blackwater, etc.

Like I say I'm not pointing fingers, this is just a perfect example of how life isn't easy, sometimes there are no good answers. It's always easy to criticize though

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #649
Quote from: lamad on Today at 03:34:58 pm
I am sorry but are you seriously saying that rapes took place in war torn Berlin at the end of WWII because Soviet soldiers found the city "glamorous"? Not because of the unspeakable atrocities the Nazis had unleashed on Russia and the following hate/revenge/orders and the fact that many of these soldiers themselves were probably traumatised beyond their own limits?

Do I think the Russian soldiers went on a raping spree because they were traumatised? No I don't. Do I think the Russian soldiers went on a raping spree in order to redress the balance? No I don't.

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #650
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 04:43:03 pm
The Taliban is woke now.

Yes, that was a very weird post.

Martin Amis tells a story about giving a speech at the ICA in London. This was during, or soon after, the first Taliban reign of terror in Kabul (or 'peace' as our misguided friend might call it). He sensed that some of his audience wasn't with him and so asked everyone who thought they were morally superior to the Taliban to stand up. About 5 people out of the audience of 100 got to their feet! 

For some, the Taliban have always been 'woke'.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #651
Total government expenditures are over $2trillion on Afghanistan since 2001.  That isn't $1bn a day but it's not some pennies either.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #652
Quote from: Mimi on Today at 04:46:42 pm
If we're going to be using American numbers, then at least start from their own watchdog which published a 140 page report on the American efforts in Afghanistan.

https://www.sigar.mil/interactive-reports/what-we-need-to-learn/

From SIGAR, oddly I don't see any of this shit on the TV.....



Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #653
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:16:47 pm
Yes, that was a very weird post.

Martin Amis tells a story about giving a speech at the ICA in London. This was during, or soon after, the first Taliban reign of terror in Kabul (or 'peace' as our misguided friend might call it). He sensed that some of his audience wasn't with him and so asked everyone who thought they were morally superior to the Taliban to stand up. About 5 people out of the audience of 100 got to their feet! 

For some, the Taliban have always been 'woke'.

I'm sure Amis has said 5 in the past, but you'll be pleased to know that others present at the time say that he asked them to raise their hands, and 1/3 did.

Laughably low, but adds roughly 28 to the total.

I don't know if the other 67 felt that they could not match up morally to a murderous sect, or if they are such insular thinkers than they think of morality as something a little more grey, but it appears that it's still a worrying number, but not quite as worrying as 5.

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #654
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:12:35 am
Its better.

Is that you Andy......
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #655
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:16:47 pm
Yes, that was a very weird post.
Hopefully, you refer to the post I quoted from Rawkybalboa, and not the post of mine quoted by Lone Star Red. :)
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #656
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 04:03:29 pm
Reading some of the comments on here you would think the Afghans are getting massacred left right and centre. Most of the sheeple just read the rags and sky news havnt gotta a clue what really goes on there. Propoganda machine has blinded many. Ive been out there and have friends an relatives there too. Believe it or not they wanted the Americans out. They wanted no more war. They wanted peace. The Taliban walked in without bloodshed. They annonced the war in Afghanistan is OVER.
Dont just make Judgments based on watching an airport and airplane clip showing people trying to get away to the land of dreams. They were not fleeing Taliban and neither is there a massacre going on. Neither am I a fan of them. Hope they will bring peace and run their OWN country for the good of its people. Most of the faces shown on the media will be those asylum seekers and those clinging to get a visa to UK  or USA making up untold stories about killings, rape , women cant be educated and all that bollix. Everyones got a mobile now show us the evidence. There is none just one bloomin airport runaway scene. I would rather beleive what the Afghans on the street tell me then the American media machine. Lets not forget, not too long ago these same Taliban were called Freedom fighters alongside Rambo when they beating the Russians out.

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #657
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:41:35 pm
Hopefully, you refer to the post I quoted from Rawkybalboa, and not the post of mine quoted by Lone Star Red. :)

Ha ha.

No, I meant the post from the Taliban PR department. "The Taliban, like the New Seekers before them, and that much-misunderstood heavy metal band from Germany who made their debuts at the Munich Beer Cellar in 1923......."
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #658
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:41:35 pm
Hopefully, you refer to the post I quoted from Rawkybalboa, and not the post of mine quoted by Lone Star Red. :)

Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #659
Taliban pledge to outlaw opium production.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #660
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 06:03:22 pm
Taliban pledge to outlaw opium production.

Interesting strategy Cotton, get rid of the country's entire GDP. Let's see if it pays off
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #661
Slightly off-topic but seeing all these pictures of Taliban in the media got me thinking..
Where is their DNA from?
They don't really look like the neighbouring Persians or Pakistanis. They almost look eastern European. And so many green/blue/hazel eyes. Someone was saying that the army of Alexander the Great ended up in the region and their DNA has lived on in the Afghan populace to this day..
Fascinating







Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #662
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 02:25:16 pm
I couldn't tell you the exact time line as none of us have access to that exact information, but he was told by several intelligence agencies that the Taliban would rapidly take over Afghanistan.  How is that not the correct information that tells you the country would fall over?

In March one last push was made to talk Biden out of the withdrawal, comparisons were made to how the Iraqi military crumbled in 2014 in the face of the Islamic State and how Obama was forced to send back troops.  He was told that local Afghan forces could not keep control, yet he stood there last month and when he was asked is it inventible that the Taliban would take over and he said No.

Biden appears to have had the correct information for the withdrawal process and the risks that this involved and he had plenty of time to plan an effective withdrawal.  I don't see how anyone can say he didn't?  Also would the most powerful nation in the world not have contingencies in place in case something went wrong?  Why would he not have more troops there on standby after what happened with the Iraqi withdrawal. It was a pure shit show for all to see and I don't see how anyone can defend him over this?
There are 2 separate issues to the withdrawal.
1 Was the withdrawal handled well.
2 Was it correct to withdraw knowing the Taliban would fight to take over the country.
1. The withdrawal went far worse than any of the planners thought possible. the timescale for evacuations went from weeks/months to hours, this has to be down to bad intelligence, if a inquiry shows Biden +co knew the Afghan army would be rolling over without any fight then Biden deserves all the criticism.
 
2 Is connected to number 1 but for a different reason, the Afghans had a  300.000 well equipped trained force, if they aren't willing to stand and fight then they shouldn't expect anyone to come in and do the fighting for them, Bidens words may sound cynical but that's the harsh realty. they have had 20 yrs to prepare for this, the US+UK can't occupy the country for decades just because they haven't got the will to fight themselves.
My opinion will no doubt upset many but if we are going to judge the occupations of Iraq+Afghanistan on whether it was all a waste of lives and money then we have to look at what things were like before the invasions began and how things will be in years to come once the troops withdraw.
We had Sadam stirring the s,,, telling the west they haven't got the guts to fight Muslim Jihads who were willing to die. the terrorists were given safe haven while running riot under nobody's control. we were waiting and wondering what the next major attack would be. nothing was off limits, the bigger the target for the terrorists the better.
Only time will tell but if there is now some control over the people who want to commit terror on the west then the invasions have been justified. it's something I never thought possible 25 yrs ago.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #663
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:11:07 pm
Do I think the Russian soldiers went on a raping spree because they were traumatised? No I don't. Do I think the Russian soldiers went on a raping spree in order to redress the balance? No I don't.
There were multiple reasons, but describing one as finding a bombed Berlin "glamorous" is really inappropriate. Also women were raped in small towns and poor rural areas, was that due to glamour, too? Please also don't put this on Soviet soldiers only. There is research (French, German) that hundreds of rapes happened at the hands of the other allied forces, too. Rapes during wartimes are as old as mankind, so it is not like Russian soldiers invented or perfected this. However, what you write shows that the "evil Soviet soldiers mass raped German women" thing has really cemented itself in the collective mind.

There were many perpetrators then as they are and will be now. This, plain and simple, is the violence woman have had to and still endure at the hands of men on a daily basis during mankind's history. All of that history.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #664
What the fuck?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #665
Quote from: lamad on Today at 07:38:53 pm
However, what you write shows that  the "evil Soviet soldiers mass raped German women" thing has really cemented itself in the collective mind.

If it is (finally) lodged in the collective mind that is because the truth has finally been recognised. All this stuff is extremely well-documented. For years it was never talked about. Just like Katyn.

And the trauma belonged to the thousands of German women who were raped. Not the Russian soldiers who raped, as you claimed.   
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #666
What on earth did I just read?
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #667
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:57:47 pm
If it is (finally) lodged in the collective mind that is because the truth has finally been recognised. All this stuff is extremely well-documented. For years it was never talked about. Just like Katyn.

And the trauma belonged to the thousands of German women who were raped. Not the Russian soldiers who raped, as you claimed.   
Excuse me, I never claimed women were not traumatised, nor did I say the soldiers were the victims. But soldiers can go around and kill and rape and be traumatised at the same time. Of course what happened back then is documented and the truth, but it is also documented by now that it was not only Soviet soldiers. It is also a fact that out of the allied nations fighting against the Nazis the Soviet people and those in Eastern Europe suffered the most. Of course every single one of those rapes was a crime. But it was Germany which started the war and brought misery over millions, so if you want to look for reasons and cause and effect then this is something to keep in mind.
Re: The War In Afghanistan
Reply #668
